You are here

  • Home
  • Attackers injure pro-Russia judge who sentenced foreigners to death in Ukraine
Russia-Ukraine Conflict
Russia-Ukraine Conflict

Attackers injure pro-Russia judge who sentenced foreigners to death in Ukraine

Attackers injure pro-Russia judge who sentenced foreigners to death in Ukraine
Women walk past damaged apartment buildings in Donetsk, where Ukrainian attackers shot and seriously injured a judge who sentenced three foreigners to death in June. (AP)
Short Url

https://arab.news/9y48m

Updated 05 November 2022
Reuters

Attackers injure pro-Russia judge who sentenced foreigners to death in Ukraine

Attackers injure pro-Russia judge who sentenced foreigners to death in Ukraine
  • Alexander Nikulin had been injured late on Friday in the town of Vuhlehirsk
  • Doctors assessed Nikulin to be in a serious but stable condition
Updated 05 November 2022
Reuters

DONETSK, Ukraine: Ukrainian attackers shot and seriously injured a judge in an eastern Russian-controlled region of Ukraine who sentenced three foreigners to death in June, a pro-Moscow official said on Saturday.
Denis Pushilin, the administrator of Russian-controlled parts of Ukraine’s Donetsk region, said Alexander Nikulin had been injured late on Friday in the town of Vuhlehirsk to the north east of the city of Donetsk.
“The Ukrainian regime continues to display its vile terrorist methods,” Pushilin wrote on Telegram.
Doctors assessed Nikulin to be in a serious but stable condition, he added.
In June, Nikulin passed death sentences on two Britons and a Moroccan who were captured while fighting for Ukraine, ruling they had tried to overthrow local authorities.
The three men, who Pushilin described as “Nazi war criminals,” were released in September as part of a major prisoner exchange between Ukraine and Russia.
A number of Russian-installed officials have been killed and injured in recent months in apparent assassination attempts.

Topics: Russia-Ukraine Conflict judge foreigners attack Donetsk

Related

Google blocked in Ukraine’s occupied Donetsk and Luhansk regions
Media
Google blocked in Ukraine’s occupied Donetsk and Luhansk regions
Briton captured by separatists in Donetsk dies in detention: official
World
Briton captured by separatists in Donetsk dies in detention: official

Pakistan minister accuses Imran Khan of inciting violence in wake of ‘assassination’ attempt

Pakistan minister accuses Imran Khan of inciting violence in wake of ‘assassination’ attempt
Updated 05 November 2022

Pakistan minister accuses Imran Khan of inciting violence in wake of ‘assassination’ attempt

Pakistan minister accuses Imran Khan of inciting violence in wake of ‘assassination’ attempt
  • Demand for PM Shehbaz Sharif to resign ‘ridiculous,’ Information Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb says
  • Khan blames Sharif, interior minister and counterintelligence chief for shooting
Updated 05 November 2022
BAKER ATYANI

DUBAI: Pakistan’s information minister on Saturday accused former Prime Minister Imran Khan of inciting violence after his political party called for a nationwide protest in response to his being shot.

Khan was shot in the leg on Thursday as he waved to crowds from a truck-mounted container while leading a protest march to Islamabad from Lahore to pressure the government into announcing an early election.

Khan, the leader of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf party, was removed from office in a parliamentary vote of no confidence in April and has since frequently said his ouster was part of a US-backed “foreign conspiracy.” Washington and Khan’s opponents, who are now in power, deny the claim.

Since the shooting, Khan has held three officials responsible: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah and Inter-Services Intelligence director-general for counterintelligence Maj. Gen. Faisal Naseer.

He has not, however, provided evidence to support his accusations, which the government and military have described as baseless and irresponsible.

After Khan’s party called on supporters to mobilize across the country on Saturday to protest against what they say was an assassination attempt and demand Sharif’s resignation, Pakistan’s Information Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb said the former leader wanted “chaos in the country.”

“It’s absurd, it’s ridiculous to the max,” she told Arab News in a phone interview on Saturday.

“How is the prime minister connected to this incident? Mr. Khan is inciting violence in Pakistan and instigating hate in Pakistan.”

 

As the attack took place in Punjab province, which is ruled by the PTI, Aurangzeb said Khan had everything he needed — administration, police and intelligence — to conduct an investigation, but had yet to file even a first information report, which is the first step in the legal process for starting an inquiry.

“It is a fact that it has been 48 hours since the incident and the FIR report has not been registered in any police station in Punjab,” she said, adding that if he wanted, Khan could ask an international agency, such as the UK’s Scotland Yard, to assist in the investigation.

 

The Pakistani government called for a probe right after the attack, Aurangzeb said.

“The moment this incident happened, the prime minister of Pakistan called the interior minister and immediately asked for an initial report from the chief secretary of Punjab and the IG (Inspector General) in Punjab,” she said.

