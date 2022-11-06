Taif Agreement is best solution to Lebanon crisis, Saudi Arabia stands by us: Mikati

You are here

Lebanese Prime Minister Najib Mikati speaks to reporters. (AFP)
NAJIA HOUSSARI

  • France has no intention of reviewing or amending the pact, says Saudi ambassador
BEIRUT: Lebanon’s caretaker prime minister and the Saudi ambassador in Beirut underlined the importance of the Taif Agreement at a conference on Saturday.

Ambassador Walid bin Abdullah Bukhari organized a forum at the UNESCO Palace in Beirut that brought together over 1,000 political, economic, diplomatic, and academic figures.

It included those who participated in drafting the Taif Agreement, veteran diplomat Lakhdar Brahimi, who played an important role in reaching the pact, Walid Jumblatt, the head of the Progressive Socialist Party, MPs from the Free Patriotic Movement and presidential candidate Suleiman Franjieh.

Thirty-three years since the signing of the agreement, which ended 15 years of civil war in Lebanon, under Arab and international sponsorship, Saudi Arabia, the main player in reaching the agreement, reaffirmed its keenness on national reconciliation in Lebanon.

The forum was held against the backdrop of a campaign launched against the Taif Agreement by Hezbollah and its ally, the FPM.

Caretaker Prime Minister Najib Mikati said the forum is proof that Saudi Arabia still stands by Lebanon, and the large attendance shows that everyone agrees that the agreement is still the best one to implement.

Bukhari reiterated the keenness of Saudi Arabia and its leadership on Lebanon’s security, stability, and unity.

“We urgently need to embody the formula of coexistence addressed by the Taif Agreement, i.e. preserving the irrevocable Lebanese entity and conserving Lebanon’s identity and Arab belonging.”

Speaking about the French initiative to hold a national dialogue between the Lebanese parties, Bukhari noted that France, headed by President Emmanuel Macron, stressed that there is no French intention to review the Taif Agreement or amend the constitution.

Meanwhile, Brahimi praised the former Lebanese speaker, Hussein El-Husseini, for his role in reaching the agreement, and former Lebanese President Rene Mouawad, who was elected after the agreement was signed and was assassinated before he could carry out his duties.

He also recalled former Prime Minister Rafik Hariri and the late Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Saud Al-Faisal “who were the heroes of the Taif Agreement.”

Brahimi said: “The Taif Agreement paved the way for the Lebanese to build their new state. We had pinned hopes on the tripartite committee that was formed to accompany the Taif implementation process, and this was the will of King Fahd bin Abdulaziz and other Arab leaders, but Iraq’s invasion of Kuwait halted the committee’s work.”

Lebanon’s former premier, Fouad Siniora, said: “Electing a president that believes in the Taif Agreement is the most important thing to complement constitutional authorities and this requires good intentions from everyone.”

Walid Jumblatt said that “before looking into amending the Taif Agreement as proposed by some people, we should implement its terms, as well as other annexed terms, and eventually abolish political sectarianism according to a plan included in the agreement,” calling for the formation of a committee for this matter.

“All of this is meaningless as long as we don’t elect a president and subsequently form a credible government that implements the necessary reforms leading to economic and financial recovery.”

Priest Boulos Matar, representing the Maronite Patriarchate, said: “Christians and Muslims constitute one nation in the Taif Agreement. In Lebanon, we are brothers in nationalism, Arabism and humanity, so I urge the Lebanese to put their conflicts under the roof of fraternity.

“The political system is subject to change based on a dialogue that should not cease.”

UN Special Coordinator for Lebanon Joanna Wronecka said the Taif Agreement is reaffirmed by international resolution 1701 in many clauses. This agreement set a frame to end sectarianism and strengthen peaceful coexistence. It also established a new political system that meets the aspirations of the Lebanese. Efforts should be made to implement the agreement in a way that guarantees the stability of Lebanon.”

Former MP Boutros Harb, who played a role in the Taif Agreement, said: “It is easy to criticize the agreement today but the killing and bombing that Lebanon had witnessed back then weren’t easy. The new formula required everyone’s compromise for Lebanon’s benefit.

Former MP Edmond Rizk said that “the essence of the agreement is a civilized partnership in a free system. There is no coercion in patriotism and the issue is not the text of the agreement.”

