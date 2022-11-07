Dubai fire races up high-rise near world’s tallest building

DUBAI: A fire broke out early Monday morning at a 35-story high-rise building in Dubai near the Burj Khalifa, the world’s tallest building.
It wasn’t immediately clear if there were any injuries in the blaze at the apartment building, which had been extinguished by the time an Associated Press journalist reached the site.
Black char marks from the blaze could be seen stretching up the building that’s part of a series of towers called 8 Boulevard Walk by Emaar, the state-backed developer in the emirate.
Dubai police and civil defense did not immediately acknowledge the blaze. Emaar did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
A series of fires in tall buildings in skyscraper-studded Dubai in recent years has revived questions about the safety of cladding and other materials used in the country.
On New Year’s Eve in 2015, a blaze raced through the Address Downtown, one of the most upscale hotels and residences in Dubai near the Burj Khalifa.
Fire, building collapse injures 20 people in Iraq’s capital
Updated 07 November 2022
AP
BAGHDAD: More than two dozen people were injured, including the head of Iraq’s civil defense directorate, when a commercial building in the capital caught fire and then collapsed Sunday, authorities and the state news agency reported.
The official Iraqi News Agency said the civil defense director, Maj. Gen. Kadhim Bohan, and some firefighters were were among those injured when the burning building collapsed.
No deaths were reported. No information was immediately available on the cause of the blaze.
Brig. Gen. Qusai Younis, director of civil defense for the Al-Rusafa district of Baghdad, told The Associated Press that at least 28 people had been injured.
He said two of the three stories in the building, which contained warehouses storing flammable materials such as perfume, collapsed due to the fire.
The civil defense announced late Sunday evening that the fire had been fully extinguished and first responders were searching for missing people at the scene.
On Oct. 29, a gas tanker exploded near a soccer field in northeastern Baghdad, killing at least nine people and injuring 10 others. The explosion was found by an investigative committee to be an accident.
Israel’s premier calls for unity after Netanyahu election victory
Netanyahu’s Likud Party, along with Religious Zionism and a pair of ultra-Orthodox religious parties, captured a 64-seat majority
Updated 07 November 2022
AP
JERUSALEM: Israel’s prime minister on Sunday issued a plea for national unity, days after he was defeated in national elections by the former premier, Benjamin Netanyahu, with the backing of a far-right ultranationalist party.
In a memorial ceremony for the assassinated Prime Minister Yitzhak Rabin, outgoing Prime Minister Yair Lapid warned of the deep divisions plaguing the country after the bitter campaign, Israel’s fifth election since 2019.
He appeared to take aim at Religious Zionism, an extremist party whose leaders have made repeated anti-Arab, anti-LGBTQ comments. Religious Zionism emerged as the third-largest party in Parliament and is expected to play a key role in in Netanyahu’s government.
“There is no ‘us and them,’ only us,” Lapid said in his first public comments since last week’s election. “An absolute majority of this country’s citizens believe in the rule of law, democratic values and mutual respect.”
“The absolutely majority of Israelis want a Judaism that unites us, not a Judaism that is a political tool and certainly not a Judaism that is an endorsement of violence,” he added.
Netanyahu’s Likud Party, along with Religious Zionism and a pair of ultra-Orthodox religious parties, captured a 64-seat majority in the 120-seat Parliament in last Tuesday’s election. They are expected to put together a new governing majority in the coming weeks.
Lapid’s outgoing coalition, a diverse collection of parties that included the first-ever Arab party to be part of an Israeli government, won just 51 seats.
The election, like the previous four, focused on Netanyahu’s fitness to rule while he faces corruption charges.
Religious Zionism has promised to push through new reforms that could weaken Israel’s judicial branch, grant Netanyahu immunity and possibly make the criminal charges against him disappear. Critics say this agenda would deal a tough blow to Israel’s democratic institutions.
Religious Zionism also promotes a hard line against the Palestinians and Israel’s own Palestinian minority.
