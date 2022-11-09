You are here

Diriyah Tennis Cup returns with world class lineup

Diriyah Tennis Cup returns with world class lineup
Alexander Zverev (GER) during his quarter final round match at the Mutua Madrid Open in Madrid, Spain, May 6, 2022. (supplied)
Diriyah Tennis Arena in 2019. (supplied)
World No. 5 Daniil Medvedev, who won the inaugural event in 2019, with Saudi Sports Minister Prince Abdulaziz bin Turki Al-Faisal. (supplied)
Updated 09 November 2022
Arab News

Diriyah Tennis Cup returns with world class lineup

Diriyah Tennis Cup returns with world class lineup
  • Medvedev, Zverev, Rublev, Norrie all confirmed for Saudi Arabia
  • Second tournament takes place next month
Updated 09 November 2022
Arab News

RIYADH: The Diriyah Tennis Cup makes a return to Saudi Arabia next month with some of the world’s leading players set to take part.

The second tournament, which takes place from Dec. 8 to 10, will once again be hosted in Diriyah, the UNESCO World Heritage Site on the outskirts of Riyadh. 

The $3 million invitational event, which is played outdoors in a purpose-built arena, will host a field of 12 players in both singles and doubles across the three days.

It will be the first time the Kingdom has hosted a professional doubles event. Its unique format will see losers from the opening day’s singles start their own doubles tournament on day two.

World No. 5 Daniil Medvedev, who won the inaugural event in 2019, returns to defend his title to complete a year which saw the 2021 US Open champion become world No. 1 for the first time.

Olympic champion Alexander Zverev makes his comeback from injury at Diriyah after being sidelined following this year’s French Open at Roland-Garros.

“I’m happy that I’ll finally be back on court after my injury,” said Zeverev.

“It’s even nicer that I can make my comeback before the official start of the 2023 season. I think the Diriyah Tennis Cup offers a very good opportunity for it and I’m looking forward to being in Saudi Arabia for the first time.”

World No. 7 Andrey Rublev is another top addition, alongside British No. 1 Cameron Norrie.

Rublev is a three-time ATP winner this year, while world No. 14 Norrie has followed up a breakthrough 2021 season with two ATP titles in 2022, and a run to the Wimbledon semi-finals.

Former world No. 3 Dominic Thiem is also taking part in the event, along with firm fan favorite from 2019, Stan Wawrinka.

“It was a fantastic atmosphere at the first edition of the Diriyah Tennis Cup in 2019,” said Wawrinka.

“That’s why I’m excited to be playing in front of the Saudi fans again this December. I’m sure they will enjoy world-class tennis and an inspiring event.”

The Diriyah Tennis Cup forms part of the Diriyah Season, a four-month celebration of sporting, entertainment and cultural events.

Saudi Sports Minister Prince Abdulaziz bin Turki Al-Faisal said: “We are extremely pleased to welcome world-class tennis back to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

“The 2019 edition was a massive success and welcomed thousands of passionate fans from across the country and region.

“The great sport of tennis boasts a strong fan base and participation numbers amongst our men, women, boys and girls in all corners of the Kingdom.

“As a global home for world sports, it brings us great pride to add an event featuring some of the world’s biggest stars to our existing roster of year-round events.

“We welcome the world to Saudi Arabia and look forward to witnessing a high level of competitive action.”

Topics: Diriyah Tennis Cup Diriyah Season 2022

Saudi Arabia ready for Panama test in prep for World Cup

Saudi Arabia ready for Panama test in prep for World Cup
Updated 09 November 2022
Arab News

Saudi Arabia ready for Panama test in prep for World Cup

Saudi Arabia ready for Panama test in prep for World Cup
Updated 09 November 2022
Arab News

RIYADH: With less than a fortnight to go before Saudi Arabia kick off their World Cup campaign against Argentina, the Green Falcons continue to get ready with a friendly against Panama.

