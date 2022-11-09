You are here

Minister highlights Jordan’s tourism recovery at World Travel Market London

Jordanian delegation addressing the World Travel Market in London and discussing the Jordanian tourism industry’s path to recovery following the effects of COVID-19 pandemic. (Petra)
Updated 09 November 2022
Arab News

  • Tourism minister Nayef Fayez highlighted about the contribution budget airlines have made by increasing the number of low-cost flights to the country
  • About 4,500 tourists visit Petra and 2,518 visit Jerash governorate each day, said Jordan Tourism Board chief, the highest number since the pandemic
Arab News

AMMAN: Delegates at World Travel Market in London on Wednesday heard about the Jordanian tourism industry’s path to recovery following the effects of COVID-19 pandemic.
Tourism minister Nayef Fayez said that revenues have been improving since the start of this year, the Jordan News Agency reported.
During a media briefing by the Jordan Tourism Board at the event, the minister said low-cost flights have contributed to the recovery, as budget airlines such as Ryanair, Easy Jet, Wizz Air and Transavia have helped to increase the number of flights to the country.
Fayez also highlighted investment opportunities in the tourism and hotel industries, in particular in southern Jordan.
Abdul Razzaq Arabiyyat, the director-general of the JTB, said: “Our goal is to achieve pre-pandemic visitor numbers.”
He revealed that the number of tourists from the Arabian Gulf who have visited Jordan this year exceeds the figure from 2019. About 4,500 tourists visit the ancient city of Petra each day, he said, and there are 2,518 daily visitors to Jerash Governorate, the highest numbers since the pandemic. Such figures are a positive indicator of recovery, he added.
Arabiyyat also talked about the Jordan Pass, which grants easy entry to more than 40 Jordanian tourist attractions. In addition, he highlighted campaigns by travel businesses Expedia and Skyscanner that are promoting Jordan as a destination for visitors to the region during the FIFA World Cup in Qatar, which kicks off on Nov. 20, along with incentives programs for international trip organizers and charter flight operators.

Top Iran actor posts defiant picture without headscarf

Updated 46 min 8 sec ago
AFP

  • Taraneh Alidoosti's apparent act of defiance comes as weeks of protests have rocked the country since the death of Mahsa Amini
  • She held a Kurdish-language slogan of the protest movement reading "Jin. Jiyan. Azadi." (Woman. Life. Freedom.)
AFP

PARIS: One of Iran’s most prominent actors on Wednesday posted an image of herself on social media without the headscarf mandatory for women in the Islamic republic.
Taraneh Alidoosti’s apparent act of defiance comes as weeks of protests have rocked the country since the death of Mahsa Amini. The 22-year-old Kurdish Iranian woman died in mid-September after being arrested by the morality police in Tehran for allegedly flouting the country’s strict dress rules for women.
Alidoosti, one of the best-known actors remaining in Iran and who has publicly backed the protest movement, posted the image of herself with her head uncovered on her official Instagram account.
She held a Kurdish-language slogan of the protest movement reading “Jin. Jiyan. Azadi.” (Woman. Life. Freedom.).
Alidoosti is a regular star in films by award-winning director Asghar Farhadi, including “The Salesman,” which took the Oscar for best foreign language film in 2017.
Days ago on Instagram, the actor vowed to remain in her homeland at “any price,” saying she planned to stop working and instead support the families of those killed or arrested in the protest crackdown.
“I am the one who stays here and I have no intention of leaving,” said the 38-year-old, denying having any foreign passport or residence.
“I will stay, I will halt working. I will stand by the families of prisoners and those killed. I will be their advocate,” she said.
“I will fight for my home. I will pay any price to stand up for my rights, and most importantly, I believe in what we are building together today,” she added.
Alidoosti has been a prominent presence on the Iranian cinema scene since her teens and also starred in the recent acclaimed movie by director Saeed Roustayi “Leila’s Brothers,” which was shown at this year’s Cannes festival.
She is known as a forthright defender of women’s rights and wider human rights in Iran.
Iranian cinema figures were under pressure even before the start of the protest movement sparked by Amini’s death.
Prize-winning directors Mohammad Rasoulof and Jafar Panahi remain in detention after they were arrested earlier this year.
When major protests rocked the country in November 2019, Alidoosti declared that Iranians were “millions of captives” rather than citizens.

Houthis launch fresh drone attack on Yemeni port 

Updated 09 November 2022
Saeed Al-Batati

  • The internationally recognized government designated the Houthi movement as a terrorist group in October after drone attacks on oil installations in Hadramout and Shabwa
  • The militia has threatened to attack ships taking oil to the international market if the government does not pay public employees in regions under Houthi control
Saeed Al-Batati

AL-MUKALLA: A drone launched by the Iran-backed Houthis hit a commercial port in the southern Yemeni province of Shabwa on Wednesday when an oil tanker was offloading fuel.

