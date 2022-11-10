UK police bail student arrested for egging Charles III

LONDON: A British university student who was arrested for throwing eggs at King Charles III on Thursday said he had been banned from carrying eggs in public as part of his bail conditions.
Patrick Thelwell, 23, was released from custody after Wednesday’s incident in York, northern England, during a visit by the monarch.
North Yorkshire Police said he was arrested on suspicion of a public order offense.
None of the eggs hit Charles, 73, and he was ushered away by minders.
Shouts of “not my king” were heard in the crowd and claims that Britain was “built on the blood of slaves,” prompting boos from other onlookers.
Police then moved in to detain a man, who was restrained and bundled into the back of a van, television images of the incident showed.
Thelwell told the Daily Mirror newspaper that people were “literally screaming and wailing with pure rage.”
“People were ripping chunks... of my hair out, they were spitting at me. People lost their minds,” he was quoted as saying.
Thelwell, a York University student and environmental activist who opposes the monarchy, said he had received death threats.
He said he was released at 10:00 p.m. (2200 GMT) on Wednesday on condition he does not go within 500 meters of the king.
He is also not allowed to possess any eggs in public, which he claimed to have had amended so he could go grocery shopping.
Argentina FM Santiago Cafiero sees energy transition, civil nuclear technology as key to joint Saudi-Argentine fight against climate change
Argentina has solar and green hydrogen and sustainability initiatives such as regenerative agriculture to offer, Cafiero told Arab News during exclusive interview
He said the two countries should connect not only through commercial and political developments but also in areas of culture and institutions
Updated 22 min 27 sec ago
NOOR NUGALI
RIYADH: Energy transition, civil nuclear technology and environmental sustainability are among the many potential areas of cooperation between Argentina and Saudi Arabia in the fight against climate change, Santiago Cafiero, the Argentine minister of foreign affairs, said during an exclusive interview with Arab News on Wednesday.
Considerations such as these are high on the global diplomatic agenda this month. Cafiero’s visit to Saudi Arabia coincides with the ongoing UN Climate Change Conference (COP27) in Egypt, where the Kingdom is showcasing its Saudi Green and Middle East Green Initiatives.
“Argentina has signed up to the international commitments and it has actually raised its ambitions with respect to carbon emissions,” said Cafiero, highlighting the South American nation’s commitment to achieve carbon neutrality by 2050.
In this context, he cited energy-transition projects involving solar and green hydrogen as well as sustainability initiatives such as regenerative agriculture as some of the country’s many strengths.
“Argentina is the eighth largest country in the world. It has an immense geography, and it has natural resources that are very well known. But we also take great care of them. We have a view of sustainable productive development with respect to the environment and we intend to keep it that way,” he said.
“Argentina has an important role to play in terms of the energy transition. Today we have green hydrogen projects and we also have developments of strategic minerals for electro mobility, such as copper and lithium. Argentina can really become an important player for the energy transition and there I think we can do cooperative work with Saudi Arabia.”
Cafiero’s visit to the Kingdom — his first as Argentina’s top diplomat — comes as the world faces multiple overlapping crises — from the residual effects of the COVID-19 pandemic to inflation, climate pressures and the war in Ukraine — that have caused disruptions to global food and energy supply chains.
While Saudi Arabia and Argentina have risen to these challenges in their own ways, Cafiero believes the two countries have much to contribute by cooperating in everything from business and diplomacy to energy security.
“In this time of uncertainty, I think that friendly countries like Saudi Arabia and Argentina have a lot to contribute to the world if they come together, if they work together and cooperate,” Cafiero told Arab News.
According to Cafiero, Saudi Arabia and Argentina have “all the possibilities” to connect their two peoples commercially, politically and in the areas of culture and clean energy.
“Argentina has natural and human resources,” he said, “and it also has a strong political inclination to move in this direction together with Saudi Arabia when it comes to developing business links, trade, and also to lend a hand to the rest of the world to provide energy and secure food.”
Last year, Argentina’s President Alberto Fernandez urged investors from Saudi Arabia and other countries to “turn your gaze to Argentina,” saying that he wanted foreign investment that “produces and wins.” Since then, fresh business ties have already been established.
“Today, the work that we are carrying forward, in the ministry of foreign affairs and international trade, is that of a road map for strategic sectors that we understand are of interest to Saudi Arabia. These are agribusiness and the biotechnology industry,” said Cafiero.
“And then we also have an interesting development in knowledge-driven economy and strategic minerals. Argentina also has a great capacity for its own development of services related to non-conventional gas production, and high-tech sectors such as the satellite industry or the application of nuclear technology for peaceful purposes.”
