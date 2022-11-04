Philippines to resume deployment of Saudi-bound workers next week

PHILIPPINES: The Philippines will resume the deployment of Filipino workers to Saudi Arabia under new contracts next week, the Department of Migrant Workers announced on Friday.
Saudi Arabia is the most preferred destination for migrant workers from the Philippines, hosting one out of five Filipinos working abroad.
More than 1 million of them live in the Kingdom and are employed mainly in construction or as healthcare and household workers.
The deployment of Saudi-bound overseas Filipino workers, or OFWs, was suspended for more than one year, due to the coronavirus pandemic and various issues relating to labor and employment rights.
FASTFACT
Employment contracts will include insurance coverage for unpaid salaries, air fares, and refund of recruitment costs in case of contract termination, Department of Migrant Workers Secretary Susan Ople said Manila.
After months of negotiations, both countries have agreed to undertake joint measures to streamline employment procedures and ensure the protection of workers’ rights.
The return of OFWs to the Saudi labor market will begin under new rules on Nov. 7.
“Under a new employment contract that ensures greater workers’ protection, our workers would now be able to find gainful employment in one of the world’s biggest labor markets,” Department of Migrant Workers Secretary Susan Ople told reporters during a press briefing in Manila.
“On Monday, our overseas labor offices in Riyadh, Jeddah, and Alkhobar will resume accepting offers of employment for Filipino migrant workers of all skills who wish to work in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.”
For the first time, she said, employment contracts will include insurance coverage for unpaid salaries, air fares, and refund of recruitment costs in case of contract termination.
“The Saudi government will shoulder the insurance cost for skilled workers while Saudi employers are mandated to pay for the insurance coverage of Filipino domestic workers,” Ople added.
Also for the first time, she said, all Saudi job recruitment agencies would hire their own welfare desk officers, and abusive employers would be blacklisted.
A delegation from the Saudi Ministry for Human Resources and Social Development was expected to arrive in Manila next week to review the salaries of OFWs and the automation of recruitment processes.
Global coalition vows to defeat political Islamism in the West
Three-day forum in Austria set out to ‘push back against ideology of
Updated 21 sec ago
Arab News
SALZBURG: A global coalition formed to counter the spread of Islamist extremism in the West has held its first conference in the Austrian city of Salzburg.
The Champions for Liberty Against the Reality of Islamist Tyranny, or CLARITy Coalition, was set up by former Muslims, Muslim reformers, activists and writers dedicated to combating Islamic extremists.
The three-day forum, which was held on the shores of lake Leopoldskroner Weiher in the historic city, set out to “push back against the ideology of Islamist extremism, which seeks to elevate antiquated religious understandings of people and society above universal human rights and secular governance.”
HIGHLIGHT
The group reiterated its embrace of democratic values founded in reason, critical debate, and the fundamental freedoms outlined in the UN’s Universal Declaration of Human Rights of 1948.
Daniel Pipes, US historian and president of the Middle East Forum, told Arab News that a global coalition is needed to encounter the spread of extremism.
“The Islamists are impressively well-organized. Time has come for anti-Islamists to emulate them. The Salzburg meeting got us off to a great start,” he said.
According to its website, the coalition “stands for peace, democracy, liberty and secular governance,” and is “deeply concerned by the continuing threat posed to these values by the actions and demands of Islamists in various places around the world.”
Participants in the forum, which ended on Oct. 30, agreed that radical Islamists’ influence is increasing in North America and Western Europe through infiltration of local and central governments.
Wasiq Wasiq, a UK-based academic and trustee for Muslims Against Antisemitism, told Arab News: “The issue of Islamism in Western society cannot be ignored by academics, activists, policymakers and the government. It is encouraging that CLARITy is leading the approach against an ideology that seeks to reshape the West into a Shariah-compliant society. I am proud to be part of this endeavor.”
The group warned that Islamists are targeting different ethnicities and faiths, including moderate Muslims who want to integrate into Western society, and live in peace and prosperity.
Eran Shayshon, CEO of the Reut Institute, pointed out the similarities between antisemitism and Muslim hatred in the West.
“Both communities feel that others frame their narrative. In the case of moderate Muslims, it would be the Islamists who pretend to represent them. Interfaith activities and Jewish-Muslim cooperation are not new. Still, now with the Abraham Accords in the background, there may be an opportunity to build strong bridges against hate,” Shayshon told Arab News.
In a panel discussion on promoting a counter-Islamist narrative in the media, Ayaan Hirsi Ali, founder of the AHA Foundation and a campaigner for women’s rights, welcomed the social reforms in Saudi Arabia, and highlighted the importance of supporting a progressive movement in the Middle East.