“And the interior minister was instructed to give all recourses, all assistance to the Punjab government for any investigation they want, for any security they want.”

But at a press briefing at the Shaukat Khanum Memorial Hospital in Lahore on Friday, Khan, sitting in a wheelchair with his legs bandaged, questioned the possibility of an impartial probe.

“Three people made the plan,” he told reporters, as he named Sharif, Sanaullah and Nasser.

“Until these three people resign, how will there be an investigation?”

Topics: Pakistan Imran Khan

Related

Pakistan government, ex-PM’s party question confession of Imran Khan attacker
World
Pakistan government, ex-PM’s party question confession of Imran Khan attacker

French far-right party elects new leader to replace Le Pen

French far-right party elects new leader to replace Le Pen
Updated 05 November 2022
AP

French far-right party elects new leader to replace Le Pen

French far-right party elects new leader to replace Le Pen
  • Jordan Bardella’s election a symbolic changing of the guard that comes at a crucial time for the resurgent National Rally
Updated 05 November 2022
AP

PARIS: Jordan Bardella was elected Saturday to replace Marine Le Pen as president of France’s leading far-right party, a symbolic changing of the guard that comes at a crucial time for the resurgent National Rally.
Bardella, an ambitious 27-year-old and outspoken member of the European Parliament, won an internal party vote with 85 percent support, according to results announced at a party congress in Paris. He becomes the first person to lead the anti-immigration party who doesn’t have the Le Pen name since it was founded a half-century ago.
The National Rally is seeking to capitalize on a breakthrough showing in legislative elections this year and growing support for far-right parties elsewhere in Europe, notably in neighboring Italy. It’s also facing broad public anger over a racist comment this week by a National Rally member in parliament that cast doubt on years of efforts to soften the party’s image.
Marine Le Pen has said she wants to focus on leading the party’s 89 lawmakers in the National Assembly. She’s still expected to wield significant power in party leadership, and run again for the presidency in 2027.
Bardella had been the interim president of the National Rally since Le Pen entered the presidential race last year. He beat out rival Louis Aliot, 53, the mayor of Perpignan and a senior official of the National Rally for two decades. Alliot, who is a fervent supporter of Le Pen’s rise and a former romantic partner of hers, won 15 percent of the party vote.
Le Pen lost to Emmanuel Macron on her third bid for the presidency this year, but won 44 percent of the national vote, her highest score yet. Two months later, her party won its most seats to date in the lower house of parliament.
Le Pen has gone to great lengths to remove the stigma of racism and antisemitism that clung to the far-right party, to soften its image and to broaden her audience. She has notably distanced herself from her now ostracized father Jean-Marie Le Pen, who co-founded the party then called the National Front.
“Bardella is part of a generation of young, very young, people who engaged themselves behind Marine Le Pen in the 2010s and who probably wouldn’t have joined the National Rally during Jean-Marie Le Pen’s era,” political scientist Jean-Yves Camus told The Associated Press.
Bardella supports the anti-immigration and protectionist line of the party.
“Progress today is called localism. It’s called defending borders. It’s called protectionism,” he told the AP in 2019, ahead of European elections, rejecting what he called “massive immigration.”
On the other hand, Aliot, vice president of the party, argued that the National Rally needs to reshape itself to make it more palatable to the mainstream right.
According to Camus, the party vote won’t question Le Pen’s leadership.
“The first impact of this election is that Le Pen won’t have to deal with the party and can focus on the most important thing, leading the party’s lawmakers in the National Assembly,” he explained.
For the past few months, 40,000 members of the party voted online to elect the new head of the party.

Topics: France Marine Le Pen

Related

France’s Marine Le Pen to defend her seat in June legislative elections
World
France’s Marine Le Pen to defend her seat in June legislative elections
Update France’s Macron beats Le Pen to win second term
World
France’s Macron beats Le Pen to win second term

Firebomb attack on UK immigration center ‘motivated by terrorist ideology’: police

Firebomb attack on UK immigration center ‘motivated by terrorist ideology’: police
Updated 05 November 2022
AFP

Firebomb attack on UK immigration center ‘motivated by terrorist ideology’: police

Firebomb attack on UK immigration center ‘motivated by terrorist ideology’: police
  • No one was hurt in the attack
  • The perpetrator was later found dead
Updated 05 November 2022
AFP

LONDON: The firebombing of a UK migrant processing center last week was “motivated by a terrorist ideology,” counter terrorism police said on Saturday.
“Counter Terrorism Policing South East (CTPSE), who have been working with Kent Police since the initial notification of this incident, have recovered evidence that indicates the attack at an immigration center in Dover on Sunday, 30 October 2022, was motivated by a terrorist ideology,” the body said in a statement.
No one was hurt in the attack. The perpetrator was later found dead.

