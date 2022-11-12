You are here

Tourism has a vital role to play in sustainability, says Saudi vice minister

Tourism has a vital role to play in sustainability, says Saudi vice minister
Saudi Vice Minister of Tourism Princess Haifa bint Mohammed Al-Saud. (Screenshot)
Updated 30 sec ago
Jana Salloum and Dana Abdelaziz 

Tourism has a vital role to play in sustainability, says Saudi vice minister

Tourism has a vital role to play in sustainability, says Saudi vice minister
Updated 30 sec ago
Jana Salloum and Dana Abdelaziz 

RIYADH: Tourism has a vital role in sustainability, said Saudi Vice Minister of Tourism Princess Haifa bint Mohammed Al-Saud. 

Speaking at the Saudi Green Initiative forum in Egypt, she explained that although today tourism represents only 8 percent of greenhouse gas emissions, the sector is growing. 

“The number of travelers is expected to double by 2030, which only means that the environmental impact is growing further,” she added. 

The Princess spoke about Saudi Arabia’s tourism sector and said that action must be taken in the 10 destinations being developed across 13 different regions. 

“Not only by preserving and maintaining the destinations we are developing, but also taking it a step further and creating regenerative tourism,” Princess Haifa explained.  

On the Kingdom’s efforts in this regard, the vice minister said, “we are taking data-led actions, not just theoretical options.” 

She explained that Saudi Arabia had completed the first-of-its-kind methodology to define sustainability in tourism with a clear baseline.  

 “We have taken action in Saudi Arabia, and although it is important that we are acting locally, we maintain our commitment to the global community,” she said. 

This approach is evident in the Sustainable Tourism Global Center, an initiative Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman launched at the UN Climate Change Conference in Glasgow, also known as COP26, last year. 

The STGC aims to reduce the tourism sector’s estimated 8 percent contribution to global greenhouse gases and move toward net-zero emissions. 

This year at COP27, the Kingdom has announced through the STGC the launch of the tourism panel for climate change, Princess Haifa added.  

She said that most destinations in Saudi Arabia have announced that they have surpassed their 2019 numbers in terms of visitors. 

Topics: COP27 UN Climate Change Conference sustainability

Updated 28 sec ago
Dana Abdelaziz

SABB aims to grow its ESG compliance lending to 20% in short term, CEO says

SABB aims to grow its ESG compliance lending to 20% in short term, CEO says
Updated 28 sec ago
Dana Abdelaziz

RIYADH: The Saudi British Bank aims to grow its environmental, social and governance framework compliance balance lending sheet between 15 to 20 percent in the “very short term” or over the next five to seven years, according to its CEO. 

Speaking at the Saudi Green Initiative Forum – taking place alongside the UN’s Climate Change Conference in Sharm El Sheikh, Egypt – Tony Cripps explained that the Riyadh-based bank has around 5 percent of its balance sheet currently dedicated to ESG compliant lending.

“So, when it becomes one quarter of your entire business you better pay attention to it,” he said.

Cripps noted that one of the first discussions he had with the Saudi Central Bank, known as SAMA, was about establishing a framework where the finance industry works with regulators and the government.

This is needed to “look at how we can work together to develop the right regulatory framework, how we can develop the right products, how we can define the taxonomy that everyone needs, to be able to say what's green and what isn’t,” he explained. 

The discussion also involved the education required for the industry and for clients to understand why such a transition is imperative. 

He praised Saudi Arabia for looking at best global practices in Europe, China, and the rest of Asia and rapidly implementing those lessons. 

On transition financing, Cripps said this is crucial to meeting net-zero emissions targets, and that these goals would not be reached without new technology being financed. 

“It is hard to imagine not having the ability to use oil and gas, but we need to start financing through renewables as a way to see that transition through the next 30 to 40 years,” Cripps explained. 

Last year, Saudi Arabia issued the first SR14.12 billion ($3.76 billion) green loan for the Red Sea Development Co., with four banks including SABB.

“So, it was really that kickstarted the loan market,” Cripps said. 

SABB also has bought the first green asset management product with HSBC, so that investors are able to access the private bank market.

The lender launched a deposit product for its retail market and its corporate market so that customers who want to contribute can place their money on deposit in a green format in a Shariah compliant manner, he noted

“So, there are products being developed, but the pace needs to evolve. It needs to extend to the equity markets as it has done in other jurisdictions,” Cripps added. 

Topics: Saudi Green Initiative (SGI)

Saudi energy minister says Kingdom hosting MENA climate week in 2023

Saudi energy minister says Kingdom hosting MENA climate week in 2023
Updated 43 min 14 sec ago
Reuters

Saudi energy minister says Kingdom hosting MENA climate week in 2023

Saudi energy minister says Kingdom hosting MENA climate week in 2023
  • Saudi Arabia is also working on establishing a regional center to advance emission reductions
Updated 43 min 14 sec ago
Reuters

SHARM EL-SHEIKH: Saudi energy minister Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman said on Saturday the Kingdom would host the Middle East and North Africa climate week in 2023.

