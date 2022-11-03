You are here

WhatsApp launches Communities group organizer feature

Other feature releases include 32-person video calling as well as in-chat polls, a common fixture on social media apps, including Meta’s Facebook and Twitter. (Shutterstock/File)
Other feature releases include 32-person video calling as well as in-chat polls, a common fixture on social media apps, including Meta’s Facebook and Twitter. (Shutterstock/File)
Updated 15 sec ago
Reuters

WhatsApp launches Communities group organizer feature

WhatsApp launches Communities group organizer feature
  • The app will now also allow chat groups to have up to 1,024 users
Updated 15 sec ago
Reuters

BENGALURU: WhatsApp is globally rolling out a feature called Communities to organize various chat groups in larger structures, as well as other features such as bigger group video calls and in-chat polls, the messaging service owned by Meta Platforms said on Thursday.
The Communities feature will bring together various chat groups under bigger umbrellas where administrators could send alerts to a community of thousands – a feature that could be used by workplaces or schools.
The app will now also allow chat groups to have up to 1,024 users, much higher than the 256 participants restriction it had until recently, according to a company statement.
WhatsApp rivals, including Telegram and Discord, allow thousands of members in group chats.
Other feature releases include 32-person video calling as well as in-chat polls, a common fixture on social media apps, including Meta’s Facebook and Twitter.

Topics: WhatsApp Meta

MIT Technology Review Arabia unveils judging panel for 5th Innovators Under 35 MENA awards

MIT Technology Review Arabia unveils judging panel for 5th Innovators Under 35 MENA awards
Updated 03 November 2022
Arab News

MIT Technology Review Arabia unveils judging panel for 5th Innovators Under 35 MENA awards

MIT Technology Review Arabia unveils judging panel for 5th Innovators Under 35 MENA awards
  • The awards honor leading innovators in the region who demonstrate superb technical expertise and whose work has the potential to change the way people live for the better
  • The judges include distinguished, independent experts, entrepreneurs and academics affiliated with research centers, leading tech companies and universities
Updated 03 November 2022
Arab News

DUBAI: MIT Technology Review Arabia has announced the members of the committee of judges who will select the winners of its Innovators Under 35 MENA awards for 2022.

Introduced to the region in 2018, the contest is the regional version of a global awards scheme launched by MIT Technology Review in 1999. It aims to honor leading innovators in the Middle East and North Africa region who have demonstrated superb technical expertise and whose inventions or studies have the potential to change the way people live for the better and result in quantum leaps worldwide.

The chosen judges include distinguished, independent technical experts, entrepreneurs and academics affiliated with research centers, leading tech companies and prestigious universities around the world.

They include: Ashraf Khalil, a professor of computer science in the College of Technological Innovation at Zayed University in the UAE; Malak Abed Al-Thagafi, a professor at Emory School of Medicine and the founder and chief strategy officer of prenatal genetic testing company Shomool; Maha Albalushi, managing director of Oman Tech Fund; Fares Ghandour, a partner at Wamda Capital and CEO of mental-wellness company Tuhoon; Nidhal Guessoum, a professor of astrophysics at the University of California at San Diego; and Bashar Kilani, managing director of IT company Accenture.

“Innovations are the backbone of advanced economies,” Khalil said. “Society as a whole should encourage innovators to achieve a knowledge-based economy. Celebrating young innovators is a noble step toward achieving this goal.”

Al-Thagafi, who has been a member of the judges’ committee since 2019, said: “We need to recognize and reward successful new ideas — an objective that stimulates me to be a part of Innovators Under 35.”

Since the launch of the scheme in 2018, awards have been presented to 55 innovators from the UAE, Saudi Arabia, Palestine, Jordan, Lebanon, Syria, Yemen, Libya, Egypt, Kuwait, Tunisia, Algeria, Oman, Turkey and the US. MIT Technology Review Arabia is part of the Majarra group of websites.

Topics: MIT Technology Review Arabia MENA

Facebook’s News tab to be run by AI, not humans

Facebook’s News tab to be run by AI, not humans
Updated 02 November 2022
Arab News

Facebook's News tab to be run by AI, not humans

Facebook’s News tab to be run by AI, not humans
  • Decision marks Meta’s move away from news, toward short-form video
  • Company likely to end News tab in UK in 2024
Updated 02 November 2022
Arab News

DUBAI: Meta plans to fully automate its UK Facebook News tab, ending all human curation, according to the Press Gazette.

