COP27 puts climate compensation on agenda for first time

COP27 puts climate compensation on agenda for first time
COP27 President Sameh Shoukry. (Supplied)
Reuters

SHARM EL-SHEIKH: Delegates at the UN’s COP27 climate summit in Egypt agreed to discuss whether rich nations should compensate poor countries most vulnerable to climate change for their suffering.

“This creates for the first time an institutionally stable space on the formal agenda of COP and the Paris Agreement to discuss the pressing issue of funding arrangements needed to deal with existing gaps, responding to loss and damage,” COP27 President Sameh Shoukry told the opening plenary.

The item was adopted to the agenda in Sharm el-Sheikh, Egypt, on Sunday, as world leaders arrived for the negotiations scheduled to run through Nov. 18.

Much of the tension at COP27 is expected to relate to loss and damage — funds provided by wealthy nations to vulnerable lower-income countries that bear little responsibility for climate-warming emissions.

At COP26 last year in Glasgow, high-income nations blocked a proposal for a loss and damage financing body, instead supporting a new three-year dialogue for funding discussions.

The loss and damage discussions now on the agenda at COP27 will not involve liability or binding compensation, but they are intended to lead to a conclusive decision “no later than 2024,” Shoukry said.

“The inclusion of this agenda reflects a sense of solidarity for the victims of climate disasters,” he added.

Topics: COP27 Egypt climate change UN

RIYADH: Humanity’s shared long-term destiny does not lie in fossil fuels as the planet needs to fight climate change seriously to ensure a better future, according to Alok Sharma, the outgoing president of COP. 

Speaking at the UN Change Conference, known as COP27, in Sharm El Sheikh, Egypt, Sharma reiterated that humans have made great progress in meeting climate change targets, but there is much more to be done. 

Sharma also handed over the COP presidency to Sameh Hassan Shoukry, a diplomat who has been the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Egypt since 2014. 

“The Secretary-General has been clear. Our shared long-term future does not lie in fossil fuels. And I agree with him, wholeheartedly. Every major report published this year underscores the point that progress has been made,” said Sharma. 

He added: “Despite all the progress, I fully recognize the scale of challenges still in front of us. Just as every report says, we are making some progress, which equally clearly says there is so much more to be done in this critical decade.” 

Sharma also noted that despite the implementation of net zero targets, planet earth is heading toward 1.7 degrees warming by the end of this century, and not 1.5. 

He further pointed out that the ongoing war in Ukraine has resulted in a global crisis. 

“Global headwinds have tested our ability to make progress. Putin’s brutal and illegal war in Ukraine has precipitated multiple global crises; energy, food and security, inflationary pressures, and deaths. These crises have compounded existing climate vulnerabilities and the scarring effects of the pandemic,” he said. 

He added that several companies and financial institutions in the world have also committed to net zero for a better tomorrow. 

“Countries and companies are making tangible sectoral progress and are accelerating the rollout of renewable energy across the world,” he further said. 

Sharma further pointed out that emissions in 2030 are expected to be around 6 gigatons lower, which is equivalent to 12 percent of today’s global annual emissions. 

 

Topics: COP27 Egypt UN climate change

RIYADH: The Middle East’s first reverse osmosis membrane plant that is set to come up in Dammam in two years will contribute $1.14 billion to Saudi Arabia’s gross domestic product by 2030, it was revealed during the plant signing ceremony in Riyadh on Nov. 5.

Reverse osmosis is a water purification process that uses a semi-permeable membrane to filter out unwanted molecules such as chlorine, salt, and dirt from drinking water.  

To be developed in joint cooperation between Saudi-based developer Abunayyan Holding and Japanese manufacturer Toray Industries, the project is expected to hire around 135 employees, while creating around 5000 indirect jobs by 2035. 

“They could start producing in late 2024, and they might have the factory able to produce the full 250,000 components within a year,” Abdullah Al Abdulkarim, head of the Saudi government-run Saline Water Conversion Corporation, told Arab News. 

He said SWCC will be acting as a facilitator, while the plant will be fully developed and operated by the private sector.  

The governor expects Saudi Arabia to witness a 6 percent annual growth in RO membrane components demand, amounting to SR1 billion ($375 million) by 2030, compared to SR575 million this year. 

