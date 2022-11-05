Biden says Twitter spews lies across the world

You are here

U.S. President Joe Biden speaks with dignitaries and employees at ViaSat on November 4, 2022 in Carlsbad, California. (AFP)
ROSEMONT, Illinois: US President Joe Biden said on Friday that Elon Musk had purchased a social media platform in Twitter that spews lies across the world.
“And now what are we all worried about: Elon Musk goes out and buys an outfit that sends — that spews lies all across the world… There’s no editors anymore in America. There’s no editors. How do we expect kids to be able to understand what is at stake?”

 

‘Unstainable Thobe’ merges tradition with technology

‘Unstainable Thobe’ merges tradition with technology
Lama Alhamawi

  • New cloth is brainchild of food, PR firms
  • Limited production and not on sale
RIYADH: Having a stain on your pristine white thobe can be quite bothersome if you are out and about, but with “Unstainable Thobe” it could all become a distant worry.

The product is the brainchild of food company Heinz and public relations firm Wunderman Thompson.

“The inspiration was real people and Arabian Gulf culture. The thobes, kanduras, and dishdashas are really important in the region. They are the national garments and keeping them pristine white is a real concern and source of great pride,” Adham Abdullah, senior copywriter at Wunderman Thompson Dubai told Arab News.

“Wearing a thobe is a given, packing a spare one is a given, and needing to eat carefully is an accepted constraint. But what if you could fearlessly eat all the food you like with all the sauces you enjoy, without worrying about stains, let alone having to think about keeping spare clean ones in your car? That’s a real-life solution,” Rita Giannelli, brand manager at Heinz, said.

The “Unstainable Thobe” launched through the partnership follows the traditional Saudi design of the garment but the developers aim to expand their production to launch UAE-style kanduras and Oman-style dishdashas.

The “Unstainable Thobe” took one year to create from conceptualization, approval, testing and production.

“The test phase was the longest one. It took us months to find the right technology and many more to learn the best way to apply the technology to the thobes without compromising the natural feel of the fabric while offering the protection we need to avoid stains,” Tiago Bastos, Wunderman Thompson Dubai’s creative director, said.

“When we were applying the nanotechnology to the fully tailored thobe, the fabric became thicker and unpleasant to wear. More than that, the protection would work for regular drinks like coffee and tea but wouldn’t fully protect against heavier liquids like ketchup or sauces,” Bastos said.

The design team resolved the issue by applying the anti-stain technology directly to the yarn of the thread — even before it became an actual fabric.

“The ‘Unstainable Thobe’ is the result of merging tradition and technology. While the fabric is the same as the ones preferred by local tailors, the tech applied to it is something completely different,” Pablo Dachefsky, Wunderman Thompson Dubai’s executive creative director, said.

The protective barrier of the thobe that prevents staining is made of millions of 40 nanometer-wide silicone filaments that adhere to the material of the fabric, creating a coat that protects it from spills.

One of the concerns people face with an unstainable material is that the fabric loses the protective layer after a few washes. The “Unstainable Thobe'' aims to address that concern with their technology. 

“The thobes can be washed regularly without compromising the protection,” Dachefsky said.

 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Heinz Arabia (@heinzarabia)

 

The development team stressed to never rub any spills or stains on the fabric and that if anything does spill on the thobe the first step is to splash some water on it and watch as the stain slides away.

The creators shared that for now the “Unstainable Thobe” is a limited edition and is not for sale but can be won through the Heinz social media accounts. 

Wunderman Thompson Dubai and Heinz have previously partnered on numerous projects.

Wunderman Thompson Dubai created social and digital assets for the brand that were relevant to the GCC market.

“I think this is a perfect example of how brands can stay true to themselves while embracing and being relevant to local markets. This is how brands need to move forward,” Dachefsky said.

The creative director said that he expects to see more collaborations like this in the future.

“The GCC is a region of such rich culture that welcomes people from all over the world with open arms. Acknowledging and celebrating the people, traditions, and heritage from here is not only good for business but also the least we can do as well-received newcomers.”
 

Warning shots fired as brawl erupts on Lebanese talkshow

Warning shots fired as brawl erupts on Lebanese talkshow
NAJIA AL-HOUSSARI

BEIRUT: Supporters of the Free Patriotic Movement came to blows with other members of the audience during a live broadcast of “Sar El-Waet” (“It’s About Time”), a political talk show on Lebanese channel MTV, on Thursday evening.

The violence continued outside the studio and shots were fired. Some FPM supporters were injured during the fight before the army intervened to calm the situation.

Host Marcel Ghanem discusses political issues with invited guests on the weekly show, which takes place in front of an audience of activists and members of various parties, who can also ask questions.
This video grab shows a man firing his gun outside the TV studio.
Although many heated debates have taken place on the show over the years, this was the first time the arguments have escalated into fistfights and gunfire, all in the presence of MPs from the FPM and reformist parties, including Khatt Ahmar MP Waddah Al-Sadek.

MTV Lebanon, the full name of which is Murr Television, is known for its support of Lebanese Forces, the FPM’s political opponent.