The tab was launched in the US in 2019 and in Britain in 2021 as part of a $1 billion global program to support publishers. The company said at the time it marked “the beginning of a series of international investments in news.”

At launch, it announced partners such as Channel 4 News, Daily Mail Group, Financial Times and Sky News, as well as existing partners like The Economist, The Guardian, GQ, Cosmopolitan, Glamour and Vogue.

Meta is likely to end the Facebook News tab in the UK in 2024 when its three-year contracts with publishers expire, according to the Press Gazette.

The company told publishers of its decision to end its curation contract with Upday, which is owned by German publishing giant Axel Springer, last month.

An Axel Springer spokesperson said: “The curation of the Facebook News tab by Upday was a fixed-term collaboration that will expire in 2023. However, this collaboration represents only a small part of Axel Springer’s global partnership with Facebook. We cannot comment on what future plans Facebook has for curating its Facebook News tab in the UK.”

The decision is indicative of Meta’s shift away from news and toward short-form video.

The company is shelving several other news-related projects and features, such as ending support for its Instant Articles feature, which was launched in 2015 to make news load faster on the Facebook mobile app.

Instant Articles will be discontinued in April, giving news publishers time to adjust. Traffic from links will instead be directed to the publishers’ mobile websites.

Last month, Meta said it would end Bulletin, its newsletter subscription service for journalists and writers, by early next year.

In July, the company said it was reducing the appearance of political content in people’s news feeds globally.

“Our tests have concluded and demonstrated that placing less emphasis on shares and comments for political content is an effective way to reduce the amount of political content people experience in their feeds,” it said in a statement.

Earlier in the year, Campbell Brown, who leads Meta’s media partnerships, told employees that Facebook was reallocating resources to focus more on the creator economy, according to the Wall Street Journal.

Meta has previously reported that Reels are the fastest-growing content format across its platforms, and video viewing makes up for 50 percent of all viewing on Facebook

On Tuesday, the company released a report that found the creator economy was estimated to be worth more than $100 billion in 2020, an indication of where the company is headed.

Topics: Facebook Meta Facebook News Tab

Netflix and Middle East Media Initiative team up to award 4 grants of $30,000 to Arab writers

Netflix and Middle East Media Initiative team up to award 4 grants of $30,000 to Arab writers
Updated 02 November 2022
Zaira Lakhpatwala

Netflix and Middle East Media Initiative team up to award 4 grants of $30,000 to Arab writers

Netflix and Middle East Media Initiative team up to award 4 grants of $30,000 to Arab writers
  • The creators will be given 6 months to use the funds to develop their projects, after which they can pitch them to Netflix executives
  • Netflix MENA’s Nuha El-Tayeb: We want to use our scale and influence to provide Arab talent and filmmakers with a platform to gain fans globally
Updated 02 November 2022
Zaira Lakhpatwala

DUBAI: Netflix and the Middle East Media Initiative have joined forces to offer four grants of $30,000 to writers that participated in the MEMI Summer Program, to help them develop their projects.

“We want to use our scale and influence to provide Arab talent and filmmakers with a platform to gain fans globally,” Nuha El-Tayeb, director of content acquisitions at Netflix MENA, told Arab News.

Each year, MEMI selects 12 or more mid-career or up-and-coming writers from the region and invites them to spend five weeks in Los Angeles workshopping their ideas for TV series in a writer’s room overseen by a professional American showrunner.

As part of its ongoing partnership with MEMI, Netflix chose Sultan Tamer and Summer Shesha from Saudi Arabia, Ahmed Essam Elsayed from Egypt, and writing partners Karim Ariqat and Mohammad Ali Al-Nablsea from Jordan to receive the grants.

They will have six months to use the funding either to assemble a writer’s room, extend their stay in the US so that they can continue to work with MEMI instructors, or hire a Netflix-approved consultant to advise them on the continued development of their series. At the end of that time they will have the opportunity to pitch their fully developed projects to Netflix.

“There’s an incredible caliber of talent and creativity in the Arab world and it’s only going to grow in the coming years,” El-Tayeb said.

