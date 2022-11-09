You are here

  • Home
  • Putin ally Patrushev talks Ukraine, ‘Western interference’ in Tehran
Russia-Ukraine Conflict
Russia-Ukraine Conflict

Putin ally Patrushev talks Ukraine, ‘Western interference’ in Tehran

Putin ally Patrushev talks Ukraine, ‘Western interference’ in Tehran
Russia’s powerful Security Council Secretary Nikolai Patrushev visits Tehran amid allegations of Iran's supply of drones to Moscow. (File/AFP)
Short Url

https://arab.news/b4wec

Updated 57 sec ago
Reuters

Putin ally Patrushev talks Ukraine, ‘Western interference’ in Tehran

Putin ally Patrushev talks Ukraine, ‘Western interference’ in Tehran
  • The visit comes amid allegations that Iran has supplied “kamikaze” drones to Russia
  • It was not clear exactly what the two sides discussed regarding the conflict in Ukraine
Updated 57 sec ago
Reuters

TEHRAN: Russian and Iranian security chiefs on Wednesday discussed the situation in Ukraine and measures to combat “Western interference” in their internal affairs, Russian state media reported.
Russia’s Security Council Secretary Nikolai Patrushev, a close ally of President Vladimir Putin, was in Tehran for consultations with Ali Shamkhani, the secretary of Iran’s Supreme National Security Council, Russian state news agencies said.
Alongside Ukraine, the two discussed “information security, as well as measures to counter interference in the internal affairs of both countries by Western special services,” the TASS news agency reported, citing a readout from the Russian Security Council press service.
“The economic potential of Russia and Iran and building foreign trade relations in the face of sanctions pressure was emphasised,” it added.
It was not clear exactly what the two sides discussed regarding the conflict in Ukraine.
Kyiv and the West say Russia has used Iranian Shahed-136 drones to target Ukraine’s energy infrastructure in a series of attacks over recent weeks that have forced Ukraine to introduce rolling blackouts in major cities, including the capital, to preserve power.
Iran acknowledged for the first time at the weekend it supplied Moscow with drones, but said it sent only a “small number” and they were shipped before the war began. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky called that a lie.
Last month, two senior Iranian officials and two Iranian diplomats told Reuters Iran had promised to provide Russia with surface-to-surface missiles, in addition to more drones.
Russia has accelerated its efforts to build economic, trade and political relations with Iran and other non-Western countries since it invaded Ukraine on Feb. 24, as part of a drive to destroy what it calls US “hegemony” and build a new international order.

Topics: Russia-Ukraine Conflict Iran

Related

Yevgeny Prigozhin. (AP)
World
Russia’s Prigozhin admits interfering in US elections
Russia, US discuss first nuclear talks since Ukraine conflict
World
Russia, US discuss first nuclear talks since Ukraine conflict

More Afghan children killed by UK forces than claimed amid release of payout figures

More Afghan children killed by UK forces than claimed amid release of payout figures
Updated 6 min 42 sec ago
Arab News

More Afghan children killed by UK forces than claimed amid release of payout figures

More Afghan children killed by UK forces than claimed amid release of payout figures
  • Over 4 times as many relatives of slain children received compensation than previously claimed
  • Britain received 881 civilian death claims covering 2006-2014 but only 25% successful
Updated 6 min 42 sec ago
Arab News

LONDON: The number of children killed by UK forces during Afghanistan’s almost two-decade war could be far higher than claimed, the BBC reported.

It follows reports that more than four times as many relatives of slain children received compensation than previous government figures had claimed.

Previous figures reported compensation payments in 16 cases, but a new freedom of information request filed by the Action on Armed Violence charity shows that the UK government paid at least 64 Afghan families over the deaths of children.

The most common causes of civilian deaths between 2006 and 2014 were airstrikes launched by British forces as well as accidental killings during crossfire.

In total, the UK received 881 claims of civilian deaths from Afghan families, but only about a quarter received financial compensation, amounting to $790,133 in total payouts.