Evelyn Marcus, of Never Again Is Now, expressed support for this “fight,” telling Arab News: “Muslim reformers fight for individual rights in the Muslim community. For freedom of conscience, love and movement of each individual in that community; for the sovereignty of individuals over their own bodies.”
Coalition founding members and guests vowed to continue their collaboration, strengthening a global movement to “combat Islamist ideology, and efforts to manipulate Muslims in the West by spewing hatred and fear within the Muslim communities.”
Migrant border crossings rise at Poland-Belarus border
In the past 24 hours, border agents detained 117 migrants from Syria, Yemen, Egypt, Iraq, Cameroon, Morocco and Sri Lanka
Belarusian border guards help migrants cross the border to Poland
Updated 04 November 2022
AP
TALLINN, Estonia: The Polish border service on Friday reported an increase in the number of Middle Eastern migrants trying to illegally cross into the European Union at the border of Belarus and Poland.
In the past 24 hours, border agents detained 117 migrants from Syria, Yemen, Egypt, Iraq, Cameroon, Morocco and Sri Lanka, with 65 others detained the previous day. Belarusian border officials declined to comment.
Last week, the Polish border service released an Oct. 26 video that appears to show Belarusian border guards near the border with Poland, leading a group of migrants and trying to hide their faces from the camera. It said Belarusian border guards help migrants cross the border to Poland, with most migrants now traveling first to Russia and then taking organized transport to Belarus.
“Belarusian servicemen are actively involved in organizing the illegal crossing of the Polish-Belarusian border, bringing people who want to illegally enter European countries to it,” the Polish border service said.
The increase comes a year after thousands of migrants, mostly from the Middle East, appeared in Belarus and attempted to breach the EU border, creating a crisis that saw thousands stranded in the border area in dire conditions.
At the time, Western governments accused Belarusian authoritarian leader Alexander Lukashenko of using migrants as pawns to destabilize the 27-country bloc in retaliation for imposing sanctions on his government for a brutal internal crackdown on dissent. Belarus denied the accusation.
Poland has since built a $330 million wall along its border with Belarus that was completed in June. In recent months Poland’s Border Guard have reported dozens of migrants being apprehended after scaling the wall or passing through tunnels under it. On some days, the number has risen to 130 or more.
Polish soldiers began laying razor wire Wednesday along Poland’s border with the Russian exclave of Kaliningrad after the government ordered the construction of a barrier to prevent what it fears could become another migration crisis.
Arab Brazilians count on Lula to heal divisions, forge closer ties with Middle East nations
Campaign left community members torn between business interests and ties to their heritage
Businessmen supported Bolsonaro; intellectuals, educators and artists likely voted for his rival
Updated 04 November 2022
Eduardo Campos Lima
SAO PAULO: On Oct. 30, Brazilians elected former President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva after a highly polarized campaign against incumbent Jair Bolsonaro.
The divide in the South American country was reflected in the outcome: Lula received 50.9 percent of votes while Bolsonaro got 49.1 percent.
The large Brazilian-Arab community, estimated at more than 10 million people, was also divided.
This could be seen, for example, in Foz do Iguacu, a city on the border with Paraguay and Argentina where thousands of Arab Brazilians live.
In August, part of the community organized a dinner with Lula, but as soon as the invitation was publicized on social media, Arab supporters of Bolsonaro began to protest. The dinner ended up being canceled.
That kind of controversy has been quite common in Brazil’s politically charged atmosphere over the past few months, and it has been no different with the Arab community, analysts say.
The first aspect to consider is that the community does not constitute an organized group of influence, said Tufy Kairuz, a researcher with a PhD in history from York University in Canada.
“Lebanese and Syrian immigrants began to arrive in Brazil at the end of the 19th century. Europeans in Brazil were usually Mediterranean, so Arabs were always considered to be white here. They adapted well,” Kairuz told Arab News, adding that as white, Christian people and members of an economic elite, Arab Brazilians tend to vote like the non-Arab Brazilian elite.
That is why many in the community voted for Bolsonaro, said Murched Omar Taha, president of the Institute for Arab Culture.
“Many Arab Brazilians are businessmen, and businessmen are among the segments who in general supported Bolsonaro,” Taha told Arab News.
At the same time, he said, among Brazilian Arabs there are many intellectuals, educators and artists — groups that tended to vote for Lula.
Mamede Jarouche, the son of Lebanese immigrants and a professor of Arab literature at the University of Sao Paulo, said a large part of the Arab community is completely integrated in Brazilian society, so Arab heritage does not play a role when it comes to voting.
“Descendants of the first waves of immigrants usually don’t feel much connected to their roots,” Jarouche told Arab News.
He added, however, that first- or second-generation Brazilian Arabs tend to follow Middle Eastern politics and feel closer to the Arab world.
