You are here

  • Home
  • Pyongyang: Missile tests were practice to attack South Korea, US

Pyongyang: Missile tests were practice to attack South Korea, US

Pyongyang: Missile tests were practice to attack South Korea, US
North Korea fired dozens of missiles and flew warplanes toward the sea last week in protest of massive US-South Korean air force drills. (AP)
Short Url

https://arab.news/64gdy

Updated 8 sec ago
AP

Pyongyang: Missile tests were practice to attack South Korea, US

Pyongyang: Missile tests were practice to attack South Korea, US
  • Announcement underscores Kim Jong Un’s determination not to back down in the face of his rivals’ push to expand their military exercises
Updated 8 sec ago
AP

SEOUL: North Korea’s military said Monday its recent barrage of missile tests were practices to “mercilessly” strike key South Korean and US targets such as air bases and operation command systems with a variety of missiles that likely included nuclear-capable weapons.
The North’s announcement underscored leader Kim Jong Un’s determination not to back down in the face of his rivals’ push to expand their military exercises. But some experts say Kim also used their drills as an excuse to modernize his nuclear arsenal and increase his leverage in future dealings with Washington and Seoul.
North Korea fired dozens of missiles and flew warplanes toward the sea last week — triggering evacuation alerts in some South Korean and Japanese areas — in protest of massive US-South Korean air force drills that the North views as an invasion rehearsal.
US and South Korean officials responded they would further enhance their joint training events and warned the North that the use of nuclear weapons would result in the end of Kim’s regime.
“The recent corresponding military operations by the Korean People’s Army are a clear answer of (North Korea) that the more persistently the enemies’ provocative military moves continue, the more thoroughly and mercilessly the KPA will counter them,” the General Staff of North Korea’s military said in a statement carried by state media.
It said the weapons tests involved ballistic missiles loaded with dispersion warheads and underground infiltration warheads meant to launch strikes on enemy air bases; ground-to-air missiles designed to “annihilate” enemy aircraft at different altitudes and distances; and strategic cruise missiles that fell in international waters about 80 kilometers off South Korea’s southeastern coastal city of Ulsan.
The North’s military said it also carried out an important test of a ballistic missile with a special functional warhead missioned with “paralyzing the operation command system of the enemy.” This could mean a simulation of electromagnetic pulse attacks, but some observers doubt whether North Korea has mastered key technologies to obtain such an attack capability.
The North’s military statement didn’t explicitly mention a reported launch Thursday of an intercontinental ballistic missile aimed at hitting the US mainland, though its main newspaper published a photo of an ICBM-like missile as one of the weapons mobilized during last week’s testing activities.
Some experts say many other North Korean missiles launched last week were short-range nuclear-capable weapons that place key military targets in South Korea, including US military bases there, within striking range.
Later Monday, South Korea’s military disputed some of the North’s accounts of its missile tests. Spokesperson Kim Jun-rak said South Korea didn’t detect the North’s cruise missile launches and that it’s also notable that North Korea didn’t mention what Seoul assessed as an abnormal flight by an ICBM.
This year’s “Vigilant Storm” air force drills between the United States and South Korea were the largest-ever for the annual fall maneuvers. The drills involved 240 warplanes including advanced F-35 fighter jets from both countries. The allies were initially supposed to run the drills for five days ending on Friday, but extended the training by another day in reaction to the North’s missile tests.
On Saturday, the final day of the air force exercises, the United States flew two B-1B supersonic bombers over South Korea in a display of strength against North Korea, the aircraft’s first such flyover since December 2017.
South Korea’s Joint Chiefs of Staff said the participation of the B-1Bs in the joint drills demonstrated the allies’ readiness to sternly respond to North Korean provocations and the US commitment to defend its ally with the full range of its military capabilities, including nuclear.
After their annual meeting Thursday in Washington, US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin and South Korean Defense Minister Lee Jong-Sup issued a joint statement strongly condemning the North’s recent launches and carrying Austin’s warning that any nuclear attacks against the United States or its allies and partners “is unacceptable and will result in the end of the Kim regime.” South Korea’s military has previously warned the North that using its nuclear weapons would put it on a “path of self-destruction.”
Both defense chiefs also agreed on the need to enhance combined exercises and training events to strengthen readiness against North Korean nuclear and missile threats.
Even before the “Vigilant Storm” drills, North Korea test-launched a slew of missiles in what it called simulated nuclear attacks on US and South Korean targets in protests of its rivals’ other sets of military exercises that involved a US aircraft for the first time in five years. In September, North Korea also adopted a new law authorizing the preemptive use of its nuclear weapons in a broad range of situations.
South Korean and US officials have steadfastly maintained their drills are defensive in nature and that they have no intentions of invading the North.
US and South Korean militaries have been expanding their regular military drills since the May inauguration of conservative South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol, who has promised to take a tougher stance on North Korean provocations. Some of the allies’ drills had been previously downsized or canceled to support now-stalled diplomacy on North Korea’s nuclear program or to cope with the COVID-19 pandemic.
For months, South Korean and US officials have said North Korea has completed preparations to conduct its first nuclear test in five years. On Monday, South Korean Unification Minister Kwon Youngse told lawmakers that North Korea could carry out the nuclear test at any time but there were still no signs that such a test explosion was imminent.

