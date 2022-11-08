You are here

Russia’s Prigozhin admits interfering in US elections

Reuters

  • Prigozhin, who is often referred to as “Putin’s chef” because his catering company operates Kremlin contracts, has been formally accused of sponsoring Russia-based “troll farms” that seek to influence US politics
LONDON: Russian businessman Yevgeny Prigozhin said on Monday he had interfered in US elections and would continue doing so in future, the first such admission from a figure implicated by Washington in efforts to influence American politics.
In comments posted by the press service of his Concord catering firm on Russia’s Facebook equivalent VKontakte, Prigozhin said: “We have interfered (in US elections), we are interfering and we will continue to interfere. Carefully, accurately, surgically and in our own way, as we know how to do.”
The remark by the close ally of Russian President Vladimir Putin was posted on the eve of the US midterm elections in response to a request for comment from a Russian news site.
“During our pinpoint operations, we will remove both kidneys and the liver at once,” Prigozhin said. He did not elaborate on the cryptic comment.
Prigozhin, who is often referred to as “Putin’s chef” because his catering company operates Kremlin contracts, has been formally accused of sponsoring Russia-based “troll farms” that seek to influence US politics.
In July, the US State Department offered a reward of up to $10 million for information on Prigozhin in connection with “engagement in US election interference.” He has been hit by US, British and European Union sanctions.
Prigozhin, who served nine years in prison in Soviet times for robbery and other crimes before going into business during the 1990s, had long kept a low public profile. But this year he has become more outspoken, including by criticizing the performance of Russia’s generals in Ukraine.
In October, after Ukraine’s successful counteroffensive in the Kharkiv region, Prigozhin issued a statement calling for Russia’s military commanders to be stripped of their medals and “sent with assault weapons barefoot to the front.”
WAGNER MERCENARY FIRM
In September, he admitted to founding the Kremlin-aligned Wagner Group mercenary firm, which is active in Syria, Africa and Ukraine. Prigozhin had previously sued journalists for reporting that he was linked to Wagner.
Last Friday Wagner opened a defense technology center in St. Petersburg, a further step by Prigozhin to highlight his military credentials.
Moscow has made no secret of the fact that it would like to see the United States end its military support for Ukraine and pressure Kyiv into striking a peace deal with Russia that would entail territorial concessions.
But although Russian state media have poured scorn on President Joe Biden and the Democratic Party over everything from their economic record to their Ukraine policy, foreign policy experts close to the Kremlin do not expect Tuesday’s midterm elections to tilt things in Russia’s favor.
Even though a few Republicans oppose continuing military aid to Ukraine, the view from Moscow is that the aid will continue to flow regardless of whether Biden loses control of Congress.
“The old Congress will sit until January and it will approve quite a serious package (of military aid to Ukraine) before it winds up,” Fyodor Lukyanov, editor of the Russia in Global Affairs journal, told the online rbc.ru news portal.
“Then there is likely to be more tricky and prolonged negotiations (over the aid). Perhaps such aid will be a bit less frequent. But essentially the consensus view is that Russia should be weakened as much as possible by supporting Ukraine.”
Commenting on attempts by Russian trolls and bots to influence the election, Sam Greene, a professor of Russian politics at King’s College in London, said he thought the goal was to try to shape the agenda on Ukraine that Republicans will pursue after the vote.
“(The aim is) to get the (Republican) base clamouring for a drawdown in US support for Ukraine,” Greene wrote on Twitter.
But he said he thought that was “a tall order” given the party’s lack of a consolidated position on the Ukraine war.
“Half want to bash Biden for supporting Ukraine, the other half for not supporting Ukraine enough,” said Greene.