“We have been talking with UNFCCC secretariat and we will be hosting in 2023 the MENA climate week,” the Prince said at a panel at the Saudi Green Initiative event taking place on the sidelines of the COP27 climate conference in Egypt.

The minister also said Saudi Arabia was working on establishing a regional center to advance emission reductions. 

Topics: COP27 Saudi Green Initiative (SGI)

Dubai property deals spike over 72% despite accelerating sale and rental rates  

Dubai property deals spike over 72% despite accelerating sale and rental rates  
Updated 12 November 2022
Arab News

Dubai property deals spike over 72% despite accelerating sale and rental rates  

Dubai property deals spike over 72% despite accelerating sale and rental rates  
Updated 12 November 2022
Arab News

RIYADH: Dubai's real estate market continues to record growth in property deals, with the residential sector witnessing 8,269 transactions in October, registering a 72.5 percent increase from the prior year, global commercial real estate service provider CBRE said in its latest report.  

The increase in property deals has been driven by a 133.5 percent growth in off-plan market sales while secondary market sales rose by 29.4 percent, it said. 

Dubai’s property market has been showing signs of returning to the pre-COVID-19 levels as the emirate was among the first global cities to unshackle itself from the lockdowns after the government took a series of measures to contain the impact of the pandemic.  

In the year to date to October 2022, CBRE noted that the total transaction volumes reached 71,412, which continues to be the highest total recorded since 2009. 

This saw the average prices of residential units increasing by 9.2 percent in the year to October, with apartment and villa prices rising by 8.5 percent and 13 percent, respectively. The average apartment price in Dubai reached 1,149 dirhams ($313) per square foot, and the average villa price 1,359 dirhams per square foot, according to CBRE.  

However, these average rates are still 22.8 percent and 6 percent below the peaks recorded in 2014 for apartments and villas. 

“Residential rents in Dubai increased by 27.3 percent in October 2022 compared to a year earlier, extending on the record high annual growth we saw in the month prior,” said Taimur Khan, head of research – MENA at CBRE in Dubai. 

He said data from Dubai’s Real Estate Regulatory Agency’s online registration system, Ejari, showed that the number of new contracts registered year-on-year in the year to date to October fell by 4.7 percent, whereas renewals have increased by 33.6 percent, indicating that “tenants are less willing to move given current market conditions.”  

“We expect the rate of change in the rental market to start tapering off by the end of 2022. In the sales market, 8,269 transactions were recorded in October, a 72.5 percent increase from the year prior,” said Khan.  

The CBRE expert pointed out that a total of 71,412 transactions were recorded in the year to date to October, to put this into context, in 2019 this figure totaled 29,394. “In terms of transaction volumes for the year, we expect 2022 total transactions to comfortably surpass the 2009 total,” he said.

In terms of residential areas, Jumeirah registered the highest average sales rate per square foot at 2,226 dirhams, said CBRE, adding that the villa segment of the market, Palm Jumeirah recorded the highest average sales rate per square foot at 3,704 dirhams. 

The highest average annual apartment and villa rents were respectively seen in Palm Jumeirah, where average rents reached 242,250 dirhams on average, and Al Barari recorded average rents of 956,174 dirhams, according to CBRE. 

Topics: Dubai property real esate rental

Riyadh warehouse rentals rise 22% amid Saudi push to develop industrial hub 

Riyadh warehouse rentals rise 22% amid Saudi push to develop industrial hub 
Updated 12 November 2022
Arab News

Riyadh warehouse rentals rise 22% amid Saudi push to develop industrial hub 

Riyadh warehouse rentals rise 22% amid Saudi push to develop industrial hub 
Updated 12 November 2022
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi capital Riyadh recorded a 22 percent growth in annual warehouse rental rates at the end of the third quarter of 2022, as the Kingdom is witnessing a strong demand for high-quality and specialized facilities, revealed the latest data from global property consultant Knight Frank.  

This comes as Saudi Arabia is seeing increasing activities in the manufacturing and logistics sectors amid the Kingdom’s push to develop a local hub as part of its strategy to diversify its economy away from the oil industry.   

“The manufacturing sector is fast emerging as a key pillar in the government’s industrial strategy, now accounting for 8.3 percent of GDP (Gross Domestic Product). 

The government-led incentives to boost domestic production of goods is attracting local and international investors, as well as boosting overall activity in this subsector,” said Faisal Durrani, partner – head of Middle East Research at Knight Frank. 

