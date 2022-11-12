You are here

  • Home
  • ’Voracious’ giant snails spark alarm in Venezuela

’Voracious’ giant snails spark alarm in Venezuela

’Voracious’ giant snails spark alarm in Venezuela
Giant African Snail (Lissachatina fulica) specimens crawl in a tune in a garden in Maracaibo, Zulia state, Venezuela on Friday. (AFP)
Short Url

https://arab.news/8rm26

Updated 12 November 2022
AFP

’Voracious’ giant snails spark alarm in Venezuela

’Voracious’ giant snails spark alarm in Venezuela
  • The first colonies of the sub-Saharan Achatina fulica snail were discovered at the beginning of November
  • "Specific sites have been verified... where approximately 350 to 400 snails are being collected per day," Rafael Ramirez, the mayor of the city of Maracaibo
Updated 12 November 2022
AFP

MARACAIBO, Venezuela: A “plague” of giant African snails that pose potential health risks to humans is causing alarm in Venezuela where sustained rains have facilitated their proliferation.
The first colonies of the sub-Saharan Achatina fulica snail were discovered at the beginning of November on the shores of Lake Maracaibo in western Venezuela.
Since then, more snails have been found in agricultural areas in the region, as well as in neighboring Tachira state.
“Specific sites have been verified... where approximately 350 to 400 snails are being collected per day,” Rafael Ramirez, the mayor of the city of Maracaibo, told AFP.
He said authorities were working hard combat the snails.
The giant African snail is considered an invasive species because of its reproductive capacity — up to 600 eggs every two weeks — and its relatively long lifespan of six years on average.
It can be devastating to crops and also carries parasites that can cause meningitis, encephalitis and intestinal disorders in humans.
The snail has been present in Venezuela since 1997 with the last plague detected in 2017 although in smaller quantities, said Jose Sandoval, director of wildlife at the Azul Ambientalista NGO.
“This will be unstoppable because they are big and already adults: They have already laid eggs,” said Sandoval.
“We are faced with an invasion, a plague, and so it is hard to eradicate them when they reach these numbers, but they can be controlled.”
Sandoval took AFP on an eradication mission in Maracaibo in which he collected 437 snails in just two hours.
He said the prolonged rainy season was to blame for the snails’ reappearance and rapid reproduction.
“They will remain until March, they will damage crops... they are voracious,” he added.

Topics: Venezuela sub-Saharan Achatina snails

Related

Beat that! Arabs show off their unique talents for Guinness World Records Day

Beat that! Arabs show off their unique talents for Guinness World Records Day
Updated 11 November 2022
Arab News

Beat that! Arabs show off their unique talents for Guinness World Records Day

Beat that! Arabs show off their unique talents for Guinness World Records Day
  • Stunning soccer skills, magical martial arts and superhuman strength on display
  • Records fall around the world in ‘global celebration of the superlative’
Updated 11 November 2022
Arab News

LONDON: From hula hooping on stilts to pulling cars with your teeth, people from across the Arab world showed off their amazing talents on Thursday to mark the 19th annual Guinness World Records Day.

The theme of this year’s event was “Super Skills” and there was no shortage of unusual expertise on show.

In Dubai, UAE and Middle East freestyle football champion Ammar Alkhudairi broke two records with his amazing soccer skills.

The “Arabs Got Talent” semifinalist, also known as Ammar Freez, claimed his first all-time best by making 87 football touches in 30 seconds while hanging by one hand from a bar.

His second came with the help of Abdulla Al-Hattawi, with the two men racking up 70 football touches while performing a wheelie on a quad bike. That was also Al-Hattawi’s fourth world best — as recognized by Guinness — after he was part of a 17-person team in June that achieved the most riders on a single quad bike, traveling 100 meters in 49.5 seconds.

Meanwhile, 21-year-old Sarra Rokbani from Tunisia got her name in “Guinness World Records” by achieving 91 full-contact martial arts kicks in 30 seconds while on a treadmill.

The second-year student has a large internet following and is well known for her amazing martial art stunts and fabulous long hair.

Equally impressive was five-time record holder Yazan Saleh, who became the fastest man to pull a car for 30 meters with his teeth, clocking a time of 18.13 seconds. The Syrian strongman also equaled another record after achieving 25 consecutive hurdle hops.