Former MP Talal Merhebi said that “many people talk about amending the Taif Agreement without reading it ... there’s no such thing as Troika in the agreement and any meetings held outside Lebanon to turn against the Taif Agreement are a conspiracy against the country.”

Researcher Nizar Younes criticized turning Lebanon into a sectarian quota state through post-Taif practices and by replacing the Arab identity with populist identities.

He said: “If we don’t implement the Taif Agreement, we cannot preserve Lebanon.”

Topics: Taif Agreement Lebanon crisis Najib Mikati Walid bin Abdullah Bukhari

Updated 06 November 2022
Mohammad Shamaa

  • Government agencies participating in the network include ambulance services, police, health care, petroleum, electricity, traffic and civil defense
CAIRO: The Egyptian government is creating a unified network to deal with national emergencies.

The system aims to reduce the response time of emergency agencies handling disasters and crises in the country.

Government agencies participating in the network include ambulance services, police, health care, petroleum, electricity, traffic and civil defense. 

The network is one of the largest of its kind in the Middle East and Africa.

One of the engineers in charge of establishing the system told Arab News that the network is based primarily on receiving citizens’ reports on 112, the unified telephone number for emergency services.

The aim is to reduce response times for emergency situations, solving problems as soon as possible and averting disasters.

The engineer, who preferred not to be named, said the system aims to connect the communications networks of each government agency with a secure network that supports secure digital transformation and protects Egyptian state data.

The system provides accurate data and information to decision-makers at all levels, leading to rapid responses.

The network includes a wireless task distributor system, a wireless video conference system, a wireless smart monitoring system, an automated notification system, and an initial evaluation system for patients inside ambulances, a source familiar with the services said.

The source added that the unified national emergency network was implemented in the cities of the Canal, east of Cairo, and Luxor and Aswan in the first phase.

The Egyptian Ministry of Local Development held meetings in other governorates to determine the demand for unified control centers for the network.

Designs have already been handed over to 15 governorates and a timeline set for completion of the construction work for those centers, the source said.

Topics: Middle East Egypt

Updated 06 November 2022
AFP

WASHINGTON: US Secretary of State Antony Blinken reaffirmed Washington’s commitment to a two-state solution to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict in a phone call with Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas, the State Department said.
The move came as Israel’s former Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, who has not endorsed the two-state idea, sealed his return to power following Tuesday’s election and launched negotiations on forming what could be the most right-wing government in Israel’s history.
In a call with Abbas, Blinken “further reaffirmed our commitment to a two-state solution,” the State Department said in a statement.
Blinken and Abbas also discussed “joint efforts to improve the quality of life for the Palestinian people and enhance their security and freedom.”
The election result came against the backdrop of soaring violence between Israel and the Palestinians.
The Israeli army said its fighter jets early on Friday targeted a rocket manufacturing site in the blockaded Gaza Strip, in response to several rockets fired toward Israel.

FASTFACT

President Mahmoud Abbas and Secretary of State Antony Blinken and also discussed ‘joint efforts to improve the quality of life for the Palestinian people and enhance their security and freedom.’

