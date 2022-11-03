You are here

  • Home
  • Fans can enter Qatar without World Cup tickets, says official

Fans can enter Qatar without World Cup tickets, says official

Colonel Dr. Jabr Hammoud Jabr Al-Nuaimi, the official spokesman for the Qatari ministry if interior and the World Cup Security Force.
Colonel Dr. Jabr Hammoud Jabr Al-Nuaimi, the official spokesman for the Qatari ministry if interior and the World Cup Security Force.
Short Url

https://arab.news/mutr8

Updated 16 sec ago
Arab News

Fans can enter Qatar without World Cup tickets, says official

Fans can enter Qatar without World Cup tickets, says official
  • The decision aims to give fans the opportunity to enjoy the World Cup atmosphere with the rest of the fans and teams in the country
Updated 16 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Qatari authorities announced on Thursday that football fans will be allowed to enter the country without tickets for the World Cup after the end of the group stage, starting from Dec. 2, according to Qatar News Agency.

The announcement was made by Col. Dr. Jabr Hammoud Jabr Al-Nuaimi, the official spokesman for the Qatari Ministry of Interior and the World Cup Security Force.

The World Cup Organizing Committee said that the decision aims to give fans the opportunity to enjoy the World Cup atmosphere with the rest of the fans and teams in the country.

Qatari authorities require fans to only obtain a Hayya Card, a Qatar entry permit for international fans and needed to enter stadiums, which they may apply for through the online platform in accordance with the requirements listed on the website, starting today.

Topics: Qatar World Cup 2022 #football #qatar

Related

Qatar coach stresses disciplined defense and attack ahead of World Cup opener
Sport
Qatar coach stresses disciplined defense and attack ahead of World Cup opener
Saudi passports directorate announces readiness to serve travelers heading to Qatar World Cup
Saudi Arabia
Saudi passports directorate announces readiness to serve travelers heading to Qatar World Cup

Fair-weather fans turned off by rain-interrupted schedule at T20 World Cup in Australia

Fair-weather fans turned off by rain-interrupted schedule at T20 World Cup in Australia
Updated 03 November 2022
Jon Pike

Fair-weather fans turned off by rain-interrupted schedule at T20 World Cup in Australia

Fair-weather fans turned off by rain-interrupted schedule at T20 World Cup in Australia
  • Match abandonments in Melbourne, high prices, other distractions, could deter more casual cricket followers from attending short-format games
Updated 03 November 2022
Jon Pike

Abandonment of the Afghanistan versus Ireland and Australia against England matches at the Melbourne Cricket Ground on Oct. 28, because of rain, raised many an eyebrow for those following the 2022 International Cricket Council Men’s Twenty20 World Cup.

There is little doubt that Melbourne’s weather can be mercurial. September to January are its wettest months.

This year, Australia’s east coast has been hit by an unusual combination of three climate drivers. In October, Melbourne received 149 millimeters of rain, more than double the month’s long-term average.

This is not to say that the other venues for the tournament are not prone to rain in October and November. Sydney has experienced its heaviest October rainfall on record but escaped the problems faced at the MCG.

On Wednesday, rain arrived in Adelaide to influence the outcome of the India versus Bangladesh game. Hence, it would be unfair to blame the schedulers for selecting Melbourne on rainfall statistics.

Faced with two matches between teams which attract the highest audiences – Australia and England, and India and Pakistan – who would not allocate them to the stadium with the largest capacity? The MCG can host 90,000 spectators.

One of the criticisms which has been levelled against the competition’s organizers is that, although the MCG does not have a retractable roof, there is another sports stadium in Melbourne, the Docklands (Marvel) Stadium, which does. Why could that not have been used instead, or have been part of a contingency plan?

It hosted the first ever indoor international cricket match against South Africa under a closed roof in 2000 and is currently used in the Big Bash League. However, its capacity for sports is 53,000 and reducing a crowd of 90,000 down to that level at short notice poses immense logistical issues.

The abandonments at the MCG have reignited discussions about cricket and rain, this time not in England.

As highlighted in earlier columns, cricket has tried various ways over the past 250 years to ameliorate the negative effects of rain. Usually, this reflected the desire not to lose income rather than concerns for player safety.

Although safety has become more prominent of late, the financial considerations have become even more acute with the emergence of hugely lucrative global sponsorship, advertising, and media deals. No play means that the exposure of these companies to their target markets is reduced.