“The absolute majority of Israel’s citizens are not willing to let hatred dictate their lives,” Lapid said during the ceremony at Israel’s national cemetery. “We have to decide now, at this moment, where this country is going.”
Netanyahu did not attend the ceremony. But speaking later in Parliament, Netanyahu said that following the election, “it is time to get out of the trenches and know how to work together.”
The leader of Religious Zionism, Bezalel Smotrich, complained that his voters have been unfairly “demonized” as supporting Rabin’s killing, an act he called “horrendous”.
Smotrich’s running mate, Itamar Ben-Gvir, famously held up a hood ornament pulled off Rabin’s car weeks before the assassination. “Just as we got to this emblem, we can get to Rabin,” Ben-Gvir, who is now up for a senior Cabinet post, said at the time.
Rabin was killed on Nov. 4, 1995, by a Jewish extremist who opposed his peace efforts with the Palestinians.
Dispute over Libyan territory and energy undermining Turkiye, Egypt reconciliation, say experts
Ankara, Tripoli group inked oil and gas deals
Cairo rejects pact, backs rival administration
Updated 06 November 2022
MENEKSE TOKYAY
ANKARA: Egypt has halted its rapprochement with Turkiye because of the latter’s territorial and energy policy moves in Libya, and despite Ankara’s recent crackdown on journalists in the country affiliated with the Muslim Brotherhood, say analysts.
The crisis erupted when Egypt’s Foreign Minister Sameh Shoukry, in an interview with Al-Arabiya TV about the UN-brokered Skhirat agreement, urged all parties to deal with Fathi Bashagha’s government.
Turkiye, however, prefers lending support to the Tripoli-based Government of National Unity, led by Abdel Hamid Dbeibah, which signed a memorandum of understanding on energy and gas with Ankara in early October.
Egypt has argued that the mandate of the Dbeibah government, installed as part of a UN-led peace process, had expired and the administration was not authorized to sign deals to explore for gas and oil off the Libyan coast. Such agreements, Cairo had warned, would fuel tensions in the energy-rich region.
So far, Cairo and Ankara have held two rounds of talks at the level of deputy foreign ministers to draw up an action plan for normalizing their ruptured bilateral ties and reaching common understanding on regional issues.
However, no upgrade has been made at the diplomatic level, as both countries are still represented at the chargé d’affaires level.
Sami Hamdi, managing director at The International Interest, a global risk and intelligence firm based in London, thinks the crux of the issue is that Cairo believes that Turkiye’s President Recep Tayyip Erdogan is only seeking reconciliation because he is in difficult straits domestically and seeking to entrench Turkish gains in the Mediterranean.
“This is why Cairo has been stubborn in its demands as it seeks guarantees that this reconciliation is not merely a pursuit of a short-term political reprieve but rather a long-term change in Turkiye’s vision and political trajectory,” he told Arab News.
Since last year Turkiye has demanded that the Istanbul-based Egyptian opposition TV channels tone down their criticism of President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi amid the rapprochement between the two countries. They had also pushed journalists in exile to look for another “safe haven.”
Muslim Brotherhood supporters recently claimed that Hossam Al-Ghamri, the former editor-in-chief of Al-Sharq channel, was arrested in Turkiye and released after two days, although Ankara said the claims were not true.
Hamdi thinks that Cairo is pushing for the extradition of opposition figures as a sign of Ankara’s “sincerity.”
“Ankara, however, is concerned that any extradition would result in a body blow to its image and render itself prone to accusations of callously selling out its long-term allies for short-term political expediency,” he said.
According to Hamdi, Cairo also believes that Turkiye’s reconciliation bid is about seeking to buy time so that it can entrench its presence in Libya as opposed to finding a common framework that would benefit Egypt and repair ties.
“Egypt considers that the government in Tripoli survives solely because of the defense guarantee from Ankara, and that it would collapse otherwise. For this reason, Cairo has been particularly enraged at the economic and maritime agreements that it believes Turkiye would never be able to secure otherwise,” he said.
