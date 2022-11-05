You are here

Darcy Oake to ignite enthusiasm of Riyadh Season visitors with jaw-dropping illusions

Darcy oake will present new illusion shows and mind-reading acts at the Boulevard Riyadh City. (Supplied)
Darcy oake will present new illusion shows and mind-reading acts at the Boulevard Riyadh City. (Supplied)
Darcy oake will present new illusion shows and mind-reading acts at the Boulevard Riyadh City. (Supplied)
  There are various events in the zones of Riyadh Season, including concerts, local and international exhibitions, theatrical performances, WWE shows, and a football tournament
RIYADH: Darcy Oake, one of the most famous illusionists in the world, will present to Riyadh Season visitors, over six days, new illusion shows and mind-reading acts at the World Theater in Studios sub-zone of Boulevard Riyadh City.

From Nov. 9-14, Oake will perform tricks, including taking doves out of a newspaper and making them vanish from a box, transforming them into other entities.

He will perform two shows daily, the first at 6 p.m., the second at 9 p.m., except on Wednesday when he presents one show at 8 p.m.




Oake is one of the most famous illusionists in the world. He has performed in Canada, New York, Las Vegas and in Hollywood, and has appeared on several TV shows and won many awards.

Tickets can be booked via the link: https://ticketmx.riyadhseason.sa/en/d/2343/darcy-oake.

Children must be over 5 years of age to be allowed to enter.

There are various events in the zones of Riyadh Season, including concerts, local and international exhibitions, theatrical performances, WWE shows, and a football tournament.

There are also some interactive experiences to learn about various international cultures, many restaurants and cafes, as well as adventures of riding submarines, using cable cars, living on ice, and a number of entertainment activities compatible with all age groups of visitors.

The third Riyadh Season contains 15 diverse entertainment zones, including the largest artificial lake in the world, cable car transportation, and cloud-embracing lounges, in addition to the international Cirque du Soleil, and sporting events such as WWE, and Riyadh Season Cup, which brings together the Paris Saint-Germain team with the stars of Al-Hilal and Al-Nasr football clubs.

There are also 65 days of fireworks, many Saudi and Arab plays, concerts, local and international exhibitions in the fields of anime, perfumes and games, and a variety of events for families, individuals and children.

  Al-Harthi said that the SBA is hosting the festival as the development of the media industry is a vital part of Saudi Vision 2030
RIYADH: Preparations for the 22nd Arab Radio and Television Festival in Riyadh are complete, according to Mohammed Fahad Al-Harthi, president of the Arab States Broadcasting Union and CEO of the Saudi Broadcasting Authority.

The festival runs from Nov. 9 to 12 in Riyadh, with 30 countries scheduled to participate, including 12 from outside the Arab world. More than 1,000 media professionals from 200 media organizations — including radio and television networks and production and distribution companies — are expected to attend.

Al-Harthi said that the SBA is hosting the festival as the development of the media industry is a vital part of Saudi Vision 2030. He predicted that Riyadh will become “the capital of the most important media-production industry in the region.”

He added: “The festival will witness the launch of many initiatives and partnerships aimed at developing the Arab production industry, and drawing clear features for the future of professional standards for the media map in the region, based on the Kingdom’s primary role as a leader in the Arab world.”

Al-Harthi, who is also the head of the committee supervising, said the festival, which is being held outside of Tunisia — where its headquarters are based — for the first time in more than four decades, will coincide with the establishment of the Future of Media Exhibition.

The festival will include more than 30 workshops focused on filmmaking and independent media work, alongside roundtable sessions on topics related to television and radio production, sports media, fame, and the participation of women in cinema.

“The Future of Media Exhibition aims to activate and revitalize media production, both for radio and television, in addition to creating a fertile environment for the exchange of ideas, opinions and experiences related to the latest developments in the media and content-creation industries locally, regionally and globally,” he explained.

“It will be a platform for the most prominent production technologies this year and in the coming years, with the participation of a number of leading companies in production, broadcasting and the development of television and radio performance,” he explained.

