Saudi Arabia hosts 3×3 Basketball World Tour Nov. 11-12

Saudi Arabia is hosting the 3×3 Basketball World Tour competitions in Diriyah from Nov. 11-12.
  • This is the fourth time this tour is held in Saudi Arabia and will witness the participation of elite athletes from teams across the world
RIYADH: Saudi Arabia is preparing to host the 3×3 Basketball World Tour competitions in Diriyah from Nov. 11-12, as part of the activities of the second Diriyah Season 2022.

With the participation of 14 international teams, the competition is organized by the Ministry of Sports, in cooperation with the Saudi Basketball Federation, and supervised by the International Basketball Federation.  

President of the Saudi Basketball Federation Dr. Ghassan Tashkandi praised the Kingdom’s hosting of this and other international sporting events, which help establish the country as an important destination for major competitions.

He acknowledged the support shown by the Saudi leadership in this regard, including that of Minister of Sports and President of the Saudi Arabian Olympic Committee Prince Abdulaziz bin Turki Al-Faisal.

This is the fourth time this tour is held in Saudi Arabia and will witness the participation of elite athletes from teams across the world.

Topics: Saudi sport 3X3 Basketball Diriyah Season 2022

  • Olympic and continental medalists part of international lineup from Nov. 23-26
ABU DHABI: Some of the world’s leading triathletes are set to compete in the World Triathlon Championship Finals on Yas Island here from Nov. 23 to 26, the organizers have revealed.

The event has been organized by the Abu Dhabi Sports Council, in cooperation with the World Triathlon Championships organization and Daman.

The announcement was made during a press conference held at the ADSC headquarters, in the presence of Aref Al-Awani, secretary general of the body; Mohamed Al-Zaabi, CEO of Miral Asset Management; Gary Marcia, director of the World Triathlon Championships; and Hayden Wilde, world number one and Olympic medalist from New Zealand.

Al-Awani welcomed all the athletes who will participate in the World Triathlon Championship Finals 2022 Abu Dhabi, by Daman, which, for the first time is being held in the Middle East and North Africa.

“Since 2015, we have hosted a series of international triathlon championships, and have organized community races for all ages and abilities, which has led to a significant growth in interest in the sport of triathlon, while reflecting our quest to promote sports to improve the quality of life and well-being,” Al-Awani said. We expect the community races in the upcoming championship to attract thousands of participants across the various distances.”

“We are proud to host such a prestigious tournament, which reflects the confidence of the major global sports federations and authorities in Abu Dhabi’s ability to host major international sporting events,” he added.

Three current Tokyo Olympic medalists will be in action: Norway’s Kristian Blummenfelt, who won gold in Tokyo, and pipped Britain’s Alex Lee for silver, and New Zealand’s Wilde who claimed bronze in the 2020 Summer Olympics. However, Wilde has now leapfrogged those two to find himself No. 1 in the world rankings, with Yee not far behind in fourth.

Sandwiched between them are the second-ranked Frenchman Leo Bergere, this season’s European Champion, and third-ranked Jelle Geens — the man who took gold at the 2021 World Triathlon Abu Dhabi event.

European dominance of the men’s top 10 is evident. Two other Frenchmen, Pierre Le Corre and Vincent Luis — Olympic relay medalist — are ranked fifth and seventh respectively, with Portugal’s Vasco Vilaca (sixth), Germany’s Lasse Luhrs (eighth), and Spain’s Antonio Serrat Seoane (ninth), completing a strong continental contingent. The only non-European other than Wilde is Australian Matthew Hauser who is ranked 10.

In the women’s event, Flora Duffy took gold in Tokyo and will be hot on the heels of the current world No. 1 Georgia Taylor-Brown of Great Britain — the woman she pushed into silver medal position in Japan. Bermuda’s Duffy also took gold in Abu Dhabi last year and will be looking to add to her long list of accomplishments that includes multiple world titles and Commonwealth gold.

Great Britain will bring a typically strong lineup to Abu Dhabi, headed by world No. 1 Georgia Taylor-Brown, along with fourth-ranked Beth Potter, and seventh-ranked Sophie Coldwell. The US will also have three of the world’s top 10 on display in the form of fifth-ranked Taylor Spivey, along with Taylor Knibb and Kirsten Kasper, who are ninth and tenth in the standings, respectively.

France’s Cassandre Beaugrand is currently third in the world female rankings and Tokyo bronze relay medalist, and another big threat in Abu Dhabi, while the remainder of the world’s top 10 females is filled by Germans Laura Lindemann (fifth), and Anabell Knoll (eighth).