Civil nuclear technology is a promising area of cooperation between the two countries. Saudi Arabia — blessed not only with the great gift of oil but also with vast reserves of the uranium required for nuclear generation — is currently planning its first reactor in collaboration with the International Atomic Energy Agency.
“Argentina looks back on 70 years of work on nuclear technology for peaceful purposes,” said Cafiero. “In fact, we are developing a reactor for studies here in Saudi Arabia and for the development of applications related to nuclear technology. That is, applications related to nuclear medicine, cancer treatment and some even applied to agricultural products.
“We also apply nuclear technology to eliminate plastic from the oceans, which is something we are already doing in Antarctica.”
For all its technological strengths, Argentina’s economy has endured several turbulent years, mainly owing to chronic inflation. Last month, the IMF, which has described the country’s economic situation as “fragile,” approved a $17.5 billion loan to Buenos Aires — the second installment of a $44 billion support package.
FASTFACT
* $1.03bn - Value of Saudi imports from Argentina in 2021.
(Source: UN COMTRADE)
Cafiero says that the Argentine economy has now returned to growth, resulting in booming exports, record foreign investment and rising employment.
“We are optimistic about the path that the Argentine economy is taking,” said Cafiero. “We had three consecutive years of economic recession: 2018, 2019 and 2020, with the pandemic.
“Only in 2021 Argentina started to grow again and it grew a lot: 10.3 percent this year. In the first half of this year, we also have a growth of six points in gross national product. So we believe that we are on the right track.”
He added: “During the last year 1.2 million jobs have been created. So far this year, 30,000 jobs have been generated every month … In the first half of the year 2022 we have a record investment rate in the history of Argentina and we are going to reach record export levels during this year.”
Despite its recent economic misfortunes, Argentina remains well known for its wealth of cultural icons, from its acclaimed authors such as Victoria Ocampo and musical greats such as Diego Torres to its celebrated sportsmen Messi and Maradona.
As Saudi Arabia emerges as the Middle East’s new hub for the arts, culture, music, sports and filmmaking, Cafiero believes there is a role for soft power in forging closer ties between the Kingdom and Argentina.
“I think we have all the possibilities to bring more Argentina to Saudi Arabia, and more Saudi Arabia to Argentina,” he said. “We should therefore connect these two peoples not only in their commercial and political development, but we also have to move forward from a cultural point of view.
Referring to Saudi Arabia’s opening match against much-fancied Argentina at the World Cup in Qatar on Nov. 22, Cafiero said: “With respect to football, although we are only divided by one match and we both want our team to win. It really is a sport that builds bridges.”
On the diplomatic front, the Arab Gulf states have long had concerns about Iranian and Hezbollah activities in Latin America. Several regional governments have made attempts to build ties with Iran, doing little to relieve those concerns.
Such attempts by Argentina have been less pronounced in recent decades. After a period of nuclear cooperation that began in the mid-1980s, relations with Iran were set back by two bombings in Buenos Aires in the early 1990s.
Those bombings, the first of the Israeli embassy in 1992 and the second that of the Argentine Israelite Mutual Association in 1994, destroyed what had previously been a close and mutually beneficial relationship.
“Argentina’s diplomatic relationship with Iran is on a rather low level, as a result of the attacks that Argentina suffered in 1992 and 1994,” said Cafiero.
“At that time, the Argentine justice system requested Iranian authorities to be part of the investigation but they did not cooperate. Since then, this relationship is therefore a tense one.”
By contrast, Cafiero says Saudi Arabia and Argentina can strengthen the international order through cooperation, and enrich one another by establishing cultural and institutional bridges.
“We need a safer world and we strive for that security from the basis of a multilateralism in solidarity,” he said.
“I think we both have two cultures that are very powerful cultures and they should build bridges between each other. Once they know and understand each other, they will surely enrich each other.”
"The government must look at the huge vote for strike action across swathes of the civil service," said PCS General Secretary Mark Serwotka
Union bosses are demanding a 10 percent pay rise to match the country's high inflation rate
Updated 10 November 2022
AFP
LONDON: Some 100,000 UK civil servants on Thursday voted to strike, in the latest industrial action to hit a country wracked by a cost-of-living crisis.
More than half of members of the Public and Commercial Services (PCS) union working in 126 employer areas including in the Home Office, Department for Transport and the Department for Work and Pensions voted to strike, exceeding the 50 percent threshold needed to trigger a walkout.
