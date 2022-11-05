Djokovic, Tsitsipas set up Paris Masters semis showdown; Alcaraz retires

Prince Fahd bin Jalawi bin Abdulaziz bin Musaed honors equestrian medallists

The latest from the Saudi Games 2022, which continues in Riyadh until Nov. 7:

Prince Fahd bin Jalawi bin Abdulaziz bin Musaed, vice president of the Saudi Olympic and Paralympic Committee and director of the Saudi Games, on Friday honored the equestrian medallists in the jumping category, which took place at the Equestrian Club in Al-Jenadriyah.

He was joined by Princess Delayel Nahar Al-Saud, deputy director of the Saudi Olympic and Paralympic Committee and deputy director of the Saudi Games, and Prince Abdullah bin Fahd bin Abdullah bin Mohamed Al-Saud, president of the Saudi Arabian Equestrian Federation.

Princess Delayel also honored the medallists of the women’s volleyball competitions.

VOLLEYBALL

At the SAOC Complex, the women’s volleyball finals were the first matches of the day.

Al-Hilal won the gold medal after beating Al-Etifaq with a close call of 3-2. Alanka was able to secure the bronze medal after coming third and winning over Al-Faisali 3-1.

In the men’s volleyball semifinals, Al-Ahli beat Al-Ibtisam with a score of 3-1, while Al-Hilal scored 3-1 against Al-Etihad in the second match and secured their ticket to the finals.

The final match between Al-Ahli and Al-Hilal takes place on Saturday, while Al-Etihad and Al-Ibtsam will fight for bronze earlier in the day.

EQUESTRIAN

The Desert Falcons soared high and were placed first in the jumping category. They were awarded the gold medal after the astonishing performance of Abdullah Abalkhail, Aljwhrah Al-Tuwaijiri, Abdullah Al-Sheikh and Khaled Al-Motbi. In the same category, Albwani won silver and was represented by jockeys Nasser Al-Shawaf, Funun Al-Humaidan, Abdul Rahman Al-Mutawa and Mohamed Al-Asaker. Alsacb was placed third and secured a bronze medal. The team was represented by jockeys Khaled Al-Hadi, Mohammed Al-Humaidan, Naglaa Al-Hamid and Nasser Al-Baqmi.

FENCING

Prince Khalid bin Bandar bin Musaed Al-Saud, president of the Saudi Shooting Federation, on Friday honored the fencing medallists in the women’s foil individual and men’s sabre individual categories, after the event concluded at the Al-Riyadh Club.

In the women’s foil individual category, fencer Anaheed Faris Alkhibiri secured the gold medal. Winning silver was Aya Ammar Yousef, followed by a joint bronze for Leen Adnan Alfouzan and Joud Homoud Alshehri.

In the men’s sabre individual category, fencer Saad Mohammed Albaqmi was placed first and was awarded the gold medal. The silver medal was won by Ali Saeed Albahrani, followed by a joint bronze for fencers Adel Mukhld Almutairi and Abdullah Ahmed Almansaf.

HANDBALL

With two thrilling matches at the KSU Arena, the handball semifinals concluded on Friday.

Al-Khaleej secured its place in the finals after winning against Al-Noor with a close call of 37-36.

In the second match, Al-Hada beat Al-Trraji with a score of 24-23.

As a result, Al-Hada will meet Al-Khaleej in the finals on Sunday. Meanwhile, Al-Noor will compete with Al-Trraji for the battle for third place.

CHESS

The chess competitions continued for the third day in a row at Arkan Sport Complex.

The event will see its medallists determined on Nov. 6.

SAILING

The sailing continued on Friday at the Jubail Water Sports Center and is set to conclude on Nov. 7.

BOXING

The boxing quarterfinals concluded on Friday at the Prince Faisal bin Fahd Stadium.



WHEELCHAIR BASKETBALL

On Thursday, Prince Faisal Bin Fahd Stadium witnessed the start of the wheelchair basketball competitions, which were held in the Paralympic Court.

In the first match, Al-Riyadh beat Al-Madinah with a remarkable score of 75-11, while Jeddah beat Al-Jouf with a score of 53-33. In the third match, Riyadh won over Jazan with a score of 87-29.

In Friday’s matches, Riyadh beat Jeddah with a score of 80-41, while Al-Jouf won its match against Jazan with a score of 72-18.

The next round of competitions will take place on Saturday, when Al-Madinah will meet Al-Jouf and Jazan takes on Jeddah.

COMING UP:

The Saudi Games 2022 continue on Saturday, featuring seven sports.

The men and women’s boxing semifinals continue, while the fencing finals will focus on the men’s individual foil and women’s epee individual categories.

The shooting competition will continue at the City Public Security Training Shooting Range.

Futsal continues at the KSU Arena, where Al-Hilal meets Al-Yamamah in the women’s finals for a battle for gold, while Al-Nassr takes on Al-Shabab to determine who secures third place.

In the men’s finals, Al-Nassr will compete against Al-Etifaq to determine who takes home the gold medal, and Musadaa and Al-Ardh will face each other in the battle for bronze.

The athletics games will start on Saturday at Al-Riyadh Club. The event will feature men’s 110m hurdles, 100m, 400m, javelin, long jump and shot put.

The sport climbing event will be held at the Fan Zone in Al Nakheel Mall, while the skateboarding competition will take place at The Boulevard Riyadh.

The karting games will be hosted at the Dirab Park, while the table tennis event will take place at the Leaders Development Institute in the Prince Faisal bin Fahad Olympic Complex.

The karate event will kick off at KSU Arena, while the Equestrian Endurance Games will take place at the Equestrian Club in Al-Jenadriyah.

