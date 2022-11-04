You are here

Albanian PM scolds Britain over migration row
Britain has been consumed by a row over migration since Home Secretary Suella Braverman blamed a “surge in the number of Albanian arrivals” on young, single men who she said were part of organized criminal gangs. (AFP/File)
Updated 04 November 2022
Reuters
AP

BERLIN: Britain should look to Germany to learn how to cope with a wave of immigrants, Albanian Prime Minister Edi Rama said on Thursday, chastising London for its depiction of Albanians arriving in the country via the English Channel.

“To single out a community and to talk about gangsters and about criminals, this doesn’t sound ... very British, sounds more like screams from a madhouse,” Rama said while praising Berlin’s response to migration policy.

Britain has been consumed by a row over migration since Home Secretary Suella Braverman blamed a “surge in the number of Albanian arrivals” on young, single men who she said were part of organized criminal gangs.

Rama, who was attending a Berlin summit of Western Balkan nations hosted by Chancellor Olaf Scholz, singled out Germany’s handling of the million-odd migrants it received in 2015 as a model for Britain to follow.

“I never heard a German minister talking about Albanians as criminals,” he said, standing on a podium alongside his host, and praised the “dignity” of Germany’s approach. Fewer than 1 percent of Britain’s Albanians were in jail, he added.

A spokesperson for British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak moved earlier to de-escalate the row, highlighting Albania’s cooperation in tackling people smugglers.

“We have a strong relationship with our Albanian partners. We are grateful for the cooperation of the Albanian government and we remain fully committed to working together with them,” the spokesperson said.

Braverman visited immigration facilities on England’s southeastern coast as she grappled with an overcrowding crisis at a migrant facility and outcry over her claim that the UK faced an “invasion” of asylum-seekers. Sunak has described the migrant crisis as a “serious and escalating problem.” 

He acknowledged that “not enough” asylum claims are being processed, but maintained his Conservative government was getting a grip on the situation.

Braverman visited a migrant center in the port town of Dover, the scene of a gasoline bomb attack on Sunday, but did not answer reporters’ questions. 

Police say the firebombing, which slightly injured two staff members, was likely driven by “hate-filled grievance.” 

The suspect, who killed himself after the attack, reportedly supported far-right causes on social media.

Braverman is under heavy pressure to address potentially unlawful conditions at Manston, a converted airfield that has held some 3,500 people who made the hazardous journey across the English Channel on small boats to UK shores.

The building, meant to be a temporary processing center for new arrivals, became a focal point this week after it emerged that some migrants have been detained there for weeks in cramped, inhumane conditions. 

Independent inspectors have reported migrant children sleeping on floors, with no access to phones or fresh air.

Critics, including the opposition Labour Party, have blamed Braverman’s hardline stance against unauthorized immigration for aggravating problems within the asylum system. 

They have accused her of blocking hotel bookings to ease overcrowding at the Manston center — claims that she denies.

Braverman was expected to meet with the coast guard and be in Manston.