“FPM supporters are no longer allowed among the audience of Sar El-Waet until further notice, while FPM-affiliated guests are welcome to express their positions,” the channel said later.

The live show was interrupted for 15 minutes after the fighting began. When the broadcast resumed, Ghanem demanded that those who were involved and removed from the studio return microphones that were stolen. He also said cameras were damaged and parts of the studio vandalized.

He said: “What happened inside the studio is unacceptable and inappropriate for an audience that was supposed to remain under control, although everyone was given the opportunity to express their opinion freely. We apologize for what happened on air and the security forces will take it from here.”

Al-Sadek told Arab News: “After President Michel Aoun’s unproductive six-year term, the FPM felt that it lost power. It no longer had a way to disrupt and provoke tension and everyone hated it. When FPM officials tried to continue accusing others of being corrupt, claiming they were the ones fighting corruption, I said the FPM should re-evaluate its experience in governance and apologize to people for its failure.

“The FPM supporters in the audience lost their nerve during the discussions. It all began when a supporter of the Marada movement agreed with what was said against the FPM. They started insulting him and throwing punches, so MTV’s security forced them out of the studio.

“It turned out that armed FPM supporters were waiting outside MTV’s headquarters and gunshots were fired. I had to pull my gun out to be able to leave the studio, escorted by members of the Internal Security Forces and the army.”

In messages posted on social media, FPM supporters said they had been ambushed by MTV. The channel accused the party’s supporters of coming prepared to cause trouble and that one of them, a woman, was caught on camera calling someone and asking them to come to the studio quickly.

The FPM issued a statement that said: “FPM student supporters were assaulted by members of the audience and MTV’s security, who dragged them outside, beat them up, and opened fire.” It called on the security services and the judiciary to take immediate action.

Former Prime Minister Fouad Siniora denounced the actions of the FPM supporters.

“Some political parties that have recently suffered loss and disappointment, especially after they failed to disrupt political and constitutional institutions, are trying to fabricate political tensions and sectarian strife,” he said.

This video grab shows a man firing his gun outside the tV studio.

He warned against the clashes spreading onto the streets, saying that this would have consequences the country cannot afford.

Lebanese Forces demanded that appropriate legal action be taken as soon as possible to hold those responsible for the violence accountable, warning that any delay would encourage the perpetrators to commit more such acts, threatening what little stability remains in Lebanon.

During his Friday sermon, a Hezbollah cleric in the Tire area accused MTV and the talk show of being “paid to provoke the public and create strife.”

The Lebanese Press Syndicate said the incident runs counter to the principle of preserving the sanctity of media institutions and warned of the repercussions of hate speech.

The Media for Freedom organization said the predominance of militia activity over over the values of dialogue is the result of incitement that motivates a partisan audience to take unacceptable action.

Meanwhile, the FPM and its political opponents remain locked in a fierce dispute over the presidential vacuum created when Aoun’s term ended on Oct. 31 without an agreement being reached on his replacement. The FPM has refused to hand over presidential powers to Prime Minister Najib Mikati’s caretaker government.

 

Vietnam to require 24-hour take-down for ‘false’ social media content

Vietnam to require 24-hour take-down for ‘false’ social media content
Reuters

HANOI: Vietnam’s information minister said on Friday authorities had tightened regulations to deal with “false” content on social media platforms so that it must be taken down within 24 hours instead of 48 hours previously.
The new rules will enshrine Vietnam’s position as one of the world’s most stringently controlled regimes for social media firms and will strengthen the ruling Communist Party’s hand as it cracks down on “anti-state” activity.
Minister of Information and Communications Nguyen Manh Hung told parliament there was risk that “false news, if it is handled in a slow manner, will spread very widely.”
Reuters had previously reported government plans to bring in the new regulations, as well rules so that very sensitive information has to be taken down within three hours.
Most governments do not have laws imposing the taking down of content on social media firms, but Vietnam’s move comes amid intensifying crackdowns in some parts of the world on online content.
According to Hung, current penalties in Vietnam for posting and spreading misinformation were only one-tenth of the level imposed by Southeast Asian peers.
“The ministry will propose to the government an increase in administrative fines to a level that is high enough to deter the public,” he said.
Speaking to the legislature, Hung proposed by 2023 to completely deal with “News-lization,” a term used by authorities to describe when people are misled into thinking that social media accounts are authorized news outlets.
Reuters in September reported that the government was preparing rules to limit which social media accounts can post news-related content.
Vietnam, which is a $1 billion market for Facebook, has tightened Internet rules over the past few years, culminating in a cybersecurity law that came into effect in 2019 and national guidelines on social media behavior introduced in June last year.
Critics have raised concerns the laws could hand the authorities more power to crack down on dissidents.

Twitter temporarily closed its offices on Friday after telling employees they will be informed by email later in the day whether they are being laid off.

The move follows a week of uncertainty about the company’s future under new owner Elon Musk.

The social media company said in an email to staff it would tell them by 9 a.m. Pacific time on Friday about staff cuts.

“In an effort to place Twitter on a healthy path, we will go through the difficult process of reducing our global workforce on Friday,” said the email sent on Thursday, seen by Reuters.