One high-profile claim was launched by relatives of a family in which eight members were killed in 2008 during an airstrike in Helmand province. The UK paid $8,260 in compensation.

In order to claim financial compensation, Afghan applicants endured a strict process designed to bar those affiliated with the Taliban.

Afghans needed to provide photos, birth certificates and letters of support, Action on Armed Violence said.

But the UK’s approach to compensation for civilian deaths has faced criticism, with figures showing that in some cases, Afghans were paid more for property and material losses than the deaths of family members.

Action on Armed Violence Director Iain Overton also questioned the government’s transparency over the financial payout figures, saying the lack of debate around civilian deaths in Afghanistan was concerning.

In a statement, the UK’s Ministry of Defence said: “Any civilian death during conflict is a tragedy, more so when children and family members are involved.” However, it added: “Regrettably it (civilian deaths) can never be entirely eliminated.”

Topics: Afghanistan UK

Related

HRW calls on ICC to investigate all sides in Afghanistan
World
HRW calls on ICC to investigate all sides in Afghanistan
Russia recruiting US-trained Afghan commandos, vets say
World
Russia recruiting US-trained Afghan commandos, vets say

North Korea fires ballistic missile toward sea

North Korea fires ballistic missile toward sea
Updated 09 November 2022
AP

North Korea fires ballistic missile toward sea

North Korea fires ballistic missile toward sea
  • The South’s Joint Chiefs of Staff on Wednesday did not immediately say how far the missile flew
  • The launch extends a recent barrage in North Korean weapons demonstrations
Updated 09 November 2022
AP

SEOUL, South Korea: South Korea’s military says North Korea has fired at least one ballistic missile toward its eastern sea.
The South’s Joint Chiefs of Staff on Wednesday did not immediately say how far the missile flew.
The launch extends a recent barrage in North Korean weapons demonstrations, including dozens of launches last week that the North described as simulated attacks on South Korean and US targets.
North Korea has dialed up its weapons demonstrations to a record pace this year as leader Kim Jong Un exploits the distraction created by Russia’s war on Ukraine to accelerate arms development and ramp up pressure on the United States and its regional allies.
South Korea says the recovered debris of a North Korean missile fired toward the South amid a barrage of sea launches last week was determined to be a Soviet-era anti-aircraft weapon that dates back to the 1960s.
South Korea’s Defense Ministry said Wednesday that an analysis of the 3-meter (9.8 foot)-long wreckage fetched from waters near the Koreas’ eastern sea boundary on Sunday showed it was one of North Korea’s SA-5 surface-to-air missiles. The ministry said a similar missile was used by the Russian military to execute ground attacks during its invasion of Ukraine.
Photos released by the South Korean military showed what appeared to be a mangled rocket engine and wires sticking out from a broken rocket body that was still attached with fins.
The missile, which was one of more than 20 missiles North Korea fired last Wednesday, flew in the direction of a populated South Korean island and landed near the rivals’ tense sea border, triggering air raid sirens and forcing residents on Ulleung island to evacuate.
The South Korean Defense Ministry said it “strongly” condemns the North Korea’s firing of the SA-5, which it sees as a violation of a 2018 inter-Korean military agreement on reducing tensions.
North Korea fired dozens of missiles last week, including an intercontinental ballistic missile that triggered evacuation warnings in northern Japan, in an angry reaction to a massive combined aerial exercise between the United States and South Korea that the North described as an invasion rehearsal.
Some experts say it’s possible that North Korea reached into the inventory of some of its older weapons to support the expanded scale of last week’s launches, which the North described as simulated attacks on key South Korean and US targets such as air bases and operation command systems.
The launches added to North Korea’s record pace in weapons testing this year as leader Kim Jong Un exploits the distraction created by Russia’s war on Ukraine to accelerate arms development and ramp up pressure on the United States and its regional allies.
“The North Koreans would want to display their range of missile technologies through these tests, but not all launches have to reveal the latest technological advancements,” said Soo Kim, a security analyst from California-based RAND Corporation.
“It may be in North Korea’s interest to hold some of its modern capabilities in reserve and test them at opportune occasions. Kim, again, is playing a longer game, so to reveal all of his cards – the different types of missiles and capabilities his country has acquired – would not work to his favor,” she said.