 

Topics: US election Russia Yevgeny Prigozhin US President Joe Biden Russian President Vladimir Putin

Indonesian president receives UAE international peace award 

Indonesian president receives UAE international peace award 
Updated 07 November 2022
Sheany Yasuko Lai

Indonesian president receives UAE international peace award 

Indonesian president receives UAE international peace award 
  • Abu Dhabi Forum for Peace award honors efforts for consolidating peace in Muslim societies 
  • MWL Secretary-General Dr. Mohammed bin Abdulkarim Al-Issa is among the award’s recipients 
Updated 07 November 2022
Sheany Yasuko Lai

JAKARTA: Indonesian President Joko Widodo received on Monday an award from the Abu Dhabi Forum for Peace in recognition of his contributions to global peace efforts. 

The annual Imam Al-Hassan bin Ali Award, launched in 2015, is aimed at honoring those who created “a culture of peace and consolidating its value in Muslim societies.” 

Widodo received the award from ADFP Secretary-General Al-Mahfouz bin Bayyah at the Merdeka Palace in Jakarta on Monday morning. 

“This award from Abu Dhabi Forum for Peace is a form of appreciation toward Indonesia’s contribution to international peace,” the Indonesian president tweeted after the meeting. 

The award is a “huge honor” not only for the Indonesian government but also for its people, State Secretary Pratikno told reporters. 

“President Joko Widodo has been trusted as a leader who spreads message and culture of peace for the world,” he said. 

“Mr. President expressed gratitude for the award and (expects it to) strengthen relations between Indonesia and the United Arab Emirates, and at the same time give us zest to make the G20 a success for global peace and prosperity.” 

Indonesia, the world’s largest Muslim-majority country, this year holds the rotating presidency of the Group of 20 largest economies. Next week it will host the G20 summit in Bali, where the heads of the group’s member states will convene. 

Al-Mahfouz told reporters that the ADFP has “great hope” that Indonesia, under Widodo’s leadership, will “lead a global initiative (to end) fear” and foster a culture of harmony.

Among the recipients of the award is Muslim World League Secretary-General Dr. Mohammed bin Abdulkarim Al-Issa, who in 2019 was recognized for promoting peace and tolerance globally. 

Topics: Indonesia Joko Widodo Abu Dhabi Forum for Peace Imam Al-Hassan bin Ali Award Al-Mahfouz bin Bayyah

Australian engineer jailed in Iraq facing ‘death sentence’ amid health fears

Australian engineer jailed in Iraq facing ‘death sentence’ amid health fears
Updated 07 November 2022
Arab News

Australian engineer jailed in Iraq facing ‘death sentence’ amid health fears

Australian engineer jailed in Iraq facing ‘death sentence’ amid health fears
  • Robert Pether pens letter to family after arbitrary detention resulting from business dispute
  • 47-year-old survived skin cancer in 2005 but discovered new lesion while in prison
Updated 07 November 2022
Arab News

LONDON: An Australian engineer jailed in Iraq has sent a letter to his family from prison warning that he is facing a “death sentence” over potential untreated skin cancer, The Guardian reported on Monday.

Robert Pether, who was detained in Iraq last year after a contract dispute surrounding the work of his architecture business on a new Central Bank building in the country, warned that he “will not be coming home.”

The 47-year-old previously survived skin cancer in 2005, and before his arrest had attended regular screenings to monitor his health status.

But Pether warned in the letter that prison authorities, including a dermatologist brought in for consultations, have ignored the growth of a new lesion on his ear — the same location of a previous melanoma.

In June, he started to notice rapid changes in the lesion and alerted prison officials. But a dermatologist only prescribed Pether topical cream, which failed to arrive.

“The clock is ticking and I have a narrow window of opportunity — certainly less time than I am due to be imprisoned for,” he wrote.

“How do you tell a little girl who loves unicorns and cats that her daddy will not be coming home?

“How do you tell your children that you are proud of them, but will not be sharing the accolades (and pitfalls) of their lives with them?

“And toughest of all, how do you tell your wife, who is very much the other half of you, that you will not be keeping the promise you made to grow old together?

