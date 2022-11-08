K-pop sensation BLACKPINK Riyadh concert tickets go on sale from Tuesday

RIYADH: Fans are eagerly awaiting ticket sales for the girlband’s first-time performance in Saudi Arabia as part of Riyadh Season’s third edition. The concert will be held on Jan. 20, 2023 at Mrsool Park in Riyadh.
BLACKPINK has sparked global interest since its launch in 2016. The iconic group’s music style is an eclectic mix of pop, hip-hop and trap.
Concert tickets will be released in two phases, the first being on Nov. 8 for FANCLUB members and the second on Nov. 11 for all visitors through Live Nation.
The band’s participation in Riyadh Season is part of its third world tour “Born Pink,” set to be performed in cities such as Manila, Abu Dhabi, Kuala Lumpur, Jakarta, Bangkok and Hong Kong.
Fans from all over the world are expected to attend as the band seeks to connect with its fanbase in these cities.
BLACKPINK, comprising Jisoo, Jennie, Rose and Lisa, is the first music group and Korean female act to have five music videos accumulate 1 billion views each on YouTube. The band also has the most subscribers on the platform at over 80 million.
Riyadh Season has numerous local and international events in store, including concerts, plays, festivals, dining experiences and competitions throughout its 15 entertainment zones.
Riyadh Season, which took off on Oct. 21, has already amassed 2 million visitors to its “Beyond Imagination” activities.
So far, it has hosted an Anime Expo and the largest WWE Crown Jewel event in the Middle East.
During November, seven entertainment zones will open: The Groves, Riyadh Sky, Little Riyadh, Qariat Zaman, Riyadh Zoo, Fan Festival and Boulevard World.
This month’s activities will also include Mohammed Abdu’s concert, the Black Hat event and the Rush Gaming Festival.
Since its launch, Riyadh Season’s tickets have sold out for a number of events, and it has become the most prominent entertainment event in the region.