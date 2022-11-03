You are here

HIGHLIGHTS from a 1970 ‘Pictorial Guide to Saudi Arabia’ on show at Sharjah International Book Fair  

HIGHLIGHTS from a 1970 'Pictorial Guide to Saudi Arabia' on show at Sharjah International Book Fair  
SHARJAH: The Sharjah International Book Fair, which runs from Nov. 2-13, features a collection of rare books that offer pictorial insight into 1970s Saudi Arabia. Here are some of the highlights from the showcase. 

‘Makkah-Taif Highway’ 

For this year’s book fair, Peter Harrington Rare Books presents several books focusing on the Kingdom, including this guide produced locally to “promote Saudi Arabia as a vibrant and welcoming tourist destination” in 1970. Among the highlights is the Makkah to Taif highway, a “fantastic drive” at 1800 meters above sea level that is “one of the many achievements of H.M. King Faisal.”  




‘Makkah-Taif Highway’ ​​​​​. (Supplied)​​

‘The Empty Quarter’ 

Naturally, the guide includes the “staggering geographical phenomenon” known as The Empty Quarter, which is, it explains “the largest continuous body of sand in the world — considerably larger than France. “From the air, the dunes have a rich, warm, red color in contrast to the sabkha which varies from a whitish collar around the dunes to a light gray elsewhere,” it states. 




‘The Empty Quarter’ ​​​​​​. (Supplied)

‘Hawks and Falcons’ 

In its sections on the Kingdom’s wildlife, alongside chapters on Arabian horses and camels, the guide focuses on hawks and falcons. “Desert hawks are trained to hunt all species of birds, rabbits and gazelles,” the guide says, adding that the birds refuse to breed in captivity, which “may account for the, sometimes, unbelievably high prices” of the birds, which make this “a costly hobby indeed.” 




‘Hawks and Falcons’ . (Supplied)

 

TUNIS: Through most of October, Avenue Habib Bourguiba, the central thoroughfare of the Tunisian capital and the point of origin for the country’s 2011 uprising, hosted numerous works of art as part of the sixth edition of the contemporary art festival Jaou Tunis. 

According to Tunisian media, the city’s governor has said that Habib Bourguiba “will be designated for cultural, touristic and exhibition activities only.” Art fills the famous street in which protests are now banned.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Following a series of delays due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the biennial festival returned this year as Jaou Photo, an edition dedicated to photography and moving images under the theme “The Endless Body.” 

The goal of this year’s edition, says Lina Lazaar, vice president of the Kamel Lazaar Foundation (KLF), which organized the event, “was to decentralize experiencing art to see how one could engage with as many works as possible without being limited to the usual white cube space.”

“Jaou” has many meanings in colloquial Arabic. It most literally translates to “weather” or “atmosphere” and is evocative of happiness — a sense of lightness of being and free-spiritedness. It might seem a contradictory title considering the challenges that Tunisia is facing. But Lazaar believes that art offers a way to examine the urgencies of the moment in a way that offers joy and camaraderie.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Jaou’s central exhibition, “Our Time, Our Dreams,” was curated by Karim Sultan, director of the Barjeel Art Foundation in Sharjah. It housed more than 100 photographs on advertising billboards throughout the city and on scaffolding situated along Avenue Habib Bourguiba. 

“In Jaou we wanted to display things in a random, uncalculated way. So we secured Avenue Bourguiba, the landmark avenue on which the Arab Spring was started and where people put their bodies on the line every time there is anything that needs to be challenged in the country,” said Lazaar.

What ensued on the avenue and throughout the city was an exhibition focused on consumerist culture using billboards, he explained, “as a mode of display and a way to communicate with a broader population group.” They repurposed hundreds of billboards and dedicated them to photographs usually only seen in a more-intimate setting “and took on the challenge to entirely rethink the work and (our) engagement with it.”

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Despite the ban on protests, towards the end of October, several protests were staged on the avenue with the art from Jaou surrounding them.

The stream of photographs interrupted everyday life in the capital to present visitors and residents with poignant images that focused on the body and its place within nature and the urban landscape, prompting a moment to reflect on some of the world’s most pertinent issues today. 

The featured artists included John Akomfrah, Larissa Sansour, Mohammed Zaanoun, Sophia Baraket, Athi-Patra Ruga, Amina Kadous, Amina Menia, Gabrielle Goliath, and Taysir Batniji. 