“These are the questions that I am currently grappling with every day — from the moment I wake up and sit on the cell floor for the first head count of the day, until the last thing at night, when I look at the photos of my family on the wall next to my bed.

“Hope is not forsaken, miracles can (and do) occur. However, the reality at the moment is looking bleak for myself and my family.”

Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese earlier this year appealed to his Iraqi counterpart Mustafa Al-Kadhimi over Pether’s situation.

A spokesperson for the Australian Foreign Ministry said: “The Australian government continues to advocate for Mr. Pether in the strongest possible terms and at the highest levels.”

The UN working group on arbitrary detention in March released a report on Pether’s detention, warning that it was “arbitrary” and “a breach of international law.” The group called for his immediate and unconditional release.

Topics: Iraq Australian death sentence Arbitrary detention

UK Conservatives face fresh pressure over Islamophobia allegations

UK Conservatives face fresh pressure over Islamophobia allegations
Updated 07 November 2022
Arab News

UK Conservatives face fresh pressure over Islamophobia allegations

UK Conservatives face fresh pressure over Islamophobia allegations
  • Labour chair pens letter to Conservative counterpart demanding answers over internal probe
  • Hate crimes targeting Muslims in Britain rose 28% in last year, accounting for 42% of all recorded religious hate crimes
Updated 07 November 2022
Arab News

LONDON: The UK’s governing Conservative Party has been accused of ignoring rising Islamophobia in Britain and within its ranks as new figures show a surge in anti-Muslim hate crimes nationwide, The Independent reported on Monday.

Government figures show that hate crimes targeting Muslims in the UK rose by 28 percent in the last year, accounting for 42 percent of all recorded religious hate crimes in 2021/22.

For the past five years, Muslims have accounted for the highest proportion of religious hate crime victims, figures show. 

Within the Conservative Party, questions remain over the result of a probe into MP Mark Spencer, who was accused of Islamophobia by a fellow MP.

Cabinet Secretary Simon Case last month said the investigation into Spencer’s actions remains “outstanding.”

In a letter to Conservative Party Chairman Nadhim Zahawi, Labour chair Anneliese Dodds questioned the government’s alleged inaction on Islamophobia.

“It is deeply concerning that I must again raise the issue of Islamophobia directly with the chair of the Conservative Party,” she said.

“As Islamophobic hate crime is on the rise, the Conservatives need to show they are serious about tackling this insidious hatred, both in society and within their party. Denial of the issue simply isn’t good enough.”

Zahawi previously rejected criticism that the Conservatives are suffering from an Islamophobia problem, saying he “did not recognize institutional racism in the party.”

Dodds, in her letter, raised the issue of definitional arguments over Islamophobia within the Conservative Party.

In 2018, a cross-party parliamentary group encouraged the use of the term Islamophobia within government communications, but the Conservatives rejected the findings.  

Dodds asked Zahawi whether his party would end the “bizarre practice of refusing to use the term.”

The Independent reported last week that the government had ended discussions over the use of the term more than three years after the findings of the cross-party group were released.

Imam Qari Asim, a senior British Muslim figure who took part in consultations with the parliamentary group, warned earlier this year that the government “had not engaged with him at all.”

He added that officials “completely failed to undertake any steps to facilitate the work of establishing a new definition in the last three years.”

Topics: United Kingdom (UK) Conservative Party Islamophobia Anneliese Dodds

Palestinian tycoon shot by British forces as boy launches bid to redress colonial-era abuses 

Palestinian tycoon shot by British forces as boy launches bid to redress colonial-era abuses 
Updated 07 November 2022
Arab News

Palestinian tycoon shot by British forces as boy launches bid to redress colonial-era abuses 

Palestinian tycoon shot by British forces as boy launches bid to redress colonial-era abuses 
  • Munib Al-Masri, 88, who was shot by British forces in 1944, earlier this year drafted a 300-page document on the alleged crimes and abuses
Updated 07 November 2022
Arab News

LONDON: The world’s richest Palestinian, who was shot by British forces as a boy, has launched an attempt to win redress for alleged crimes committed during colonial rule.