It may not matter to these companies if there is low attendance at matches, as long as there is live play to be beamed around the world. On-ground merchandising companies may beg to differ, and the players will surely want to play in front of more rather than less spectators.

Has the point been reached when cricket must seriously consider if its stadiums need to have complete roof cover?

This is easier said than done. Cost is the first consideration, with estimates of between $150 million and $200 million.

Second, is the geometry of existing stadiums. Historic venues have developed in a non-uniform fashion over several centuries making them unsuitable for roof construction.

Third, in some countries, it would be difficult to obtain planning permission in urban areas.

Fourthly, there is potential for the ball to hit the roof, while a lack of natural conditions could negate bowling skills – something to avoid in a World Cup tournament.

Even with recent new-build stadiums in the UAE, India, and Australia, partial, rather than full roofs, have been built to protect spectators from both sun and rain.

Globally, there are around 100 sports stadiums with domed or retractable roofs, of which 25 are tennis specific. Almost half are in North America and one-third are used mainly for football. There are too many factors working against cricket to justify expenditure on full roofs. More concern should be focussed on attendances at this World Cup.

Apart from the sell-out India versus Pakistan match of 90,000, the next highest has been 44,250 for the double-header of Pakistan against the Netherlands and India versus South Africa in Perth last Sunday, followed by 36,400 to see South Africa take on Bangladesh and India face the Netherlands in Sydney on the previous Thursday. The opening Super 12 Australia versus New Zealand match on a Saturday attracted 35,000 in Sydney, which sounds below expectations.

The Indian diaspora has been buoyant in holding up attendances and will, no doubt, continue as the team seeks to progress to the semi-finals, despite defeat by a South African team looking to exorcise past traumatic failures at previous tournaments.

It is the take up of tickets by the Australian public, outside of diaspora, that has caused most concern. There have been some dismal attendances. At the qualifying group stage in Geelong and Hobart average attendances were around 5,500. Matches which do not involve Australia or India do not appear to be attractive.

Why may this be? The weather may be a turn-off for casual spectators, ticket prices may be high, schools are not on holiday, the cricket season only started on Oct. 3, and the Australian Football League Grand Final was on Sept. 24.

October is a transition month between winter and summer sports. Despite some gripping T20 cricket, it is difficult to avoid the feeling that this is a tournament too far for the non-partisan spectator, at least in Australia. It comes hard on the heels of the delayed 2020 tournament held in the UAE and precedes the 2024 tournament scheduled for June in the West Indies and the US. Apart from the apparently insatiable appetite of Indians, could it be that T20 cricket is beginning to lose some of its allure?

Melbourne has been unlucky. Only one of the five matches scheduled to be played there so far has been completed – India versus Pakistan. England’s match against Ireland was curtailed by rain leading to the use of a statistical method to determine the result. Two more matches are due to be hosted at the MCG, India and Zimbabwe on Nov. 6 and the tournament’s final on Nov. 13.

Scheduling the tournament in Australia at this time of year always carried a weather risk. Although reserve days have been allocated for the semi-finals and final, the organizers will be hoping fervently that the rain will stay away, otherwise more than eyebrows may be raised.

Topics: Jon Pike Cricket Column Cricket T20

Related

More woes for cricket’s administrators in the US
Cricket
More woes for cricket’s administrators in the US
T20 cricket takes center stage for the immediate future
Sport
T20 cricket takes center stage for the immediate future

Baseball United set for inaugural Dubai showcase in 2023 after ownership change

Baseball United set for inaugural Dubai showcase in 2023 after ownership change
Updated 03 November 2022
Arab News

Baseball United set for inaugural Dubai showcase in 2023 after ownership change

Baseball United set for inaugural Dubai showcase in 2023 after ownership change
  • Hall of famers Barry Larkin and Mariano Rivera now lead one of only a few minority-owned professional sports leagues in the world
Updated 03 November 2022
Arab News

NEW YORK/DUBAI: The United International Baseball League, a professional competition created to serve the Middle East and South Asia, has announced its name change to Baseball United.

The rebranding comes with new ownership and funding, as the league builds partnerships with baseball federations in more than 50 countries worldwide.

With the change in ownership, the inaugural Baseball United Showcase featuring the league’s first four franchises will now take place in Dubai in the fall of 2023.