Records were also being set elsewhere in the world, including in London, where performance artist Mariam Olayiwola, also known as Amazi, managed to spin 25 hula hoops simultaneously while walking on stilts.

Likewise, 14-year-old contortionist Liberty Barros broke the record for the fastest 20 meter backbend knee lock, bending her body backwards while walking the distance in 22 seconds.

In China, cyclist Zhang Jing Kun took the record for most bunny hops to rear onto a bar in one minute, with 14, while in Mexico, Nicolas Montes de Oca achieved three titles: most single-arm handstands in a minute with 23 repetitions, most handstands in a minute, with 41, and most alternating single-arm handstands in a minute, with 32.

Craig Glenday, editor-in-chief of “Guinness World Records,” described Guinness World Records Day as “a global celebration of the superlative.”

“We’ve all got skills, we’ve all got party tricks, but are they good enough to make it into the ‘Guinness World Records’ book?” he said.

Topics: Guinness World Records (GWR)

Related

Saudi Arabia unveils Guinness World Record-breaking Riyadh season stamp
Saudi Arabia
Saudi Arabia unveils Guinness World Record-breaking Riyadh season stamp
UAE’s Ras Al-Khaimah 2022 New Year’s fireworks break 2 Guinness World Records
Offbeat
UAE’s Ras Al-Khaimah 2022 New Year’s fireworks break 2 Guinness World Records

Bong! Big Ben’s back in Britain

Bong! Big Ben’s back in Britain
Updated 11 November 2022
AFP

Bong! Big Ben’s back in Britain

Bong! Big Ben’s back in Britain
  • After a five-year restoration project, the world-famous ringer is back with a bong
  • When first built in the 1840s, it dominated the Westminster skyline
Updated 11 November 2022
AFP

LONDON: Getting up close to Big Ben requires earplugs, and ear defenders over them to be safe. When the 13.7-ton bell sounds, the vibration hits you in the chest.
After a five-year restoration project, the world-famous ringer is back with a bong.
The Great Clock towering above Britain’s Houses of Parliament is resuming daily operations following the painstaking renovation of more than 1,000 moving parts.
When the clock’s five cast-iron bells including Big Ben fell silent in 2017, a mournful crowd of parliamentarians and staff gathered below. Some shed tears.
But after a week of testing, normal service will resume every 15 minutes from 11:00 a.m. (1100 GMT) on Sunday.
The time marks the moment on November 11, 1918 when the guns fell silent in World War I. In Britain, Remembrance Sunday immediately follows Armistice Day every November 11.
They are two of the few occasions that Big Ben and his partners have rung since 2017, along with New Year’s Eve, when Britain left the European Union in 2021, and the funeral of Queen Elizabeth II in September.
Atop the 96-meter Elizabeth Tower is the belfry housing the bells — protected by exterior netting to keep out bats and pigeons.
Beyond lie some of London’s most spectacular vistas.
But parliament’s three in-house timekeepers don’t have time to enjoy the view.
Ian Westworth, 60, and his colleagues have been busy overseeing the tests to ensure everything is in order after the $90-million (£80-million) restoration.
“It’s the sound of London back again,” Westworth said on a dawn tour of the tower.
“The bell’s sounded through wars, and you try and imagine what this bell’s actually seen — 160 years of development.”
The Elizabeth Tower, previously called the Clock Tower, was renamed in 2012 to honor the late queen’s Diamond Jubilee.
When first built in the 1840s, it dominated the Westminster skyline. Today, newer and taller buildings lie nearby.
“You used to be able to hear this (Big Ben) on a quiet night up to 15 miles (24 kilometers) away,” Westworth said, as a chill wind whistled through the belfry.
“Now you’re lucky on a day like today if you can hear it the other side of Parliament Square.”
The five-year restoration involved cleaning and repainting each of the five bells’ hammers and arms. The bells themselves stayed in place.
Big Ben sounds the hour, and is so large that flooring in the tower beneath would have to be dismantled if it ever had to be removed.
The four smaller bells around it sound the quarter-hour.
The biggest job was taking apart the 11.5-ton clock mechanism dating from 1859 so that every cog and pinion could be cleaned, repaired and re-oiled by a specialist company in Cumbria, northwest England.
Other changes were cosmetic.
Twenty-eight round LED lights now illuminate the four clock faces, a balance of green and white offering the closest match to how they would have looked in gas-lit Victorian times.
Above the bells sits a taller LED light, which glows white when parliament is sitting.
State-of-the-art sprinklers have been installed throughout the tower, although the belfry is beyond reach of the system.
In past years before the renovation, parliament’s timekeepers would benchmark the Great Clock’s time against the telephone speaking clock.
Now, it is calibrated by GPS via Britain’s National Physical Laboratory.
But the method to adjust the clock’s timing mechanism remains old-fashioned: pre-decimal pennies are added or removed from weights attached to two giant coiled springs, to make or lose a second.
As the top of the hour approaches, it is time to don the ear defenders again for the continuing series of tests.
Big Ben bongs seven times, setting off a bass vibrato in the gantry around it.
While deafening, the unmistakable peal of the cracked bell is also a reassuring note of constancy after a year of political upheaval in Britain, and as the rest of the parliamentary estate frays.
Political bickering over the costs is holding up a bigger renovation of the aging complex.
But Westworth and his 35-year-old colleague Alex Jeffrey remain focused on the job in hand: tending to parliament’s 2,000 clocks, many of them irreplaceable antiques.
“Every day you’re keeping time in a very hands-on way, using technology, arts and crafts,” Jeffrey said.
“It’s very tactile, as is maintaining the Great Clock,” he added. “It’s the best job in the world.”