Topics: North Korea South Korea US

Related

Update Pyongyang fires four short-range ballistic missiles: South Korean military
World
Pyongyang fires four short-range ballistic missiles: South Korean military
Update Pyongyang fires four short-range ballistic missiles: South Korean military
World
Pyongyang fires four short-range ballistic missiles: South Korean military

Philippine prisons chief ordered murder of journalist: Police

Philippine prisons chief ordered murder of journalist: Police
Updated 27 min 11 sec ago
AFP

Philippine prisons chief ordered murder of journalist: Police

Philippine prisons chief ordered murder of journalist: Police
  • Police filed murder complaints against Bureau of Corrections director general Gerald Bantag
Updated 27 min 11 sec ago
AFP

MANILA: Philippine police accused Monday the country’s prisons chief of ordering the killing of a prominent radio journalist, whose death sparked international alarm.

Radio personality Percival Mabasa, 63, who went by the name “Percy Lapid” in his program, was shot dead in a Manila suburb on October 3 as he drove to his studio.

Police filed murder complaints against Bureau of Corrections director general Gerald Bantag, who is currently suspended from duty, and his deputy security officer Ricardo Zulueta.

The alleged gunman, Joel Escorial, surrendered to authorities last month out of fear for his safety after police broadcast his face from security footage, officials said previously.

“He (Bantag) will probably be the highest official of this land ever charged with a case of this gravity,” Justice Secretary Crispin Remulla said.

Bantag allegedly ordered the murder of Mabasa following the “continued expose by the latter of the issues against the former on his show,” Eugene Javier of the National Bureau of Investigation told reporters, reading from a statement.

Bantag and Zulueta have also been accused of ordering the killing of Cristito Villamor Palana, one of the prison inmates who allegedly passed on the kill order to Escorial.

Escorial had identified Palana to police.

Palana was suffocated with a plastic bag by members of his own gang, Javier said.

Criminal complaints also have been filed against 10 inmates.

Prosecutors at the Department of Justice will decide if there is enough evidence to file charges in court.

Mabasa was an outspoken critic of former president Rodrigo Duterte as well as his successor Ferdinand Marcos’s policies and aides.

He also had been critical of “red-tagging” — accusing someone of being a communist sympathizer — as well as online gambling operations and misinformation around martial law.

He was the second journalist to be killed since Marcos took office on June 30.

While the Philippines is ranked as one of the most dangerous countries in the world for journalists, such murders rarely happen in Manila.