Hosting such events, Al-Harthi said, is also an opportunity to showcase “the tourist areas in the Kingdom, the qualitative value of the infrastructure for effective investment and fruitful opportunities, and the cultural and social transformations the Kingdom is witnessing that focus on the values of tolerance, coexistence, acceptance of diverse cultures, and deepening relationships with regional organizations and international actors.”

The festival will include more than 30 workshops focused on filmmaking and independent media work, alongside roundtable sessions on topics related to television and radio production, sports media, fame, and the participation of women in cinema.

There will also be a ceremony at which more than 60 awards will be given out to the winners of the TV and radio competitions.

“The festival’s guests will enjoy spending the most beautiful time in the capital city of Riyadh, which, in conjunction with the festival, is hosting various entertainment and cultural activities for Riyadh Season,” Al-Harthi said.

Kingdom heeds call of the wild with Catwalk

Kingdom heeds call of the wild with Catwalk
Lama Alhamawi
Jasmine Bager
Nada Hameed & Deema Al-Khudair

Kingdom heeds call of the wild with Catwalk

Kingdom heeds call of the wild with Catwalk
  Thousands join walk for wildlife, well-being in Catmosphere's second annual event
  This year several locations in Riyadh hosted the catwalk, including Diriyah, the Diplomatic Quarter, Riyadh Front, and King Abdulaziz City for Science and Technology
Lama Alhamawi Jasmine Bager Nada Hameed & Deema Al-Khudair