Topics: big ben Britain

Related

Lifestyle
Big Ben bells to toll for Elizabeth
UK parliament’s “Big Ben” bell to fall silent for four years
World
UK parliament’s “Big Ben” bell to fall silent for four years

Lebanese soldiers receive bank heist training after string of robberies

Lebanese soldiers receive bank heist training after string of robberies
Updated 11 November 2022
Arab News

Lebanese soldiers receive bank heist training after string of robberies

Lebanese soldiers receive bank heist training after string of robberies
  • Video of simulated holdup was posted on official Twitter account
Updated 11 November 2022
Arab News

LONDON: The Lebanese Army has conducted training to prepare for bank robberies and hostage scenarios following a series of incidents in which depositors stormed banks to demand their frozen savings.

A video of the training, posted earlier this week on the official Lebanese Army Twitter account, shows a group of soldiers recreating a “security incident” at a bank branch.

The purpose of the exercise was to simulate “dealing with a security incident inside a bank and arresting the perpetrators,” the post said.

US and British trainers assisted with the exercise, the army said in the tweet.

The news was confirmed later on Wednesday by authorities. In a statement, officials said: “Units carried out exercises that mimicked arresting terrorists after they forcibly entered a number of banks in the context of a terrorist plot … with the aim of misleading security forces.”

The video shows a group of six soldiers brandishing assault rifles while detaining a man outside a building.

 

 

The training came as part of the Special Operations Forces Exhibition, a defense industry event held every two years in Jordan.

The video of the training exercise has triggered intense debate among the Lebanese public.

“They are trying to scare the depositors, to make them think twice. The army is not responsible for such things, it’s the police’s job to go inside. The (army) is being given special orders,” Dina Abu Zour, a lawyer from the Depositor’s Union, said.

Lebanese Army spokesperson Georges Khoury said that the training exercises had “no relation to any recent actions in banks.”

He added: “This was just a training activity, training for special forces against any terrorist activity, like kidnappings, for example.”

Over the last few years, Lebanon has experienced a deep economic crisis, with the currency plummeting against the US dollar, causing many people’s savings to plunge in value.

As a result, most Lebanese are unable to access their bank savings due to capital controls.

In recent months, more than a dozen depositors, some of whom were armed, have held up banks, although only a few have faced charges, with authorities avoiding heavy penalties over fears of a widespread backlash.

The government, however, has adopted a harsher tone as the phenomenon of bank raids has continued.