Musk, the world’s richest person, is looking to cut around 3,700 Twitter staff, or about half the workforce, as he seeks to slash costs and impose a demanding new work ethic, according to internal plans reviewed by Reuters this week.

Twitter did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Twitter employees vented their frustrations about the layoffs on the social network, using the hashtag #OneTeam.

User rachel bonn tweeted: “Last Thursday in the SF (San Francisco) office, really the last day Twitter was Twitter. 8 months pregnant and have a 9 month old. Just got cut off from laptop access.”

Responding to the #OneTeam thread, Twitter’s Head of Safety & Integrity Yoel Roth, said: “Tweeps: My DMs (direct message routes) are always open to you. Tell me how I can help. “

Roth was the most senior executive to message publicly with a tweet of support for staff who are losing their jobs. He also appeared to still have his job. Last week, Musk endorsed Roth, citing his “high integrity” after he was called out over tweets critical of former US President Donald Trump years earlier.

Roth did not respond to a request for comment.

Twitter said in the email that its offices would be temporarily closed and all badge access suspended in order “to help ensure the safety of each employee as well as Twitter systems and customer data.”

The company’s office in Piccadilly Circus, London, appeared deserted on Friday, with no employees in sight.

Inside, any evidence the social media giant had once occupied the building had been erased. Security staff said there were ongoing refurbishments, refusing to comment further.

The company said employees who were not affected by the layoffs would be notified via their work email addresses. Staff who had been laid off would be notified with next steps to their personal email addresses, the memo said.

Some employees tweeted their access to the company’s IT system had been blocked and feared whether that suggested they had been laid off.

“Looks like I’m unemployed y’all. Just got remotely logged out of my work laptop and removed from Slack,” tweeted a user with the account @SBkcrn, whose profile is described as former senior community manager at Twitter.

A class action lawsuit was filed on Thursday against Twitter by its employees, who argued the company was conducting mass layoffs without providing the required 60-day advance notice, in violation of federal and California law.

The lawsuit also asked the San Francisco federal court to issue an order to restrict Twitter from soliciting employees being laid off to sign documents without informing them of the pendency of the case.

Musk has directed Twitter’s teams to find up to $1 billion in annual infrastructure cost savings, according to two sources familiar with the matter and an internal Slack message reviewed by Reuters.

He has already cleared out the company’s senior ranks, firing its chief executive and top finance and legal executives. Others, including those sitting atop the company’s advertising, marketing and human resources divisions, have departed throughout the past week.

Musk’s first week as Twitter’s owner has been marked by chaos and uncertainty. Two company-wide meetings were scheduled, only to be canceled hours later. Employees told Reuters they were left to piece together information through media reports, private messaging groups and anonymous forums.

The layoffs, which were long expected, have chilled Twitter’s famously open corporate culture that has been lauded by many of its employees.

“If you are in an office or on your way to an office, please return home,” Twitter said in the email on Thursday.

Shortly after the email landed in employee inboxes, hundreds of people flooded the company’s Slack channels to say goodbye, two employees told Reuters. Someone invited Musk to join the channel, the sources said.

Google announces sustainability commitments in Middle East ahead of COP27

Google announces sustainability commitments in Middle East ahead of COP27
Arab News

DUBAI: In the run-up to the UN Climate Change Conference, COP27, in Egypt this month, Google has announced a number of commitments designed to boost sustainability efforts in the Middle East and North Africa region.

“Climate change is certainly one of the most urgent global challenges today,” said Anthony Nakache, the managing director of Google MENA. “The commitments we are making unify Google’s practices, partnerships and products to help foster greater sustainability.”

The company said it will introduce new features to some of its products, including the launch of enhanced eco-friendly routing options on Google Maps that allow users to specify a vehicle’s engine type — gasoline, diesel, electric or hybrid — so that they can get the best route based on accurate fuel- or energy-efficiency estimates.

Google expects to launch the feature in Egypt in the coming weeks and in other countries across the region next year.

Google will also give users the ability to search in the region for eco-certified hotels and flights with lower carbon emissions.

In addition it will launch “Calling in our Corals,” an online experiment by Google Arts & Culture designed to help researchers and scientists monitor the state of coral reefs, including those in Sharm El-Sheikh, the host city of COP27, track illegal mining, noise pollution and measure the success of restoration work.

Visitors to COP27 will be able to see an interactive installation of the experiment, participate in the research and learn about the ecological effects of damage to coral reefs worldwide.

In terms of funding, meanwhile, Google has announced a $1 million grant to Mercy Corps that will be used to provide mentoring services to 5,000 entrepreneurs in the region, 1,500 of whom will focus their efforts on sustainability solutions.

The company will also sponsor the Clima Tech Run 2022 competition, which is organized by Egypt’s Ministry of International Cooperation to support global startups in the field of climate change. Google will help to choose the winners, fund one of them and provide 10 selected startups with training to accelerate business growth.

“COP27 will help us continue to look into new policy measures and corporate commitments that will help Google and other companies reach higher emissions reductions in the next decade,” Nakache said.
 

