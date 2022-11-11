You are here

Infowars host ordered to pay $473M more to Sandy Hook families; total judgment climbs to $1.44 billion

Infowars founder and host Alex Jones. (Reuters/file photo)
  • Alex Jones had repeatedly claimed the massacre that killed 26 people was staged by “crisis actors” to enact more gun control
  • Christopher Mattei, a lawyer for the Sandy Hook families, said he hopes the award sends a message to conspiracy theorists who profit from lies.
HARTFORD, Connecticut: Infowars host Alex Jones and his company were ordered by a judge Thursday to pay an extra $473 million for promoting false conspiracy theories about the Sandy Hook school massacre, bringing the total judgment against him in a lawsuit filed by the victims’ families to a staggering $1.44 billion.
Connecticut Judge Barbara Bellis imposed the punitive damages on the Infowars host and Free Speech Systems. Jones repeatedly told his millions of followers the massacre that killed 20 first graders and six educators was staged by “crisis actors” to enact more gun control.
“The record clearly supports the plaintiffs’ argument that the defendants’ conduct was intentional and malicious, and certain to cause harm by virtue of their infrastructure, ability to spread content, and massive audience including the infowarriors,” the judge wrote in a 45-page ruling.
Christopher Mattei, a lawyer for the Sandy Hook families, said he hopes the award sends a message to conspiracy theorists who profit from lies.
“The Court recognized the ‘intentional, malicious ... and heinous’ conduct of Mr. Jones and his business entities,” Mattei said in a statement.

On his show Thursday, Jones called the award “ridiculous” and a “joke” and said he has little money to pay the damages.
“Well, of course I’m laughing at it,” he said. “It’d be like if you sent me a bill for a billion dollars in the mail. Oh man, we got you. It’s all for psychological effect. It’s all the Wizard of Oz ... when they know full well the bankruptcy going on and all the rest of it, that it’ll show what I’ve got and that’s it, and I have almost nothing.”
Eight victims’ relatives and the FBI agent testified during a monthlong trial about being threatened and harassed for years by people who deny the shooting happened. Strangers showed up at some of their homes and confronted some of them in public. People hurled abusive comments at them on social media and in emails. Some received death and rape threats.
Six jurors ordered Jones to pay $965 million to compensate the 15 plaintiffs for defamation, infliction of emotional distress and violations of Connecticut’s Unfair Trade Practices Act.
Jones, who lives and works in Austin, Texas, has bashed the trial as unfair and an assault on free speech rights. He says he will appeal the verdicts. He also has said he doesn’t have the money to pay such huge verdicts, because he has less than $2 million to his name — which contradicted testimony at a similar trial in Texas. Free Speech Systems, meanwhile, is seeking bankruptcy protection.
Jones said Thursday that he has only a “couple hundred thousand dollars” in his savings account.
Jones’ lawyer, Norm Pattis, wrote in a text message to the The Associated Press, “To paraphrase Karl Marx, the verdict was tragedy, this latest ruling is farce. It makes our work on appeal that much easier.”
Bellis found Jones and Infowars’ parent company liable for damages without a trial last year, as a consequence for what she called his repeated failures to turn over many financial documents and other records to the plaintiffs. After the unusual “default” ruling, the jury was tasked only with deciding on the amount of compensatory damages and whether punitive damages were warranted.
Jones says that he turned over thousands of documents and that the default ruling deprived him of his right to present a defense against the lawsuit.
The punitive damages include about $323 million for the plaintiffs’ attorney fees and costs and $150 million for violations of the Unfair Trade Practices Act.
In Connecticut, punitive damages for defamation and infliction of emotional distress are generally limited to plaintiffs’ legal fees. The Sandy Hook plaintiffs’ lawyers are to get one-third of the $965 million in compensatory damages under a retainer agreement.
But there is no cap on punitive damages for violations of the Unfair Trade Practices Act. The plaintiffs had not asked for a specific amount of punitive damages, but under one hypothetical calculation they said such damages could be around $2.75 trillion under the law.
In a similar trial in Texas in August, Jones was ordered to pay nearly $50 million to the parents of another child killed in the Sandy Hook shooting for calling the massacre a hoax. A forensic economist testified during that trial that Jones and Free Speech Systems have a combined net worth as high as $270 million.
Jones hawks nutritional supplements, survival gear and other products on his show, which airs on the Infowars website and dozens of radio stations. Evidence at the Connecticut trial showed his sales spiked around a time he talked about the Sandy Hook shooting, leading the plaintiffs’ lawyers to say he was profiting off the tragedy.
In documents recently filed in Free Speech Systems’ bankruptcy case in Texas, a budget for the company for Oct. 29 to Nov. 25 estimated product sales would total $2.5 million, while operating expenses would be about $740,000. Jones’ salary was listed at $20,000 every two weeks.
On Wednesday, Bellis, the Connecticut judge, ordered Jones to not move any of his assets out of the country, as the families seek to attach his holdings to secure money for the damages. Jones, meanwhile, has asked the judge to order a new trial or at least reduce the compensatory damages to a “nominal” amount.
A third and final trial over Jones’ hoax claims is expected to begin around the end of the year in Texas. As in Connecticut, Jones was found liable for damages without trials in both Texas cases because he failed to turned over many records to the plaintiffs.

