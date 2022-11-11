Popular Istanbul mayor on trial, could face political ban

You are here

Supporters regard the trial as an attempt to prevent the popular mayor from running against President Recep Tayyip Erdogan in elections currently scheduled for June 2023. (Reuters)
  • Mayor Ekrem Imamoglu faces up to four years in prison if found guilty of charge against him
ISTANBUL: A Turkish court resumed the trial of Istanbul’s mayor Friday on charges of insulting members of Turkiye’s Supreme Electoral Council, a case critics allege is an attempt to remove a key opponent of President Recep Tayyip Erdogan from the political scene.
Mayor Ekrem Imamoglu, a member of the opposition Republican People’s Party, faces up to four years in prison if found guilty of the charge and could also be barred from holding office. The court in Istanbul might deliver its verdict on Friday.
Imamoglu was elected to lead Turkiye’s largest city in March 2019. His win was a historic blow to Erdogan’s Justice and Development Party, which had controlled Istanbul for a quarter-century. The party pushed to void the municipal election results in the city of 16 million, alleging irregularities.
The challenge resulted in a repeat of the election a few months later. Imamoglu won again, that time with a comfortable majority.
His trial is based on accusations that he insulted members of the electoral council with a Nov. 4, 2019 statement in which he described canceling legitimate elections as “foolishness.”
The mayor denies insulting members of the council, insisting his words were a response to Interior Minister Suleyman Soylu calling him “a fool” and accusing Imamoglu of criticizing Turkiye during a visit to the European Parliament.
Government critics regard the trial as an attempt to prevent the popular mayor from running against Erdogan in presidential and parliamentary elections currently scheduled for June 2023.
If convicted, Imamoglu could lose his post as mayor and be replaced by someone close to Erdogan’s ruling party.
Several mayors from the pro-Kurdish People’s Democratic Party, or HDP, who were also elected in 2019, were removed from office over alleged links to Kurdish militants and replaced by state-appointed trustees.
Dozens of HDP lawmakers and thousands of party members were arrested on terror-related accusations as part of a government crackdown on the party.

  • Melika Balali, who represents Scotland, requires police protection for supporting protests in Iran
  • ‘I lived in Iran for 18 years, but I didn’t have any life. I didn’t feel anything’
LONDON: An Iranian-born wrestler based in Scotland says she has received threats from the regime in Tehran for protesting wearing the hijab.

Melika Balali, 22, left her home country in November 2021 and won a gold medal at the British Wrestling Championships in Manchester in June representing Scotland, where she held up a sign that read “stop forcing hijab, I have the right to be a wrestler” on the winners’ podium.

She said she had since lost contact with her family, and the regime had used social media to attack her, forcing her to require police protection.

“They’ve tried to find where I’m living and who I’m practising with,” she told the BBC. “But thanks to police in Scotland ... I live safely, I train in a safe area — I have all kinds of security.

“The first time I wore a singlet in Manchester, my family stopped talking to me. They think they are ashamed of me.

“But I’m happy because I decided to be this kind of person. These threats make me stronger. When I receive threats from the government of Iran I just think my way is right — if I were wrong, why would they threaten me?”

Mandatory wearing of the hijab for women in Iran has become an explosive issue after protests erupted nationwide in September following the death of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini in the custody of the morality police after she was arrested and beaten for wearing one incorrectly.

Balali said she had been made to wear the hijab by her parents from a young age, and was not allowed to pursue wrestling as a career despite it being a tradition among the men in her family.

In 2018, the Iranian Wrestling Federation created a women’s team but required contestants to wear body suits covering their hair, torso and thighs.

“It’s not just the dress code,” Balali said of her decision to leave Iran to pursue her career. “You see the dress covering the face, the head scarf, but it’s not just the clothes. You mentally cover your mind.

“But when I’m here and wearing a singlet I feel free. Not because I’m free to do wrestling, because I’m not wearing three layers of clothes — but because I’m free to think, free to build something that is for me.”

Balali, now living in Edinburgh, said being threatened was “terrifying” but it had not stopped her continuing to protest in solidarity with women in Iran.

As well as the sign in Manchester, she recently shaved her head at a protest in Glasgow — a reference to the protests many Iranian women are engaging in back home.

“Their strength increases my energy, my potential to go for my next gold medal,” she said. “It’s not only about the gold, it’s about what I’m talking about. I’m using that platform to talk — if that platform is big my voice will be louder. The strength comes from my homeland. 

“I lived in Iran for 18 years, but I didn’t have any life. I didn’t feel anything. When I abandoned Iran I came to Scotland and started thinking here — with this thinking I’m alive.”

Police Scotland told the BBC that it was aware of online threats made in July. “Enquiries were carried out and a safety plan is in place,” it said.

