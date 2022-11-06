You are here

Teenager Rune upsets Djokovic to win Paris Masters

Teenager Rune upsets Djokovic to win Paris Masters
Denmark's Holger Rune holds his trophy after defeating Serbia's Novak Djokovic in their Paris Masters final at the Accor Arena, Sunday, Nov. 6, 2022 in Paris. Rune won 3-6, 6-3, 7-5. (AP)
Updated 06 November 2022
AFP

Teenager Rune upsets Djokovic to win Paris Masters

Teenager Rune upsets Djokovic to win Paris Masters
  • Rune, 19, became the youngest winner of the Paris tournament
Updated 06 November 2022
AFP

PARIS: Danish teenager Holger Rune shocked six-time champion Novak Djokovic to clinch his first Masters title in Paris on Sunday after coming from a set down to win 3-6, 6-3, 7-5.

Rune, 19, became the youngest winner of the Paris tournament since an 18-year-old Boris Becker in 1986 after beating five top-10 players in as many days — the first to do so in the same tournament.

He is the fifth first-time Masters winner this season and will be the first Danish man to break into the top 10 on Monday.

“It means everything to me, a perfect way to finish the week,” said Rune. “It was an incredible tournament.”

After winning the title in Stockholm either side of runner-up finishes in Sofia and Basel, Rune began his run to a fourth straight final by saving three match points in the opening round to beat Stan Wawrinka.

He then took down Hubert Hurkacz followed by Andrey Rublev before seeing off Carlos Alcaraz as the world No. 1 retired with injury while trailing by a set in the quarterfinals.

Rune snapped Felix Auger-Aliassime’s 16-match winning streak to set up the clash with Djokovic, who had not lost at Bercy since his defeat to Karen Khachanov in the 2018 final.

Djokovic came into Sunday’s final having won 21 of 22 matches since the start of Wimbledon, which he won for the seventh time in July to match Pete Sampras.

The Serb broke for a 3-1 lead as Rune served back-to-back double faults in the biggest final of his career to date.

Djokovic comfortably held out to pocket the opening set and looked to have Rune on the ropes when he surged 40-0 ahead on his opponent’s serve in the first game of the second set.

But Rune battled back superbly to thwart Djokovic and then swung the momentum in his favor by immediately breaking to go 2-0 up the following game, which proved enough to force a decider.

The 16-year age gap between the pair was the biggest in a Masters final since Rafael Nadal, then 19, defeated 35-year-old Andre Agassi in Montreal in 2005.

Rune’s inexperience resurfaced when he double-faulted attempting a big second serve to hand Djokovic a 3-1 edge, but the Dane showed his remarkable character to break back straight away.

Instead, it was Djokovic who cracked when the pressure was highest, spearing a forehand wide to present Rune with the chance to serve for the trophy.

Rune withstood six break points in a marathon final game before securing the title after two hours and 34 minutes to complete an incredible week in the French capital.

“It was the most stressful game of my life,” said Rune of the gripping finale. “My heart was almost in my brain. I was already starting to think about the tie-break. I’m very proud I could finish it.”

Topics: Paris Masters Holger Rune Novak Djokovic

Updated 07 November 2022
AFP

Gadirova gold seals Britain's best-ever gymnastics worlds medal haul

Gadirova gold seals Britain’s best-ever gymnastics worlds medal haul
  • Victory made Gadirova only the fifth British world champion in history and lifted the host nation’s final tally to a record-breaking six medals
Updated 07 November 2022
AFP

LIVERPOOL, UK: Jessica Gadirova claimed gold for Britain in the women’s floor to seal the hosts’ best-ever medal haul on the final day of the World Gymnastics Championship in Liverpool on Sunday.

The 19-year-old scored 14.2 points to beat the USA’s Jordan Chiles on 13.8, with Jade Carey and Rebeca Andrade sharing bronze with 13.7.

Victory made Gadirova only the fifth British world champion in history and lifted the host nation’s final tally to a record-breaking six medals from the championships.

Gadirova said she had struggled to focus before her performance as her twin sister Jennifer, who finished seventh in the same event, was also competing.