Biden says he plans to run again, to make it final in early 2023

Biden says he plans to run again, to make it final in early 2023
WASHINGTON: US President Joe Biden said on Wednesday he intends to run for reelection and would likely make a final decision by early next year, after declaring the results of Tuesday’s midterm elections good for democracy.

White House officials expressed a sense of vindication that Biden’s fellow Democrats did better than expected.

Biden, who turns 80 this month, has faced questions on whether he will seek a second term. A Biden adviser said preparatory discussions for a 2024 campaign were underway.

“Our intention is to run again, that’s been our intention,” Biden told reporters at the White House, his wife Jill sitting nearby. “This is ultimately a family decision.”

Biden said his family wanted him to run and he did not feel rushed to make a final decision. He said he would do so unrelated to any announcement from his 2020 rival, Republican former President Donald Trump, who is expected to run as well.

Biden has spent his first two years in office warning against threats to democracy after Trump’s supporters stormed the US Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, and did not accept Biden’s legitimate victory. He underscored those arguments in the final days of the midterm elections.

When asked how other world leaders should view this moment for America, with Trump potentially running again, Biden said the answer was to make sure Trump never returned to power.

“We just have to demonstrate that he will not take power if he does run, making sure he — under legitimate efforts of our Constitution — does not become the next president again,” Biden said.

Trump has criticized Biden’s policies sharply and has said he will make an announcement about his plans next week.

About a potential competition between Trump and Florida Governor Ron DeSantis for the Republican nomination, Biden said it would be “fun watching them take on each other.”

He acknowledged that the results showed Americans were frustrated, however. Inflation was a big topic for voters.

Biden focused his campaign pitch largely on preventing threats to US democracy, securing abortion rights and extolling his economic policies.

Republicans are expected to try to undo some of those policies and prevent him from achieving further goals.

Biden said he was prepared to work with Republicans.

British policies on migration, rights issues under fire at UN

British policies on migration, rights issues under fire at UN
  • London’s plan to send asylum seekers to Rwanda faced criticism
GENEVA: The United Kingdom faced a barrage of questions and criticism of its migration and poverty policies in a United Nations review of its human rights record on Thursday amid allegations that it is backsliding on freedoms.

While criticism is part of the normal UN process that takes place every few years, analysts said the level of scrutiny of one of the world’s most prominent democracies from such a broad range of countries, including allies, was notable.

Among the issues raised at the UN meeting in Geneva was London’s plan to send asylum seekers who arrive in Britain to Rwanda to counter an influx of refugees and migrants on its southern coast.

Luxembourg’s ambassador, Marc Bichler, called the agreement a violation of international law that “risks causing irreparable harm to those seeking international protection.”

Close ally the United States also questioned the policy in written remarks, asking how it could ensure the individuals sent to other countries were protected.