“The body in all its dimensions was the focus — something that is very important during this specific time globally, but more so in Tunisia 10 years after the revolution and the failed hopes that came with it and bodies that haven’t been able to enact and create the change that everyone was hoping for,” said Lazaar. “The edition was as much about individual bodies as it was about collective, social and political bodies and also bodies that wish to be somewhere else, reflective of the theme of migration.”

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

He added: “We very much tried to stage a form of social experiment. The event engaged a series of photographers and screenplays, involving musicians and choreographers, to try and articulate the narratives of the ‘bodies’ that were displayed publicly, adding a performative dimension to the event.”

Other highlights included pop-up exhibitions, including “A Collective Diary,” curated by Simon Njami, which posed questions about how we live and think together in the modern world. There was also “A Wake Up Song Mr. President,” curated by Andrea Bellini and Lina Lazaar, presenting a selection of highlights from this year’s Biennale de l’Image en Mouvement in Geneva, presenting works by Sophia Al-Maria and Mandy Harris Williams, among others, and staged in the historic Abdellia Palace, which has remained unused since extremists attacked an exhibition in 2012. The exhibition was an attempt to reactivate the space through art. 

AT KLF’s B719 Art Station, located in a rural suburb outside of Tunis, there was “Fantasies” by Myriam Boulos, presenting works by a range of curators, artists, and thinkers. 

A symposium, directed by Stephanie Baily, titled “What Can We Learn and Unlearn When We Speak Together?” took place at the historic Bourse du Travail and included speakers such as Simon Njami, Karim Sultan, Khookha McQueer, Hito Steyerl and Mouna Karray, among others. 

“Middle Eastern art plays a crucial role in capturing the voices of people throughout the region,” Lazaar said. 

The KLF was set up by Swiss-Tunisian businessman Kamel Lazaar, who established the investment banking firm Swicorp. Lina, his daughter, now largely runs the show. She has been a major promoter of works by Arab artists over the last 15 years.

In 2015, the KLF hosted a series of talks in the Bardo Museum, which had been the site of a terrorist attack on March 15 that year, when two militants attacked the museum, holding museum visitors hostage. Twenty-two people, predominantly European tourists, were killed.

This year’s Jaou worked with over 165 artists from across the Arab world and North Africa, out of which over 100 worked on the photography exhibition situated on Avenue Bourguiba.

“What was really interesting was how the artists explored what it means to hope collectively today,” Lazaar said. “I think the case of Tunisia resonated as much with American artists as it did with British and Lebanese. There was this disenchantment with institutions and democratic processes and the (effort) that it takes for communities and nations to reorganize and re-elevate themselves.”

As Lazaar stressed, it was the performative aspect of staging such a festival during such a challenging time for Tunisia and the world that gave participants and visitors a renewed sense of “empowerment.”

Lindsay Lohan reveals the Arabic food she enjoys cooking the most
DUBAI: Hollywood star Lindsay Lohan revealed she regularly dishes up the Middle Eastern staple machboos at her home in Dubai in an interview with Cosmopolitan magazine.

The star flew to New York to shoot a cover story for the magazine and sat down to discuss her life in Dubai.

“I cook a lot,” she said. “I follow this @EatingHealthyToday Instagram and they do these really great healthy meals. I cook a lot of Italian. I do a lot of pastas. I do a lot of an Arabic dish called machboos. It’s chicken with rice and vegetables. I do a really good borscht soup. I also go to bed really early. 9:30,” Lohan added.

The actress, who is preparing for the Nov. 10 premiere of her Netflix movie “Falling for Christmas,” lives with her husband Bader Shammas.

In July, the “Mean Girls” star shared a picture of her and Shammas, a financier, with her 10.9 million followers and wrote: “I am the luckiest woman in the world. You found me and knew that I wanted to find happiness and grace, all at the same time. I am stunned that you are my husband. My life and my everything. Every woman should feel like this every day,” the singer and songwriter wrote.

Shammas, whose Instagram is on private mode, is a financier who previously worked as an associate at BNP Paribas Wealth Management up until 2017, according to Elle magazine. Educated in the US, he reportedly holds a degree in Mechanical Engineering from the University of South Florida and a Bachelor of Science in Finance degree from John H. Sykes College of Business, which is connected with the University of Tampa.