Javier said the investigation into the murders had exposed “the institutionalization of a criminal organization within the government.”

“This will be the cause of many reforms in government and the strengthening of current mechanisms to ensure that nothing of this nature will happen again,” he said, describing it as a “war against impunity.”

Topics: Philippines

Related

Philippine media groups demand protection after journalist’s murder
Media
Philippine media groups demand protection after journalist’s murder
Filipino journalist shot dead while watching TV in store
Media
Filipino journalist shot dead while watching TV in store

China COVID-19 cases at six-month high despite grinding lockdowns

China COVID-19 cases at six-month high despite grinding lockdowns
Updated 07 November 2022
AFP

China COVID-19 cases at six-month high despite grinding lockdowns

China COVID-19 cases at six-month high despite grinding lockdowns
  • Beijing over the weekend quashed hopes that its strict zero COVID-19 policy might be relaxed anytime soon
  • The country logged over 5,600 new COVID-19 cases Monday — almost half in Guangdong province
Updated 07 November 2022
AFP

BEIJING: China reported its highest daily COVID-19 caseload in six months Monday, despite grinding lockdowns that have heavily disrupted manufacturing, education and day-to-day life.
Beijing over the weekend quashed hopes that its strict zero COVID-19 policy — in which spot lockdowns, quarantines and mass testing are employed to quash outbreaks — might be relaxed anytime soon.
But a torrent of lockdown-related scandals where residents have complained of inadequate conditions, food shortages and delayed emergency medical care have chipped away at public confidence.
The country logged over 5,600 new COVID-19 cases Monday — almost half in Guangdong province, a manufacturing hub in the country’s south home to major ports.
And in central China, a grueling lockdown at the world’s biggest iPhone factory in Zhengzhou led Apple Sunday to warn that production had been “temporarily impacted” and that customers would experience delays in receiving their orders.
“The facility is currently operating at significantly reduced capacity,” the California-based tech giant said in a statement late Sunday.
Taiwanese tech giant Foxconn — Apple’s principal subcontractor which runs the plant — revised down its quarterly earnings forecast Monday due to the lockdown.
China’s National Health Commission vowed Saturday to “unswervingly” stick to zero COVID-19, dashing a major stock market rally last week on the back of unsubstantiated rumors that Beijing would imminently loosen its strict virus policy.
But a number of high-profile incidents have chipped away at the Chinese public’s support for the approach.
The death by suicide of a 55-year-old woman in the locked-down city of Hohhot, Inner Mongolia sparked widespread outcry over the weekend after authorities admitted that lockdown protocols delayed their emergency response.
The region has been in the grip of a major outbreak since late September, when a new omicron variant was first detected.
Shortly before the woman jumped from a window, relatives had reported to community workers that she suffered from an anxiety disorder and had shown suicidal intent.
Audio of the woman’s daughter begging community workers to unseal her door that had been welded shut went viral on Chinese social media, drawing attention to mental health crises exacerbated by weeks-long lockdowns.
“Who has the right to weld building gates shut? Who has the right to restrict others’ freedom to live? What if there is an earthquake or fire, who is responsible afterwards?” read one comment on the Twitter-like Weibo platform.
Local officials have vowed to punish community workers who forcibly seal household doors and building gates with locks, despite it being widespread practice in locked-down areas.
The incident came days after a toddler in the locked-down city of Lanzhou, northwest China’s Gansu province, died of carbon monoxide poisoning after the slow response of emergency medical services delayed hospital treatment.
In a viral social media post that was later deleted, the boy’s father blamed lockdown controls and community workers for obstructing their access to hospital, while district authorities later apologized for the incident.