“I like to focus on myself and stay calm, so it did hurt me a little bit because I wished I could have seen her performance and scream for her as well,” said Gadirova.

“When I focus on the dance it takes my mind away from the crowd and the tumbles and the leaps, and it makes me feel alive.

“That’s what I am, I love to perform and floor is one of my favorite pieces to do.”

Japan’s Hazuki Watanabe produced the shock of the day as she won gold on the beam having initially only been named as a reserve for the championships.

“At first, I was the reserve for the team, but when there was an injury they changed it and I got a chance to come to the World Championships,” said Watanabe.

“That was my first surprise. Now I have a medal too. It is all a bit surprising.”

Canada’s Elsabeth Black took silver ahead of Japan’s Shoko Miyata.

China’s Zou Jingyuan was described as “not human” after claiming gold in the men’s parallel bars.

The Olympic champion produced an almost flawless display despite raising the difficulty of his routine.

Lukas Dauser claimed Germany’s first medal of the week with silver, while Carlos Yulo collected his second medal in quick succession with bronze after silver in the vault.

“He’s not human. How he does p-bars is not equal to anyone,” said the Philippines’ Yulo. “He’s the only one doing that.”

Yulo was second to Armenia’s Artur Davtyan in the vault with Ukraine’s Igor Radivilov claiming bronze.

Brody Malone ensured the US ended the championships on top of the medal table as he bounced back from difficult day in qualifying to win the horizontal bar competition.

Malone narrowly missed out on the podium with a fourth-placed finish in the all-around final on Friday but bounced back to claim his first world title.

Japan’s Daiki Hashimoto took silver with Brazil’s Arthur Mariano in third.

The Americans and China finished level on three golds each with the USA’s eight medals in total putting them on top of the table.

Japan finished third with two golds among their eight medals.

Topics: World Gymnastics Championship Liverpool Jessica Gadirova

Anderson takes derby honors to move Lazio third in Serie A

Anderson takes derby honors to move Lazio third in Serie A
Updated 07 November 2022
AFP

Anderson takes derby honors to move Lazio third in Serie A

Anderson takes derby honors to move Lazio third in Serie A
  • It was the 29-year-old’s third league goal of the campaign as he continues to play in the unfamiliar position of center-forward in place of injured Ciro Immobile
Updated 07 November 2022
AFP

MILAN: Felipe Anderson won the first Rome derby of the season for Lazio on Sunday with the only goal in a scrappy 1-0 victory over Roma which moved his team third in Serie A.

Brazilian Anderson struck the winner just before the half hour mark in the Italian capital after Roma defender Roger Ibanez gave the ball away cheaply in his own area.

It was the 29-year-old’s third league goal of the campaign as he continues to play in the unfamiliar position of center-forward in place of injured Ciro Immobile.

Italy striker Immobile was on the bench supporting Lazio despite a thigh problem leaving him unable to play and he watched his team go into the top four with an assured performance.

“Immobile has been with us the whole time, even during the training camp... He’s a leader and I’m playing a role in which he is a master,” Anderson told DAZN.

“The second half in particular showed just how ready we are to fight, we’re a team that wants to challenge at the top of the table.”

Lazio are level on 27 points with fourth-placed Atalanta, eight behind league leaders Napoli, and will stay third regardless of how Inter Milan do against arch rivals Juventus in Sunday’s late match.

Inter sit three points behind Lazio in sixth place and will take fourth spot from Atalanta if they win at the Allianz Stadium in Turin.

Known for his expansive brand of football, Lazio coach Maurizio Sarri has developed a team who are hard to beat and shorn of key man Sergej Milinkovic-Savic they soaked up Roma’s largely ineffectual attacking and claimed a seventh clean sheet from their last eight matches.

Roma were the nominal home side at the Stadio Olimpico but went closest to scoring four minutes after going behind when Nicolo Zaniolo’s deflected shot smacked out of the crossbar.

Jose Mourinho’s side failed to create enough to deserve a win and drop down a place to fifth following their fourth defeat of the season.