In addition to its professional league, the Baseball United ecosystem will encompass youth academies, clothing and merchandise, international content and media, and global nonprofit outreach. With its new structure, Baseball United becomes only the second minority-owned professional sports league in American history.

The new company’s ownership group includes baseball hall of famers Barry Larkin and Mariano Rivera, as well as award-winning executive and entrepreneur, Kash Shaikh, and former New York Police Department Commander of International Intelligence John Miedreich.

Shaikh will serve as Baseball United’s CEO and board chairman. He has spent the past two decades in leadership roles at Procter & Gamble, GoPro, and his own companies, including sports marketing firm BSB Sports and growth consultancy BSB Group International.

Shaikh’s sports industry experience includes work with teams, athletes and brands across some of the world’s largest professional sports leagues, including Major League Baseball, the NFL, NBA, UFC and the Olympics.

“Today is a big day for our team, and for baseball fans across the world,” said Shaikh. “Baseball United powerfully brings to life our mission to inspire 2 billion new fans to fall in love with the game of baseball, and broadens our platform for international development, partnership and growth. We’re grateful for the strong support we’ve received across the world, and we are looking forward to continuing to build the right way with the right people.”

Larkin and Rivera, two of baseball’s most decorated stars with a combined six World Series Championships and 25 All-Star Game selections, will also serve on Baseball United’s new board of directors.

Larkin, who played 19 years with the Cincinnati Reds, has spent the bulk of his post-playing career leading international baseball development in South America and Asia, including serving as the manager of the Brazilian national team from 2013 to 2017.

Rivera also spent 19 years with one franchise, pitching his entire career with the New York Yankees. The only player ever unanimously elected to the Hall of Fame, Rivera has also built baseball development programs and academies in his home country of Panama.

“It’s a blessing to be able to continue to grow the beautiful game of baseball,” said Rivera. “The new company structure, along with our new name of Baseball United, positions us for growth in countries that are often overlooked when it comes to baseball. And, even more importantly, we now have the right leadership in place to help us succeed. I’m excited to work alongside Kash, Barry and our entire Baseball United team to make that happen.”

The company also unveiled a new logo and brand that will be used in its worldwide operations.

“Our new league will not only bring more opportunity to hundreds of professional baseball players from around the world, but it will be a benchmark for diversity, equity and inclusion,” said Larkin. “Our grassroots academies and development programs will give access to young kids in underserved countries who haven’t had the opportunity to learn the game and absorb the benefits of team sports. That top-down and bottom-up approach is a critical part of our strategy, and I believe it will be a key driver of our success.”

 

Topics: baseball

Related

Baseball United set for inaugural Dubai showcase in 2023 after ownership change
Sport
Baseball United set for inaugural Dubai showcase in 2023 after ownership change

Tunisia’s Hannibal Mejbri could be nation’s wild card at World Cup

Tunisia’s Hannibal Mejbri could be nation’s wild card at World Cup
Updated 03 November 2022
John Duerden

Tunisia’s Hannibal Mejbri could be nation’s wild card at World Cup

Tunisia’s Hannibal Mejbri could be nation’s wild card at World Cup
  • On loan at Birmingham from Manchester United, the 19-year-old is shining in the Championship and impressing several coaches
Updated 03 November 2022
John Duerden

There are three head coaches who must be currently smiling over the great form of Hannibal Mejbri in England’s Championship.

First, there is Erik ten Hag. The Dutchman will already be pleased with the progress Manchester United are making in the English Premier League but will know all about how the 19-year-old, loaned out by the club in August, is making a name for himself one tier down at Birmingham City. Blues boss John Eustace is certainly delighted as the teenager continues to shine in the Championship. And then there is Tunisia manager Jalel Kadri, looking on with satisfaction ahead of the World Cup.

Until recently, most English fans knew of the teenage Tunisian due to his six-minute cameo for United against Liverpool in April’s 4-0 loss at Anfield when he was praised by Gary Neville for his aggression after coming off the bench.

“To be fair at least the kid’s showing something,” the former Red Devil said live on television. “Honestly, it takes a young kid to come on and show the rest of them how to sprint to the ball and put a challenge in. I’m actually proud of him. Maybe he doesn’t like the idea of Liverpool passing around him, I wish the others were the same.”