“It’s going to be a great competition between myself and Alex Yee,” Wilde said. “It’s like the Hamilton and Verstappen race and I’m really looking forward to it. Whoever crosses the line will take the championship world title. We’ve had a great rivalry, so to unite and finish in Abu Dhabi is awesome. Hopefully we can put on an exciting show.”

Other notable male competitors include Gustav Iden who made a splash at the 2022 Ironman World Championships by claiming victory and setting a new course record. He is also a two-time winner of the Ironman 70.3 World Championship — one of only six men in history who have managed to claim the title more than once — and took eighth place in the Tokyo Olympics.

Jonathan Brownlee, the only athlete with three Olympic medals under his belt — bronze in London 2012, silver in Rio 2016 and gold in Tokyo 2020 Mixed Relay — will also line up in Abu Dhabi.

There will also be some strong MENA interest, when Jawad Abdelmoula takes to the start line. The Moroccan is the first athlete from the region to podium at a WTS event and is coming to Abu Dhabi in good form having won the 2022 Africa Triathlon Championships Agadir in September.

Additionally, there will be a raft of other competition winners in Abu Dhabi. Rachel Klamer from the Netherlands, who picked up her first-ever WTS race win with gold in the UAE capital back in 2018, with the race contested over the sprint distance, will be in action, as will South Africa’s Henri Schoeman. The 31-year-old is a former Commonwealth Games gold medalist, and also made the podium at the Rio Olympics in 2016 — but local fans will also recognize him as the man who won in uncharacteristically rainy conditions at the World Triathlon Abu Dhabi in 2017. Spain’s Mario Mola, a three-time winner in Abu Dhabi as well as a former world champion, will also join the field.

The race routes start with a swim in the waters of Yas Bay, before the competitors head out across Yas Island on their bikes, with the new cycling routes passing through key landmarks including Yas Beach, Ferrari World Abu Dhabi, and Yas Plaza. The all-important run to the finish line then takes place along the waterfront.

Topics: Abu Dhabi sport

  • 18 of world’s best tennis pros will compete in inaugural event from Dec. 19-24
DUBAI: Eighteen of the world’s top tennis stars, including Novak Djokovic, are set battle it out to become the first winners of the World Tennis League at Dubai’s Coca-Cola Arena from Dec. 19 to 24.

The event, held in partnership with Dubai Sports Council, will also see post-match concerts from award-winning acts Tiesto, deadmau5, Wizkid, Armin van Buuren, Mohamed Ramadan, and Ne-Yo.

The participants have an impressive 39 Grand Slam titles to their names, including a remarkable 21 singles crowns held by Djokovic.

In an official WTL draw, the 18 players were placed into four teams and will compete in a round-robin format, featuring a men’s singles, a women’s singles, and a mixed doubles. Matches will consist of two sets, with a tiebreaker played if necessary.

The four teams competing for the title will be the Falcons consisting of Novak Djokovic, Grigor Dimitrov, Aryna Sabalenka, and Paula Badosa, the Hawks made up of Alexander Zverev, Dominic Thiem, Elena Rybakina, and Anett Kontaveit, the Kites with Felix Auger-Aliassime, Gael Monfils, Iga Swiatek, Sania Mirza, and Eugenie Bouchard, and the Eagles team of Nick Kyrgios, Rohan Bopanna, Caroline Garcia, Bianca Andreescu, and Andreas Seppi.

WTL chief executive officer, Scott Davidoff, said: “The World Tennis League promises a memorable experience for everyone who attends the Greatest Show On Court, and the four teams are certain to provide excitement and thrills galore as they each fight it out for the right to be crowned champions.

“And what better combination can there be, with award-winning entertainers following on-court tennis action to round out each day in style?”

Taking part alongside Djokovic will be German player Zverev, who by reaching the 2022 French Open semi-finals climbed to No. 2 in the world, Auger-Aliassime, who as one of the most talented young players on the Association of Tennis Professionals Tour has been re-writing the history books of Canadian tennis, and Australian star Kyrgios, one of the most colourful characters in the game and runner-up to Djokovic in the 2022 Wimbledon final.

Joining them will be former world No. 3 and 2020 US Open champion Thiem, who is working his way back up the rankings after suffering a severe wrist injury, Dimitrov, former junior world No. 1 and Bulgaria’s most successful player in ATP history with three Grand Slam semi-final appearances and the winner’s trophy earned at the 2017 ATP finals, and Monfils, acclaimed as one of the greatest showmen the sport has ever seen.

Seppi, the first Italian to win a title on all three surfaces will also be competing along with Indian doubles veteran Bopanna, who at 42 still holds a doubles ranking inside the world’s top 20.