Topics: North Korea South Korea Japan

Related

North Korea fires artillery into sea as South Korea and US pledge cooperation
World
North Korea fires artillery into sea as South Korea and US pledge cooperation
Seoul military: North Korea fires ICBM, but launch likely failed
World
Seoul military: North Korea fires ICBM, but launch likely failed

Amid GOP gains, Dem Frost is 1st Gen Zer to win House seat

Amid GOP gains, Dem Frost is 1st Gen Zer to win House seat
Updated 09 November 2022
AP

Amid GOP gains, Dem Frost is 1st Gen Zer to win House seat

Amid GOP gains, Dem Frost is 1st Gen Zer to win House seat
Updated 09 November 2022
AP

ST. PETERSBURG, Florida: Amid Republican gains in the US House races in Florida, Democrat Maxwell Alejandro Frost became the first member of Generation Z to win a seat in Congress.
As of Tuesday night, most of the Florida races for the US House of Representatives had gone according to expectation, including Republican Anna Paulina Luna’s win against Democrat Eric Lynn in the 13th District, a St. Petersburg-based district formerly represented by Democrat Charlie Crist.
Republicans were on pace to add to their domination of the US House delegation from Florida, where the GOP-led government drew new district lines favoring their party.
But Frost, a 25-year-old gun reform and social justice activist, was able to win handily in a heavily blue Orlando-area district being relinquished by Democratic Rep. Val Demings, who lost her challenge against Sen. Marco Rubio.
Frost is a former March For Our Lives organizer seeking stricter gun control laws and has stressed opposition to restrictions on abortion rights. Gen Z generally refers to those born between the late 1990s to early 2010s. To become a member of Congress, candidates must be at least 25 years old.
Frost is among at least six newcomers to the US House of Representatives in Tuesday’s vote from Florida as Republicans took advantage of an aggressively redrawn congressional map spearheaded by Gov. Ron DeSantis.
In the wake of the 2020 census, DeSantis had ordered the GOP-controlled legislature to adopt a map devised to maximize Republican gains — vetoing the initial GOP-backed map which largely kept intact two seats held by Black Democratic members of Congress.
Heading into this election year, Republicans held 16 seats and Democrats represented 11 from Florida in the House. Florida is gaining a 28th seat due to population growth.
In one of the marquee races, Republican Neal Dunn defeated Democrat Al Lawson in a north Florida battle of incumbents. Lawson’s majority-Black district was scrapped by the Republican-led Legislature, which adopted a congressional map pushed by DeSantis, prompting a lawsuit alleging unconstitutional racial gerrymandering.
The new House members from Florida will come from six open seats, including the 13th District won by Luna after losing in 2020 to Crist.
In addition, Democratic Rep. Stephanie Murphy chose not to run for reelection after her redrawn district in central Florida, leading to a victory by Republican Cory Mills, which marks a switch to the GOP. And in South Florida, Democrat Ted Deutch’s retirement opened the way for fellow Democrat Jared Moskowitz to win the seat that includes the high school where Nikolas Cruz killed 17 people in 2018.
One truly open seat, where no incumbent was involved, was the 15th District in the Tampa area, where Republican Laurel Lee — a former Florida secretary of state — defeated Democrat Alan Cohn, a former investigative journalist.
Among races with an incumbent, Miami-area 27th District was the most closely contested and had a history of flipping back and forth between Democrats and Republicans.
In that race, Democratic state Sen. Annette Taddeo lost to first-term Republican Rep. Maria Elvira Salazar, keeping the seat in the GOP fold.
Otherwise, Florida’s incumbent US House members are headed back to Washington.
These include Republican Matt Gaetz, a top supporter of former President Donald Trump who is under federal investigation in a sex trafficking case; Democrat Kathy Castor in a Tampa-area seat; Republican Vern Buchanan, who could chair the powerful Ways and Means Committee in a GOP-led House; Democrat Debbie Wasserman Schultz, a former Democratic National Committee chair; and state delegation dean and Republican Mario Diaz-Balart, first elected in 2002.
One incumbent had no opposition Tuesday: GOP Rep. John Rutherford, a former Duval County sheriff, had already won another term in north Florida’s 5th District.
The economy is weighing heavily on the minds of Florida voters. Three-quarters of them believe things in the country are heading in the wrong direction, according to AP VoteCast, an expansive survey of more than 3,200 voters in Florida. About half rank the economy and jobs as the most important issues facing the country.
Almost 8 in 10 voters say the nation’s economy is not so good or poor. When looking at their own family’s financial situation, about half describe it as holding steady while almost 4 in 10 say they are falling behind. However, 6 in 10 voters say they are confident they can keep up with their expenses and find a good job if needed.
For a majority, inflation is the single most important factor in the election.
Meanwhile, nearly 7 in 10 voters say the US Supreme Court’s decision to overturn the Roe v. Wade decision on abortion is an important factor in the election.