“There is water scarcity everywhere, and the demand (for RO membrane components) is increasing by 6 percent in Saudi Arabia, and by 5 percent around the world, annually,” Al Abdulkarim said. 

The project is expected to export 30 percent of its production to regional, and global markets. 

 

Topics: reverse osmosis desalinaiton

RIYADH: Egyptian state-owned Suez Canal Authority is expected to make an investment of 13.1 billion Egyptian pounds ($550 million) in the current fiscal year 2022/2023, Emirates News Agency reported, citing Minister of Planning and Economic Development Hala Saeed. 

This comes as the authority – which owns and operates the Suez Canal – is targeting to increase the production rates to 120.3 billion pounds in 2022/2023, up from 103.9 billion pounds in 2021/2022. 

Among the other objectives of the Suez Canal sector is to boost the country’s gross domestic product by 7 percent to 107.6 billion pounds, up from 100.5 billion pounds, according to a report released outlining the goals and objectives of the sector in the current fiscal year. 

The revenue of Suez Canal increased in the third quarter of this year by 23.5 percent year-on-year to hit $2.1 billion — the highest figure ever recorded, the official data has revealed. 

This increase is supported by the unprecedented jump in revenues during the month of August which hit a historical record of $744.8 million, according to a release from the Egyptian Prime Minister's Information Center on Friday.  

As many as 6,252 ships crossed the canal from July to September, with a total net payload of 372.7 million tons. 

The authority expects the canal's revenues to rise by about $700 million annually, as the transit fees for all types of ships will be increased by 15 percent by January 2023, the chairman and managing director told CNBC Arabia. 

“The size of the share that will be offered from the channel will range from 10 percent to 15 percent,” Osama Rabie said.  

The decision to increase the transit fees was taken to deal with the impact of global inflation. 

Currently, the Suez Canal is mainly responsible for receiving global massive ships and vessels while promoting trade flow, according to Saeed. 

Topics: suez canel Egypt Investment

RIYADH: Oil prices settled up by more than 5 percent on Friday amid uncertainty around future interest rate hikes by the US Federal Reserve, while a looming EU ban on Russian oil and the possibility of China easing some COVID restrictions supported markets. 

Though fears of global recession capped gains, Brent crude futures settled up $3.99 to $98.57 per barrel, a weekly gain of 2.9 percent. 

US West Texas Intermediate crude futures were up $2.96, or 5 percent, at $92.61, a 4.7 percent weekly gain. 

US drillers add oil and gas rigs for third week in four: Baker Hughes 

US energy firms this week added oil and natural gas rigs for a third time in four weeks as relatively high oil prices encourage firms to drill more. 

The oil and gas rig count, an early indicator of future output, rose 2 to 770 in the week to Nov. 4, energy services firm Baker Hughes Co. said in its closely followed report on Friday. 

Baker Hughes said that puts the total rig count up 220 rigs, or 40 percent, over this time last year. 

US oil rigs rose 3 to 613 this week, their highest since March 2020, while gas rigs fell 1 to 155, their lowest since late July 2022. 

Even though the rig count mostly increased over the past two years, weekly increases have been in the single digits in recent months and oil production remains below record levels seen before the pandemic as many companies focus more on returning money to investors and paying down debt rather than boosting output. 

US crude production was on track to rise from 11.3 million barrels per day in 2021 to 11.8 million bpd in 2022 and 12.4 million bpd in 2023, according to federal energy data. That compares with a record 12.3 million bpd in 2019. 

But with oil prices still up about 22 percent so far this year after soaring 55 percent in 2021 — and pressure from the government to produce more — several energy firms have said they plan to boost spending for a second year in a row in 2022 after cutting drilling and completion expenditures in 2019 and 2020. 

Biden says meeting with oil companies has not been set up 

US President Joe Biden said on Friday a meeting with oil companies has not been scheduled, after earlier saying he was planning to talk to the firms to complain about their record profits while gas prices remain high. 

 
 

Topics: OPEC Oil US

RIYADH: Saudi cultural backgrounds are the primary advantages the Kingdom can rely on to become a global tourism hub, according to Amira El-Adawi, founder and managing partner of Amira & Co., a London-based boutique management consulting firm.