 

Dubai's inaugural World Tennis League announces full line-up for concert series
DUBAI: The full line-up of DJs and performers set to take the stage on the sidelines of the inaugural edition of the World Tennis League, taking place in Dubai this December at the Coca-Cola Arena, has been announced.

To be held from Dec. 19 to 24, the event will feature tennis played by likes of Novak Djokovic and Iga Świątek, after which the arena will transform into a stage and a series of six concerts featuring Tiësto, Wizkid, Deadmau5, Ne-Yo, Mohamed Ramadan and Armin van Buuren will take place.

The World Tennis League is a round robin tournament that sees teams of star players face off in two-set matches. Joining Djokovic and women’s world No. 1 Świątek are reigning Wimbledon champion Elena Rybakina and Aussie maverick Nick Kyrgios. The full player roster and team line-ups will be announced on Nov. 6.

Attendees can register now for a 10 percent discount on tickets for the pre-sale at www.coca-cola-arena.com/en/events/World-Tennis-League.

M.F. Husain's 'Fury' sells at first 'phygital' sale for an Indian artist at Sotheby's
LONDON: Sotheby’s recent “phygital” auction of M.F. Husain’s horse painting “Fury” — which was painted in Dubai and sold in London for $201,600 as both a physical painting and an NFT Unique Digital Edition — is a first for an Indian artist’s work.

For the groundbreaking sale, Sotheby’s partnered with Hefty Art which aims to bring both “legendary artists and untapped talent to the blockchain,” according to a press release. Hefty Art joined hands with the estate of Husain, with the artist’s son, multimedia artist Owais Husain, describing the move as fitting for an artist who “had a pulse on innovation and what was to come next.”

Sotheby’s Head of Sale for Indian and South Asian Art Manjari Sihare-Sutin, told Arab News: “Maqbool Fida Husain is the master and father of modern Indian art. Everyone tends to call Husain the Picasso of Indian art, but I personally think he was the Andy Warhol of Indian art. He knew how to market his work. He was a maverick, he was generous.”

“Fury” is part of a later series of horse paintings that Husain created in Dubai in 2000.

Sihare-Sutin described the sale as the latest chapter in Sotheby’s long association with the artist. Twenty-seven years ago, Husain’s artworks formed a major part of its dedicated sale of Indian art collected by Chester and Davida Herwitz. This art-loving American couple, explained Sihare-Sutin, first visited India in 1961 where they “befriended Husain who opened the world of Indian art to them.”

Husain, who was 84 when he painted “Fury,” had a lifelong fascination with horses. In 1952, he travelled to China where he studied the pottery horses of the Song dynasty.

Subsequently in Europe, he was inspired by the equestrian work of Franz Marc and Mario Marini, and further refined his approach to rendering horses in his visit to Iraq in 1965.

Glittering line-up announced for Middle East Fashion Week
DUBAI: The second edition of the Middle East Fashion Week is set to take place from Nov. 7 to 10 in Dubai, with UAE-based brand Ezra Couture headlining the event.

Dubai-based Filipino designer Michael Cinco will also reveal his very first pret-a-porter line on day three.

In a statement, Cinco said: “Curated from the same DNA of our previous collections, this line is designed to reach the worldwide market with exceptional pieces that are accessible to everyone.

“Contemporary and timeless, it’s all about ultra-feminine women who are strong and independent but still elegant and ethereal.”

Amato Couture will showcase a special new collection on day four to end the event on a high note.

Other regional talents showcasing their designs will be Garimon Couture, House of Victor, Aaronic Atelier, Valeryia Asad, Sofi Lam-Viri, and Billioness.

Another showstopping label to watch out for will be Sol Angelann by Irena Soprano, whose shimmering crystal dress was recently worn by Paris Hilton in Dubai.

Mongolia’s emerging talents Nolur Cashmere, Red Camel, and Khanbogd Cashmere are also set to reveal a mix of timeless and edgy collections.

The event will also play host to the second edition of the Middle East Sustainable Fashion Forum, co-hosted by the Middle East Fashion Council and The Sustainable City, in partnership with Deloitte.

The forum will feature engaging hard talk on environmental, social, and corporate governance, fashion, key notes by thought leaders, and a panel on women championing sustainability.