The team, who have been preparing in Abu Dhabi, are keen to get the squad fully fit before the start of football’s greatest competition.

Saleh Al-Shehri, who continued fitness work, joined Wednesday’s training session. Captain Salman Al-Faraj performed exercises under medical staff supervision.

But in a boost to Harvé Renard’s team, Sultan Al-Ghannam and Nasser Al-Dosari returned to general training at the Emirates Palace Stadium, where the Green Falcons have been plotting their World Cup plans for the past few weeks.

The team has beaten Iceland and North Macedonia and drew with Albania and Honduras in friendlies. They’ll be hoping to keep that unbeaten streak as they face Panama on Thursday.

The squad will face their toughest preparation match yet as they take on fellow World Cup qualifiers Croatia next week in the Saudi capital before they jet off to Qatar.

Saudi Arabia are joined in Group C of the World Cup by Argentina, Poland and Mexico. Their first clash will be against a Lionel Messi-led Argentina at Lusail Stadium, Qatar on Nov. 22.

Topics: Green Falcons Saudi Arabia

$5m purse for Aramco Saudi Ladies International to match men’s prize

$5m purse for Aramco Saudi Ladies International to match men’s prize
Updated 09 November 2022
Arab News

$5m purse for Aramco Saudi Ladies International to match men's prize

$5m purse for Aramco Saudi Ladies International to match men’s prize
  • Five-fold fund increase sees parity with men’s PIF Saudi International
  • Purse is third largest on Ladies European Tour, with winner set to receive $750,000
Updated 09 November 2022
Arab News

The prize money on offer at the Ladies European Tour’s Aramco Saudi Ladies International presented by PIF will undergo a significant five-fold increase next year from $1 million to $5 million.

Women golfers will now compete for equal prize money to men in the PIF Saudi International powered by SoftBank Investment Advisers on the Asian Tour and the purse will be the third largest on the LET, offering a check for $750,000 to the tournament champion.

The increased prize money will start when the tournament takes place for the fourth consecutive year at Royal Greens Golf & Country Club in King Abdullah Economic City from Feb. 16-19, 2023, as part of a renewed agreement between the LET and Golf Saudi.

Golf Saudi Deputy Chairman and CEO Majed Al-Sorour said: “After three successful years of the Aramco Saudi Ladies International, we are delighted to offer the women equal prize money to the men from 2023 as part of our ambitious plans to attract the world’s best players and inspire homegrown talents.

“It’s hugely exciting to unveil a five-fold increase in the prize fund and this only highlights our desire to help to raise the profile of women’s golf further and give the players the rewards that they deserve. Golf Saudi is not only committed to providing life-changing prize funds for female golfers, but also continuing to encourage females to get involved in the game of golf throughout the Kingdom.”

The tournament will assemble a strong field of 120 competitors, comprising the LET, the Rolex Women’s World Golf Rankings and sponsor invitations.

“The increased purse for the Aramco Saudi Ladies International presented by PIF is a landmark moment for our tour, and for women’s sport globally,” said LET CEO Alexandra Armas.

“It will allow the tournament to grow in every way, from its purpose and impact on social change to the delivery of exceptional experiences for fans, and for players at the event and in the community. This is a message to all young women that golf is for them, and they can pursue the sport as a passion and as a career.”

Since the inaugural Aramco Saudi Ladies International in 2020, thousands of Saudi women and girls have taken to the fairways across the country and committed to learning golf, aligning with the Kingdom’s wider ambitions under Vision 2030, which aims to get more Saudis regularly active. In fact, 1,000 young girls signed up to play the game within just four days of the launch of the Ladies First Club, and by 2030, the intention is for more than 1 million Saudis to have actively tried golf.

Golf Saudi is also working with EDGA to promote golf for all players with disabilities, regardless of their ability, and to ensure that people with disabilities are able to feel welcome and take part in golf in its many forms.