Topics: UK immigration center terrorism

Related

Greenpeace UK activists cleared after Russian fuel protest
World
Greenpeace UK activists cleared after Russian fuel protest
Netherlands bans UK conspiracy theorist David Icke from EU for 2 years
World
Netherlands bans UK conspiracy theorist David Icke from EU for 2 years

Pyongyang fires four short-range ballistic missiles: South Korean military

Pyongyang fires four short-range ballistic missiles: South Korean military
Updated 05 November 2022
Reuters

Pyongyang fires four short-range ballistic missiles: South Korean military

Pyongyang fires four short-range ballistic missiles: South Korean military
  • Launches detected from from Tongrim, North Pyongan Province, to the West Sea
Updated 05 November 2022
Reuters

SEOUL: North Korea fired four short-range ballistic missiles into the western sea on Saturday morning, said South Korean military, adding the missiles flew about 130 kilometers at an altitude of about 20km.

North Korea has launched a series of missiles this week, including a possible failed intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM), drawing condemnation from Washington, Seoul and Tokyo and raising speculation it could be readying for the resumption of nuclear testing for the first time since 2017.

Saturday’s launch, fired between 11:31 a.m. and 11:59 a.m. KST, comes as the United States and South Korea wrapped up a six-day Vigilant Storm exercise that began on Oct. 31.

The joint military exercise involved some 240 military aircraft and two US strategic bomber B-1B, according to South Korea’s Joint Chiefs of Staff.

This is the first time the B-1B has been deployed in US-South Korean drills since 2017, which shows “the combined defense capabilities and determination of the Republic of Korea and the US to resolutely respond to any provocations from North Korea, and the will of the US to implement a strong commitment to extended deterrence,” JCS said in a statement.

Pyongyang on Friday demanded that the United States and South Korea halt “provocative” air exercises. South Korea said it scrambled warplanes in response to 180 North Korean military flights near the countries’ shared border on Friday.

On Wednesday, North Korea fired a daily record 23 missiles, with one landing off the coast of South Korea for the first time.

In recent years the UN Security Council has been split on how to deal with North Korea and in May, China and Russia vetoed a US-led push to impose more UN sanctions in response to North Korean missile launches.

Topics: North Korea South Korea

Related

Seoul military: North Korea fires ICBM, but launch likely failed
World
Seoul military: North Korea fires ICBM, but launch likely failed
North Korea fires artillery into sea as South Korea and US pledge cooperation
World
North Korea fires artillery into sea as South Korea and US pledge cooperation

China will not waver in its ‘dynamic-clearing’ COVID-19 strategy, health commission says

China will not waver in its ‘dynamic-clearing’ COVID-19 strategy, health commission says
Updated 05 November 2022
Reuters

China will not waver in its ‘dynamic-clearing’ COVID-19 strategy, health commission says

China will not waver in its ‘dynamic-clearing’ COVID-19 strategy, health commission says
  • China’s current strategy is still able to control COVID-19 despite the high transmissibility of COVID-19 variants and asymptomatic carriers
Updated 05 November 2022
Reuters

SHENZHEN, China: China will not waver in preventing a rebound of COVID-19 and in its ‘dynamic-clearing’ of cases as soon as they emerge, a spokesperson for the China National Health Commission said in a press conference on Saturday.

China’s current strategy is still able to control COVID-19 despite the high transmissibility of COVID-19 variants and asymptomatic carriers, a health official added.

China has a zero COVID-19 policy, which includes lockdowns, quarantining and rigorous testing, aimed at stopping the spread of COVID-19.

Topics: China COVID-19 Coronavirus

Related

Beijing steps up COVID-19 measures as cases in Chinese capital quadruple
World
Beijing steps up COVID-19 measures as cases in Chinese capital quadruple
Beijing locks down more people in China’s zero COVID-19 fight
World
Beijing locks down more people in China’s zero COVID-19 fight

Latest updates

Taif Agreement is best solution to Lebanon crisis, Saudi Arabia stands by us: Mikati
Taif Agreement is best solution to Lebanon crisis, Saudi Arabia stands by us: Mikati
There is more to Saudi Arabia than the Arabian Nights
There is more to Saudi Arabia than the Arabian Nights
How the GCC countries have fared on their net-zero commitments so far
How the GCC countries have fared on their net-zero commitments so far
Qatar hospitality scores big; hotel rooms to rise 89% by 2023
Qatar hospitality scores big; hotel rooms to rise 89% by 2023
How Egypt, host of UN Climate Change Conference COP27, is spurring a domestic ‘green economy’
How Egypt, host of UN Climate Change Conference COP27, is spurring a domestic ‘green economy’

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2022 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.