On Thursday four Palestinians, including an assailant, were killed by Israeli forces in Israeli-annexed East Jerusalem and the occupied West Bank.
Blinken “underscored his deep concern over the situation in the West Bank, including heightened tensions, violence, and loss of both Palestinian and Israeli lives, and emphasized the need for all parties to de-escalate the situation urgently,” according to the State Department.
Palestinian analyst Noor Odeh said the differing ideological positions expressed by Israeli politicians over the future of the occupied territories made little difference to policy, which was always dictated by the security fears of Israelis.
“In terms of policy, being opposed to statehood, seeking annexation (of the occupied West Bank), whether de facto or not, they are all reading from the same playbook, because they are all catering to the same far-right public opinion,” he said.
Odeh voiced concern over the role of the far right in a future Netanyahu-led government.
The former premier’s return to power came largely thanks to a surge in support for his far-right ally, the Religious Zionism bloc, whose co-leaders Itamar Ben-Gvir and Bezalel Smotrich now expect to be rewarded with key ministries.
The two men have said they want the public security and defense portfolios, although Israeli analysts have said Netanyahu is likely to resist that.
But even without those ministries, the far right is expected to wield unprecedented influence.
The difference between Netanyahu and defeated centrist incumbent Yair Lapid is like the difference “between Pepsi and Coca Cola,” said Palestinian Prime Minister Mohammed Shtayyeh soon after the result of Tuesday’s election was confirmed.
Few Palestinians were shedding tears over Lapid’s departure.
“At least, with Lapid gone, we can stop pretending that the Israelis are interested in peace,” said Ahmad Saadi, a 31-year-old market stallholder, as he left afternoon prayers in the West Bank city of Ramallah.
“Maybe now the world will see that Netanyahu is not the exception, he represents the true feelings of Israelis, and they are not interested in peace.”
Gazans also remember the three-day war which Lapid launched against militants in August, in which 49 Palestinians died, 17 of them children.
“I am afraid that Netanyahu and the right will cancel the permits for workers from Gaza,” said construction worker Sohail Mohammed, 54, who recently managed to get one of the 17,000 Israeli work permits made available under Lapid.
“I only just got the permit that gave me and my family hope for a better life,” he added.
For Mohammed Al-Hindi, 27 and unemployed, it was “a boring repetition of the same scenario”.
“The repercussions on us in Gaza are not important, because what matters to them is the security of Israel,” he said.

 

Topics: Palestine Israel Biden

Updated 05 November 2022
Mohammad Shamaa

  • Religion ‘set regulations aimed at achieving ecological balance and stability,’ academic says
  • UN Climate Change Conference 2022 opens in Sharm El-Sheikh on Sunday
CAIRO: As Egypt gears up to host the UN Climate Change Conference, the Ministry of Awqaf on Saturday issued a book on the relationship between the environment and Islam.

Titled “Protecting the Environment Between Legislative and Human Responsibility,” the publication sheds light on Islam’s interest in the natural world and the need to preserve it as a public asset.

Awqaf Minister Mohamed Mukhtar Gomaa and several scholars contributed to the book, which details how Islamic Shariah gives special attention to protecting the environment on the grounds that anything that helps achieve the interests of the country and its people is at the core of the religion.

“Our religion is concerned with the issue of the environment and the need to deal with it as a public property,” Gomaa said in his introduction to the text.

He added that the dangers of encroachment on the environment had multiplied and accelerated in a way that threatened all of humanity.

Among the research contained in the book is a study by MohamMed Al-Jabali, head of the jurisprudence department at Al-Azhar University, in which he said: “Islam paid special attention to the environment and the universe and set regulations aimed at achieving ecological balance and stability.”

He added: “The legal texts warn against harming the elements of the environment. What the scholars agreed upon is the preservation of the essentials of life, such as religion, soul, offspring, reason, money and homeland.”

In a separate study on afforestation, Ahmed Abbas, director general of the Egyptian Environmental Affairs Agency, said: “The call to plant gardens and parks, and even the rooftops of schools, universities and government institutions is a matter worthy of attention because it achieves environmental, health, agricultural, social, development and economic goals.”

He added that Egypt’s “Be Prepared for Green” initiative sought to spread environmental awareness, change wrong behaviors and encourage citizens to participate in preserving the environment for the benefit of future generations.

Topics: Egypt COP27 UN Climate Change Conference SHARM EL-SHEIKH environment Islam

Updated 06 November 2022
Saeed Al-Batati

  • Children hurt in Houthi mortar strikes on villages near southern city of Taiz
AL-MUKALLA: Yemeni military forces have advanced into a large valley in Yemen’s southern province of Abyan to dislodge Al-Qaeda militants who have long used the area for recruiting, storing arms and staging deadly attacks against government-controlled areas, a military spokesperson told Arab News on Saturday.

Mohammed Al-Naqeeb, a spokesman for the pro-independence Southern Transitional Council, which commands the military operations, said that forces pushed into Al-Khealah valley, south of Al-Mahfad district, to flush out Al-Qaeda militants who had taken refuge there after being forced out of other strongholds in the past two months.

A lengthy column of armed vehicles carrying dozens of soldiers was seen heading into rugged mountainous terrain, meeting little resistance from Al-Qaeda militants who fled before the military arrived.

We are dealing with a stealthy, mobile and camouflaged enemy employing insurgent methods.