The women’s line-up is headed by dominant world No. 1 and three-time Grand Slam winner Swiatek, who this year has been setting new records on the Women’s Tennis Association Tour.

She is joined by reigning Wimbledon champion Rybakina, who has wins this year over three former Grand Slam champions, Kontaveit, winner of six WTA titles, with another 10 runner-up trophies and the first Estonian to participate in the WTA Championships where she went all the way to the 2021 final, and Badosa, a former French Open junior champion competing in the WTL after this year climbing to No. 2 in the world.

Also appearing in the UAE will be Sabalenka, a multi-Grand Slam semi-finalist (Wimbledon 2021, and the US Open 2021 and 2022), and a former doubles world No. 1 with two Grand Slam doubles titles, and Andreescu, the highest-ranked female Canadian in history, who became the first Canadian to win a Grand Slam singles title at the 2019 US Open and the first player to win a Grand Slam singles title as a teenager since Maria Sharapova in 2006.

Garcia, one of only a handful of players to defeat Swiatek this year, in which she reached her first Grand Slam semi-final at the US Open, will be taking part too, as will Mirza, the first woman from her country to win a WTA singles title, the first Indian woman to win a Grand Slam title, the doubles at Wimbledon in 2015, and the first Indian woman to rise to world No. 1 in either singles or doubles, and Bouchard, who contested the 2014 Wimbledon final.

Topics: tennis sport Novak Djokovic

  • GEO Foundation accredits Golf Saudi and its national strategy
RIYADH: Four golf courses in Saudi Arabia have been accredited by the GEO Foundation for Sustainable Golf, the international nonprofit dedicated to this assessment process.

Golf Saudi announced this week the accreditation of three courses in Riyadh and Jeddah at the Aramco Team Series-Jeddah, which are the Dirab Golf & Country Club, Riyadh Golf Club and Royal Greens Golf & Country Club. The administrators of the courses have agreed to further improvements over the next three years.

In addition, the GEO Foundation also certified the Safaa Golf Club at King Abdullah University of Science and Technology, or KAUST, which is maintained and operated by Mohawarean Specialized Golf Services, or MGS. It is the first private facility in Saudi Arabia to achieve certification.

In 2020, Golf Saudi launched its comprehensive National Golf Sustainability Strategy, which since its inception embarked on developments across several environmental, economic and social aspects of the sport. A key component of the strategy was ensuring that all golf clubs in Saudi Arabia work to improve on all levels.

“Ever since the formation of Golf Saudi, we have continued to demonstrate the strength of our collective commitment as well as our leadership in sustainability. Following news of the GEO certification across four clubs in the Kingdom shows that we are on track in our journey toward playing an active part in our sport’s contribution to prioritizing environmental and climate issues,” said Yasir Al-Rumayyan, chairman of Golf Saudi and the Saudi Golf Federation. “This follows on last year’s news when Golf Saudi became an official signatory of the UN Sport for Climate Framework, confirming our collective mission to contribute actively to Saudi’s Vision 2030 and to be a part of the Kingdom’s low-carbon future.”

Jonathan Smith, founder and executive director of the GEO Foundation, said: “It is encouraging to see Golf Saudi making progress in the delivery of their national sustainability strategy. Two years on from the launch of this comprehensive framework, the national association continues to provide direction for all involved in golf in Saudi Arabia. And this now extends to these four facilities, which have received GEO certification in light of work to date and also commitments for continual improvement.” 

Nicholas Davies, MGS’ general manager, who oversees Safaa Golf Club at KAUST, said he was delighted to work alongside Golf Saudi and to use the sustainability program from the GEO Foundation to implement the national sustainability strategy.

“(We will) work firsthand with both teams to ensure that we not only implement the highest standards but also build environmental innovation into the development and operation of our facility. Some of our key focuses are ecosystem restoration through golf here within KAUST, harnessing renewable energy, comprehensive water resource management, and building circularity into our club’s supply chain.”

All clubs will also have their carbon balances calculated, tracking all data needed for emissions and sequestration through the OnCourse digital platform provided by the GEO Foundation.