“Most of the Muslim people who are concerned with the Palestinian cause oppose Bolsonaro,” he said.
Since the 2018 presidential campaign, Bolsonaro had pledged to move the Brazilian Embassy in Israel from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem.
He was greatly supported by the Brazilian-Israeli community, and the idea of the embassy move was discussed with it.
THE IRAN FACTOR
A March 11, 2021 report by the Arab News Research and Studies Unit examined Brazil’s role as an important strategic trade partner for Iran in Latin America.
The report’s author Hamdan Al-Shehri noted that relations between Iran and Brazil have passed through several distinct phases in recent decades, sometimes reflecting general shifts in the latter’s foreign policy, at other times resembling an ill-defined relationship based primarily on mutual trade interests.
He said: “The dynamic of the relationship has also been influenced by the personalities of successive leaders of both states, their ideological leanings, and their perceptions of the West.”
As president, Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva “placed a high value on the relationship with Iran because he wanted to move the focus of his foreign policy away from the countries of North America and Europe and toward the developing nations of Latin America, Africa, and the Middle East.”
By contrast, Al-Shehri added: “The warmth went missing from the relationship after Dilma Rousseff became president of Brazil between 2011 and 2016.
Read the full report on Arab News Research & Studies by clicking here
“The election of Jair Bolsonaro in 2018 did little to improve ties. The right-wing president aligned himself closely with former US President Donald Trump, becoming one of the few world leaders to openly back the elimination on Jan. 3, 2020, of Qassem Soleimani, commander of Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps’ extraterritorial Quds Force.”
As opposed to its diplomatic accomplishments, Iran, currently being rocked by anti-government protests, has had limited success in winning over the publics of Latin America.
According to 2015 poll data from the Pew Research Center, involving 45,435 respondents across 40 countries, some 79 percent of Brazilians said they held a negative view of Iran, while just 11 percent looked upon the country favorably.
Al-Shehri said: “Relationships with Latin American nations remain primarily the Iranian regime’s way of countering the impact of international sanctions and diversifying its means of survival.
“Through these connections, Iran hopes to project the image of a global power, overcome diplomatic isolation, win support for its nuclear program, and potentially respond to US pressure from close proximity.”
He pointed out that the Brazil-Iran trade surplus in 2018 reached $2.2 billion in favor of the former.
“Regardless of who is in power, economic and commercial interests have and will remain a consistent driver of bilateral ties between the two countries, particularly in oil, gas, mineral exploration, and agriculture,” he added.
But “he had to give up on that idea after he suffered great pressure from Arab nations, which are important commercial partners for Brazil,” Taha said.
Brazil is the world’s largest exporter of halal meat and poultry. The agribusiness sector, which massively supported Bolsonaro, also pressured him not to move the embassy to Jerusalem, Taha added, “but if he had four more years, maybe he’d do it.”
Bolsonaro’s pro-Israel rhetoric, which displeased many Brazilian Arabs, was amplified by his evangelical allies.
His wife Michelle is a member of a Baptist church and is usually seen wearing the colors of the Israeli flag. On Oct. 30, she was photographed voting with a T-shirt with the Israeli flag.
“As a sheikh, I thought she lacked sensitivity and common sense. It was really a provocation,” Jihad Hammadeh told Arab News, adding that the photos immediately went viral.
“Many people who hadn’t decided yet ended up voting for Lula after that. Many felt it as an insult.”
Hammadeh said many Brazilian Arabs remember that Lula had close relations with Arab countries and played a central role in supporting the Palestinians. In 2010, shortly before leaving the presidency, he recognized Palestine as a sovereign state.
Domestically, Lula has also showed more openness toward Muslims than Bolsonaro has, said Hammadeh.
“When the president himself opens the doors for you and establishes a dialogue, you feel more comfortable,” he added.
“In Bolsonaro’s administration, we didn’t have the same closeness with the president than we used to have with Lula.”
Kairuz, the researcher, predicts that in his second term, Lula will work to strengthen Brazil’s ties with Arab and Muslim nations. “Lula has a solid reputation in these countries,” he said.
“That’s why many of them, immediately after the election result was publicized on Oct. 30, sent messages to congratulate him.”
On Nov. 1, Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman sent a cable to Lula in which he “expressed sincere felicitations to the president-elect, wishing him every success and the government and friendly people of Brazil steady progress and prosperity.”
Thailand, Saudi Arabia to launch coordination council amid relations thaw
Ties between the kingdoms were renewed in January after 3-decade freeze
Road map for bilateral relations expected to be made official this month
Updated 04 November 2022
Phuriphat Sangkhapat
BANGKOK: Thailand is preparing to set up a coordination council with Saudi Arabia to boost newly restored relations, including in trade and investment, a top official from the Thai Ministry of Commerce said on Friday.