Despite such praise and with a new boss coming in, first-team appearances were always going to be tough to come by this season at Old Trafford. At the end of August, Mejbri completed a season-long loan with Birmingham, who beat off interest from a number of other English clubs. The Blues started slowly with just five points coming from the first seven games but results and performances have improved considerably since, pushing the West Midlands club into mid-table. Given how close the unpredictable league is, a push for the playoffs is not out of the question.

The bushy-haired midfielder is already a favorite of fans at St. Andrews, who have taken to social media to sing his praises, and has featured 11 times already this campaign, with Eustace keen to ease him into the team gradually and rest the energetic but technically-gifted youngster whenever necessary.

“Hanni is a fantastic player,” said Eustace, a tough-tackling midfielder himself in his day as a player in England. “He plays on the edge and the personality he brings onto that pitch is something very special, so I’m certainly not going to change anything about that as he’ll get better with experience … it’s all new challenges and experiences for him, about his learning and development.”

There is still work to be done and Mejbri, who has been called a “dynamo” can get a little overexcited to an extent that even Gary Neville would warn against. He starred in the first half last month in a win against high-flying Queen’s Park Rangers though opposition boss Michael Beale believes that the French-born Tunisian international should have received a second yellow card before he was subbed off.

“I like that boy,” Beale said. “He has got loads of personality and I have seen him play, he is a good player, he gets a little bit excited and I think John had his heart in his mouth and obviously he made the right call to get him off. As I say I don’t want to sit here and talk about a boy getting sent off but I think the referee has got to do his job there.”

Eustace has defended his budding star, saying that while he will not ask Mejbri to change his style, the player must realize the importance of managing the games at times.”

Gaining experience is what a loan move is all about and while it may not be too long until he is back at Old Trafford, in the short term, there is a bigger stage to aim for.

Tunisia kick off their World Cup campaign on Nov. 22 against Denmark, take on Australia four days later and then face France in the final Group D game. Mejbri has played 18 times for the Carthage Eagles though, unsurprisingly given his age, has yet to become an automatic starter.

Starring in the Championship could help change that, but for now at least he is showing the boss that he could be an option from the bench as Tunisia look to get out of the group stage for the first time in their sixth World Cup appearance.

National team coach Kadri is keeping a close eye on the youngster. “What matters is the choices of Hannibal and his club to make him improve,” Kadri told the BBC.

“His improvement wouldn’t be possible if he continues at Manchester United as he will not be playing as much as possible to improve, so it was the best choice for him.”

It certainly seems to be that way and at the moment Hannibal Mejbri is flying and Birmingham, Manchester United and Tunisian fans will be keeping a close eye on his exploits in Qatar.

Topics: football Tunisia Hannibal Mejbri

Related

Resilient Tunisia looking to upset formidable group opponents at Qatar 2022
Sport
Resilient Tunisia looking to upset formidable group opponents at Qatar 2022
Tunisia ecstasy, Egypt heartbreak: 5 things we learned from all-African 2021 FIFA Arab Cup semi-final
Sport
Tunisia ecstasy, Egypt heartbreak: 5 things we learned from all-African 2021 FIFA Arab Cup semi-final

Six Saudis listed in World Karate Federation global rankings

Six Saudis listed in World Karate Federation global rankings
Updated 03 November 2022
Arab News

Six Saudis listed in World Karate Federation global rankings

Six Saudis listed in World Karate Federation global rankings
  • Olympic silver medalist Tarek Hamdi 7th in +84 kg category
Updated 03 November 2022
Arab News

RIYADH: Olympic hero Tarek Hamdi was among six Saudi athletes included in the latest world rankings released by the World Karate Federation.

Hamdi, who took silver at Tokyo 2020, has been ranked seventh in the plus-84 kilograms first division category, while Sanad Sufyani, who recently won gold at the 12th World Junior and U-21 Karate Championships in Turkey, was ranked first in the Olympic category.

Sultan Al-Qahtani was third in the minus-55 kg youth category, while Abdulaziz Al-Seif was listed sixth in the minus-61 kg class, also in the youth division.

In the junior category, Ali Makri was ranked sixth in minus-68 kg division, and Abdullah Al-Qahtani ninth in the minus-70 kg standings.