WASHINGTON: Former President Donald Trump is considering launching a third bid for the White House this month, three Trump advisers said on Thursday, while Trump himself teased a strong possibility of a comeback during a rally in Iowa later in the day.
“And now, in order to make our country successful and safe and glorious, I will very, very, very probably do it again,” the former president said during the rally on Thursday night, teasing a 2024 bid.
“Get ready, that’s all I’m telling you, very soon. Get ready,” he added.
Trump was speed-dialing confidantes to hash out possible scenarios as he looks to benefit from expected Republican wins in Tuesday’s midterms, his advisers said.
“I think like a moth to a flame, Trump will run in 2024,” one senior adviser said, speaking on condition of anonymity. “I think that he wants to run and announcing before Thanksgiving gives him a great advantage over his opponents and he understands that.”
An announcement in the coming weeks could box out potential rivals for the party’s nomination, the advisers said, though they added it was possible the former president could still delay a decision or change his mind.
A representative for Trump did not respond to a request for comment.
One source familiar with Trump’s plans said he intends to announce his re-election campaign shortly after Tuesday’s elections and has been sounding out potential staff. The source was approached by the campaign to gauge interest.
Nonpartisan election forecasters and polls say it is highly likely Republicans will win a majority in the US House of Representatives and also have a shot at taking control of the Senate, which would give them the power to block President Joe Biden’s legislative agenda for the next two years.
Democrats’ electoral hopes have been hammered by voter concerns about high inflation, and Biden’s public approval rating has remained below 50 percent for more than a year, coming in at 40 percent in a recent Reuters/Ipsos poll.
But Trump also remains unpopular after his divisive four-year term that ended with the Jan. 6, 2021, assault on the US Capitol by his followers, then two years during which he has continued to claim falsely that his election defeat was the result of fraud.
Trump currently faces a raft of investigations, including a Justice Department probe into classified documents he took from the White House after leaving office, some of which prosecutors say have not yet been recovered.
And the Reuters/Ipsos poll late last month showed that just 41 percent of Americans view Trump favorably.
The Thanksgiving holiday is on Nov. 24, providing Trump a two-week window after the elections to make his announcement should he wish to do so.
Trump has kept up a steady pace of political rallies since leaving office, during which he has regularly flirted with possibility that he would contest the presidency again.
He is expected to host family and friends at his Mar-a-Lago club in Palm Beach, Florida, on Tuesday night to celebrate expected victories among candidates he backed in the midterms.
In a direct challenge to Trump, several major Republican figures are considering whether to seek the party’s presidential nomination in 2024.
Trump is keeping a close eye on Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, who is expected to win his re-election race on Tuesday against Democrat Charlie Crist. Virginia Governor Glenn Youngkin and Trump’s former vice president, Mike Pence, are also seen as being among potential rivals.
Announcing his re-election campaign soon could help propel Trump in the early voting states of Iowa — where he is due to appear at a rally on Thursday — and South Carolina while his rivals are still working on their own 2024 plans, the senior adviser said.

KYIV: A Russian-installed official in southern Ukraine said Moscow will likely pull its troops from the west bank of the Dnipro River in Kherson and urged civilians to leave, possibly signalling a retreat that would be a setback to Russia’s war.
There was silence from senior officials in Moscow. The Kyiv government and Western military analysts remained cautious, suggesting Russia could be setting a trap for advancing Ukrainian troops.
“Most likely our units, our soldiers, will leave for the left (eastern) bank,” Kirill Stremousov, the Russian-installed deputy civilian administrator of the Kherson region, said in an interview on Thursday with Solovyov Live, a pro-Kremlin online media outlet.
The area includes Kherson city, capital of the region of the same name, and the only major city Russia has captured intact since its invasion in February. It also includes one side of a dam across the Dnipro which controls the water supply to irrigate Crimea, the peninsula Russia has occupied since 2014.
Previously, Russia had denied its forces were planning to withdraw from the area.
In lengthy comments on Thursday night on a program organized by RT television, Stremousov was somewhat more equivocal, saying “we have to take some very difficult decisions now. Whatever our strategy might be. And some people might be afraid to recognize things.
“But for me it is very important to try to say at the moment — People, please go over to the east bank. You will be in a far safer position,” Stremousov said.
At another point, Stremousov said he hoped “that we will not leave Kherson” and if that were to happen, “it will be a big blow not only in terms of the image of us all, but a big blow for people who could stay here.”
Speculation swirled over whether Russia was indeed pulling out, after photos circulated on the Internet showing the main administrative building in Kherson city with Russia’s flag no longer flying atop it. Ukraine said those images could be Russian disinformation.
Natalia Humeniuk, spokesperson for Ukraine’s southern military command, said it could be a Russian trap.
“This could be a manifestation of a particular provocation, in order to create the impression that the settlements are abandoned, that it is safe to enter them, while they are preparing for street battles,” she said in televised comments.