Ties between the two kingdoms stalled in the 1980s and were renewed in late January, following Thai Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha’s visit to Riyadh, which was the first top leadership meeting between the two countries in more than three decades.
During the visit, the Kingdom and Thailand discussed a road map for their bilateral relations.
The Southeast Asian nation’s Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Don Pramudwinai said last month that the road map would be made official during a visit by Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman.
FASTFACTS
• Ties between the counties were renewed in January after 3-decade freeze.
• Road map for bilateral relations expected to be made official this month.
The crown prince has been invited as a special guest by the Thai leadership to attend the upcoming Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation summit in Bangkok on Nov. 18-19.
The coordination council to implement the relationship road map is expected to be established during the visit, Umaporn Futrakul, director of the Bureau of Asia, Africa and Middle East of the Department of Trade Negotiations at the Thai Ministry of Commerce, told Arab News.
“When the crown prince visits, there will be an announcement on the details of the coordination council,” she said.
“The coordination council will consist of committees, and one of those will be trade and economy which, it has been agreed, the ministries of commerce from both sides will co-chair.”
Since the restoration of bilateral ties, many agreements and official visits have already followed. The two governments have also signed a series of cooperation deals and the volume of trade between them has already significantly increased.
Between February and September 2022, bilateral trade volume between Thailand and Saudi Arabia reached $7.2 billion, compared with $4.5 billion in the same period last year, according to Ministry of Commerce data.
In the same timeframe, Thai exports to Saudi Arabia were $1.3 billion, up 23 percent, while imports were $5.9 billion, posting an increase of more than 72 percent.
“The resumption of ties has made the relationship better in the big picture,” Futrakul said.
“After the two sides started their interaction and resumed their ties in different dimensions, it led to more visits from top executives from both sides than before … these frequent visits lead to more trade and investment.”
The top Thai exports to Saudi Arabia in 2022 were automobiles, spare parts, accessories, as well as wood products, household appliances, electric devices and processed seafood.
The key imports from Saudi Arabia were crude oil, fertilizers, natural gas and metal products.
A further boost in trade is expected soon as the cooperation council will come with frameworks to advance economic relations on both ends.
“A mechanism will be established as a basis for discussing the ways of promoting trade and investment,” Futrakul said. “Having a platform will make a lot of things happen.”
G7 to coordinate help for reconstruction of Ukraine’s energy sector
"We will stand firmly with Ukraine for as long as it takes," the foreign ministers of the wealthiest democracies said
The coordinating mechanism would be the core focus of the group in the days and weeks ahead
Updated 04 November 2022
Reuters
MUENSTER, Germany: The Group of Seven countries agreed on Friday to coordinate their support for the reconstruction of Ukraine’s energy and water supplies following recent Russian attacks on the power grid that have caused widespread blackouts.
“We will stand firmly with Ukraine for as long as it takes,” the foreign ministers of the wealthiest democracies said after a two-day meeting in the western German town of Muenster.
“Today we establish a G7 coordination mechanism to help Ukraine repair, restore and defend its critical energy and water infrastructure,” their statement said.
Russia’s Feb. 24 invasion of Ukraine, Iran’s deepening military alignment with Moscow over the war as well as China’s growing assertiveness topped the agenda of the G7 meeting.
The coordinating mechanism would be the core focus of the group in the days and weeks ahead, a senior US State Department official told reporters on condition of anonymity.
Over the past few weeks, Russia has launched waves of missile and drone strikes targeting Ukraine’s energy infrastructure. Kyiv says they have damaged up to 40 percent of the power system and Ukrainian authorities warned that residents may face hours of blackouts due to the limited supplies.
The assistance that will allow Kyiv to defend itself against and respond to Russian attacks on civilian infrastructure included air defense systems, the US official said.
“There was a decent amount of discussion of that, and what countries have the ability to provide the individual systems and support that might enable Ukraine to better defend itself against these UAV and missile attacks,” the official added.
Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba joined the G7 discussion virtually.
Moscow has acknowledged targeting energy infrastructure but denies targeting civilians in what it calls a “special military operation” in Ukraine to eliminate dangerous nationalists and protect Russian-speakers.
Ukraine and its Western allies have accused Iran of sending “kamikaze” drones, or unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs), to Russia which have then been used to devastating effect by Russian forces in strikes targeting Ukrainian infrastructure as part of their Feb. 24 invasion of Ukraine. Iran denies the charge.
NATO has pledged to boost the protection of critical infrastructure after the ruptures in September in the Nord Stream 1 and Nord Stream 2 gas pipelines, laid on the bed of the Baltic Sea from Russia to Germany.