RIYADH: Catmosphere’s second annual Catwalk to raise awareness of endangered wildlife and collective well-being attracted thousands of participants in the Kingdom and around the world on Saturday.
“We were thrilled that the inaugural Catwalk in 2021 received such overwhelming support, showing a huge appetite for our message and support for action to conserve the iconic big cats throughout the world,” Princess Reema Bandar, founder of Catmosphere, said.
This year’s Catwalk is expected to be much bigger than last year’s, which had 27,000 participants in 102 countries.
More than 50 organized walks took place in the Kingdom alone, with many cities participating, including Asir, Riyadh, Alkhobar, Dharan, Al-Qassim, Makkah, Jeddah and Jazan.
The official number of participants have yet to be announced, but this year’s attendance already appears to be higher than the first Catwalk last year.
Catwalk is an annual global event that invites people to take part in a 7 km walk to promote interconnected well-being and preservation of wildlife, including the seven big cats — tigers, lions, leopards, jaguars, pumas, cheetahs and snow leopards, with a focus on the endangered Arabian leopard.
This year several locations in Riyadh hosted the catwalk, including Diriyah, the Diplomatic Quarter, Riyadh Front, and King Abdulaziz City for Science and Technology.
One of the participants, Amirulhusni Sahar walked in Diriyah. He said that some of his family took part in the first Catwalk, but this is his first time.
“I am here with my family and we are representing Malaysia as well,” Sahar, the first secretary of the Malaysian Embassy, said.
Sian Tichar, the Catwalk campaign manager in Riyadh, explained Catmosphere’s mission in promoting collective well-being.
“The concept of collective well-being means that in order to have a healthy planet we need to have healthy people. What the Catwalk does is invites people to take a walk outside. If you are walking outside, you are likely to feel better about yourself and you will notice nature, and if you care about nature, you will care about wildlife,” Sian Tichar said.
“Princess Reema’s initiative, the foundation Catmosphere, and its flagship campaign, Catwalk, invite people to go on a walk and learn about the stories of big cats and the challenges they face to interpret the concept of collective well-being,” she added.
Tichar said that last year during the first Catwalk many people used the opportunity to pick up trash and plant trees.
“I’m very proud to be a part of the Catwalk team and really excited to see Saudi leading by example in getting behind causes that help promote collective well-being.”
Diriyah Gate CEO Jerry Inzerillo joined this year’s Catwalk in the historic center. Many Saudi Scouts were present to assist and guide participants along the walk, while a Saudi Games mascot greeted children, and snacks and drinks were provided before and after the walk.
Northeast of the Riyadh Catmosphere festivities, the Alkhobar Corniche came to life as locals joined the annual Catwalk.
Families gathered at a spot overlooking the Alkhobar water tower as excited children — many of whom had their faces painted with an image of a wild cat — joined the walk.
“It’s a good turnout and it’s pretty interesting for the kids — they are excited to see something different after a long time. Most of these animals are in the endangered category, so it’s interesting to see how the artists have come up with different variations and colors,” local resident Shaila G. told Arab News.
One of the participating artists, Reem Alsaaq, had her paintbrush at the ready and was adding color on the spot.
“I found out about this event through my local artist group. They asked me to paint something live at the corniche and I decided to re-create an image of a wildcat that looks like it is pondering life,” Alsaaq told Arab News.
Laura Masoni found out about the event through her compound.
“I’m very sensitive about animals and wildlife matters. We are here with my family and friends of my kids just to be all together and do something for a good cause,” she said.
Giovanni Gennari added: “it’s a very important cause to protect our environment. It was a good day out and a good way to stay away from home and from tablets and video games. The day is perfect.”
The catwalk was held in three different locations in Jeddah city, including the Corniche, Prince Majed Park and Prince Fawaz walkway.
Wesam Zailai, general manager of the Catwalk: said: “The event is divided into two categories, walking and running, and three distances: 1 km, 3.5 km and 7 km to preserve the Arabian leopard.”
He added: “We have 300 adults and 150 children participating today.”
Saudi participant Abdulrahman Al-Enizi, 43, was the first-place winner at the Jeddah Catwalk in Corniche.
After running the 7 km in 24 minutes, Al-Enizi told Arab News: “I am so happy with this initiative, and I showed up today to support the cause and spread awareness about saving the Arabian leopard from extinction. I personally appreciate sports, especially walking, which improves both mental and physical health.”
Al-Enizi came with his 6-year-old son Abdulmalik, who joined the 1 km category for children.
Arab News also interviewed children in the Kingdom to find out what they know about the Arabian leopard and what could be done to help the threatened species.
Saudi Raed Jawa, 13, said that the Arabian leopard is “considered one of the largest Arab cats and it is the most endangered animal.”
However, Jawa said that his favorite big cat is the lynx. “There are many endangered animals that I love and want to see,” he added.
His sister, 11-year-old Hala, explained that the Arabian leopard belongs to the feline family of carnivorous mammals and is found in the Arabian Peninsula.
“My favorite big cat is the tiger,” she said.
“I’m so glad we have animal conservations in this country because I love animals.”
Bangladeshi Aleena Haque, 9, said that her favorite big cats are lions, leopards, cheetahs and the Bengal tiger.
She is concerned about the Arabian Leopard being an endangered species. “I’m worried about it going extinct because I love animals so much,” she told Arab News.
In 2021, Catmosphere was launched by Princess Reema, Saudi Arabia’s ambassador to the US, who is on a mission to safeguard the future of big cats. The nonprofit aims to magnify the efforts of Panthera, a US-based charity devoted to the conservation of 40 species of wild cats.

Refugees in Jordan receive winter clothing vouchers from Saudi Arabia's KSRelief

Refugees in Jordan receive winter clothing vouchers from Saudi Arabia’s KSRelief
  The relief agency also distributed 290 tons of food baskets in Adol and Sahel regions of Somalia
RIYADH: More Syrian and Palestinian refugees being hosted in Jordan of a warmer winter with the continued of vouchers by King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center (KSRelief) for the purchase of clothing suitable to the changing weather.

The activity is being undertaken as part of Kanaf 2022 project being implemented by the center in cooperation with the Jordanian Hashemite Charitable Organization.  Around 666 vouchers were distributed and are expected to benefit 109 Syrian refugee families.

Meanwhile, the relief agency also distributed 290 tons of food baskets in Adol and Sahel regions of Somalia as part of its food security project in the country.

