You are here

  • Home
  • What We Are Reading Today: Life Is Hard by Kieran Setiya

What We Are Reading Today: Life Is Hard by Kieran Setiya

What We Are Reading Today: Life Is Hard by Kieran Setiya
Short Url

https://arab.news/v6xmn

Updated 12 November 2022
Arab News

What We Are Reading Today: Life Is Hard by Kieran Setiya

What We Are Reading Today: Life Is Hard by Kieran Setiya
Updated 12 November 2022
Arab News

This was a beautifully written book that everyone should have on their shelf.

This book invites thought, compassion, reflection, and consideration, both for one’s own life and the lives of those around us.

In this profound and personal book, Kieran Setiya shows how philosophy can help us find our way.

Setiya skillfully gives readers the information and context they need as he goes so they do not have to have a background in philosophy to understand and enjoy this book.

The way he ties it all together is poetry and his humor adds levity to some deceptively deep and heavy topics. He shares his own experience with chronic pain and the consolation that comes from making sense of it.

Drawing on ancient and modern philosophy, as well as fiction, comedy, social science and personal essay, Life is Hard is a book for this moment — a work of solace and compassion.

“This book makes no attempt to sugar coat life,” said a review on Goodreads.com.

“Once we accept the fact that we and others will always have troubles life will become more bearable and enjoyable.”

Topics: What We Are Reading Today

Related

What We Are Reading Today: When Women Lead
books
What We Are Reading Today: When Women Lead
What We Are Reading Today: Scorched Earth
books
What We Are Reading Today: Scorched Earth

What We Are Reading Today: You Are What You Read

What We Are Reading Today: You Are What You Read
Updated 11 November 2022
Arab News

What We Are Reading Today: You Are What You Read

What We Are Reading Today: You Are What You Read
Updated 11 November 2022
Arab News

Author: Robert Diyanni 

We are what we read, according to Robert DiYanni. Reading may delight us or move us; we may read for instruction or inspiration. But more than this, in reading we discover ourselves.

We gain access to the lives of others, explore the limitless possibilities of human existence, develop our understanding of the world around us, and find respite from the hectic demands of everyday life.

In You Are What You Read, DiYanni provides a practical guide that shows how we can increase the benefits and pleasures of literature by becoming more skillful and engaged readers.

Topics: What We Are Reading Today

Related

What We Are Reading Today: When Galaxies Were Born: The Quest for Cosmic Dawn
books
What We Are Reading Today: When Galaxies Were Born: The Quest for Cosmic Dawn
Photo/Supplied
books
What We Are Reading Today: ‘The Elephant in The Brain’

What We Are Reading Today: When Galaxies Were Born: The Quest for Cosmic Dawn

What We Are Reading Today: When Galaxies Were Born: The Quest for Cosmic Dawn
Updated 08 November 2022
Arab News

What We Are Reading Today: When Galaxies Were Born: The Quest for Cosmic Dawn

What We Are Reading Today: When Galaxies Were Born: The Quest for Cosmic Dawn
Updated 08 November 2022
Arab News

Author: Richard S. Ellis

Astronomers are like time travelers, scanning the night sky for the outermost galaxies that first came into being when our universe was a mere fraction of its present age.

When Galaxies Were Born is Richard Ellis’s firsthand account of how a pioneering generation of scientists harnessed the world’s largest telescopes to decipher the history of the universe and witness cosmic dawn, the time when starlight first bathed the cosmos and galaxies emerged from darkness.

In a remarkable career spanning more than forty years, Ellis has made some of the most spectacular discoveries in modern cosmology. 

Topics: What We Are Reading Today

Related

Photo/Supplied
books
What We Are Reading Today: ‘The Elephant in The Brain’
What We Are Reading Today: The Philosophy of Modern Song
books
What We Are Reading Today: The Philosophy of Modern Song

What We Are Reading Today: ‘The Elephant in The Brain’

Photo/Supplied
Photo/Supplied
Updated 08 November 2022
Ghadi Joudah

What We Are Reading Today: ‘The Elephant in The Brain’

Photo/Supplied
  • The authors encourage readers to confront these characteristics, in order to understand how this informs their social behavior
Updated 08 November 2022
Ghadi Joudah

“The Elephant in The Brain: Hidden Motives in Everyday Life,” is a self-help book by Kevin Simler and Robin Hanson published in 2018.

The title alludes to the idiom “the elephant in the room,” which refers to obvious problems we tend to ignore. The social psychology book focuses on how human beings attempt to keep their self-centered personality traits hidden from society.

The authors encourage readers to confront these characteristics, in order to understand how this informs their social behavior.

In part one titled “Why We Hide Our Motives,” the authors introduce the thesis that human beings magnify socially acceptable and positive character traits to better assimilate in society.