A local official told Arab News that the drone landed near an oil ship at the Rudum terminal. No casualties were reported in the latest in a string of drone strikes on government-controlled ports since early last month.

“The strike appears to be a warning, similar to those on the Dhabbah port in Hadramout and the Al-Nashima port in Shabwa,” said a Yemeni official who requested anonymity.

The internationally recognized government designated the Houthi movement as a terrorist group in October after drone attacks on oil installations in Hadramout and Shabwa.

An earlier attack on Hadramout’s Al-Mukalla port, on Oct. 25, came days after the government threatened to withdraw from a UN-brokered truce and the Stockholm Agreement, which seeks to keep goods and humanitarian aid flowing through Yemen’s ports.

The movement has threatened to attack ships taking oil to the international market if the government does not pay public employees in regions under Houthi control.

This is despite agreeing in the UN-brokered truce to pay them with cash gained from fuel ships entering Hodeidah port, with the government making up any shortfall.

Yemeni experts and analysts argue that the Houthis began attacks on government-run ports after the administration opted not to use force to defend itself.

Ali Al-Fakih, editor of Al-Masdar Online, told Arab News that the Houthis’ first two drone assaults in Shabwa and Hadramout were intended to test the government.

"The Houthis want to send a message to the world that they control Yemeni ports and that all transactions must be done with their authorization,” he said. “They aim to impose their hegemony, compelling everyone to accept their conditions.”

Rashad Al-Alimi, head of Yemen’s Presidential Leadership Council, said in a speech to Arab leaders in Algeria on Nov. 3 that Houthi drone attacks caused his administration to shut off oil shipments through oil facilities in Hadramout and Shabwa.

EU seeking to adopt new Iran sanctions next week: Germany

Updated 09 November 2022
AFP

  • “We stand with the men and women of Iran, not only today, but as long as it is necessary”: German FM
  • The bloc had already imposed sanctions in mid-October against Iran’s “morality police” and 11 officials
AFP

BERLIN: The European Union will seek to adopt new sanctions against Iran next week over the Islamic republic’s deadly crackdown on protests, Germany’s foreign minister said Wednesday.
“We are working flat out on the next package of sanctions,” Annalena Baerbock said on Twitter. “We want to adopt it next week.”
“We won’t let up,” she added. “We stand with the men and women of Iran, not only today, but as long as it is necessary.”
EU foreign ministers are due to meet in Brussels on Monday.
The bloc had already imposed sanctions in mid-October against Iran’s “morality police” and 11 officials including the telecommunications minister.
Iran has been rocked by demonstrations over the death of Mahsa Amini, a 22-year-old Iranian of Kurdish origin, following her arrest in Tehran for allegedly flouting the country’s strict hijab dress rules for women.
The crackdown on nationwide protests since her death has killed at least 304 people, including 41 children and 24 women, says the Oslo-based group Iran Human Rights (IHR).

Two Palestinians killed by Israeli soldiers

Updated 09 November 2022
Mohammed Najib

  • A teenager was shot and died later, while 56 were injured during an Israeli raid early on Wednesday in the city of Nablus
  • A branch of the militant Palestinian group Al-Aqsa Martyrs’ Brigade called the teenage victim “our martyr”
Mohammed Najib

RAMALLAH: Two Palestinians have been killed by Israeli soldiers in the occupied West Bank.
A teenager was shot and died later, while 56 were injured during an Israeli raid early on Wednesday in the city of Nablus. Palestinian officials identified the victim as Mahdi Hashash, 15.
Ali Issa, 29, another Palestinian, was killed by soldiers on Wednesday evening west of Jenin in the northern West Bank, the Palestinian Health Ministry announced.
The Palestinian Red Crescent Society said Hashash was seriously injured after being shot in the abdomen, and doctors later pronounced him dead. Three others were hit by rubber bullets while 53 suffered the effects of gas inhalation.
A branch of the militant Palestinian group Al-Aqsa Martyrs’ Brigade called the teenage victim “our martyr.”
Clashes occurred after dozens of Israeli settlers stormed the location after midnight, and the confrontations continued into the early hours of Wednesday.
Mourners at Hashish’s funeral chanted slogans condemning “the crimes of the Israeli occupation against the Palestinian people.”
Palestinian government spokesperson Ibrahim Melhem, speaking to Arab News, described incursions into the West Bank as “systematic state terrorism” coordinated between the Israeli armed forces and settlers.
He said: “There is no difference anymore between the Israeli armed forces and the systematic settler terrorism against the Palestinians, with no respect for the lives of Palestinians, including children.”
Hamas spokesman Hazem Qassem said that Palestinians’ continued resistance against Israeli aggression confirms their determination to continue their fight.
He added: “The blood of the martyrs has always been a fuel for the escalation of our people’s revolution and a motive to continue fighting the occupier until our people’s goals of freedom and independence are achieved.”
The Popular Front for the Liberation of Palestine called for the support of all resistance groups in the West Bank.
The Israeli daily newspaper Haaretz reported that a political event had been organized at Joseph’s Tomb on the outskirts of Nablus, with the approval of Brig. Gen. Avi Plaut, the military commander of the IDF in the West Bank.
Elected officials from the Knesset attended the event and it was reported the politicians were invited by the head of the settlement council in the West Bank, Yossi Dagan.
The decision was in the face of warnings by senior security officials who said that holding a political event there could lead to renewed confrontations in the Nablus area.
Israeli troops arrested 14 Palestinians in various locations in the West Bank and Jerusalem on Wednesday.
Soldiers also took into their possession two mobile homes east of Yatta, south of Hebron, in the West Bank.
Coordinator of the Protection and Resilience Committees in the South Hebron Mountains Fuad Al-Amour said the army’s move coincided with the onset of rains to put pressure on residents to leave their land, vacating it for settlers.
Israeli soldiers have killed 135 Palestinians in the West Bank since the start of the year.