Topics: China COVID-19 Coronavirus

Related

China posts six-month high COVID-19 count as it sticks with strategy
World
China posts six-month high COVID-19 count as it sticks with strategy
China will not waver in its ‘dynamic-clearing’ COVID-19 strategy, health commission says
World
China will not waver in its ‘dynamic-clearing’ COVID-19 strategy, health commission says

Biden slams GOP while Trump urges voters to reject Democrats

Biden slams GOP while Trump urges voters to reject Democrats
Updated 07 November 2022
AP

Biden slams GOP while Trump urges voters to reject Democrats

Biden slams GOP while Trump urges voters to reject Democrats
  • More than 39 million people have voted early in Tuesday’s races, which will decide control of Congress and key governorships
  • Trump is hoping that a strong GOP showing on Election Day will generate momentum for the 2024 run that he is expected to launch this month
Updated 07 November 2022
AP

YONKERS, New York: President Joe Biden pilloried Republicans up and down ballots across the nation as election deniers who reveled in political violence, while his predecessor, Donald Trump, urged voters to oppose “growing left-wing tyranny” on the final Sunday before midterm elections that could reshape Washington’s balance of power.
Wrapping up a five-state, four-day campaign swing with an evening rally at Sarah Lawrence College in Yonkers, New York, Biden championed Democratic Gov. Kathy Hochul. She’s locked in a tight race with Rep. Lee Zeldin, who is looking to become the state’s first GOP governor since George Pataki left office in 2006.
The president said hundreds of Republican candidates for state, federal and local office are “election deniers, who say that I did not win the election, even though hundreds of attempts to challenge that have all failed, even in Republican courts.”
Biden said that for the deniers, “There are only two outcomes for any election: either they win or they were cheated.”
Biden said Republicans were willing to condone last year’s insurrection at the US Capitol and that, after the recent attack on Paul Pelosi, husband of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, some in that party made “light of it” or were “making excuses.”
“There’s never been a time in my career where we’ve glorified violence based on a political preference,” the president said.
More than 39 million people have voted early in Tuesday’s races, which will decide control of Congress and key governorships — the first national election since a mob overran the Capitol. Earlier Sunday, as Trump addressed supporters in Miami, a reference to the House speaker prompted chants of “Lock her up!” — a stark reminder of just how far apart each side is.
Trump is hoping that a strong GOP showing on Election Day will generate momentum for the 2024 run that he is expected to launch this month.
“I will probably have to do it again, but stay tuned,” Trump said, teasing an event he has with Republican Senate candidate in Ohio, JD Vance, for Monday. “We have a big, big rally. Stay tuned for tomorrow night.”
Trump also told the crowd that “every free and loving American needs to understand that the time to stand up to this growing left-wing tyranny is right now,” while calling on his supporters to reject the “radical left-wing maniacs” and adding that Hispanics would show up strong for GOP candidates.
Sen. Marco Rubio joined Trump at the rally as he seeks reelection. Not attending the Miami event was Florida’s Republican governor, Ron DeSantis, who is running for reelection against Democrat Charlie Crist and is widely considered Trump’s most formidable challenger if he also were to get into the White House race.
Instead, DeSantis held his own, separate events Sunday in another part of the state where he stuck to the centerpieces of his reelection campaign, including railing against COVID-19 vaccine mandates and “wokeness” in schools and other parts of society. The governor’s counter political programing avoided antagonizing Trump — meaning it didn’t deliver the dueling 2024 events that could be in his and Trump’s near future.
Trump said Sunday that Florida would “reelect Ron DeSantis as your governor.” But he was more confrontational during a Pennsylvania rally on Saturday night, referring to Florida’s governor as “Ron DeSanctimonious.”
It’s a rivalry that’s been simmering for more than a year as DeSantis has taken increasingly bold steps to boost his national profile and build a deep fundraising network.
Trump remains the most popular figure in the Republican Party. Still, many of his supporters are eager for the prospect that DeSantis might run, seeing him as a natural successor to Trump, without the former president’s considerable political negatives.
For national Democrats, meanwhile, the focus is on the fate of their narrow control of the House and Senate, which could evaporate after Tuesday.
New York Rep. Sean Patrick Maloney, head of the Democrats’ House campaign arm, is in a tough contest for his seat. But he insisted Sunday that Democrats are “going to do better than people think on Tuesday,” adding that his party is “not perfect” but “we are responsible adults who believe in this democracy.”
“I think this race is razor-close and I think everybody who cares about the extremism in this ‘MAGA’ movement — the racism, the antisemitism, the violence — needs to get out and vote and that’s not just Democrats, it’s independents and fair-minded Republicans,” Maloney told NBC’s “Meet the Press,” referring to former President Donald Trump’s “Make America Great Again” slogan.
Voters may rebuke the party controlling the White House and Congress amid surging inflation, concerns about crime and pessimism about the direction of the country. History suggests the party in power will suffer significant losses in the midterms.
On a weekend that also featured Democratic rallies by former Presidents Barack Obama and Bill Clinton, first lady Jill Biden attended church services while campaigning in Houston on Sunday. Like her husband and his presidential predecessors, she argued that democracy itself was on the ballot.
“So much is at stake in this election,” she said. “We must speak up on justice and democracy.”
Traveling in Chicago Vice President Kamala Harris struck a similar tone, saying, “These attacks on our democracy will not only directly impact the people around our country, but arguably around the world.”
Trump has long falsely claimed he lost the 2020 election only because Democrats cheated and has even begun raising the possibility of election fraud this year. Federal intelligence agencies are warning of the possibility of political violence from far-right extremists.
Ronna McDaniel, the Republican National Committee chairwoman, said Democrats were “inflation deniers,” trying to deflect the other side’s branding of her party as anti-democracy for rejecting the results of 2020’s free and fair presidential election simply because Trump lost it.
“If we win back the House and the Senate, it’s the American people saying to Joe Biden, we want you to work on behalf of us and we want you to work across the aisle to solve the problems that we are dealing with,” McDaniel told CNN’s “State of the Union.”
Lee Saunders, president of the American Federation of State, County, and Municipal Employees, the nation’s largest union of public employees, has been traveling the country rallying for Democrats. He said, “It’s going to be hard, it’s going to be tough, but we aren’t giving up hope.”
“Clearly people are concerned about the economy,” Saunders said. But he added that voters also are “concerned about the freedoms being taken away from them, whether you’re talking about voting rights or whether your talking about a women’s right to choose.”