“It wasn’t easy to play against a team which sat back and managed time in an intelligent way,” Mourinho told DAZN.

“We didn’t have that bit of quality that top players bring, we were missing something.”

Earlier, Verona slumped to the bottom of Serie A on Sunday after losing 2-0 at promoted Monza, their eighth loss in a row.

Second-half strikes from Carlos Augusto and Andrea Colpani handed Monza their first win in four matches and left 10-man Verona on five points from 13 matches.

Verona, who lost Giangiacomo Magnani to a red card midway through the first half, have shown no signs of improvement since sacking Gabriele Cioffi and promoting novice Salvatore Bocchetti from the youth team last month.

Verona have won just once, in stark contrast to last campaign which was one of the club’s best in years, and after the loss sporting director Francesco Marroccu apologized to supporters for the latest humiliation.

They are a point behind Sampdoria, who lost 2-0 at home to Fiorentina, and Cremonese who drew 2-2 at Salernitana on Saturday.

Monza stay 15th but are seven points clear of the relegation zone in their first ever Serie A season and were cheered on in the stands by stabbing victim Pablo Mari.

On-loan Arsenal defender Mari was one of several people attacked last week in a Carrefour on the outskirts of Milan by a man who killed an employee from the supermarket after grabbing a knife from a shelf.

Fragile Torino forward Pietro Pellegri suffered yet another injury blow when he fell over and injured his ankle at kick-off of his team’s 2-1 loss at 12th-placed Bologna.

Pellegri, who has one cap for Italy, slipped over just three seconds into the loss at the Stadio Dall’Ara and limped off the field in the fourth minute following treatment.

Topics: Felipe Anderson Lazio Serie A Roma

PSG edge out Lorient to restore Ligue 1 lead

PSG edge out Lorient to restore Ligue 1 lead
Updated 07 November 2022
AFP

PSG edge out Lorient to restore Ligue 1 lead

PSG edge out Lorient to restore Ligue 1 lead
  • The victory restored PSG’s five-point lead over Lens, who beat Angers on Saturday
Updated 07 November 2022
AFP

LORIENT, France: Danilo Pereira headed a late winner as Paris Saint-Germain won 2-1 at fourth-placed Lorient and strengthened their hold on first place in Ligue 1 on Sunday.
The victory restored PSG’s five-point lead over Lens, who beat Angers on Saturday.
PSG manager Christophe Galtier made four changes from the team that won at Juventus on Wednesday.
One of the stars who kept his place, Kylian Mbappe, came off with five minutes left but Galtier said the France striker was not suffering an injury that could threaten his World Cup.
“It is fatigue related to the sequence of matches,” Galtier said.
“It’s a very busy schedule, with some anxiety. Everyone is listening to their body in this pre-World Cup period. There can be a fear.”
PSG started by pressing aggressively.
Neymar gave PSG the lead after nine minutes. The Brazilian closed down goalkeeper Yvon Mvogo and blocked his clearance.
The ball ran wide to Hugo Ekitike, replacing Lionel Messi in the starting line-up. Ekitike rolled it back to Neymar, who danced round Mvogo and stroked the ball into the net.
The goal was Neymar’s 11th in the league this season, taking him level as top scorer in Ligue 1 with Mbappe.
Mvogo, a back-up goalkeeper for Switzerland who have qualified for the World Cup, was injured in the build-up to the goal.
“There is necessarily a little concern but it is a little early to judge,” said Lorient coach Regis Le Bris.
Mvogo was replaced by former Arsenal keeper Vito Mannone who stopped a header by Sergio Ramos, a shot on the run by Mbappe and a strike by Ekitike all before half-time.
Gedeon Kalulu also cleared a shot from Achraf Hakimi off the line just before the break.
The Parisians, who reverted to a five-man defense after playing four at the back in their previous four games, did not give the home team many chances in the first half.
“The first one was to our advantage, we started quite high, we managed to win the ball quite quickly,” said Galtier. “We opened the scoring and we had three or four opportunities to score a second.
“When you play one match after another, you have to start strong and try to hurt the opponent.”
Lorient, who drew at home with PSG last December and beat them when lying last in Ligue 1 the previous season, did not give up.
They levelled in the 53rd minute when Terem Moffi ran onto a pass from Vincent Le Goff and thumped a shot inside the near post and into the roof of Gianluigi Donnarumma’s goal.
The Nigerian striker came close to a second four minutes later when his shot bounced off the crossbar.
PSG tightened their defense but struggled to move forward.
They had to rely on set-pieces.
From a pinpoint Neymar corner, Pereira took advantage of light marking to restore PSG’s lead with a powerful 81st-minute header.
Neymar’s assist was his ninth this term, second in the league to absent team-mate Messi.
“He’s making a lot of effort,” said Galtier.
“Obviously he is very motivated for the World Cup... but for me there is no reason why he should not perform in the second part of the season.”
The defeat means surprise early challengers Lorient have gone three games without a win.
Marseille ended a four-match winless streak in the league to move above Lorient, who dropped to sixth, into fourth with a 1-0 victory over Laurent Blanc’s Lyon.
Center-back Samuel Gigot scored the only goal shortly before half-time as OM bounced back from being dumped out of Europe by Tottenham in midweek.
Rennes climbed to third despite a 1-1 draw at Lille, while Nice extended their unbeaten run in all competitions to six games with a 1-0 success against Brest.