KSRelief aims to distribute more than 2,800 tons of food baskets, benefiting about 255,000 people from the neediest, displaced and drought-affected groups in Somalia.

Indonesian embassy celebrates 77th anniversary of independence in Riyadh

Indonesian embassy celebrates 77th anniversary of independence in Riyadh
RIYADH: The Indonesian embassy hosted a cultural reception to mark the 77th anniversary of the republic’s independence.

Ambassador of Indonesia Abdul Aziz Ahmad and his wife, Lilis Nurul Husna, welcomed their guests of honor and kicked off the celebrations on Thursday evening.

The ambassador told Arab News: “This night is an expression of our independence. For us, independence is very important since we have had very long colonial periods, and this moment is very special for our nation.”

Celebrations at the embassy were pushed back to November, but the official independence day for Indonesia is Aug. 17.

The ambassador began by making a speech to welcome guests and stress the importance of independence day.

The event featured decorated booths serving many Indonesian dishes, live music, and performances from the students of the Indonesian School of Riyadh playing the angklung, a traditional instrument.

The guests of honor were the Governor of Riyadh Region Prince Faisal bin Bandar bin Abdulaziz, and His Excellency the Undersecretary of the Emirate of Riyadh Faisal bin Abdulaziz Al-Sudairy.

The ambassador later discussed the importance of celebrating the independence of Indonesia alongside diplomats in Saudi Arabia.

He said: “We would like to announce to the whole world that we are an independent nation and we want to bring prosperity, not only to us but to the rest of the world.

“We want to bring the world together in a very good manner: We can collaborate and cooperate together as nations in order to achieve these ideas.”

He stressed the importance of bringing leaders together to mark the celebration of prosperity and collaboration.

He added that relations between Indonesia and the Kingdom were about “friendship and very good ties; it’s old and traditional ties.”

It was the first major event hosted by the embassy following the ending of COVID-19 restrictions, with many diplomats and public figures celebrating the occasion.
 

WWE superstars promote anti-bullying campaign in Riyadh

WWE superstars promote anti-bullying campaign in Riyadh
RIYADH: The anti-bullying campaign “Be a Star” was organized on Thursday in collaboration with WWE in Riyadh as part of WWE Week.

A number of students from King Faisal School participated in the event, held at Mrsool Park Stadium, to learn how to manage emotional and mental health and foster healthy social interaction.

Superstars Titus O’Neil, Bobby Lashley, Damian Priest, Rhea Ripley and Bianca Belair participated in the anti-bullying initiative. 

The stars played games with the students to help them get to know one another while also teaching them teamwork, how to take care of themselves and how to express their emotions in a healthy way. 

Speaking about the importance of emotional intelligence, O’Neil said: “When you know how you feel, you know how you can respond to things, and when you see how other people feel, then you have a chance to have a conversation with them and make them feel better.”

During her third trip to Saudi Arabia, wrestler Belair spoke to Arab News about the importance of the campaign.

“We want to encourage the kids not to be bullies and to be the best version of themselves and treat each other with respect and treat themselves with respect. The kids were so amazing today; they were able to express their feelings and emotions, and they know how to channel their emotions,” she said. 

Ripley spoke about being bullied as a child and the importance of surrounding oneself with supportive people.

“When I first moved to America from Australia, I didn’t know many people, and I knew I had to make friends by respecting everyone around me because it is what brings people together,” she said. “We all come from different places and backgrounds.” 

The superstars also participated in community initiatives in collaboration with the Special Olympics Unified Games, where they played football with people with disabilities.

Over 500,000 kids around the world have benefited from the WWE’s anti-bullying initiative “Be a Star.”

This month, the WWE Crown Jewel made a comeback in Riyadh as a part of Riyadh Season 2022. On Saturday, in the Riyadh Season’s Fan Festival zone, Roman Reigns will face Logan Paul for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship. The event kicks off at 4:30 p.m. 
 