Topics: 2022 US Midterm Election Donald Trump Joe Biden

Related

Biden implores voters to save democracy from lies, violence
World
Biden implores voters to save democracy from lies, violence
Donald Trump considering launching fresh White House bid after midterm elections
World
Donald Trump considering launching fresh White House bid after midterm elections

Planet Earth: 8 billion humans and dwindling resources

Planet Earth: 8 billion humans and dwindling resources
Updated 07 November 2022
AFP

Planet Earth: 8 billion humans and dwindling resources

Planet Earth: 8 billion humans and dwindling resources
  • Experts say instead of the fear of overpopulation, we should focus on the over-consumption of the planet’s resources by the wealthiest among us
  • NGO Population Matters: there needs to be a decrease in population but “only through positive, voluntary, rights-respecting means” 
Updated 07 November 2022
AFP

NEW YORK: Are eight billion humans too many for planet Earth? As we reach this milestone on November 15, most experts say the bigger problem is the over-consumption of resources by the wealthiest residents.
“Eight billion people, it is a momentous milestone for humanity,” said United Nations Population Fund chief Natalia Kanem, hailing an increase in life expectancy and fewer maternal and child deaths.
“Yet, I realize this moment might not be celebrated by all. Some express concerns that our world is overpopulated. I am here to say clearly that the sheer number of human lives is not a cause for fear.”
So, are there too many of us for Earth to sustain?