  • The bacteria’s detection does not pose a danger to the public at this point
JERUSALEM: Israel has detected cholera in a reservoir in the north of the country, likely the result of an outbreak in neighboring Syria spreading, the health ministry said on Friday.
The bacteria’s detection does not pose a danger to the public at this point, the ministry spokesperson said, adding that the authorities have taken steps to “protect Israel’s water sources” and regularly monitor possible water contamination, particularly in the north.
“In samples taken by the health ministry over the last few days, a sample from the Yarmoukim reservoir in the north of the country tested positive for cholera,” the spokesperson said in a statement.
“The origin of the bacteria is likely Syria given the cholera outbreak there,” the statement said.
Water from the affected reservoir is used for irrigation, according to the Jordan Valley Water Association.
The first recent case of cholera in Syria was confirmed in August, according to the World Health Organization. The outbreak has since rampaged across the country and last month spread into Lebanon.
Cholera is typically spread through contaminated water, food or sewage. It can cause severe diarrhea and dehydration – which can kill if left untreated.

  • Saman Yasin, who posted anti-regime sentiment on social media, faces execution for ‘waging war against God’
  • UN special rapporteur: International community must address ‘impunity for human right violations in Iran’
LONDON: A Kurdish rapper imprisoned in Iran for supporting protesters is facing the death penalty, The Guardian reported on Friday.

Saman Yasin is one of thousands who could be executed as the regime responds brutally to demonstrations that broke out nationwide in September following the killing of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini at the hands of the morality police.

The UN says at least 14,000 people have been arrested since the protests began, with hundreds killed or injured by security forces.

Yasin, a famous musician and artist in Iran, faces execution for “waging war against God” by posting anti-regime statements on social media.

The Hengaw Organization for Human Rights warned that high-profile individuals like Yasin could face disproportionate punishment in order to make an example of them to other young people, cowing protesters into submission.

Hengaw’s Soma Rostami told The Guardian: “We know the government easily kills people and directly sentences the detainees to death. Saman Yasin is in serious danger and we should be his voice.”

Another Iranian rap artist, Toomaj Salehi, has been tortured in detention, according to his family, after he released protest songs and footage emerged of him and his friends chanting anti-regime slogans in the city of Isfahan. His arrest has led to a significant backlash on social media.

One of his friends told The Guardian: “When we heard about his arrest, we were devastated but not defeated. We are currently trying to do what we can to carry on what he stood for and urge the international community’s leaders to hold the Islamic Republic accountable for their crimes against humanity, to release Toomaj and all Iranian people who are imprisoned and tortured on a daily basis, all because they seek freedom.

“We know they want to traumatize us even more and instil fear in us. What matters is that the Islamic Republic’s brutal regime is arresting critics and innocent civilians and violating their own laws,” she said.

“Even if the lawyers arrive at the courts on behalf of their families, they, too, are at risk of getting arrested.

“We have no information about his health, what he has been accused of, or what his condition his health is in, and we are seriously worried for his life.”

Javaid Rehman, the UN’s human rights special rapporteur for Iran, said on Wednesday: “Over the past six weeks, thousands of men, women and children — by some accounts over 14,000 persons — have been arrested, which includes human rights defenders, students, lawyers, journalists and civil society activists.

“In another most disturbing development, Iranian authorities have announced earlier this week that they will be holding public trials for over 1,000 arrested persons in Tehran and a similar number outside the capital.”

He added: “The charges against these persons will include charges … carrying the death penalty. In the absence of any domestic channels of accountability, I would stress the significance of the role and responsibility of the international community in addressing impunity for human right violations in Iran.”

  • Netanyahu will have 28 days to form a cabinet, with a 14-day extension available if required
JERUSALEM: Former Israeli prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu will receive an official mandate on Sunday to form a new government, Israel’s presidency said, following the completion of consultations with lawmakers.
Sixty-four representatives from Israel’s 120-seat legislature recommended that President Isaac Herzog appoint Netanyahu, a statement said Friday, adding that the former premier has been summoned “to accept the task of forming the government from the president on Sunday.”
Netanyahu will have 28 days to form a cabinet, with a 14-day extension available if required.
His right-wing Likud party and its allies — two ultra-Orthodox Jewish parties and the extreme-right Religious Zionism bloc — won 64 seats in the Knesset, or parliament, at the November 1 election — Israel’s fifth in less than four years.
After a period of unprecedented political gridlock, the result has given the veteran premier the majority to form a stable governing coalition, which may also be the most right-wing in Israeli history.
Netanyahu led Israel from 1996 to 1999 and then again from 2009 to 2021 in a record tenure in office.
The 73-year-old remains on trial over corruption allegations, which he denies.

  • Candidates were called on to stop their campaigning on Friday
BAHRAIN, Manama: Bahrain has started its pre-election day of silence before voting starts at a parliamentary and municipal level on Nov. 12.

Candidates were called on to stop their campaigning on Friday by High Elections Monitoring Committee, the Bahrain News agency (BNA) reported.  

Bahrainis residing abroad were able to cast their ballots in a two-day process that concluded on Nov. 9.

The Executive Management of the Elections said it would add results from polls abroad to those received in Bahrain once the process has been completed.