“The fact that so many states made recommendations addressing the UK’s backsliding on human rights at home and abroad, its treatment of people seeking asylum, and its undermining of international standards shows their grave concern,” Emilie McDonnell from Human Rights Watch told Reuters.

“We can only hope this global spotlight leads the UK to change course.”

Mike Freer, a junior minister in Britain’s Justice Department, said that Prime Minister Rishi Sunak’s government was “absolutely committed” to protecting and respecting human rights at home and abroad.

Freer also said Rwanda was a safe and secure country with a track record of supporting refugees.

As yet, no deportations have taken place after a last-minute injunction from the European Court of Human Rights stopped the first planned flight in June. The policy is also facing a judicial review at the High Court in London.

All 193 UN member states are subject to scrutiny as part of the review process established in 2008. A three-person UN “troika” will submit recommendations to the British government next week.

Police officer killed in suspected Brussels terror attack

Police officer killed in suspected Brussels terror attack
  • The suspected attacker was shot and “neutralized” after the stabbing and taken to hospital
  • “One of our patrols was attacked by a man armed with a knife,” police said
BRUSSELS: One police officer died and another was injured following a stabbing attack in Brussels Thursday, which a Belgian judicial official said was suspected to be terrorism-linked.
The suspected attacker was shot and “neutralized” after the stabbing and taken to hospital, Belgian police said.
“One of our patrols was attacked by a man armed with a knife,” police said. “The two police officers then called for reinforcements. An officer from another patrol used his firearm to neutralize the attacker.”
“The two injured detectives and the assailant were taken to hospital,” police added.
A judicial official who could not be quoted by name because the investigation is ongoing told The Associated Press there is “a suspicion of a terror attack.” The official did not elaborate.
According to Belgian media, the attacker shouted “Allahu akbar,” the Arabic phrase for “God is great.” Le Soir newspaper said the dead police officer was stabbed in the neck and died in hospital.
Belgian Prime Minister Alexander De Croo posted a message of condolences to the family and friends of the dead officer.
“Our police officers risk their lives every day to ensure the safety of our citizens,” he said. “Today’s tragedy demonstrates this once again.”
The attack took place around 7:15p.m. local time.

France and Italy tense, deal to help asylum-seekers breaking

France and Italy tense, deal to help asylum-seekers breaking
  • The crew of the Ocean Viking had been trying to dock since Italy’s right-wing government refused to take in people aboard last month
  • “France will take measures in coming hours to tighten border security with Italy,” French Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin said
NICE, France: A deal for Europe to jointly help asylum-seekers was breaking apart Thursday in a French-Italian feud over a ship floating in the Mediterranean with its passengers and crew desperate for land.
The crew of the Ocean Viking had been trying to dock since Italy’s right-wing government refused to take in people aboard last month. The centrist government of France said Thursday that it will take them but withdraw from a broader European Union mechanism for distributing migrants more evenly.
The announcement fueled a broader rise in tensions between the otherwise-friendly neighbors.
“France will take measures in coming hours to tighten border security with Italy,” and adjust bilateral relations accordingly, French Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin said.
“France deeply regrets that Italy did not accept to behave like a responsible European state,” he said.
The fight could herald the end of a deal approved in June to reduce the pressure on Mediterranean nations that receive most of the refugees, generally from Africa, the Mideast, and South Asia. Italy broke its commitments to the international deal, Darmanin said, and France is suspending its participation. He urged other countries to pull out, too.
Italian Interior Minister Matteo Piantedosi denounced the French decision as “totally incomprehensible.”
Piantedosi said about 90,000 migrants had arrived in Italy this year. Thirteen European countries had agreed to take 8,000. Only 117 of the migrants have been resettled, 38 in France, he said, which he called “absolutely inadequate.”
“European solidarity is being heralded, but Italy has so far faced this problem alone and our system of receiving is in very serious difficulty,” Piantedosi said.
The roughly 230 passengers aboard the Ocean Viking ship include 57 children and are from Eritrea, Egypt, Syria, Bangladesh and Pakistan, among other nations. More than 40 are unaccompanied minors.
The youngest is 3.
“Our situation is very, very, very complicated,” a man from Mali said in a video interview shared by SOS Mediterranée. “We want to see land.”
The NGO did not reveal the man’s name, a common practice with people fleeing persecution.
France will welcome the Ocean Viking at the military port in the city of Toulon on Friday, Darmanin said. Passengers will be housed in France and other EU countries, he said.
France’s withdrawal from the European migration deal means it will not take in 3,500 asylum-seekers whom Italy had been sending, the minister said. Darmanin called Italy’s response “unacceptable” and “incomprehensible.”
The Ocean Viking became the cause of a rift between France and Italy after Italian Premier Giorgia Meloni, under pressure from other European countries, granted three other private maritime rescue ships permission to dock in Italy but refused the Ocean Viking.
Meloni said that France had agreed to accept the Ocean Viking, even though the French government had not said that in public.
The EU’s executive commission said member countries in the vicinity of the Ocean Viking must take responsibility for those aboard. The ship was closer to Italy than France when the commission warned Wednesday that the vessel should head to the nearest port.
“There is a legal obligation to rescue and to ensure the safety of life at sea,” spokeswoman Anitta Hipper said. “People should have been disembarked to avoid a humanitarian tragedy.”
Aboubakar Soumahoro, an Italian lawmaker and migrant-rights activist, said that the people involved in the standoff were a “scapegoat for Italy’s socioeconomic problems.”
The French coast guard boarded the Ocean Viking Thursday to help four passengers who needed urgent medical attention ashore, France’s general secretariat for the sea said.
Aid workers on the Ocean Viking said they had performed 479 medical consultations since Oct. 22.
They said some of the people rescued had injuries from fuel burns, serious sunburns, and suffered from dehydration. Others reported abuse during their journeys to Europe.