Many experts say that this is the wrong question. Instead of the fear of overpopulation, we should focus on the over-consumption of the planet’s resources by the wealthiest among us.
“Too many for whom, too many for what? If you ask me, am I too many? I don’t think so,” Joel Cohen of Rockefeller University’s Laboratory of Populations told AFP.
He said the question of how many people Earth can support has two sides: natural limits and human choices.

'We are stupid and greedy'

Our choices result in humans consuming far more biological resources, such as forests and land, than the planet can regenerate each year.
The overconsumption of fossil fuels, for example, leads to more carbon dioxide emissions, responsible for global warming.
We would need the biocapacity of 1.75 Earths to sustainably meet the needs of the current population, according to the Global Footprint Network and WWF NGOs.
The most recent UN climate report mentions population growth as one of the main drivers of an increase in greenhouse gases. However, it plays a smaller role than economic growth.
“We are stupid. We lacked foresight. We are greedy. We don’t use the information we have. That’s where the choices and the problems lie,” said Cohen.
However, he rejects the idea that humans are a curse on the planet, saying people should be given better choices.

“Our impact on the planet is driven far more by our behavior than by our numbers,” said Jennifer Sciubba, a researcher at the Wilson Center, a think tank.
“It’s lazy and damaging to keep going back to overpopulation,” she added, as this allows people in wealthy nations, who consume the most, to cast the blame for the planet’s woes onto developing countries where population growth is highest.
“Really, it’s us. It’s me and you, the air conditioning I enjoy, the pool I have outside, and the meat I eat at night that causes so much more damage.”
If everyone on the planet lived like a citizen of India, we would only need the capacity of 0.8 Earths a year, according to the Global Footprint Network and WWF. If we all consumed like a resident of the United States, we would need five Earths a year.
The United Nations estimates that our planet will be home to 9.7 billion people by 2050.

Protecting women's rights
One of the trickiest questions that arise when discussing population is that of controlling fertility. Even those who believe we need to lower the Earth’s population are adamant about protecting women’s rights.
Robin Maynard, the executive director of the NGO Population Matters, says there needs to be a decrease in the population, but “only through positive, voluntary, rights-respecting means” and not “deplorable examples” of population control.
The NGO Project Drawdown lists education and family planning among the top 100 solutions to halt global warming.

 

“A smaller population with sustainable levels of consumption would reduce demands on energy, transportation, materials, food, and natural systems.”
Vanessa Perez of the World Resources Institute agrees that “every person that is born on the planet puts additional stress on the planet.”
“It is a very thorny issue,” she said, adding that we should reject “this idea that the elite capture this narrative and say we need to cap population growth in the South.”
She believes the most interesting debate is not about the number of people but “distribution and equity.”
Cohen points out that even if we currently produce enough food for 8 billion people, there are still 800 million people who are “chronically undernourished.”
“The concept of ‘too many’ avoids the much more difficult problem, which is: are we using what we know to make the human beings we have as healthy, productive, happy, peaceful, and prosperous as we could?“
 

Topics: United Nations Population Fund

Related

Egypt’s population hits 104 million with a child born every 19 seconds
Middle-East
Egypt’s population hits 104 million with a child born every 19 seconds
Riyadh tops global cities with fastest millionaire population growth
Business & Economy
Riyadh tops global cities with fastest millionaire population growth
China’s population expected to start to shrink before 2025
World
China’s population expected to start to shrink before 2025
UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres. (AFP file photo)
World
World population to hit 8 billion this year: UN

Indian teenager shoots to fame with portraits of 15 anticolonial leaders drawn at once

Indian teenager shoots to fame with portraits of 15 anticolonial leaders drawn at once
Updated 06 November 2022

Indian teenager shoots to fame with portraits of 15 anticolonial leaders drawn at once

Indian teenager shoots to fame with portraits of 15 anticolonial leaders drawn at once
  • Video showing Noor Jahan Ansari, 15, at work made rounds on social media last week 
  • Portraits include Mahatma Gandhi, Queen Lakshmi Bai and Bhimrao Ramji Ambedkar
Updated 06 November 2022
Sanjay Kumar

NEW DELHI: When she started preparing to draw at once 15 portraits of India’s most important anti-colonial leaders, Noor Jahan Ansari knew she was up to something big, but the social fame she has since received was not expected.