Topics: PSG Ligue 1 Lorient

Salah double fires Liverpool to away win at Tottenham

Salah double fires Liverpool to away win at Tottenham
Updated 07 November 2022
AP

Salah double fires Liverpool to away win at Tottenham

Salah double fires Liverpool to away win at Tottenham
  • Salah has now scored nine goals in his last eight games in all competitions
Updated 07 November 2022
AP

LONDON: Mohamed Salah struck twice to fire Liverpool to a 2-1 win at Tottenham in the Premier League on Sunday.
Jurgen Klopp’s team had not won away from home in the league all season and had to hold on in the face of a second-half fightback from Spurs with Harry Kane halving the deficit.
The Liverpool manager could not hide his relief at the final whistle, celebrating in front of the traveling fans.
“We just kept fighting, it was a big passion,” Klopp told Sky Sports. “In the first half we were the better side and scored two wonderful goals. It’s a long time ago since we won away in the Premier League so it was relief at the end.
“You need to learn winning again and that’s how it starts, with massive resistance. It was clear they would come back but we came through it and it’s all good.”
Salah put Liverpool in front after 11 minutes when Darwin Nunez controlled Andy Robertson’s pass and teed up his strike partner. Salah swivelled and fired into the bottom corner to beat Hugo Lloris.
Last season’s joint Golden Boot winner doubled his and Liverpool’s tally in the 40th minute. Eric Dier mistimed his header from Alisson Becker’s clearance and Salah ran through on goal to lob Lloris.
Kane fired Tottenham back into the game in the 70th when finishing from a tight angle to set up the chance of a comeback.
But despite intense pressure in the final stages, Liverpool held on to take all three points and move up to eighth. Tottenham is fourth, seven points ahead of Liverpool.
Salah has now scored nine goals in his last eight games in all competitions.
“We did well to get the three points,” Salah told Sky Sports. “It is always a tough opponent. I’m focused on making a difference and managed to do so today.”

Topics: Liverpool Mohamed Salah Tottenham Hotspur english Premier League

5 things we learned from Saudi’s 1-0 win over Iceland in Abu Dhabi

5 things we learned from Saudi’s 1-0 win over Iceland in Abu Dhabi
Updated 06 November 2022
John Duerden

5 things we learned from Saudi's 1-0 win over Iceland in Abu Dhabi

5 things we learned from Saudi’s 1-0 win over Iceland in Abu Dhabi
  • Saud Abdulhamid scored the only goal of the game after 25 minutes
Updated 06 November 2022
John Duerden

ABU DHABI: Saudi Arabia defeated Iceland 1-0 on Sunday in the latest World Cup warm-up for Herve Renard’s men with Saud Abdulhamid scoring the only goal of the game after 25 minutes. Here are five things we learned from the action in Abu Dhabi.

