US Olympian Jade Carey adds to medal haul at worlds with vault gold

Jade Carey on the podium after winning gold at the women's apparatus final vault alongside silver medalist Jordan Chiles and bronze medalist Coline Devillard. (Reuters)
  • Carey’s average score of 14.516 for her two vaults was just enough to edge teammate and fellow 2020 Olympian Jordan Chiles
LIVERPOOL, England: Jade Carey’s rebound from Olympic disappointment in her best event ended with a gold medal at the world championships.

The 22-year-old American soared to victory in the women’s vault final on Saturday, giving her a second trip to the top of the podium at M&S Bank Arena after helping the US women capture the team gold earlier in the meet.

Carey’s average score of 14.516 for her two vaults was just enough to edge teammate and fellow 2020 Olympian Jordan Chiles. Chiles’ 14.350 average was good enough for silver, just ahead of Coline Devillard of France at 14.166.

The victory helped ease the sting from a terrifying trip down the vault runway at the 2020 Olympics when a sticky patch of carpet caused her to trip and cost her a shot at a medal. Carey recovered quickly to win a surprising gold on floor exercise the next day but arrived in England eager to showcase her dynamic skills on an event where her combination of power and precision thrives.

“I ended up getting eighth (in Tokyo), so here today actually completing both vaults successfully and landing both on my feet felt like an amazing feeling,” Carey said. “I’m proud of myself for bouncing back.”

Chiles, part of the US team that claimed silver in Tokyo, earned her first individual world championship medal with two excellent vaults that would have won a lot of meets, just not one with Carey also in the field.

“This is only my second final ever as a senior so to come back with a silver is awesome,” said Chiles, who later added, “In my mind, my second is a first because Jade is a phenomenal vaulter.”

Shilese Jones of the US added a third medal at the world championships by earning a silver on uneven bars to go with the team gold and a silver in the all-around. Jones’ set scored a 14.766, trailing only two-time world champion Wei Xiaoyuan of China at 14.966 and just ahead of Olympic champion Nina Derwael of Belgium at 14.700.

“I have worked so hard for this and I’m just super stoked and super proud,” Jones said. “I know what I’m capable of so there was no doubt in my mind.”

Giarnni Regini-Moran of Britain gave the hosts their first gold medal at the world championships in men’s floor exercise with a score of 14.533, followed by world and Olympic all-around champion Daiki Hashimoto of Japan. Hashimoto’s teammate Ryosuke Doi earned the bronze.

Rhys McClenaghan of Ireland gave his country its first gold medal at a world championship by winning pommel horse with a score of 15.300. Ahmad Abu Al-Soud’s silver medal was the first medal of any color by a men’s gymnast from Jordan. Harutyun Merdinyan of Armenia, at 38 the oldest athlete in the field, captured the bronze.

Adem Azil of Turkey won gold in men’s still rings. Azil’s 14.933 was just enough to edge Zou Jingyuan of China at 14.866 and Courtney Tulloch of Britain at 14.733.

The meet concludes Sunday with the event finals on balance beam, women’s floor exercise, men’s vault, high bar and parallel bars.

  • Flightline left behind his last rival at the top of the final stretch and surged to an impressive victory
  • Rebel’s Romance won the $4 million Turf by 2 1/4 lengths, covering the 1 1/2 miles in a course-record 2:26.25
WASHINGTON: Undefeated Flightline cemented his superhorse status in spectacular fashion, pulling away in the stretch for a breathtaking 8 1/4-length triumph in Saturday’s $6 million Breeders’ Cup Classic.

French jockey Flavien Prat rode the heavily favored four-year-old colt to victory in the 1 1/4-mile showdown, which capped a two-day, 14-race card worth more than $30 million at Keeneland in Lexington, Kentucky.

“This is one of the great horses of all time. I think history will show that,” Flightline trainer John Sadler said.

Flightline left behind his last rival at the top of the final stretch and surged to an impressive victory.

“He showed so much talent,” Prat said. “We were expecting a great run from him. I thought it was one of the deepest fields but he was an all-pro.

“He broke really well. I was traveling well and he relaxed really well down the back side. I felt like I was in control the whole race.”

The 2-5 favorite, Prat’s fourth career Breeders’ Cup winning ride, improved to 5-0 with 25-1 Olympiad left a distant second and Taiba (8-1) finishing third.

“This is a very special animal to our sport,” Flightline co-owner Kosta Hironis said. “We need a hero. We need a champion. We need an undefeated horse and somebody that can really go out and do his thing.

“And that’s Flightline.”

Asked about the horse’s future, a prior plan to retire him to stud or perhaps possible future races in the wake of the Classic romp, Hironis said no decision has been made.

“The partnership group will get together in the next couple of days and consider how we’re going to move forward,” he said.

Hironis was impressed at how Flightline, who missed out on US Triple Crown bid as a three-year-old as injuries disrupted his early career, answered the Classic challenge.

“He keeps stepping up to every challenge and keeps proving himself,” Hironis said. “And today against the very best competition on a new racetrack... he just seemed to put another step forward and proved himself the best.”

The son of Tapit delighted Sadler with his dominant performance.

“Really a great win,” Sadler said. “He ran beautiful, just like we thought he could. It’s wonderful when it all works out.”

Classic entrant Epicenter was taken from the track by ambulance and later diagnosed with a “repairable” fracture to his right front leg. The horse was to undergo surgery on Sunday.

Rebel’s Romance won the $4 million Turf by 2 1/4 lengths, covering the 1 1/2 miles in a course-record 2:26.25 to deliver a record fourth victory of the event for Godolphin Stables, following the Mile, Dirt Mile and Juvenile Turf Sprint.