Topics: 2022 US Midterm Election

Six dead after powerful earthquake shakes Nepal

Light illuminates a street between the cluster of residential buildings in Kathmandu, Nepal November 8, 2022. (REUTERS)
Light illuminates a street between the cluster of residential buildings in Kathmandu, Nepal November 8, 2022. (REUTERS)
Updated 09 November 2022
Reuters

Six dead after powerful earthquake shakes Nepal

Light illuminates a street between the cluster of residential buildings in Kathmandu, Nepal November 8, 2022. (REUTERS)
Updated 09 November 2022
Reuters

KATHMANDU: An earthquake of magnitude 6.6 struck Nepal early Wednesday, killing at least six people and destroying multiple houses in the western district of Doti, close to populous towns, officials said.
Five other people were seriously injured as eight houses collapsed, said Bhola Bhatta, deputy superintendent of police in Doti, confirming an earlier figure shared by home ministry official Tulsi Rijal.
Nepal is still rebuilding after two major earthquakes in 2015 killed almost 9,000 people, destroyed whole towns and centuries-old temples and caused a $6 billion blow to the economy.
Narayan Silwal, spokesman for the Nepali army, said a ground rescue team has been rushed to the site and two helicopters were on stand by in nearby Surkhet and Nepalgunj towns.
Nepal's seismological centre set the earthquake at a magnitude of 6.6. The European-Mediterranean Seismological Centre (EMSC) had pegged the earthquake at a magnitude of 5.6.
The quake was centred about 158 km (100 miles) northeast of Pilibhit, a populous city in the neighbouring Indian state of Uttar Pradesh, and occurred at a depth of 10 km, EMSC added.
Media reports after the quake showed tremors were also felt in India's capital, New Delhi, and surrounding areas.

 

Topics: earthquake nepal New delhi India

Related

Strong earthquake shakes Mexico’s Pacific coast; 1 killed
World
Strong earthquake shakes Mexico’s Pacific coast; 1 killed
At least 8 killed in Afghanistan earthquake
World
At least 8 killed in Afghanistan earthquake

Warnock, Walker push for outright Senate victory in Georgia

Warnock, Walker push for outright Senate victory in Georgia
Updated 09 November 2022
AP

Warnock, Walker push for outright Senate victory in Georgia

Warnock, Walker push for outright Senate victory in Georgia
  • The chamber is now divided 50-50 between the two major parties, with Vice President Kamala Harris giving Democrats the tie-breaking vote
  • A runoff would mean another month of Warnock hammering Walker, a sports celebrity turned politician, as unqualified and Walker assailing Warnock as a rubber-stamp for the White House
Updated 09 November 2022
AP