“Showcasing the best female golfers in the world as role models is integral to the games growth and increasing participation numbers, as if females of the Kingdom can see it, they can be it,” Al-Sorour added. “This is another important step on our journey to grow golf, and specifically women’s golf, throughout Saudi Arabia.”

Topics: Majed Al-Sorour Aramco Saudi Ladies International PIF Saudi International

Anticipation builds ahead of Saudi Baja 2022 at Hail

Anticipation builds ahead of Saudi Baja 2022 at Hail
Updated 09 November 2022
Arab News

Anticipation builds ahead of Saudi Baja 2022 at Hail

Anticipation builds ahead of Saudi Baja 2022 at Hail
  • Riyadh driver Yazeed Al-Rajhi heads the FIA car field and faces a desert duel with Czech rival Miroslav Zapletal for the FIA World Cup Drivers’ Championship
  • The Saudi Baja provides motorcycle and quad riders with the last opportunity to score FIA Baja World Cup points and qualify for the final to be held in Dubai
Updated 09 November 2022
Arab News

HAIL; Saudi Arabia: Anticipation is building ahead of Saudi Baja 2022 Hail as the three-day event gets underway with a ceremonial start and a 18km desert Qualifying Stage on Thursday afternoon.

The seventh round of both the FIA World Cup for Cross-Country Bajas and the FIM Bajas World Cup, round three of the FIA Middle East Cup for Cross-Country Bajas and the third event in the Saudi Toyota Rally Championship is being organized by the Saudi Automobile and Motorcycle Federation (SAMF), in conjunction with the Ministry of Sport and in partnership with Abdul Latif Jameel (ALJ) Motors.

Riyadh driver Yazeed Al-Rajhi heads the FIA car field and faces a desert duel with Czech rival Miroslav Zapletal for the FIA World Cup Drivers’ Championship. The Toyota Hilux and Ford F-150 Evo drivers are separated by just one point in the standings heading into the Hail showdown. Al-Rajhi also holds the advantage at the halfway point of the Saudi Toyota Rally Championship.

The Czech’s Slovakian co-driver Marek Sykora is a firm favorite to win the FIA Co-drivers’ title in the absence of Michael Orr. The Ulsterman is still recuperating from an injury sustained in Poland and has been replaced in recent weeks alongside Al-Rajhi by German co-driver Dirk von Zitzewitz.

Brazilian Cristiano de Sousa Batista, Dutchman Kees Koolen and Spaniard Fernando Alvarez are locked in a three-way tie for third place in the Drivers’ Championship. They trail Al-Rajhi by 30 points and are also fighting for the FIA T4 and T3 titles in their respective South Racing Can-Ams.

Alvarez holds a 45-point lead over Saudi team-mate Dania Akeel in the T3 drivers’ rankings, while De Sousa Batista trails Kuwait’s Meshari Al-Thefiri by 18 points in the T4 tussle. Saudi driver Saeed Al-Mouri and Spaniard Eduard Pons ae also registered for T4 points in the FIA World Cup at the Saudi Baja in their Can-Ams.

Alvarez and Akeel face T3 competition from Qatar’s Mohammed Al-Attiyah, Saudi female driver Mashael Al-Obaidan and the experienced Saleh Al-Saif in their Can-Ams.

The outcome of the FIA Middle East Cup for Cross-Country Bajas is wide open. In the absence of two of his main rivals, Saudi driver Hamad Al-Harbi has the chance to snatch the overall championship lead and move ahead of both Aliyyah Koloc and her sister Yasmeen in the T3 rankings.

Italian driver Camelia Liparoti will lock horns with Lithuania’s Egidijus Valeiša and Saudi female racer Maha Al-Hamali for Middle East Cup points in T4. Liparoti currently holds third place in the points’ standings.

The Saudi Baja provides motorcycle and quad riders with the last opportunity to score FIA Baja World Cup points and qualify for the final to be held at the last round in Dubai at the start of December.