Jalel Harchaoui, a Libya expert with the Royal United Services Institute, thinks that the disagreement between Egypt and Turkiye has little to do with ideology.
“It has to do with territory, economic rewards, and basic geography,” he told Arab News.
“The hydrocarbon memorandum of understanding Ankara signed with Tripoli on Oct. 3 indicates that Turkish entities need to expand their presence in eastern Libya. Egypt considers eastern Libya part of its sphere of influence. As a result, Cairo views it profoundly unacceptable,” Harchaoui added.
Turkiye’s military presence in Libya has also drawn criticism from Cairo. During the Arab League summit in Algeria between Nov. 1-2, leaders rejected “foreign interference” in the domestic affairs of all nations.
Yet, the experts still believe it is possible for Cairo and Ankara to find common ground.
“Turkiye is increasingly demonstrating a commitment to silencing criticism of El-Sisi and proactively preventing incitement against him. Moreover, Turkiye is engaged in diplomatic efforts to unify the governments of Dbeibah and Egypt-backed Bashagha as a sign of goodwill that promises an avenue of cooperation in establishing a framework for the coexistence of interests. The process may be slow, but it is certainly moving,” Hamdi said.
Numan Telci, an expert on Turkiye-Egypt relations at Ankara-based think tank ORSAM, thinks that to rebuild ties between Ankara and Cairo, there is a need to end policies that would pose a threat to political stability in Libya.
“I hope elections, that was scheduled for last December but were never held, would bring permanent political stability to the country. This step would (help in) building dialogue between domestic political actors,” he told Arab News.
Telci also noted that Turkiye’s efforts in Libya is meant to boost democratic processes to give more authority to the legitimate political actors but says Egypt must also assist in the process.
“In return, Egypt should also reciprocate in (trust-building) steps towards Turkiye by turning into a reliable regional partner,” Telci said.
However, for Harchaoui, Turkiye’s alleged rapprochement efforts in Libya are not seen as genuine by Egypt.
“If I tell you I care about your demands or expectations, it is meaningless unless I undertake gestures that carry a cost to myself,” he said.
Yemeni female prisoner attempts suicide to escape Houthi mistreatment
Hundreds of civilians have been kidnapped, forcibly disappeared and tortured during militia terror since 2014
Suicide attempts by inmates due to harsh treatment by Houthi policewomen known as Zaynabiat
Updated 06 November 2022
Saeed Al-Batati
AL-MUKALLA: A Yemeni woman has attempted suicide inside a Houthi-held jail in Sanaa after being exposed to “severe” physical and psychological maltreatment by her captors, a Yemeni human rights activist told Arab News on Sunday, an incident that has once again brought attention to the inhumane conditions in Houthi detention facilities.
Amat Al-Salam Al-Hajj, chairperson of the Abductees’ Mothers Association, an umbrella group representing thousands of female family members of civilian war captives, said that a female prisoner tried to kill herself last week by cutting the arteries of her hands in order to escape abusive and torturous treatment from Houthi captors inside the Central Prison in Sanaa.
Other female prisoners saved their bleeding roommate by transporting her to a medical facility.
Al-Hajj said that after families of the detainees visited the Central Prison in Sanaa, the news of the woman’s suicide attempt became widely known.
“There is much violence inside Houthi prisons, which has prompted some prisoners to attempt suicide more than once,” she said, adding that her organization has documented similar suicide attempts by inmates due to harsh treatment by Houthi policewomen known as Zaynabiat, primarily from a notorious female Houthi captor known as Um Al-Karar.
Al-Hajj said that Entesar Al-Hammadi, a Yemeni model and actress whom the Houthis abducted from a Sanaa street early last year, also tried to commit suicide as a result of the mistreatment she endured at the hands of Um Al-Karar and other female Houthi kidnappers.