“The government must look at the huge vote for strike action across swathes of the civil service and realize it can no longer treat its workers with contempt,” said PCS General Secretary Mark Serwotka.
“Our members have spoken and if the government fails to listen to them, we’ll have no option than to launch a prolonged program of industrial action reaching into every corner of public life.
“Civil servants have willingly and diligently played a vital role in keeping the country running during the pandemic but enough is enough,” he added.
Union bosses are demanding a 10 percent pay rise to match the country’s high inflation rate.
The cost-of-living crisis is leading to widespread UK strikes, with train workers, legal staff, dockers and even nurses among those walking out.
Ukraine says it has retaken 12 villages in Kherson since Wednesday
Advance took place less than a day after Moscow ordered its troops to withdraw from the Russian-held pocket
Updated 10 November 2022
Agencies
KYIV: Ukraine said Thursday its forces had reclaimed a dozen towns and villages in the southern Kherson region after Russian forces announced they were pulling back troops from the strategic territory.
Ukrainian general Valeriy Zaluzhny said on social media that in the last day Ukraine’s forces had recaptured six settlements after fighting near Petropavlivka-Novoraisk and another six in the Pervomaiske-Kherson direction, capturing more than 200 square kilometers from Russian forces.
The advance took place less than a day after Moscow ordered its troops to withdraw from the entire Russian-held pocket on the west bank of the Dnipro River, including Kherson city, the only regional capital Russia had captured in nine months of war.
Ukrainian officials have so far mostly been wary in public, warning that Russians may still be planning to fight and sow destruction on their way out.
An adviser to Ukraine’s president said on Thursday Russia wanted to turn Kherson into a “city of death,” mining everything from apartments to sewers and planning to shell the city from the other side of the river.
“This is what (the) ‘Russian world’ looks like: came, robbed, celebrated, killed ‘witnesses’, left ruins and left,” Mykhailo Podolyak wrote on Twitter.
Russia denies it abuses civilians despite bombarding residential areas throughout the conflict. It has been evacuating thousands of civilians from the Kherson area in recent weeks in what Ukraine calls a forced deportation.
The Ukrainian military said it could neither confirm nor deny that Russian forces were indeed pulling out.
Zelensky himself was also cautious, mentioning Kherson just once in his daily overnight television address. Ukrainian forces were strengthening their positions “step by step” in the south, he said. “The enemy will make no gifts to us.”
Kyiv has hoped to trap thousands of Russian troops in the pocket, and appears to be advancing cautiously to protect its own troops, while inflicting as much damage as possible on the Russians as they try to escape across the river.
At the front north of Kherson there was less artillery audible than usual. A heavy fog had settled in overnight, light snow fell and the ground was coated with frost. Ukrainian troops manning checkpoints were buttoned up against the cold.
Vitaliy Kim, governor of Mykolaiv region which includes Snihurivka, stopped short of proclaiming the area liberated pending an official announcement by the military, but said authorities were planning a shipment of aid there.
Russia’s retreat order, just over a month after President Vladimir Putin proclaimed the annexation of an area he said would be part of Russia forever, is one of the most humiliating defeats Moscow has suffered so far. Russian state media and pro-Kremlin war hawks defended it as a necessary move while acknowledging a heavy blow.
“I know for sure that this decision was not easy for anyone. Not for those who took it, nor for those of us who understood it would be so but still prayed it wouldn’t happen,” said Margarita Simonyan, head of RT, Russia’s international propaganda channel.
Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu was shown on TV on Wednesday giving the retreat order in response to advice from his top commander who said it was necessary to save the lives of troops who would be better able to defend the Dnipro’s opposite bank.
General Mark Milley, chairman of the US joint chiefs of staff, said initial indicators suggested Russia was following through with its withdrawal, though it could take time to complete. US President Joe Biden said the withdrawal showed there were “some real problems with the Russian military.”
The retreat follows Russian defeats in northern and eastern Ukraine, and leaves Moscow with only limited gains to show for a “special military operation” that made it a pariah in the West, killed tens of thousands of its soldiers and led to its first nationwide mobilization since the second World War.
Russian forces are still holding on to other gains in the south, including a vital land route connecting Russia to the Crimea peninsula it seized in 2014, and some cities in the east that they mostly obliterated while capturing them.
A Russian withdrawal would directly free hundreds of thousands of Ukrainians from occupation, and protect hundreds of thousands more, in areas such as nearby Mykolayiv, from artillery that has hammered civilian homes.