“To serve as a meaningful part of the creative communities in the Arab world, we are working with industry partners to provide creators with the tools they need to tell the best version of their stories.”

Netflix has a longstanding partnership with MEMI. It has hosted masterclasses for MEMI alumni on creative writing and pitching and each year it also offers graduates of the Summer Program an annual opportunity to pitch projects to Netflix executives.

“What makes both MEMI and Netflix MENA unique is their access to top global resources, combined with the expertise of their Arab executives, many of who come from grassroots movements of the creative economy,” said Hisham Fageeh, head of MEMI.

Some of the region’s most successful writers and filmmakers, including Sarah Taibah from Saudi Arabia and Egyptians Amr Salama, Tamer Mohsen and Mariam Naoum, have participated in the MEMI program.

Topics: Netflix MENA Middle East Media Initiative (MEMI)

STC is the most valuable brand in KSA & UAE, finds Kantar’s new report

STC is the most valuable brand in KSA & UAE, finds Kantar’s new report
Updated 02 November 2022
Zaira Lakhpatwala

STC is the most valuable brand in KSA & UAE, finds Kantar's new report

STC is the most valuable brand in KSA & UAE, finds Kantar’s new report
  • Saudi and Emirati brands have more than doubled their total value in the past two years, growing faster than any other global Kantar BrandZ ranking
Updated 02 November 2022
Zaira Lakhpatwala

DUBAI: Kantar, an analytics and consulting company, has released its latest BrandZ ranking of the top 30 most valuable brands in Saudi Arabia and the UAE.

Saudi and Emirati brands have more than doubled their total value in the past two years, growing faster than any other global Kantar BrandZ ranking. Spurred by the consistent investment in infrastructure and economic diversification in the two countries, the value of the most valuable Saudi and Emirati brands ranking has grown by 110 percent.

The rate of growth is well ahead of the next-best performing market, India, which achieved 82 percent growth in brand value over the past two years.

“Two of the biggest economies in the Arab world, the UAE and KSA, have lost none of their ambition to diversify their economies,” Amol Ghate, managing director, Middle East, North Africa & Pakistan, Insights Division, Kantar, told Arab News.

He added: “Indeed, as they emerge from the uncertainties of the pandemic, both have stepped up the scale of those ambitions. We see this reflected in the stellar growth of the Kantar BrandZ Top 30 Most Valuable Emirati and Saudi Brands, whose growth has outpaced both their global and country counterparts in the BrandZ rankings by an astonishing 110 percent.” 

Telecom giant STC is the most valuable brand across the UAE and the Kingdom, as well as in Saudi Arabia, increasing its brand value to $16 billion (+66 percent). The brand has benefitted from both the rollout of 5G, as well as a major diversification in its offer to include digital payments and entertainment services, according to Kantar.

The company’s “DARE” strategy — Digitalize, Accelerate, Reinvent and Expand — is providing a strong sense of direction and rapid transformation.

The No. 1 brand in the UAE is also a telecom company, Etisalat, which rebranded as e& earlier this year. The group’s repositioning as a global conglomerate has resulted in it witnessing a 129 percent increase in brand value from 2020 to $11.8 billion.

Online food-delivery platform Jahez is a new entrant at No. 18, with a brand value of $1.4 billion. The brand has expanded into new cities and new categories, creating new markets in partnership with grocery and non-food retailers. It has also established PIK, a direct commerce platform, which allows local merchants to reach more consumers.

Earlier this year, Jahez was listed on the Saudi Stock Exchange, becoming the first start-up publicly traded in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

Other newcomers on the ranking include the newly merged Saudi National Bank, which was formed from the merger of National Commercial Bank (NCB) and Samba; real estate brand Aldar and banking brand ADIB.

The ranking highlights the broadening of both economies, with new entrants from lifestyle categories, banking and real estate plus a rise of travel brands following the end of the pandemic.

The banking sector is the most prominent in the ranking, responsible for nearly half (47 percent) of the top 30’s total brand value after rising by 187 percent in total category value.

Saudi Arabia’s banking sector saw the fastest risers in the 2022 ranking, with triple-digit growth for the likes of Al Rajhi Bank (No. 3), which was up by 234 percent; Alinma Bank (No. 14), which was up by 139 percent, and Al Bilad Bank (No. 16), which was up by 211 percent.