Lebanon receives US food aid, Egyptian medical supplies to combat cholera

Updated 09 November 2022
NAJIA HOUSSARI

  • On the sidelines of his participation at COP27 in Sharm El-Sheikh, Mikati held many meetings, in which he requested assistance for Lebanon to overcome its economic crisis
NAJIA HOUSSARI

BEIRUT: The US has pledged more than $72 million in emergency food assistance to Lebanon aimed at helping over 650,000 of the most vulnerable people in the country, including refugees from Syria.

Samantha Power, administrator of the US Agency for International Development, announced the aid during a visit to Lebanon on Wednesday.

She met local farmers affected by the deteriorating food security situation in the country.

Power said: “Through the UN World Food Programme, this funding will provide food parcels including rice, lentils and chickpeas for Lebanese families, and electronic food vouchers for Syrian refugees to use in local shops, which supports the Lebanese economy.”

The dollar exchange rate has reached 40,000 Lebanese pounds against the US dollar on the black market, impacting prices amid fears of unprecedented inflation.

Fuel prices have surged in the country due to the uncontrolled dollar exchange rate.

According to the US Embassy in Lebanon, “the repercussions of the Russian-Ukrainian war have impacted food and gasoline prices in Lebanon, depriving more people of food security and worsening the economic crisis in the country.”

The embassy added: “Lebanon usually imports about 80 percent of its wheat from Ukraine. Foodstuff prices in Lebanon have increased between October 2019 and June 2022 by more than 2000 percent. When people lose their income source, the most vulnerable families can no longer afford the food they need.”

The new emergency food assistance is part of worldwide USAID relief amounting to $2 billion announced by US President Joe Biden last September to address the global food security crisis, the embassy said.

“Since 2012, the US has granted over $3 billion in humanitarian aid to secure the needs of the most vulnerable groups in Lebanon,” it added.

Parallel to Power’s visit, Robert Oliphant, parliamentary secretary to the Canadian foreign minister, said that Canada “will continue to cooperate with the Lebanese government.”

After meeting Caretaker Prime Minister Najib Mikati, Oliphant said: “Canada will support Lebanon in all fields, but the required reforms should be implemented to advance the process of signing the final agreement between Lebanon and the IMF.”

Oliphant also stressed the need for Lebanon to elect a new president and form a government.

On the sidelines of his participation at COP27 in Sharm El-Sheikh, Mikati held many meetings, in which he requested assistance for Lebanon to overcome its economic crisis.

A source familiar with the meetings said: “In response to Mikati’s request, everyone agreed on the necessity to elect a president as soon as possible and form a government that can be dealt with regarding providing Lebanon with assistance.”

Meanwhile, an Egyptian military plane carrying a donation of 17 tons of medicines, vaccines and medical supplies arrived in Beirut on Wednesday. The donation aims to combat the spread of cholera in Syrian refugee camps and some Lebanese communities in the north, the south and in Bekaa.

Caretaker Minister of Public Health Firass Abiad oversaw the delivery last Thursday of 600,000 cholera vaccine doses provided by the World Health Organization.

Moreover, the EU announced that it had allocated &euro;800,000 ($803,500) toward community-based water, sanitation and hygiene interventions in areas with high levels of cholera cases in Lebanon.

Janez Lenarcic, commissioner for crisis management in the European Commission, said: “The situation in Lebanon has gone from bad to worse, with about 80 percent of the population living in poverty. Cholera is an indication of this deteriorating situation and it couldn’t have happened at a worse time.”

He added: “The EU funding will allow our partners in the humanitarian field to deploy rapid response teams and make sure that affected communities consume clean water.”