ATLANTA: Georgia voters are ready to settle one of the nation’s marquee midterm contests as they choose whether to reelect Democratic Sen. Raphael Warnock to his first full term or replace him with Republican challenger Herschel Walker.
Yet the state’s quirky election law means Tuesday could be just Round 1. Georgia requires a majority to win statewide office, and with polls suggesting a close race and a third-party candidate on the ballot, it’s possible neither Warnock nor Walker will surpass the 50 percent threshold. That would set up a four-week blitz ahead of a Dec. 6 runoff that, depending on the outcomes in other Senate contests, could reprise the 2020 election cycle, when two Senate runoffs in Georgia doubled as a national winner-take-all battle for partisan control of the Senate.
The chamber is now divided 50-50 between the two major parties, with Vice President Kamala Harris giving Democrats the tie-breaking vote.
A runoff also would mean another month of Warnock hammering Walker, a sports celebrity turned politician, as unqualified and Walker assailing Warnock as a rubber-stamp for the White House.
“Raphael Warnock votes with Joe Biden 96 percent of the time,” Walker tells voters again and again. “He’s forgotten about the people of Georgia.”
Warnock, who is also the senior minister at Ebenezer Baptist Church in Atlanta, answers that Walker is “not ready” and “not fit” for high office. That’s an allusion to Walker’s rocky past, from allegations of violence against his ex-wife to accusations by two women Walker once dated that he encouraged and paid for their abortions despite his public opposition to abortion rights.

Opinion

This section contains relevant reference points, placed in (Opinion field)

Both approaches highlight the candidates’ most glaring liabilities.
Amid generationally high inflation and with Biden’s popularity lagging in Georgia, Warnock wants voters to make a localized choice, not a national referendum on Democrats as a whole. Georgia’s first Black US senator, Warnock pitches himself as a pragmatist who cuts deals with Republicans when they’re willing and pushes Democratic-backed cost-cutting measures when they’re not. Among the top accomplishments Warnock touts: capping the cost of insulin and other drugs for Medicare recipients.
“I’ll work with anybody to get things done for the people of Georgia,” Warnock said.
Walker, meanwhile, denies that he’s ever paid for an abortion. And glossing over a cascade of other stories — documented exaggerations of his business record, academic achievements and philanthropic activities; publicly acknowledging three additional children during the campaign only after media reports on their existence — Walker touts his Christian faith and says his life is a story of “redemption.”
Through the scrutiny he calls “foolishness,” the Republican nominee has campaigned as a cultural and fiscal conservative. Walker, who is also Black, pledges to “bring people together” while framing Warnock as a divisive figure on matters of race and equality. Walker justifies his attack using snippets of Warnock’s sermons in which the pastor-senator discusses institutional racism.
Republicans used similar tactics against Warnock ahead of his runoff victory on Jan. 5, 2021. Warnock won that contest by about 95,000 votes out of 4.5 million cast. More than 2 million Georgia voters have cast ballots ahead of Election Day.

Topics: Georgia Raphael Warnock Herschel Walker Spike Lee

Related

Georgia’s Warnock makes history with US Senate win as Democrats near majority
World
Georgia’s Warnock makes history with US Senate win as Democrats near majority
Arab and Muslim candidates key to outcome of US midterm elections
World
Arab and Muslim candidates key to outcome of US midterm elections

Latest updates

More Afghan children killed by UK forces than claimed amid release of payout figures
More Afghan children killed by UK forces than claimed amid release of payout figures
Chez Ayah offers pawfect services for dogs in Riyadh
Chez Ayah offers pawfect services for dogs in Riyadh
Actress Lyna Khoudri’s latest film to screen in France ahead of worldwide cinema debut 
Actress Lyna Khoudri’s latest film to screen in France ahead of worldwide cinema debut 
SWCC to localize water desalination industry to meet growing global demand 
SWCC to localize water desalination industry to meet growing global demand 
UAE food giant Agthia’s revenue increases 20% on recent acquisitions 
UAE food giant Agthia’s revenue increases 20% on recent acquisitions 

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2022 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.