Emirati Mohammed Al-Balooshi currently tops the rankings with Portugal’s Fabio Magalhães on 45 points and knows that a win in Hail will give him a maximum 50-point score to take to the final.

Riders hoping to improve their position before Dubai include young Jordanian Abdullah Abu Aishah, Kuwait’s Abdullah Al-Shatti, Qatar-based Australian Martin Chalmers, Spaniard Margot Llobera, Briton Makis Rees-Stavros and Saudi riders, Mishal Al-Ghuneim and Abdulhalim Al-Mogheera.

Abdulmajeed Al-Khulaifi has already amassed the maximum 50 points for two wins in the quad category but the Saudi will be hoping to secure the top step of the podium once again on his Yamaha Raptor 700. Amongst his rivals in the FIM Bajas World Cup quad category are third-placed Hani Al-Noumesi and Faisal Al-Suwayh.

Leading riders in the over-450cc category include Austrian Simon Francis, the UAE’s Hamdan Al-Ali, Great Britain’s Steven Holt and the Qatari trio of Sheikh Mohammed Al-Thani, Mohammed Al-Kaabi and Yaghoob Azadi. They do not score points in the FIM series.

There is also a Saudi National Baja running behind the main FIA and FIM events and that has attracted a provisional 33-car field before final scrutineering and administration checks.

Tomorrow (Thursday), riders and drivers will cross the ceremonial start podium in Hail before tackling a challenging 18km Qualifying Stage that will determine the start order for the respective car, motorcycle and quad Bajas on Friday morning.

Topics: Saudi Baja 2022 Hail Saudi Automobile and Motorcycle Federation (SAMF) Saudi Ministry of Sport Yazeed Al-Rajhi Dania Akeel

Top women golfers set for Aramco Series Challenge in Jeddah

Top women golfers set for Aramco Series Challenge in Jeddah
Updated 08 November 2022
SALEH FAREED

Top women golfers set for Aramco Series Challenge in Jeddah

Top women golfers set for Aramco Series Challenge in Jeddah
  • Previous winners are back, including Charley Hull, Georgia Hall, Olivia Cowan and reigning individual champion Pia Babnik
  • The event will include an individual 54-hole stroke play tournament and a 36-hole team contest
Updated 08 November 2022
SALEH FAREED

JEDDAH: A world-class field of 108 women golfers from 26 countries will contest this weekend’s Aramco Team Series in Jeddah. 

Previous winners are back, including Charley Hull, Georgia Hall, Olivia Cowan and reigning individual champion Pia Babnik.

They will be joined by this year’s Aramco Team Series London individual winner, Bronte Law, and 2021 Aramco Team Series Sotogrande individual winner, Alison Lee.

Solheim Cup Captain Suzann Pettersen is also among the names, as are Moroccans Maha Haddioui and Lina Belmati.

The event will include an individual 54-hole stroke play tournament and a 36-hole team contest. Each has a prize pool of $500,000 (SR1.9 million).

Maha Haddioui. (Supplied)

Speaking in Jeddah on Tuesday, Georgia Hall, the English winner of the Aramco Saudi Ladies International held in the city in March, said: “I am very excited to be back to one of my favorite golf courses and looking forward to another challenge.”

Meanwhile, German golfer Cowan said she was looking forward to replicating her recent success as winner of this year’s Hero Women’s Indian Open  

“I don’t think I am under any pressure after my win In India. I had a good weekend there and came up on the top,” she said. “What I want to do this weekend here in Jeddah is just enjoy playing and see what happens.”

Both Hall and Cowan said that Saudi Arabia was doing great things promoting golf in the region.

Haddioui, the first Arab woman with playing privileges on the Ladies European Tour, said she was looking forward to her fifth consecutive year in Jeddah.

“To be part of the Aramco Series Challenge is incredible. I’m always happy to play in Saudi Arabia and hope to make a good result this weekend,” she said, adding other players were looking forward to competing in the Kingdom.