The captain’s fitness is worrying

Salman Al-Faraj is not only the captain and leader of the team but a calming and composed presence in midfield. He makes the team tick. Coach Renard last week compared him to Thiago Motta, the former Barcelona, Inter and Paris Saint-Germain midfielder who started his career playing for Brazil and then became an Italian international. It was quite the compliment but the problem is that Al-Faraj has been struggling for fitness all season. He has only played 179 minutes of league football this season for Al-Hilal and it has been a real stop start campaign.

He has missed the majority of the preparation games since qualification for the World Cup and then didn’t even last the first half against Iceland as he collected a shoulder injury after falling awkwardly. It doesn’t seem that this particular knock is especially serious but there is no doubt that the 33 year-old has been struggling and Renard will know that he may need a Plan B.

Widespread experimentation is over

It was not a full strength Iceland team but there was still some talent there and we will get a  good idea of how strong they are when they face South Korea at the end of the week. This, however,  was a solid performance from Saudi Arabia and it is clear that after the many changes and substitutions from the previous friendly games, this is looking more like the full-strength team that will take the field in Qatar as most of the big names were present..

The midfield looked similar to the one that functioned so well in qualification with Abdulelah Al-Malki and Mohamed Kanoo in action along with Salem Al-Dawsari who is now getting back some of his sharpness after the appendix operation. There are still questions regarding the striker however. Saleh Al-Shehri would normally be assured of that spot but is struggling with injury. In his absence Firas Al-Buraikan worked hard but never really had a sniff of goal.

Renard will not be looking to make too many changes ahead of the Argentina clash so time is running out for anyone else to stake their claim.

Saud Abdulhamid is staking a claim

Yet there are always some players who make a late dash for a World Cup place due to their performances just before the tournament and Abdulhamid may be Saudi Arabia’s bolter.

The Al-Hilal right-back has been in and around the national team set up for a while without ever becoming a regular starter but he has improved in the past year or two. He played a bit part in World Cup qualification but has started to become more of a fixture and his work-rate and ability to get forward could make the difference. 

His goal was a fine one. The 23 year-old had the energy to keep going and made it unannounced to the far post to get on the end of a long, looping cross from the opposite flank.

The header was cool, the determination was impressive and the performance a fine one at both ends of the pitch and some of his tackling was tigerish. Abdulhamid may just have played his way into the line-up against Argentina and at the very least has improved his chances.

Clean sheets becoming a good habit

For the neutral, there hasn’t been much excitement and action in Saudi Arabia’s warm-up period so far and that was the case once again and there just weren’t that many chances.

It was not a surprise. There have been just six goals in the past eight games. For fans of the Falcons however, the encouraging news is that just once has the defence been breached in the last six matches. The backline is becoming increasingly well-drilled, organised and disciplined.

This is obviously how Renard sees the team getting out of the group stage in Qatar and understandably so as there is little chance that Saudi Arabia can go toe to toe with Argentina in the opening match.

The best hope of success is to keep things tight at the back and Renard has worked hard to ensure that this miserly run continues all the way into Qatar. The standard of opposition of late has not been of the highest standard, which can’t be helped as most leagues are still playing, but Saudi Arabia are looking very solid and if it stays that way for the next month then there is a chance.

Renard offers experience and authority

The Frenchman is one of the best coaches around and it is no mean feat to win the African Cup of Nations with two separate countries. He knows that now he has the luxury of weeks with his team before the World Cup, something that many of his coaching counterparts would love to have.

Whatever happens at the World Cup, it will be interesting to look back at this whole preparation period and especially this training camp.

It started with the boss changing his team wholescale after an hour, to ensure that as many players as possible got some time on the pitch.

He has also had to oversee the return to fitness of a number of injured players and now, in the latter stages, is changing formations to give his team a little more tactical flexibility. There is still a game left before the team return home. If the World Cup turns out to be successful then there will be many coaches who will study these three weeks.

Topics: 2022 FIFA World Cup FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 Saudi Arabia Iceland