Since the Houthis took over areas of Yemen with force in late 2014, hundreds of civilians have been kidnapped, forcibly disappeared and mercilessly tortured by the militia.
Meanwhile, Reporters Without Borders have urged the Houthis to promptly free a young Yemeni journalist named Younis Abdel Salam, who was kidnapped by the militia in Sanaa in 2021, stressing that his health has worsened and that he is in need of emergency medical attention.
“His arbitrary detention for more than a year has impacted his mental health and well-being. He needs urgent medical attention and, most importantly, he needs to be freed. We urgently call on the Houthis to release him,” Jonathan Dagher, head of RSF’s Middle East desk.
The journalist’s family told the international media watchdog that the 28-year-old has dropped nearly half of his body weight, his mental state has gotten worse, and the Houthis have denied him access to his medicine and even forbidden visitors from bringing him books.
“The last time I saw Younis, he was mentally devastated,” his brother, Sultan, told RSF.
With electric buses and solar-power installations, Egypt’s Sharm El-Sheikh goes ‘green’ for COP27
The Red Sea resort town has become a showpiece for what a smart and sustainable future might look like
Hospitality and leisure businesses have embraced wastewater management, recycling and energy efficiency
Updated 07 November 2022
Nada Shaker
CAIRO: In the lead-up to the 27th UN Climate Change Conference, more commonly referred to as COP27, the Egyptian host city of Sharm El-Sheikh, situated on the country’s glittering Red Sea coast, went green in every sense of the word.
From the fleet of electric vehicles that are transporting delegates to the ubiqitous solar panels designed to power all sectors of the local economy, Sharm El-Sheikh has become a showpiece for what a sustainable future might look like.
The all-important hotel industry has gone “green” too, embracing the latest in sustainable leisure and hospitality practices, including proper wastewater management, recycling, renewables and energy efficiency.
“Green Sharm has been a concept that was in our minds for the past 10 years,” Yasmine Fouad, Egypt’s minister of environment, told Arab News in the run-up to the summit.
“The opportunity of hosting COP27 in Sharm El-Sheikh gave us more motivation to change the whole city. It was really an opportunity for us as a government of Egypt to gather around one big environmental cause. It takes years for countries to change a city to a green city.”
UN Sustainable Development Goal 11 defines green cities as those that are dedicated to achieving environmental, social, and economic sustainability, with a focus on minimizing inputs of energy, water and food, and drastically reducing waste, heat output, and pollution.
Fouad says transforming Sharm El-Sheikh into a green city in time for the COP27 summit, the first to be held in the Middle East and North Africa, took the government 11 months to achieve.
She said: “We have four main components. One on sustainable transport, which are the eco-friendly modes of transportation. Then there’s the solid waste management system. Third, expanding on renewable energy. And finally, what we call resource efficiency.”
Sharm El-Sheikh has also been beautified with more green spaces — a method of reducing ambient temperatures — including the central park, covering an area of 40 acres in the Green Triangle area, which features a wide variety of shady trees and exotic plants.
However, it is the new green mass transit system that has earned particular praise. In March, the Egyptian government announced it would be laying on around 260 natural gas and electric-powered buses to transport delegations to the conference venue.
A fleet of 110 buses arrived on the city streets in October, with many more scheduled to arrive in time for the conference. They are equipped with air conditioning, electronic map displays and facilities for passengers with disabilities.
According to the Urban Transport Route Map, found on the official COP27 website, daily shuttle bus services will operate across the city throughout the conference.
Around 800 eco-friendly taxis, powered by natural gas rather than traditional diesel, will also be on hand, and will be fitted with smart-pay systems that allow passengers to pay their fare electronically.
Petrol engine vehicles are a significant global contributor to greenhouse gas emissions. Improvements in battery technology and investment in roadside charging stations have helped to boost the popularity and affordability of electric vehicles.
