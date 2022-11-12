20 dead as Egypt minibus topples into canal

You are here

Picture circulated on Twitter reportedly shows a bus that was carrying some 35 people when it derailed on a highway and fell into Mansuriya canal in Aga town. (Twitter)
  • Eight people were injured in the accident in Dakahlia governorate
  • Police had arrested the driver after a preliminary drug test suggested he had been driving under the influence of narcotics
AL MANSURAH, Egypt: Twenty people were killed on Saturday when the minibus they were traveling in toppled into a canal in northern Egypt’s Nile Delta, prosecutors said.
Eight people were injured in the accident in Dakahlia governorate, among them the driver.
Prosecutors said police had arrested the driver after a preliminary drug test suggested he had been driving under the influence of narcotics.
They said he was also suspected of using a mobile phone at the wheel at the time of accident.
Emergency crews recovered the heavily damaged minibus from the canal, an AFP photographer reported.
Traffic accidents are common in Egypt where roads are often poorly maintained and driving rules flouted.
In 2021, around 7,000 people were killed on the roads of the Arab world’s most populous country, according to official figures.
In July, 25 people died and 35 were injured in central Egypt when a bus crashed into a truck parked on the side of the road.

  • Queen cites response to climate change as example of ‘chasm between promises and policies’
  • Disparity in reception of refugees from Ukraine to those from Syria, South Sudan and Myanmar also highlighted
LONDON: Jordan’s Queen Rania Al-Abdullah urged the international community to shift its response to the world’s multiplying crises on Friday at the Paris Peace Forum, Jordan News Agency reported. 

In her address to the fifth edition of the forum, Queen Rania stated that the world is facing “a convergence of crises,” including the COVID-19 pandemic, the war in Ukraine, climate change, inequality and a general erosion of trust. 

“Yet, too often, we are failing to meet our common threats with a spirit of common cause,” she said.

“Our world is off-balance; simply trying to keep things steady is not enough.”

Queen Rania called for four critical shifts in humanity’s approach to shared challenges: “Renewing our faith in truth, recognizing that we all have equal worth, safeguarding the future and believing in our ability to remake the world as we wish it could be.”

Expanding on the first point, the queen emphasized that speaking the truth must be followed by real action. 

“Honesty is the foundation of trust, but words are not enough. Cynicism flourishes in the gap between words and deeds,” she said.

She cited the global response to climate change as an example of the “chasm between promises and policies.”

She drew attention to the stark contrast between pledges made as part of the 2015 Paris Agreement to keep global temperatures from rising and recent UN climate report findings, which predict that temperatures will exceed safe levels. 

“It’s too late for wish lists. We need binding to-do lists to save both our credibility and our planet,” she cautioned.

Regarding her second point, the queen emphasized the importance of remembering common humanity, especially in the case of refugee populations. 

She said that the global refugee crisis has reached “epic proportions” with the number of displaced people now exceeding 100 million. She also highlighted the disparity in the reception of refugees from Ukraine to those from countries such as Syria, Myanmar, and South Sudan.

“What accounts for the contrast in compassion? Does skin color make all the difference?” she asked. “Too often, the barrier isn’t budgets. It’s bigotry and bias.”

“Until we embrace the reality of our connectedness, we’ll continue to bear the worst of its consequences,” she added. 

Moving onto her third point, the queen stated that humanity must “act in the service of future generations,” affirming that the decisions of the present will have a direct impact on those who will inherit the future. 

“What matters is not the next election, or the next financial quarter, or the next generation of smartphones. What matters is doing right by the next generation of humanity,” she said.

Queen Rania, in reaching her final point, underscored the value of “renewing hope and confidence in ourselves.”

On a more positive note, she stated that “despite the multi-crises we face, humanity has made enormous progress,” relaying that over the last few decades, 1 billion people have risen out of extreme poverty, infant mortality has dropped by more than half, more children are attending school and fewer are going hungry. 

She explained that hope is based on the ability to believe that things can improve.

“It’s not just technology that’s enabled these wins, it’s collaboration and trust. The instinct to help. The goodness that resides in human hearts,” she noted.

Queen Rania urged the audience to resist complacency and try to anticipate crises earlier, “so that we can fix problems before they become perils and prevent tomorrow’s crises before they start.” 