More attacks, power cuts
Over the past 24 hours, Russian forces have launched three missile and 16 air strikes on Ukrainian targets as well as more than 40 shelling episodes, the Ukrainian military said in a statement on Thursday night.
On the southern front, Russian fire hit more than 35 towns and there were more than 30 reconnaissance missions by drones, the statement said.
Ukrainian aircraft made 12 strikes on eight Russian-occupied areas where men and equipment were concentrated, hitting four anti-aircraft units, the military said. Ukrainian artillery also struck three areas with men and equipment and two ammunition depots, it said.
Reuters was not able to verify battlefield reports.
A Ukrainian foreign ministry statement accused the Russian authorities of carrying out “mass forced movement of residents” in Kherson and Zaporzhzhia provinces in the south and Luhansk and Donetsk regions in the east “to the territory of temporarily occupied Crimea or to the Russian Federation.”
Ukraine has accused Russian forces of war crimes during the eight-month-long war, charges that Moscow rejects. Russia denies deliberately targeting civilians, though the conflict has killed thousands, displaced millions and destroyed cities and towns.
Its attacks in the past few weeks on Ukrainian energy and water supplies have hit civilians hard as winter approaches, the Kyiv government says. As of Thursday night, 4.5 million Ukrainians in the capital Kyiv and 10 other regions were temporarily without power, the latest outages caused by Russian attacks, President Volodymyr Zelensky said in a video address.
Temperatures can fall far below freezing in winter, now just weeks away.

Counter-offensive
US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin said he believed Ukrainian forces could retake Kherson, in perhaps his most optimistic comments on the counter-offensive to date.
A Western official, speaking on condition of anonymity, said some Russian military commanders had rebased across the river to the east.
“We would assess that in Kherson, it’s likely that most echelons of command have withdrawn now across the river to the east, leaving pretty demoralized and often in some cases leaderless troops to face off Ukrainians on the other side,” the official said.
Russia has fought for months to hang on to the pocket of land it holds on the west bank at the mouth of the Dnipro River that bisects Ukraine.
Ukraine has attacked the main river crossings for months, making it difficult for Russia to supply its force on the west bank. Ukrainian troops have been advancing along the river since the start of October, although their advance had slowed in recent days.
Ukrainian troops on the front line last week, visited by Reuters, said they saw no evidence Russian forces were withdrawing and believed they were in fact reinforcing.
Michael Kofman, a US expert on the Russian military who has just returned from the Ukrainian side of the Kherson front, said Moscow’s intentions were unclear.
“The situation in Kherson is clear as mud,” tweeted Kofman, director of Russia studies at the Center for Naval Analyzes.

SHANGHAI: Climate change diplomacy between China and the United States cannot be separated from broader political tensions between the two sides, and Washington must take responsibility for the breakdown in talks, China’s foreign ministry said.
Nearly 200 countries are about to gather in Sharm El-Sheikh in Egypt for another round of global climate negotiations, but diplomatic tensions between the two biggest sources of climate-warming greenhouse gas have threatened to overshadow the meeting, known as COP27.
Agreements and joint declarations by Beijing and Washington helped drive through the landmark Paris Agreement in 2015, but China suspended all bilateral discussions in August following the visit by US House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi to Taiwan, a self-ruled island that China claims.
“China and the United States previously developed good cooperation in the area of climate change, working together to get the Paris Agreement reached and brought into effect,” a foreign ministry spokesperson said in a statement late on Thursday.
“At the same time, China-US climate cooperation cannot be separated from the broad climate of bilateral ties,” the spokesperson added, noting that Pelosi’s “serious breach of Chinese sovereignty” in Taiwan had left China with no choice but to suspend the talks.
“The United States side must take responsibility for this.”
China has not suspended cooperation with other countries, and would continue to support the multilateral climate negotiation process, the spokesperson said, adding that China was “willing to communicate and coordinate with all parties” to ensure COP27 was successful.
Expectations ahead of COP27 were already low amid global concerns about energy supplies brought about by the Russian invasion of Ukraine, and the worsening China-US relationship has driven those expectations even lower, experts said.
“The US-China collaboration on climate commitments is something that has really helped in the past,” said Frank Jotzo, director of the Center for Climate and Energy Policy at Australian National University.
“It just doesn’t exist any longer, and there’s really not much prospect of it reappearing,” he said at a Thursday briefing.