However, uptake of the new technology remains slow and the world is still way off track to limit the rise in global temperatures to around 1.5 C above pre-industrial levels, as stipulated by the 2015 Paris Agreement.
FASTFACT
* The 27th UN Climate Change Conference, more commonly referred to as Conference of the Parties of the UNFCCC, is being held from Nov. 6 to Nov. 18 in Sharm El-Sheikh.
“Global emissions must fall between 2020 and 2025, while in reality emissions are still rising,” the UN Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change has warned.
“To have a chance of limiting warming to 1.5 C, global emissions must halve by 2030 and reach ‘net-zero’ by 2050.”
Public transportation is not the only sector the Egyptian government has targeted for a green makeover in Sharm El-Sheikh ahead of the summit. Recycling and waste management have also been top priorities.
Egypt’s Ministry of Environment signed a 10-year contract with the UAE-based Bee’ah Group and Egypt’s rising environmental services company Green Planet to provide solid waste collection, transportation, street cleaning, and public utilities.
Both companies are working on future-ready waste management strategies that support Egypt’s sustainability agenda, deploying world-class waste management infrastructure, efficient garbage collection and recycling services, employing a network of GPS-enabled vehicles, radio-frequency identification-tagged bins, and trained staff.
Already, visitors to Sharm El-Sheikh can see electric vehicles cleaning and sterilizing the city’s streets and public squares, and special trash containers for food waste, recyclable materials, and mixed garbage. These containers are equipped with a GPS system that informs sanitation crews when a bin is full.
“We have more future plans for Sharm El-Sheikh even after the COP27,” Khaled El-Melouki, head of projects at Bee’ah Group, told Arab News.
“We will increase the environmental awareness among inhabitants through campaigns about the importance of recycling and how to preserve the cleanliness of the streets, public areas and beaches.
“Also, we will have solar-powered bins that will be in front of the restaurants and hotels to collect cooking oil waste and there will be special containers to collect it.”
The city’s hotels and resorts will accommodate a huge number of guests during the COP27 summit. To prepare for the influx of patrons and to meet the government’s green targets, several hospitality venues and leisure facilities have introduced eco-friendly practices.
“The number of hotels that have been awarded the Green Star is about 120 out of a total of 160, while 60 diving centers received the Green Fin as they have been able to implement photovoltaic energy systems on rooftops,” Heba Maatouk, a Ministry of Environment spokesperson, told Arab News.
“It is considered one of the recent necessities in ecotourism to rationalize the consumption of energy and water in the hotels and to shift to clean alternative energy in order to reduce the negative effects of the hotel industry on the environment, and reduce expenses, while providing a healthy and peaceful atmosphere for guests.”
The Green Star Hotel is a national green certification and capacity-building program operated by the Egyptian Hotel Association under the supervision of the Egyptian Ministry of Tourism. The certificate helps hotels earn international recognition for enhancing their environmental performance and social standards while eliminating operational costs.
Diving centers that have been awarded the Green Fin certificate are those that protect coral reefs by following environmental guidelines, by educating patrons on how to treat these vulnerable ecosystems, and by adopting sustainable tourism measures.
Many of the city’s hotels, diving centers, restaurants and other leisure and hospitality facilities have earned environmental ratings thanks to the widespread adoption of solar power — a plentiful resource in a region bathed in sunshine almost every day of the year.
In October, the local energy distributor Taqa Arabia announced it had commissioned the largest solar power plant in Sharm El-Sheikh, built on an area covering 250,000 sq. meters and with an annual production capacity exceeding 42 gigawatt hours — enough to supply clean electricity to more than 6,000 hotel rooms.
Around 30,000 participants and 120 heads of state are expected to arrive in Egypt for the COP27 climate summit. It comes as scientists warn the planet is nearing a tipping point with humanity’s impact on climate fast becoming irreversible.
As world leaders, industry bosses and civil society groups prepare to transform their climate pledges into concrete action, Sharm El-Sheikh will provide an inspiring example of what is possible when the environment is put first.