Another horse trained by Britain’s Charlie Appleby, Godolphin’s Modern Games, seized command in a seven-wide mid-stretch move to win the $2 million Mile by 3/4 of a length.

Todd Pletcher-trained Malathaat, ridden by John Velazquez, won a three-way photo finish in the final stride to edge 24-1 longshot Blue Stripe in the $2 million Distaff with third-place Clairiere another nose back.

Irish trainer Aidan O’Brien took his 16th career Breeders’ Cup win and first in the $2 million Filly & Mare Turf when Tuesday defeated In Italian by a length.

Elite Power overtook favored Jackie’s Warrior at the sixteenth pole and took a 1 1.4-length triumph in the $2 million Sprint, the third victory of the event for jockey Irad Ortiz in 1:09.11 for six furlongs.

Godolphin’s homebred Cody’s Wish edged Cyberknife by a head to win the $1 million Dirt Mile in 1:35.33.

Caravel went to the front at the start and led all the way to win the $1 million Turf Sprint by half a length over Emaraaty Ana, completing 5 1/2 furlongs in 1:01.79 for an upset victory by a 42-1 longshot.

Favored Goodnight Olive won the $1 million Filly & Mare Sprint by 2 1/2 lengths, covering seven furlongs in 1:21.61.

  • The sixth-ranked Frenchwoman became the first in 30 matches this season to beat Kasatkina after losing the first set to the No. 8 player
FORT WORTH, Texas: Caroline Garcia claimed the last spot in the semifinals of the season-ending WTA Finals with a 4-6, 6-1, 7-6(5) round-robin victory over Daria Kasatkina on Saturday.

The sixth-ranked Frenchwoman became the first in 30 matches this season to beat Kasatkina after losing the first set to the No. 8 player.

A tense third set that included a nine-deuce game in which Kasatkina finally held serve for a 5-4 lead ended in the tiebreaker when a scrambling Kasatkina put a volley into the net.

Garcia and Kasatkina played the winner-take-all match after both lost to top-ranked Iga Swiatek and beat 18-year-old American Coco Gauff in group play.

Swiatek had already clinched the top spot in the group. She and Gauff were set to wrap up singles play Saturday night.

Fifth-ranked Maria Sakkari and No. 7 Aryna Sabalenka are the other singles qualifiers from the eight-player field on the indoor hard court at Dickies Arena. The event was moved to Texas from China.

Garcia has reached the semifinals in both WTA Finals appearances. The first was in 2017.

  • The Tottenham Hotspur forward sustained the nasty injury —  reportedly multiple fractures to his eye socket — during a Champions League win over Marseille this week
SEOUL: South Korean superstar Son Heung-min has undergone successful surgery following a facial injury, the country’s football federation said on Saturday, but declined to say if he will be ready for the World Cup in Qatar.

The Tottenham Hotspur forward sustained the nasty injury —  reportedly multiple fractures to his eye socket — during a Champions League win over Marseille this week.

Worried South Korean fans have since been waiting nervously for updates on Son’s condition, fearing their World Cup would be ruined without the talismanic national captain.

“We’ve been informed by Spurs that the surgery went well and was successful,” said a Korea Football Association (KFA) official.

“We think it’s not the time to talk about Son’s status for the World Cup. We are not saying it’s impossible, we are just saying now is not the time to discuss.”

Son’s World Cup fate dominated the sports pages of South Korean newspapers on Friday, including one that featured a detailed diagram of a human skull to show where he was injured.

South Korea will begin their campaign in Qatar against Uruguay on Nov. 24, also facing Ghana and Portugal in Group H.

Son, who shared last season’s Premier League golden boot with Liverpool’s Mohamad Salah, has a huge fan base in South Korea.

He is considered critical to South Korea’s chances of making it to the knockout stages at the World Cup, having scored 35 goals in 104 internationals  —including nine in his last 14.

Though he is yet to lift a trophy at club level, he led South Korea to gold at the 2018 Asian Games.

KUALA LUMPUR: Asia’s football chief has called for support for the Qatar World Cup despite the “deep undercurrents of cynicism” that have marked the build-up to the event.

Sheikh Salman bin Ebrahim Al-Khalifa praised Qatar’s “extraordinary efforts” in hosting the tournament, and said a successful World Cup is “the need of the hour ... in these challenging times.”

“There are deep undercurrents of cynicism due to a combination of factors,” the Asian Football Confederation president said in a statement.

“But no other sport has the unique power to bring us all together in a positive spirit of joy, excitement and optimism.”

Sheikh Salman said the AFC “pledges its full support and unwavering commitment” to the host country, a member of the 47-member confederation.

“Now more than ever, it is crucial for all of us to wholeheartedly complement their efforts by offering our full support to the tournament,” he said.

The World Cup, the first major global sporting event with fans since the pandemic, starts on Nov. 20.

  • The match against Iceland on Sunday will be the fourth friendly for Saudi Arabia
ABU DHABI: Saudi Arabia’s national football team concluded their preparations for their friendly match against Iceland on Sunday at Mohammed bin Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi.

The match forms part of the third phase of the Green Falcons’ preparatory program for the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022, which begins later this month.

The match against Iceland on Sunday will be the fourth friendly for Saudi Arabia, before a fifth and final match against Panama.

It follows three other friendlies, which included a win over North Macedonia and draws with Albania and Honduras.  

Saleh Al-Shehri, Sultan Al-Ghannam and Nasser Al-Dosari continued their special training program, accompanied by the medical staff, in their bid to be fit and ready for the World Cup opener against Argentina.