The Paris Peace Forum was founded in 2017 with the goal of bridging the governance gap by bringing together key stakeholders to advance concrete solutions to global issues.

Public and private organizations present their governance projects to global leaders, elected officials, experts and other stakeholders at the annual event.

 

  • The Islamic republic has been gripped by protests that erupted over the death of Mahsa Amini
  • "At least 326 people, including 43 children and 25 women, have been killed by security forces in the ongoing nationwide protests," Oslo-based IHR said
PARIS: Iranian security forces have killed at least 326 people in a crackdown on nationwide protests since Mahsa Amini’s death in custody, Iran Human Rights said in an updated toll Saturday.
The Islamic republic has been gripped by protests that erupted over the death of Amini on September 16, three days after her arrest for an alleged breach of the country’s strict dress code for women.
The protests were fanned by fury over the dress rules for women, but have grown into a broad movement against the theocracy that has ruled Iran since the 1979 revolution.
“At least 326 people, including 43 children and 25 women, have been killed by security forces in the ongoing nationwide protests,” Oslo-based IHR said in a statement posted on its website.
The latest toll represents an increase of 22 since the rights group issued its previous figures on November 5.
It includes at least 123 people killed in the province of Sistan-Baluchistan, on Iran’s southeastern border with Pakistan, a figure which is also up, from 118 in IHR’s last toll.
Most of those were killed on September 30 when security forces opened fire on protesters after Friday prayers in Zahedan, the capital of Sistan-Baluchistan — a massacre activists have dubbed “Bloody Friday.”
Those protests were triggered by the alleged rape in custody of a 15-year-old girl by a police commander in the province’s port city of Chabahar.
Analysts say the Baluchi were inspired by the protests that flared over Amini’s death, which were initially driven by women’s rights but expanded over time to include other grievances.
IHR director Mahmood Amiry-Moghaddam called on the international community to act as soon as possible to halt the crackdown.
“Establishing an international investigation and accountability mechanism by the UN will both facilitate the process of holding the perpetrators accountable in the future and increase the cost of the continuous repression by the Islamic republic,” he said in the statement.
Another rights group, Amnesty International, has also called for such a mechanism, which it said was supported by a petition signed by more than one million people.
IHR said it was still investigating reports of other deaths, meaning the actual number killed “is certainly higher.”

  • Iran to receive additional sanctions for its brutal crackdown and its decision to send hundreds of drones to Russia for use in the war in Ukraine
  • EU foreign ministers are expected to agree on additional sanctions when they meet on Monday
BERLIN: German Chancellor Olaf Scholz strongly criticized the Iranian government Saturday for its bloody crackdown on protests in the country said Germany stands “shoulder to shoulder with the Iranian people.”
Scholz said the ongoing protests sparked by the Sept. 16 death of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini following her detention by Iran’s morality police were no longer “merely a question of dress codes” but had evolved into a fight for freedom and justice.
The protests have grown into one of the largest sustained challenges to Iran’s theocracy since the chaotic months after its 1979 Islamic Revolution.
“We can barely begin to imagine how much courage this takes,” Scholz said in his weekly video address. “More than 300 killed, dozens of death sentences and more than 14,000 arrests. So far. Those who demonstrate against oppression in Iran risk their lives, and often also the lives of their loved ones – and face the prospect of torture and decades in prison.”
Hundreds of thousands of people in Germany with Iranian roots fear for their relatives and are “appalled and disgusted by what the Mullah regime is doing to the demonstrators,” the chancellor continued. “It is clear that the Iranian government is solely responsible for this spate of violence.”
Scholz said Iran would receive additional sanctions for its brutal crackdown and its decision to send hundreds of drones to Russia for use in the war in Ukraine. European Union foreign ministers are expected to agree on additional sanctions when they meet on Monday.
Germany’s foreign minister on Friday rejected a complaint by her Iranian counterpart that she was taking an “interventionist” stance over protests in Iran and pushed back against his pledge of a “firm” response.
Earlier this month, Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian warned his German counterpart, Annalena Baerbock, that she was taking an “interventionist” stance over protests in Iran. Baerbock had made a speech to the German parliament in which she said Berlin would not let up in pursuing further sanctions against Tehran over the protest crackdown.
Responding to Amirabdollahian’s threat of consequences for Germany’s position, Scholz said, “What kind of government does it make you if you shoot at your own citizens? Those who act in such a way must expect us to push back.”