Topics: Lebanese army Bank training US UK

Related

Lebanon fails to elect president for the 5th time
Lebanon fails to elect president for the 5th time
Middle East Airlines plane hit by stray bullet while landing in Beirut, no injuries
Middle-East
Middle East Airlines plane hit by stray bullet while landing in Beirut, no injuries

UN chief Guterres laughs off ‘wrong speech’ moment at COP27

UN chief Guterres laughs off ‘wrong speech’ moment at COP27
Updated 11 November 2022
Reuters

UN chief Guterres laughs off ‘wrong speech’ moment at COP27

UN chief Guterres laughs off ‘wrong speech’ moment at COP27
  • The UN Secretary General started reading a speech aimed at a group of young people
Updated 11 November 2022
Reuters

SHARM EL-SHEIKH: UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres delivered an unexpected moment of levity at the COP27 climate conference on Wednesday, reading the beginning of the wrong speech before realizing, chuckling and starting again with a different opening line.

Speaking in the main plenary hall of the Sharm el-Sheikh conference on Wednesday, Guterres was due to give the opening address at a session with former US Vice President Al Gore on tracking carbon emissions.

“The world is losing the race against the climate crisis, but I am hopeful because of you. You have been relentless in holding decision makers to account,” Guterres began before pausing in confusion and shuffling through his written speech.

Laughing to himself, he said: “I think that I was given the wrong speech.”

The delegates assembled in the hall then applauded as the correct document was brought to him.

Guterres explained that he was due to speak to a group of young people after his address, and had begun reading the speech aimed at them instead.

“There was a small confusion, I apologise.”

Topics: COP27 United Nations Antonio Guterres

Related

Viral videos of Rishi Sunak’s mysterious rushing out of Egypt’s COP27 stir social media debate
Offbeat
Viral videos of Rishi Sunak’s mysterious rushing out of Egypt’s COP27 stir social media debate

Angry backlash against KFC Germany over anti-Jewish promo message

Angry backlash against KFC Germany over anti-Jewish promo message
Updated 10 November 2022
Arab News

Angry backlash against KFC Germany over anti-Jewish promo message

Angry backlash against KFC Germany over anti-Jewish promo message
  • The fast food company sent an app notification encouraging users to commemorate Kristallnacht by treating themselves to crispy chicken with extra cheese
  • Kristallnacht is the name for Nov. 9, 1938, when the Nazis targeted Jews in Germany with a campaign of hate that left 91 dead, 30,000 arrested and 267 synagogues destroyed
Updated 10 November 2022
Arab News

DUBAI: KFC in Germany sparked a storm of protest after sending a notification to users of its app encouraging them to commemorate Kristallnacht on its anniversary by treating themselves to crispy chicken with extra cheese.

Kristallnacht is the name for the events in Germany on Nov. 9, 1938, when the Nazis targeted the Jewish population with a campaign of hate during which an estimated 91 people were killed, 30,000 arrested and 267 synagogues were destroyed.

It became known as Kristallnacht (which translates as the night of the broken glass), because of the broken glass that covered streets in its aftermath.

KFC’s bosses in Germany apparently were unaware of the meaning or significance of the occasion when they sent out their the notification, prompting users of the app to take to Twitter to express their outrage.

 

 

KFC quickly apologized and blamed the tasteless incident on an error in its system. It said that it would check its internal processes so that such a mistake does not happen again.

This failed to satisfy everyone, with some suggesting that the insulting message was more likely to have been the result of human error, rather than a system error as KFC claimed.

 

 

Topics: KFC Jewish

Related

KFC Australia swaps lettuce with cabbage, causes frenzy 
Offbeat
KFC Australia swaps lettuce with cabbage, causes frenzy 
Australian KFC patrons clucking mad over lettuce-cabbage switch
Offbeat
Australian KFC patrons clucking mad over lettuce-cabbage switch

Latest updates

Hollywood actor Alec Baldwin files lawsuit in deadly ‘Rust’ shooting
Hollywood actor Alec Baldwin files lawsuit in deadly ‘Rust’ shooting
Trump files lawsuit to avoid Jan. 6 committee subpoena
Trump files lawsuit to avoid Jan. 6 committee subpoena
Protesters demanding a census revolt in Bolivian city
Protesters demanding a census revolt in Bolivian city
Brazil tops US 94-79 in World Cup basketball qualifying
Brazil tops US 94-79 in World Cup basketball qualifying
Crypto exchange giant FTX collapses, files for bankruptcy
Crypto exchange giant FTX collapses, files for bankruptcy

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2022 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.