Munib Al-Masri, 88, who was shot by British forces in 1944, earlier this year drafted a 300-page document on the alleged crimes and abuses committed by colonial forces in Palestine between 1917 and 1948.

“I was walking with a march and the soldier shot me in my leg, even now my leg hurts from the injury,” Al-Masri told The Times. “I (barely) survived death seven times, and it is a miracle that I’m still alive to file this lawsuit,” he added.

Al-Masri told the BBC earlier this year that British rule and the division of the Palestinian mandate in 1948 between Israel and the Arab territories under the Balfour Declaration affected him deeply in his adult life.

“I saw how people were harassed…We had no protection whatsoever and nobody to defend us,” he said.

Al-Masri also wants to collect 100,000 signatures for a petition demanding that Britain reviews the declaration, due to claims it was never ratified by parliament, The Times reported. 

He wants at least an apology for the way the British government crushed protests during the mandate period, including the deaths of scores of villagers in a 1938 massacre in Al-Bassa and the killing of 11 people in Halhul.

Ben Emmerson, a British lawyer, and Luis Moreno Ocampo, a former chief prosecutor at the International Criminal Court, are working with Al-Masri.

Emmerson told the BBC earlier this year that “shocking crimes committed by certain elements of the British mandatory forces” were carried out “systematically on the Palestinian population,” adding that even during the time the crimes were carried out, they would have been seen as breaches of international law.

The Ministry of Defence said it was aware of “historical allegations” and that any evidence would be “reviewed thoroughly.”

Topics: Palestine Israel UK

UK’s new PM touts migrant cooperation after Macron meet

UK’s new PM touts migrant cooperation after Macron meet
Updated 07 November 2022
AFP

UK’s new PM touts migrant cooperation after Macron meet

UK’s new PM touts migrant cooperation after Macron meet
  • Sunak is under pressure from days of bad headlines on the fate of migrants holed up in one UK detention center
  • Some 40,000 people have crossed the Channel in small boats so far this year
Updated 07 November 2022
AFP

SHARM EL-SHEIKH: Britain’s new prime minister Rishi Sunak on Monday vowed imminent action on cross-Channel migrants after his first face-to-face meeting with French President Emmanuel Macron.
Sunak has taken a much more positive tone toward Macron than his short-lived predecessor Liz Truss, who infamously refused to say whether the president was a friend or foe.
The leaders met on the sidelines of the UN’s COP27 climate summit in Egypt, with Sunak under pressure from days of bad headlines on the fate of migrants holed up in one UK detention center.
“It was great to meet President Macron to talk about not just tackling illegal migration but the range of other areas in which we want to cooperate closely with the French on,” he told UK media.
“And I think there is an opportunity for us to work closely, not just with the French but with other (European) countries as well,” he said.
“You will hear more details about that in the coming weeks as those conversations happen among all our teams.
“But I’m actually leaving this with renewed confidence and optimism that working together with our European partners, we can make a difference, grip this challenge of illegal migration and stop people coming illegally.”
Some 40,000 people have crossed the Channel in small boats so far this year, with predictions numbers could hit 50,000 or even 60,000 by the year-end.
That has caused a logjam in asylum claims and increased accommodation costs estimated by the UK government at £6.8 million ($7.8 million) a day.
Sunak insisted his beleaguered interior minister, Suella Braverman, was getting to grips with the crisis, while stressing it lacked “one simple solution that’s going to solve it overnight.”
In its own account of the meeting, Macron’s office said only that he and Sunak agreed to “stay in contact” on the migration issue.
They also discussed climate commitments at COP and the war in Ukraine, agreeing to support the “vital needs” of the Ukrainian armed forces through the winter months, the Elysee said.
Macron invited Sunak to a Paris conference on December 13 about Ukraine, it said.

Topics: COP27