  • Abdolhamid Ismail-Zai is the spiritual leader of the country’s Baluchi minority
  • ‘We do not have freedom in the Islamic Republic. Everything is censored. Everything is restricted’
LONDON: Iran’s top Sunni cleric condemned the regime in his Friday sermon, saying authorities are trying to pay to silence the families of people killed in protests that have rocked the country in recent weeks.

Abdolhamid Ismail-Zai, 75, was speaking out following disproportionate violence meted out against members of the Baluchi ethnic minority, a largely Sunni group in Shiite-majority Iran for whom he is a spiritual and political figurehead.

Last week, 18 people were shot by security forces in the southeastern Sistan and Baluchistan province, and the families want justice, said Ismail-Zai.

“We do not want money,” he said in his sermon at Makki mosque in the provincial capital Zahedan. “Who were the people who made this happen, and for what reason? The people who were responsible for this must be brought to justice. This was the demand of the martyrs’ families.”

Ismail-Zai haș become increasingly vocal in his criticism of the regime throughout the protests, which began after the death of 22-year-old Kurdish woman Mahsa Amini in the custody of the country’s morality police in September.

“We do not have freedom in the Islamic Republic,” Ismail-Zai said. “Where is the freedom? Where is the freedom of press? Where is the freedom of expression? Everything is censored. Everything is restricted.

“A large part of the Iranian people is protesting. A majority of the people of Iran have objections, are unsatisfied. I urge regime leaders to listen to them.”

In recent weeks, Ismail-Zai has also questioned why authorities have used live fire against protesters in Baluchistan and Kurdistan, as opposed to teargas and non-lethal rounds against demonstrations elsewhere.

In his sermon, he also criticized politicians who recently called for the death penalty for protesters, though stopped short of discussing Iran’s Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei.

“Representatives represent the people,” he said. “You have to listen to people. You have to defend the people so that the bullets of war are not fired at them.”

One insider close to Ismail-Zai told The Independent: “He doesn’t want the regime to accuse him of provoking violence.”

After Friday prayers, protests erupted against the regime across the region, with demonstrators chanting denunciations of Khamenei and the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps. People also reportedly threw stones at security forces, and a number of fires were lit.

Amnesty International says Sistan and Baluchistan has suffered disproportionate violence from the regime compared to many other regions.

“Protesters from the oppressed Baluchi minority have borne the brunt of the security forces’ particularly vicious crackdown on demonstrations,” Amnesty said on Friday.

So far, around a quarter of the people killed during the violence across Iran have been in Sistan and Baluchistan, including nearly 100 killed in Zahedan on Sept. 30. Amnesty says it has the names of at least 100 killed in the province since the unrest began.

It is not the first time Ismail-Zai has condemned the regime — he has been a vocal critic over the years, which has seen him subjected to all manner of curbs on his freedom, including travel bans.

An advocate of peace, he has also criticized armed Baluch separatists, instead advocating for a referendum on the country’s political future.

  • Ankara withdrew its ambassador to Israel in May 2018 and threw out the Israeli envoy over the Israeli army’s killing of dozens of Palestinians
ANKARA: Turkiye has appointed an ambassador to Israel after a gap of four years in the latest step toward normalizing ties with the Jewish state.
Sakir Ozkan Torunlar, a veteran diplomat who had served as Turkiye’s consul general in Jerusalem between 2010 and 2014, was named to the post in a presidential decree late Friday, Turkish media reported.
Ankara withdrew its ambassador to Israel in May 2018 and threw out the Israeli envoy over the Israeli army’s killing of dozens of Palestinians.
Israel riposted by sending back the Turkish consul in Jerusalem.
Ties between the two soured after Turkish leader Recep Tayyip Erdogan criticized Israel’s policy toward Palestinians under the previous governments of its new Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.
But Erdogan sent a congratulatory letter to Netanyahu after his victory in elections held earlier this month.