“The advantage can be sustained indefinitely, and the Kingdom already has a captive market for this,” she told Arab News.

“However, this has to be done right. It must be authentic and cater to tourists who value authentic heritage and history,” El-Adawi added.

Since 2008, Saudi Arabia has had no fewer than six significant “outstanding universal value” sites inscribed on UNESCO’s World Heritage list.

Each of the six world heritage sites plays a crucial role in opening up the Kingdom as a destination for cultural tourists worldwide.

One of the UNESCO properties is the ancient city of Hegra, the southern capital of the Nabataeans, who also built Petra in modern-day Jordan.

Hegra archaeological site is a significant destination of more than 22,000 sq. km of AlUla region, with its lush oasis valley and towering mountains.

Dawn of a civilization

Saudi Arabia’s other UNESCO sites include the historic Jeddah, inscribed by the UN agency in 2014, which was established in the seventh century as the major port on the Red Sea and grew rapidly as the gateway for pilgrims to Makkah who arrived by sea.

Jeddah, which developed into a thriving multicultural center, was characterized by a distinctive architectural tradition, including tower houses built in the late 19th century by the city’s mercantile elites, many of which can still be seen today.

Among other heritage sites is Al-Ahsa, listed by UNESCO in 2018.

Al-Ahsa is home to the world’s largest and oldest oasis, a sprawling collection of 2.5 million palm trees scattered over 85 sq. km.

It preserves material traces representative of all the stages of the oasis’s history, from its origins in the Neolithic to the present.

Finally, the Turaif district of Diriyah, considered the birthplace of the Kingdom, was listed by UNESCO in 2010.

Diriyah is now the center of one of Saudi Arabia’s largest giga-projects developed by the Diriyah Gate Development Authority.

The $50 billion plan to transform Diriyah into a global historical, cultural and lifestyle destination will create 55,000 job opportunities and attract 27 million visitors annually.

Staying ahead of the game

Another area where the Kingdom could compete would be hosting sports events.

Recent reports showed that the Kingdom is talking with sports chiefs in Egypt and Greece over an audacious joint bid to host the 2030 football World Cup finals.

In addition, the country was chosen on Oct. 4 to host the 2029 Asian Winter Games at Trojena, a year-round winter sports complex built in the northwest of the Kingdom as part of the futuristic NEOM megacity.

Trojena, due to be completed in 2026, is in an area of NEOM where winter temperatures drop below zero and year-round temperatures are generally 10 degrees cooler than the rest of the region.

“Secondary advantages can be created around desert activities —the West has built entire industries and cities around snow and skiing. No one has yet created enough traction around sand sports and desert activities,” El-Adawi said.

The complex will have year-round skiing, chalets, mansions, ultra-luxury hotels and a five-meter-deep artificial lake filled with desalinated seawater.

“This needs innovation and ingenuity to be created from scratch, but KSA has the geography and the funding to do it,” El-Adawi added.

Saudi Arabia has also been hosting the Formula 1 Grand Prix in Jeddah.

The race was held in the Kingdom as part of a 15-year partnership between the Saudi Automobile and Motorcycle Federation and Formula One.

Regaling tourists with culture

El-Adawi believes that entertainment can be a secondary attraction. If people discover the Kingdom’s history, they can also be drawn to explore the variety of Saudi culture, arts and crafts across the Kingdom.

“Once some anchor products are created to draw tourists in, you can have a lot of secondary attractions and adventures that help diversify the visit experience,” she said.

According to El-Adawi, the key to sustainable tourism is to find differentiating elements rather than try and compete with existing offerings from other countries that have been at it longer.

“Saudi Arabia, today, is a market that was never available before. It has an unknown or mysterious factor about it, and a ‘peek behind the curtain’ can be used effectively in marketing to foreigners who have never considered visiting the Kingdom before,” she said.

Therefore, the Kingdom is showcasing its heritage and culture in many aspects, revolving around its esteemed giga-projects accordingly.

Saudi Arabia sees tourism contribute $1.86 trillion, up to 15 percent of the gross domestic product by 2030.

The world’s largest oil exporter aims to attract 100 million visitors annually by 2030 as it plans to move away from oil.

Topics: Saudi Arabia Hegra UNESCO tourism