Unfortunately, they argue, if selfish motives are unaddressed, this could affect the proper functioning of society on the social, political, religious and education levels.

If dishonesty with oneself remains the norm, questioning the legitimacy of societal institutions could cause injustice and division among people, they contend.

However, if humans acknowledge and understand selfish or narcissistic personality traits, this could have a positive impact on society.

In his blog titled “Melting Asphalt,” Simler has posted discussions about human behavior and philosophy twice a month since 2012. Simler holds degrees in philosophy and computer science from the University of California, Berkeley. He started a doctorate in computational linguistics at Massachusetts Institute for Technology, but left to join Palantir Technologies in 2006.

The book’s coauthor Hanson is an economist and associate professor of economics at George Mason University. He earned his bachelor’s degree in physics from the University of California, Irvine. Hanson also holds a master’s in conceptual science from the University of Chicago. He has a doctorate in social science from the California Institute of Technology.

Topics: What We Are Reading Today

Related

What We Are Reading Today: The Philosophy of Modern Song
books
What We Are Reading Today: The Philosophy of Modern Song
What We Are Reading Today: When Women Lead
books
What We Are Reading Today: When Women Lead

What We Are Reading Today: The Philosophy of Modern Song

What We Are Reading Today: The Philosophy of Modern Song
Updated 08 November 2022
Arab News

What We Are Reading Today: The Philosophy of Modern Song

What We Are Reading Today: The Philosophy of Modern Song
Updated 08 November 2022
Arab News

Author: Bob Dylan

The Philosophy of Modern Song is Bob Dylan’s first book of new writing since 2004’s Chronicles: Volume One — and since winning the Nobel Prize for Literature in 2016.

The book offers commentaries on a range of music, written in the singer’s unmistakable lyrical style.

Dylan, who began working on the book in 2010, offers his extraordinary insight into the nature of popular music. 

He writes over 60 essays focusing on songs by other artists, spanning from Stephen Foster to Elvis Costello, and in between ranging from Hank Williams to Nina Simone. 

He analyzes what he calls the trap of easy rhymes and breaks down how the addition of a single syllable can diminish a song.

These essays are written in Dylan’s unique prose. They are mysterious and mercurial, poignant and profound, and often laugh-out-loud funny.

The Philosophy of Modern Song is nearly the size of a coffee-table book.

 It has been art-directed to its back teeth.

 

Topics: What We Are Reading Today

Related

What We Are Reading Today: When Women Lead
books
What We Are Reading Today: When Women Lead
What We Are Reading Today: Vigilance
books
What We Are Reading Today: Vigilance

What We Are Reading Today: When Women Lead

What We Are Reading Today: When Women Lead
Updated 05 November 2022
Arab News

What We Are Reading Today: When Women Lead

What We Are Reading Today: When Women Lead
Updated 05 November 2022
Arab News

Author: Julia Boorstin

This book offers a deep dive into the benefits of having more women in leadership positions.
Julia Boorstin, the debut author of When Women Lead, has herself worked in a highly power-imbalanced environment as a reporter at CNBC.
Boorstin profiles many women, from those leading startups to publicly traded company CEOs.
For this book, she interviewed various women in business about the discrimination they faced and how their leadership changed things. Workplace discrimination is not limited to the boardroom alone; it is in fact the reflection of the pervading gender norms in the world.
The book is divided into three sections: first, how and why women tend to build strong companies, then how they tackle complex problems, and finally looking at the new patterns women leaders are creating to break free from old male-dominated systems.
Featuring new interviews with Katrina Lake, Gwyneth Paltrow, Jenn Hyman, Whitney Wolfe Herd, Lena Waithe, Shivani Siroya, Julia Collins, and more, When Women Lead is a radical blueprint for the future of business.

 

Topics: What We Are Reading Today

Related

What We Are Reading Today: Vigilance
books
What We Are Reading Today: Vigilance
What We Are Reading Today: Back to the Moon
books
What We Are Reading Today: Back to the Moon

Latest updates

Climate activists take to the trees to save German village
Climate activists take to the trees to save German village
Hollywood actor Alec Baldwin files lawsuit in deadly ‘Rust’ shooting
Hollywood actor Alec Baldwin files lawsuit in deadly ‘Rust’ shooting
Trump files lawsuit to avoid Jan. 6 committee subpoena
Trump files lawsuit to avoid Jan. 6 committee subpoena
Protesters demanding a census revolt in Bolivian city
Protesters demanding a census revolt in Bolivian city
Brazil tops US 94-79 in World Cup basketball qualifying
Brazil tops US 94-79 in World Cup basketball qualifying

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2022 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.