 

Topics: Saudi Arabia golf Saudi sport

AFP

  • It is not so long ago that Neymar let slip that Qatar could be his last World Cup as he struggled with the demands of playing football at the highest level
RIO DE JANEIRO: Fuelled by past disappointments at the World Cup, Neymar has been preparing for a long time to make sure he is in peak condition to lead Brazil into this year’s tournament in Qatar.
Now aged 30, the world’s most expensive player has often struggled to live up to expectations and been hampered by injuries since joining Paris Saint-Germain from Barcelona in 2017 for a record 222 million euros.
It is not so long ago that Neymar let slip that Qatar could be his last World Cup as he struggled with the demands of playing football at the highest level.
But his form and his attitude in the first three months of this season bode well going into Brazil’s bid to win a record sixth World Cup crown.
After reporting for pre-season training a week earlier than expected, Neymar hit the ground running when the French campaign kicked off and he has scored 15 goals in 19 games so far for PSG, while also providing a hatful of assists for the likes of Lionel Messi and Kylian Mbappe.
“He is flying. It is the fruit of all the preparation he has put in,” said national team coach Tite recently of Brazil’s superstar forward.
Ready to equal Pele?
Close-season talk that PSG were keen to cut their losses and sell Neymar has faded, and he heads to Qatar needing just two goals to draw level with Pele on 77 as Brazil’s all-time top goal-scorer.
Eight of Neymar’s 75 goals for his country came during Brazil’s outstanding World Cup qualifying campaign, as they went unbeaten through 17 games to finish top of the single South American qualifying group.
He set up another eight goals and developed promising relationships with fellow attackers like Richarlison and Lucas Paqueta.
“With Neymar in good form, we have a great chance of winning the World Cup, because he is a player who really can make the difference on the field,” Brazil great Cafu told AFP.
Neymar may be fueled by the desire to finally win a Ballon d’Or, but above all he will be determined to banish the memory of his previous World Cups.
Brazil’s 2014 campaign ended in a disastrous 7-1 humiliation at home to Germany in the semifinals.
Yet that only came after Neymar — carrying the weight of a nation on his shoulders — suffered a fractured bone in his back in a challenge by Juan Camilo Zuniga in their last-eight defeat of Colombia.
Four years later Neymar scored in wins over Costa Rica and Mexico but Tite’s team underwhelmed as they went out in the quarter-finals to Belgium.
Off-field controversy
Neymar’s international disappointment also extended to the 2019 Copa America, which Brazil won without him as he recovered from an ankle ligament injury.
He was back as Brazil hosted last year’s Copa, but could not prevent them losing the final to Argentina at the Maracana.
So far success with his country has been limited to the 2013 Confederations Cup and an Olympic gold at the Rio Games in 2016.
“I hope he is in inspired form so that Brazil have a greater chance of reaching the final,” Careca, who played for the Selecao at the 1986 and 1990 World Cups, told AFP.
Yet Neymar’s fine form on the pitch comes as he continues to make headlines off the field.
Prosecutors in Spain recently dropped corruption and fraud charges against Neymar and several others accused in a trial over his 2013 move from Santos to Barcelona.
Meanwhile he also came in for criticism after coming out in support of far-right candidate Jair Bolsonaro in the Brazilian presidential election campaign.
“It would be marvellous: Bolsonaro re-elected, Brazil champions and everybody would be happy,” he said while joining in a campaign rally online from Paris.
Neymar promised to dedicate his first goal in Qatar to Bolsonaro, who lost the election to the leftist candidate Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva.
In a polarized country, marked by four years under Bolsonaro and the fallout from the Covid-19 pandemic which has caused almost 700,000 deaths, many observers have been critical of Neymar’s decision to back the outgoing president.
Nevertheless, Neymar is focused on his World Cup goal.

Topics: World Cup 2022 Neymar #brazil FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022

  • The event will take place from Jan. 26-29 at the Emirates Golf Club
DUBAI: Organizers of the Dubai Desert Classic have announced that world No. 1 and two-time champion Rory McIlroy will play in the 2023 Dubai Desert Classic.

McIlroy, a four-time Major champion, is the first player to be confirmed and will be among the top stars swinging into action when the Rolex Series event at Emirates Golf Club takes place from Jan. 26-29.

Having won the Dubai Desert Classic twice, in 2009 and 2015, McIlory will be bidding to clinch his third title.

The 33-year-old said: “I always look forward to playing the Dubai Desert Classic, having won the tournament twice in my career, and Majlis is a golf course that I love to play.

“Lifting the Dallah trophy for a third time is something I would like to achieve.”

Simon Corkill, executive tournament director of the Dubai Desert Classic, said: “Since the first ball teed off more than three decades ago in 1989, the Dubai Desert Classic has gone from strength to strength, attracting a wide array of top golfers from around the world, so to have Rory McIlroy confirm his participation exemplifies how highly regarded the tournament is.

“He is one of the greatest names not just in golf but also in sport in general, and we are delighted that he will be returning to Emirates Golf Club again. This is a fantastic opportunity for fans to see the world No. 1 in action on the Majlis course, a place he knows very well, in what will be another important year for him.

“With more household names and up-and-coming players set to join over the coming weeks, fans can be assured of a stellar playing field for January 2023.”

Topics: dubai desert classic golf