Mohammed Al-Naqeeb, Spokesman Southern Transitional Council

Militants placed explosive devices on roads in an attempt to halt the troops’ advance.

Three soldiers were killed and four others injured on Friday when their vehicle was destroyed by a roadside bomb, Al-Naqeeb said.

A total of 46 government troops have been killed and and 136 wounded since the start of the East Arrow military operations against Al-Qaeda in the Abyan and Shabwa provinces two months ago.

Fleeing Al-Qaeda fighters sought sanctuary in the rocky highlands that link Abyan, Al-Bayda and Shabwa, while some hid in Wadi Hadramout, and others crept into Abyan’s urban areas, creating “sleeper cells” responsible for killing security and military officials, and laying IEDs.

Security authorities in Al-Mahfad have enforced a nighttime curfew from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. to restrict Al-Qaeda militants’ activities and stop fighters infiltrating urban areas.

“We are dealing with a stealthy, mobile and camouflaged enemy employing insurgent methods,” Al-Naqeeb said.

In September, the pro-independence security and military groups launched a coordinated military operation in Abyan and Shabwa provinces to eject Al-Qaeda militants from isolated mountainous areas and valleys that have long served as hiding spots.

Yemeni forces have pushed Al-Qaeda out of Lawder, Moudia and Al-Mahfad in Abyan, as well as the Omaran Valley in Abyan, and have also dislodged militants from Al-Mousenah in Shabwa.

Separately, Yemen’s state news agency said on Friday that Iran-backed Houthis launched mortar rounds at two villages controlled by the Yemeni government in the southern city of Taiz, wounding five people.

Two children and a pregnant woman were among those hurt when the mortar barrage struck Salo and Dhabab, south and west of Taiz.

Yemen’s army said on Friday that three Houthis were killed and many more injured in clashes west of Taiz as the militants attempted to storm government positions.

Since April 2, when the UN-brokered truce came into force, dozens of civilians and combatants have been killed or injured in Houthi ground operations and bombardments in and around the besieged city.

 

Topics: Yemen Houthis

Updated 05 November 2022
Arab News

  • Effective development is foundation for stability, Prince El-Hassan bin Talal tells conference
  • Red Sea is strategic corridor for global economy, head of Jordan’s science council says
AQABA, Jordan: Regional and international cooperation is key to protecting the Red Sea ecosystem and advancing scientific research, a senior member of the Jordanian royal family said on Saturday.
Speaking at the “First International Conference on the Red Sea Ecosphere: Conservation and Management of the Red Sea Marine Environment,” Prince El-Hassan bin Talal, stressed the importance of developing the Great Rift Valley and addressing disparities in order to empower its people, Jordan News Agency reported.
He said that scientific and effective development based on common interests was the foundation for stability, and that planning and the exchange of knowledge, experience and data were vital in tackling climate change.
The conference was organized by Jordan’s Higher Council for Science and Technology — of which the prince is chairman — in collaboration with the Aqaba Special Economic Zone Authority, the University of Jordan and Yarmouk University. Held in line with the UN’s Decade of Ocean Science for Sustainable Development, its aim is to highlight the role colleges, research institutions and governmental and nongovernmental organizations play in understanding and preserving the Red Sea environment.
HCST Secretary-General Abdullah al-Moussa said the Red Sea was a strategic corridor for the global economy, not just nations along its shores, and emphasized the need to protect its marine ecosystem and the environments of cities along its coast.
Nayef al-Bakheet, chief commissioner of the Aqaba Special Economic Zone Authority, said the event hoped to produce recommendations that would benefit Aqaba’s marine environment. The Aqaba Marine Reserve is seeking to be added to the UNESCO World Heritage List.
Khaled Toukan, head of the HCST’s fellowship advisory team, said that hundreds of ships passed through the Red Sea every day, affecting its environment, and that the purpose of the conference was to present ideas based on real data regarding sea level and temperature, waste, marine life and the preservation of coral reefs.
Costas Papanikolas, an adviser on climate change to the president of Cyprus, said it was vital to develop an action plan to tackle regional challenges, while noting there had been a decline in international and regional funding for climate change research.
 

Topics: Jordan Red Sea ecosystem scientific resaerch