WASHINGTON: Ukrainian forces can retake the strategic southern city of Kherson from Russian troops, US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin said on Thursday, in what would be a major defeat for Russia in its invasion of its neighbor.
Austin’s remarks coincided with a Russian-installed official in Kherson region saying Moscow was likely to pull its troops from the west bank of the Dnipro River, signaling a significant retreat, if confirmed.
Ukraine said it was still fighting in the area and was wary of the occupying Russian forces setting a trap.
Austin did not answer a question about whether Russian forces were preparing to leave. But, in perhaps his most optimistic comments yet on the Ukrainian counter-offensive, expressed confidence in their ability to beat back Russian forces.
“On the issue of whether the Ukrainians can take the remaining territory on the west side of the Dnipro river and in Kherson, I certainly believe that they have the capability to do that,” Austin told a news conference at the Pentagon.
“Most importantly, the Ukrainians believe they have the capability to do that. We have seen them engage in a very methodical but effective effort to take back their sovereign territory.”
The region’s capital and river port Kherson is the only big city Russia has captured intact since its invasion began on Feb. 24.
The area the Ukrainians are seeking to retake on the west bank of the river also includes one side of a huge dam across the Dnipro which controls the water supply to irrigate Crimea, the peninsula Russia has occupied since 2014.
A Western official, speaking on condition of anonymity, assessed Russia was planning to retreat from their bridgehead on the west side of the river to the east side, where it could better defend its forces.
“We think that that planning is almost certainly well advanced,” the official said.
The official said some Russian military commanders had rebased to the other side of the river.
“We would assess that in Kherson, it’s likely that most echelons of command have withdrawn now across the river to the east, leaving pretty demoralized and often in some cases leaderless troops to face of Ukrainians on the other side,” the Western official said.
Russia has fought for months to hang on to the pocket of land it holds on the west bank at the mouth of the Dnipro river that bisects Ukraine. Moscow had sent tens of thousands of troops to reinforce the area, one of its biggest battlefield priorities.
Ukraine has targeted the main river crossings for months, making it difficult for Russia to supply its huge force on the west bank. Ukrainian troops have been advancing along the river since bursting through the Russian frontline at the start of October, although their advance had slowed.

PARIS: Climate change impacts battering vulnerable countries threaten to outstrip efforts to adapt to global warming, the UN warned on Thursday, with a “significant” amount of international funding help recycled from other purposes.

Many emerging economies, which are least to blame for the fossil-fuel gases that stoke global warming, are among the most exposed to climate impacts, such as worsening drought, floods and cyclones. Funding to help them adapt to accelerating impacts and curb emissions is one of the thorniest issues at UN climate negotiations, which begin their latest round in Egypt on Sunday.

Wealthy nations have failed to provide a pledged $100 billion a year to developing nations, reaching just $83 billion in 2020. Only a part of that — $29 billion — was for adaptation.

That leaves a “yawning gap to be filled” said UN Environment Programme chief Inger Andersen, adding that the actual needs were around five to 10 times greater than finance provided in 2020.

While countries have committed to providing new funding for climate-vulnerable nations, richer nations have been accused of relabeling other types of funding, like humanitarian aid, as climate funding.

“Some of that money — and we don’t know how much, but certainly a significant proportion — is not actually adaptation or mitigation, it’s repurposed,” Henry Neufeldt, author of the UNEP report, told a press conference on Thursday.

But as the world warms, climate change impacts increase and so too do the costs of preparing for them.

UNEP revised up its adaptation estimates from a year earlier, saying countries will now need $160 billion to $340 billion annually by 2030 to strengthen their resilience, rising to $315 billion and $565 billion by 2050.

Last week the UN warned the world was nowhere near the Paris Agreement target of capping warming at 1.5 degrees Celsius above pre-industrial levels.