New entrant Saudi National Bank (SNB) further ups the tally for the category, coming in second overall with a brand value of $15.9 billion.

In the UAE, local banks lead the charge with FAB at No.5, ADCB at No.19, Emirates NBD at No. 20 and Dubai Islamic Bank at No. 26 witnessing impressive growths of 97 percent, 94 percent, 39 percent and 96 percent respectively since the 2020 ranking.

Impressive rises across a broad range of categories, including real estate, reflect the fact that governments have taken a long-term view on investments such as the Neom sustainable city in Saudi Arabia, and the UAE’s bid to become the region’s arts and cultural hub, according to the report.

This stability has boosted the attractiveness to foreign investors whose continued investment helps create a positive economic outlook, which bodes well for both businesses and brands, the report added.

Ghate said: “By investing in their equity and creating a meaningful difference for their brand, they (the UAE and Saudi Arabia) have amplified their salience to win more with consumers in today’s fast-paced and competitive brand world.”

Topics: STC Kantar Kantar BrandZ

War correspondent Tania Mehanna holds roundtable discussion at Arab News

War correspondent Tania Mehanna holds roundtable discussion at Arab News
Updated 02 November 2022
Nada Alturki

War correspondent Tania Mehanna holds roundtable discussion at Arab News

War correspondent Tania Mehanna holds roundtable discussion at Arab News
  • Tania Mehanna: If I can do something in my life, I want to become a journalist just to tell the story of the people who are suffering under wars
  • Born and raised during the Lebanese war, Mehanna was motivated by the tragedies and suffering surrounding her
Updated 02 November 2022
Nada Alturki

RIYADH: Tania Mehanna, journalist, war correspondent, and wife of the Italian ambassador in Saudi Arabia, on Wednesday joined the Arab News team for a roundtable discussion, sharing some of her career experiences.

During 28 years of reporting, Mehanna has been a senior correspondent for the Lebanese Broadcasting Corp., and CNN’s “World Report.”

She has received multiple awards for her work and has covered conflicts in Iraq, south Lebanon, and Syria.

“If I can do something in my life, I want to become a journalist just to tell the story of the people who are suffering under wars. This is the only way we can stop what’s happening around us,” Mehanna said.

She is also an advocate for women’s rights, environmental and war crimes, and social political issues.

Born and raised during the Lebanese war, she was motivated by the tragedies and suffering surrounding her.

She noted that directly addressing the consequences of certain issues could potentially change the course of an event or yield a more favorable result.

In 1988, she began working at LBC in a male-dominated environment but volunteered to take on difficult stories and on-the-ground coverage opportunities in a bid to prove the capabilities of women journalists.

In south Lebanon, Mehanna and her film crew exposed the use of booby trap bombs and explosives and their devastating impacts on villagers, focusing on the stories of two injured locals.

After the report aired, the news team was contacted by the Lebanese government offering its help to tackle the situation.

“The army came, they did a whole survey and fenced the area, got some funding, and they started taking out the mines from this village. One story like this will make you happy for the rest of your life,” she added.

She also pointed out the risks associated with being a war correspondent. However, at times, being a female journalist worked in her favor.

While covering 9/11 protests in Pakistan in support of the late terror group leader Osama bin Laden, she was able to speak to civilians directly and get exclusive perspectives on the issue.

Mehanna said: “I could get into the houses, I could go and see the families, they would let me in, and the cameraman would stay outside. That is very important, because sometimes it opens doors for you. And men have difficulties to get that kind of trust.”

She highlighted the importance of blending in as a journalist, no matter what the location.

“You should melt in, because people that you are going to see, interview, talk about their stories, they need to feel that you are like them. When you really live what they’re living, you can write better, because you will write from the heart and soul,” she added.

During the session, she defined the role of the journalist.

“We are an intermediate to take the story from where it’s happening to those who are going to read it or watch it. The minute you become the actor of this story, you have lost your credibility,” she added.

The Arab News team shared some of their own motivators for joining the profession and discussed reporting issues.

“If you want to write a good story, you have to put some of your heart in it,” Mehanna said.

Topics: Tania Mehanna Lebanon CNN