Topics: Martial Arts karate

Related

A gold, two silver medals for Saudi karatekas at youth karate world championships photos
Sport
A gold, two silver medals for Saudi karatekas at youth karate world championships
Saudi karate athletes put through their paces during Riyadh training camp photos
Sport
Saudi karate athletes put through their paces during Riyadh training camp

Emirati fighters keep winning on day 5 of Jiu-Jitsu World Championship

Emirati fighters keep winning on day 5 of Jiu-Jitsu World Championship
Updated 03 November 2022
Arab News

Emirati fighters keep winning on day 5 of Jiu-Jitsu World Championship

Emirati fighters keep winning on day 5 of Jiu-Jitsu World Championship
  • With another 6 medals, the hosts look set to retain title
  • Saudi athletes draw praise for improved performances
Updated 03 November 2022
Arab News

ABU DHABI: The UAE Jiu-Jitsu team continued its winning streak on the fifth day of the Jiu-Jitsu World Championship in Abu Dhabi by scooping six medals.

The two gold, two silver, and two bronze medals came in the adult division as the competition continued on Wednesday at the Jiu-Jitsu Arena in Zayed Sports City.

The tournament will conclude on Nov. 8 and results so far show the UAE men’s and women’s teams — sponsored by Mubadala Investment Company — are well-placed to retain the title.

Adding their names to the list of medalists were Abdullah Al-Kubaisi (94 kg) and Omar Alsuwaidi (56 kg) who claimed gold, while Theyab Al-Nuaimi (56 kg) and Faisal Al-Ketbi (94 kg) took silver.

Meanwhile Hamdah Al-Shkeili (45 kg) and Shamma Al-Kalbani (63 kg) secured bronze, and Muhrah Mahfoudh received the fair-play award.

Mohammed Salem Al-Dhaheri, vice chairman of the UAEJJF, heaped praise on the UAE national team for its winning streak.

“The national team’s outstanding performance today warmed hearts and spread joy among the devoted fans who had faith in their national team to maintain competitive excellence and increase the UAE’s prospects of winning and retaining the championship title,” he said.

Al-Kubaisi, who clinched the gold medal in an all-Emirati final, said: “Two Emirati athletes competing in the same weight division final is a sign of the level of advancement jiu-jitsu has attained in the UAE. I’m glad I was able to take home the medal today,” he said.

Al-Suwaidi, who needed to win five matches to secure his gold medal, said: “I dedicate this success to our wise leadership, the beloved UAE people, the UAEJJF, and the devoted supporters who stood by us … I congratulate my colleague Theyab Al-Nuaimi on a job well done, and I am confident that we are about to enter a new phase of success. In the end, the UAE emerged as the winner.”

Al-Kalbani, who took the bronze medal in the 63 kg division, added: “For me, winning the bronze medal is a positive result, as this is my second appearance at the world championship. I will continue to strive to improve my sport and contribute to boosting my beloved country’s accomplishments.”

The Saudi jiu-jitsu team, which is taking part in the 27th edition of the championship with a sizeable delegation, stood out on the mats with several outstanding individual displays. The team’s coach Pedro Veras said jiu-jitsu is growing rapidly in Saudi and the region.

“Our participation in the world championship is primarily intended to help us advance as athletes by interacting with the top competitors in the world. This year’s participation is regarded as one of the best when compared to our prior involvement. The national team’s players have been eager to give their all on the mats, and I can guarantee that both their physical and technical abilities are constantly improving,” he said.

Topics: Jiu-Jitsu Martial Arts sport UAE

Related

UAE working hard to put jiu-jitsu on Olympic sports map: Top official
Sport
UAE working hard to put jiu-jitsu on Olympic sports map: Top official
UAE women’s team claim 10 medals on 2nd day of Jiu-Jitsu World Championship
Sport
UAE women’s team claim 10 medals on 2nd day of Jiu-Jitsu World Championship

Latest updates

Fans can enter Qatar without World Cup tickets, says official
Fans can enter Qatar without World Cup tickets, says official
4 Palestinians killed in flare-up as Israel counts votes
4 Palestinians killed in flare-up as Israel counts votes
Egypt’s non-oil economy remains under strain as PMI stands at 47.6 in October: S&P Global
Egypt’s non-oil economy remains under strain as PMI stands at 47.6 in October: S&P Global
Bank of England makes historic rate hike as UK faces recession
Bank of England makes historic rate hike as UK faces recession
Art Dubai unveils gallery lineup for 2023 edition
Art Dubai unveils gallery lineup for 2023 edition

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2022 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.