Lina Belmati. (Supplied)

Her fellow countrywoman Lina Belmati, who is returning to Jeddah for the second year in a row, said that she was ready for an exciting weekend.

“This is my second year and it has been a great experience to play among the best in Europe,” she said. “Hopefully I and Maha Haddioui, the only Arab golfers to play, will make a good impression and make our Arab world proud.

“I am very happy with the development of golf in the Arab countries. I hope for a better future and for Arabs to participate in golf. I thank the Aramco Team Championship Series for giving us this opportunity and providing the best possible organization for the championship.”

The Aramco Team Series is a new concept and the first team event series on any professional tour, where the world’s best compete in concurrent team and individual contests. This year’s event takes place between Nov. 9 and Nov. 11 at the Royal Green Golf and Country Club in King Abdullah Economic City, Jeddah.

Topics: Aramco Team Series Jeddah Charley Hull Georgia Hall Pia Babnik Maha Haddioui Lina Belmati Olivia Cowan

Four Saudi golf courses get world sustainability certification

Four Saudi golf courses get world sustainability certification
Updated 08 November 2022
Arab News

Four Saudi golf courses get world sustainability certification

Four Saudi golf courses get world sustainability certification
  • GEO Foundation accredits Golf Saudi and its national strategy
Updated 08 November 2022
Arab News

RIYADH: Four golf courses in Saudi Arabia have been accredited by the GEO Foundation for Sustainable Golf, the international nonprofit dedicated to this assessment process.

Golf Saudi announced this week the accreditation of three courses in Riyadh and Jeddah at the Aramco Team Series-Jeddah, which are the Dirab Golf & Country Club, Riyadh Golf Club and Royal Greens Golf & Country Club. The administrators of the courses have agreed to further improvements over the next three years.

In addition, the GEO Foundation also certified the Safaa Golf Club at King Abdullah University of Science and Technology, or KAUST, which is maintained and operated by Mohawarean Specialized Golf Services, or MGS. It is the first private facility in Saudi Arabia to achieve certification.

In 2020, Golf Saudi launched its comprehensive National Golf Sustainability Strategy, which since its inception embarked on developments across several environmental, economic and social aspects of the sport. A key component of the strategy was ensuring that all golf clubs in Saudi Arabia work to improve on all levels.

“Ever since the formation of Golf Saudi, we have continued to demonstrate the strength of our collective commitment as well as our leadership in sustainability. Following news of the GEO certification across four clubs in the Kingdom shows that we are on track in our journey toward playing an active part in our sport’s contribution to prioritizing environmental and climate issues,” said Yasir Al-Rumayyan, chairman of Golf Saudi and the Saudi Golf Federation. “This follows on last year’s news when Golf Saudi became an official signatory of the UN Sport for Climate Framework, confirming our collective mission to contribute actively to Saudi’s Vision 2030 and to be a part of the Kingdom’s low-carbon future.”

Jonathan Smith, founder and executive director of the GEO Foundation, said: “It is encouraging to see Golf Saudi making progress in the delivery of their national sustainability strategy. Two years on from the launch of this comprehensive framework, the national association continues to provide direction for all involved in golf in Saudi Arabia. And this now extends to these four facilities, which have received GEO certification in light of work to date and also commitments for continual improvement.” 

Nicholas Davies, MGS’ general manager, who oversees Safaa Golf Club at KAUST, said he was delighted to work alongside Golf Saudi and to use the sustainability program from the GEO Foundation to implement the national sustainability strategy.

“(We will) work firsthand with both teams to ensure that we not only implement the highest standards but also build environmental innovation into the development and operation of our facility. Some of our key focuses are ecosystem restoration through golf here within KAUST, harnessing renewable energy, comprehensive water resource management, and building circularity into our club’s supply chain.”

All clubs will also have their carbon balances calculated, tracking all data needed for emissions and sequestration through the OnCourse digital platform provided by the GEO Foundation.

 

Topics: Saudi Arabia golf Saudi sport