Officials: US sending Ukraine $400 million in military aid

Officials: US sending Ukraine $400 million in military aid
  • The aid package will contain large amounts of ammunition and, for the first time, highly mobile Avenger Air Defense Systems
  • At the White House, national security adviser Jake Sullivan said that the new aid package would include important air defense contributions
WASHINGTON: The US will send $400 million more in military aid to Ukraine, several US officials said Thursday, amid concerns that financial assistance for the war against Russia could decline a bit if Republicans take control of Congress.
An announcement is expected Thursday, as the vote counting from Tuesday’s election continues, with Republicans inching closer to a narrow House majority and with control of the Senate hinging on tight races in Arizona, Nevada and Georgia.
According to officials, the aid package will contain large amounts of ammunition and, for the first time, highly mobile Avenger Air Defense Systems.
Officials said there will be ammunition for the High Mobility Artillery Rocket Systems, known as HIMARS, which Ukraine has been successfully using in its counteroffensive against Russia. There also will be mortars and missiles for the Hawk surface-to-air anti-aircraft system.
At the White House, national security adviser Jake Sullivan said that the new aid package would include important air defense contributions.
“This increased air defense will be critical for Ukraine as Russia continues to use cruise missiles and Iranian-made drones to attack critical civilian infrastructure,” Sullivan said. He did not discuss the funding total, but noted it would include Stinger missiles for the Avenger system.
The additional ammunition and air defense capabilities come as Russian troops began pulling out of the key Ukrainian city of Kherson, in a widening retreat that could mark a turning point in the war. Kherson is the only provincial capital that Moscow captured, and the Russian withdrawal could allow Ukraine to win back territory in the south that it had lost. Ukrainian officials acknowledged that Moscow’s forces had no choice but to flee Kherson but remained cautious, fearing an ambush.
Including the latest aid, the US has committed more than $18.6 billion in weapons and other equipment to Ukraine since Russia attacked on Feb. 24. The new package of aid will be done under presidential drawdown authority, which allows the Pentagon to take weapons from its own stock and quickly ship them to Ukraine, officials said.
The officials spoke on the condition of anonymity to discuss details of a package not yet made public.
When asked about ongoing aid to Ukraine on Wednesday, President Joe Biden expressed optimism that it will go on, even if Republicans take control of one or both houses of Congress.
“I hope we’ll continue this bipartisan approach of confronting Russia’s aggression in Ukraine,” the Democratic president told reporters.

