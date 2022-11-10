Saudi ports record 15.3% rise in container throughput volumes in October

RIYADH: Saudi ports recorded a 15.33 percent increase in container throughput volumes in October 2022 compared to the same period in the previous year.

During October, container throughput volume reached a total of 694,517 twenty-foot equivalent units, compared to the 602,210 TEUs, during the same period in 2021 the Saudi Ports Authority, known as Mawani, said in a press release.

It noted that the exported container throughput in October witnessed a rise of 17.75 percent to reach 202,030 TEUs against 171,579 TEUs recorded in October 2021.

Similarly, imported container throughput reached 214,174 TEUs in October, a rise of 23.02 percent compared to the same period last year.

In a bid to strengthen national food security, food volumes climbed up at a 12.35 percent yearly growth rate to 2.3 million tons from 2.1 million tons.

The statement added the increase was an outcome of Mawani’s initiatives that aim to develop the maritime sector and increase operational efficiency.

This aligns with the objectives of the National Transport and Logistics Strategy launched in June last year.

The strategy aims to position the Kingdom as a global logistics hub connecting three continents and improve all transport services in support of Saudi Vision 2030.

Last month, Mawani signed two contracts totaling SR642 million ($170 million) to deepen and establish new berths at Jeddah Islamic port.

The two contracts were signed with contractors PC Marine Services and Modern Building Leaders, the latter in a consortium with Huta Hegerfeld Saudia, according to a statement.

The signature underpins a transformative shift in port operations by implementing over 160 projects in a bid to position Saudi Arabia as a global logistics hub connecting three major continents.