It gives Kyiv momentum not only to recapture territory seized in this year’s invasion, but also to threaten Russia’s hold on lands it grabbed in 2014, including Crimea.
Taliban official: Women banned from Afghanistan’s gyms
Taliban ban on women using gyms and parks came into force this week
Taliban teams will begin monitoring establishments to check if women are still using them
Updated 10 November 2022
AP
KABUL: The Taliban is banning women from using gyms in Afghanistan, an official said Thursday, the religious group’s latest edict cracking down on women’s rights and freedoms since they took power more than a year ago.
The Taliban overran the country last year, seizing power in August 2021. They have banned girls from middle school and high school, despite initial promises to the country, restricted women from most fields of employment, and ordered them to wear head-to-toe clothing in public.
A spokesman from the Ministry of Virtue and Vice said the ban was being introduced because people were ignoring gender segregation orders and that women were not wearing the required hijab, or head covering. Women are also banned from parks.
The ban on women using gyms and parks came into force this week.
Mohammed Akef MoHajjer, a Taliban-appointed spokesman for the Ministry of Vice and Virtue, said the group had “tried its best” over the past 15 months to avoid closing parks and gyms for women, ordering separate days of the week for male and female access or imposing gender segregation. “But, unfortunately, the orders were not obeyed and the rules were violated, and we had to close parks and gyms for women,” said Mahjer.
“In most cases, we have seen both men and women together in parks and, unfortunately, the hijab was not observed. So we had to come up with another decision and for now we ordered all parks and gyms to be closed for women.”
Taliban teams will begin monitoring establishments to check if women are still using them, he said.
Hard-liners appear to hold sway in the Taliban-led administration, which struggles to govern and remains internationally isolated. An economic downturn has driven millions more Afghans into poverty and hunger as the flow of foreign aid has slowed to a trickle.
Thousands rally for justice after Indonesian stadium tragedy
Stampede at Kanjuruhan football stadium left 135 people dead last month
Supporters of Arema FC started the rally with the prayer at the in East Java’s Malang city
Updated 10 November 2022
AP
MALANG, Indonesia: Thousands of people in Indonesia rallied Thursday demanding justice and a thorough investigation into those they blame for the stampede at Kanjuruhan football stadium that left 135 people dead last month.
Supporters of Arema FC started the rally with the prayer at the in East Java’s Malang city as they commemorated 40 days since the tragedy that occurred after police fired tear gas at a domestic league football match and caused a deadly crush as spectators attempted to flee.
Protesters from regions outside of the Malang area joined the rally. Organizers have described the events leading up to the deaths of the football spectators as human rights violations.
“Do arrest and judge all actors behind and the executors on the field from the Kanjuruhan tragedy on October 1,” the Arema fans, known as “Aremania,” said in a written statement Thursday. “Make the Kanjuruhan tragedy a serious human rights violation and not just a minor human rights violation.
“Pay for all losses suffered by the victim and the victim’s family through compensation and restitution mechanisms.”
The protesters planned to visit several landmarks in Malang, including the Gajayana football stadium, Malang city square and Malang City Hall.
Malang Mayor Sutiaji, who like many Indonesians uses only one name, met the participants and thanked them for the peaceful rally. Government officials in Malang are wearing black for two days to mark 40 days since one of the world’s deadliest sporting disasters.
An investigation team, set up by Indonesian President Joko Widodo in response to a national outcry over the deaths, last month concluded that the tear gas was the main cause.
It said police on duty had no knowledge that the use of tear gas is prohibited at football stadiums and used it “indiscriminately” on the pitch, in the stands and outside the stadium, causing more than 42,000 spectators inside the 36,000-seat stadium to rush to the exits, several of which were locked.
The fact-finding team, which included government officials, football and security experts and activists, also concluded that the national football association, known as PSSI, had been negligent and had ignored safety and security regulations, and urged its chairman and executive committee to quit.
Police officers fired tear gas when fans flooded the pitch after Arema FC was defeated in a home match for the first time in 23 years by rival Persebaya Surabaya.
The match was attended only by Arema fans, as organizers had banned Persebaya supporters because of Indonesia’s history of violent football rivalries.
National Police have removed the police chiefs of East Java province and Malang district and suspended nine other officers over violations of professional ethics.
Authorities have said they are bringing criminal charges against six people for negligence, including the head of the league’s administration, PT Liga Indonesia Baru, two Arema FC officials and three police officers who allowed or ordered officers to use tear gas. They have been arrested by the East Java police and could face up to five years in jail.
FIFA President Gianni Infantino has met President Widodo and pledged to help improve stadium safety.