Last week, the 15-year-old artist from Vijay Nagla village of Badaun district in the northern Indian state of Uttar Pradesh, released a short clip showing her cast a 15-window wooden frame with 15 pencils onto a big canvas.

As seconds passed in the timelapse video, 15 faces emerged, including the leader of the nationalist movement against the British rule of India, Mahatma Gandhi; Queen Lakshmi Bai, who led India’s first war of independence; Bhimrao Ramji Ambedkar, who led the drafting of the Constitution of India; and the nationalist revolutionary Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose.

Tens of millions of people have watched the clip as it made the rounds on social media. Prominent industrialist and car manufacturer Anand Mahindra shared the two-minute video on Twitter saying it was a “miracle.”

But the young artist does not see it this way.

“It’s not a miracle but lots of hard work,” she told Arab News.

“There has been constant attention on me from the media and public in general ever since people saw the video on social media.”

Some questioned the credibility of Ansari’s achievement as they doubted the possibility of painting 15 portraits simultaneously in such a short time.

Yet the time was not short. The process shown in the girl’s two-minute video, in reality, took her months.

“The social media video shows me finishing the project in two minutes, but the fact is that I have been practicing it for the last year, and it took me over two months to finish the simultaneous portraits of 15 people,” she said.

“Through practice and effort, I managed to achieve the feat…I want to make India proud through my artwork.”

Known as Noor Jahan Artist in her village, she has been supported by her parents who run a tailoring shop in Vijay Nagla and encourage her to pursue her passion.

The inspiration to create simultaneous portraits came from a video she saw on the internet in which a painter drew five portraits at the same time.

The viral 15 portraits were not her first entry into the art scene, and her skills had already been noticed earlier this year by the India Art Federation, an online organization that gives a platform to budding artists.

“In January this year, I participated in a competition organized by the India Art Federation, which connected me with this platform. Since then, it has been a good journey,” Ansari said.

“The online platform commissions me to do some paintings and I get money for doing that, which helps me support the family and supplements my father’s income.”

Demand for Ansari’s work has jumped since last month.

Jyoti Rawal, co-founder of the India Art Federation, told Arab News the platform has been receiving calls from India and abroad with queries about the price of the 15 simultaneous portraits.

“We are holding back the decision to sell those portraits,” she said, adding that Ansari has broken all records with her video receiving over 38 million views.  

“Noor Jahan has got a path now to follow, and she can choose her way. It’s up to her to grow now. She has a platform where she can shine and excel.”

Topics: India Noor Jahan Ansari Mahatma Gandhi Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose

Related

India unveils statue to Nazi-allied independence hero
World
India unveils statue to Nazi-allied independence hero
Mahatma Gandhi statue to be unveiled in London
World
Mahatma Gandhi statue to be unveiled in London

Latest updates

Pyongyang: Missile tests were practice to attack South Korea, US
Pyongyang: Missile tests were practice to attack South Korea, US
Oil Updates — Crude prices slip; China’s October oil imports rebound; Kuwait state oil firms get new CEOs 
Oil Updates — Crude prices slip; China’s October oil imports rebound; Kuwait state oil firms get new CEOs 
Philippine prisons chief ordered murder of journalist: Police
Philippine prisons chief ordered murder of journalist: Police
China COVID-19 cases at six-month high despite grinding lockdowns
China COVID-19 cases at six-month high despite grinding lockdowns
Sabalenka stuns No. 1 Swiatek, faces Garcia for WTA Finals title
Sabalenka stuns No. 1 Swiatek, faces Garcia for WTA Finals title

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2022 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.