He added: “Separately, the pandemic fueled a boom in online retailing which is fueling an ongoing buoyancy in warehousing requirements. And in Saudi, the same trend has taken hold, with a 90 percent increase in online shopping volumes/values over the last 12 months.” 

Warehouse rents in Jeddah also increased by 22 percent over the same period and now average SR179 ($48) per square meter, with occupancy levels of around 96 percent at the end of their quarter, revealed Knight Frank data. 

Durrani pointed out that government-led initiatives to boost the manufacturing sector are also contributing to the “mismatch between demand and supply”, particularly for internationally specified, high-quality warehouse facilities and last-mile logistics facilities.  

“Unsurprisingly, when combined with the severe shortage of high-quality warehouses, rents in cities like Riyadh now stand as high as SR250 per square meter, representing an increase of 22 percent over the last 12 months, with occupancy standing at 96 percent,” he added.  

The increase in demand for high-quality spaces is driven by multiple sectors including pharmaceuticals and automobiles as the Kingdom pushes to become a logistics powerhouse, with the value of re-exports rising by 23 percent during 2021 alone, Knight Frank noted. 

“Indeed, demand for logistics hubs is now a significant driver of demand. Other manufacturing industries such as the pharmaceuticals and automobile production sectors are also contributing to rising levels of warehouse requirements,” said Harmen de Jong, partner – Real Estate Strategy & Consulting at Knight Frank. 

He pointed out that the lack of supply has been a legacy issue for the market and as the economic transformation accelerates, the shortage of high-quality warehousing is sustaining upward pressure on rents. “As more retailers strengthen their online presence, the challenge to find high-quality warehouses will only grow more acute.” 

With the sustained growth in warehousing demand, Knight Frank expects the market to continue to face upward pressure on rental rates, “which is unlikely to reverse until better quality stock enters the market.”  

“Subject to the speed of construction and assuming there are no delays in announced schemes, we expected a marginal 5 percent increase in Riyadh’s warehousing supply by 2025,” said Andrew Love, partner – Head of Occupier-Landlord Strategy & Solutions and Head of Middle East Capital Markets at Knight Frank. 

He added: “As things stand, the city’s existing stock consists mainly of low quality, aging warehouses located near the city’s dry port, which is at odds with what occupiers are looking for: high quality, modern facilities, built to international specifications.” 

Market trends 

Saudi Arabia’s industrial sector is undergoing rapid changes, with the emergence of automated facilities. The Saudi Ministry of Industry and Mineral Resources launched a program to automate 4,000 factories with an aim to elevate the standard and ensure that factories are built with the best global requirements, according to a Knight Frank press release. 

“Industrial occupiers have also been transitioning into cleaner energy sources, such as the installment of solar panels. Businesses are expecting to reduce operational costs as well as contribute to the Kingdom in achieving its 2060 net-zero target,” explained Durrani. 

As part of Vision 2030’s aim to use cleaner energy sources, Knight Frank said, several industrial occupiers are installing solar panels as they begin the transition to greener energy sources.  Al-Munaijam Foods installed over 3,500 solar rooftop panels on their temperature-controlled warehouse in Riyadh that will reduce up to 38,000 tons of carbon emissions per annum and 30 percent of the total energy requirements. 

This is part of a strategy to move away from traditional energy sources to renewables as the Kingdom looks to achieve its 2060 net-zero target, while also reducing operational costs for businesses. 

Topics: Saudi warehouse logistics rentals Knight Frank

Oil Updates — Crude settles higher; Yellen says India can buy Russian oil outside price cap 

Oil Updates — Crude settles higher; Yellen says India can buy Russian oil outside price cap 
Updated 12 November 2022
Nirmal Narayanan 

Oil Updates — Crude settles higher; Yellen says India can buy Russian oil outside price cap 

Oil Updates — Crude settles higher; Yellen says India can buy Russian oil outside price cap 
Updated 12 November 2022
Nirmal Narayanan 

RIYADH: Oil prices settled higher on Friday but fell week-on-week after health authorities in China eased some of the country’s heavy COVID-19 curbs, raising hopes for improved economic activity and demand in the world’s top crude importer. 

Brent crude futures settled up $2.32 at $95.99 a barrel, extending a 1.1 percent rise from the previous session but falling 2.6 percent on the week. 

US West Texas Intermediate crude futures settled up $2.49, or 2.9 percent, at $88.96 a barrel, after climbing 0.8 percent in the previous session but down nearly 4 percent on the week. 

India can buy as much Russian oil as it wants, outside price cap: Yellen 

The US is happy for India to continue buying as much Russian oil as it wants, including at prices above a G7-imposed price cap mechanism, if it steers clear of Western insurance, finance and maritime services bound by the cap, US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said on Friday. 

The cap would still drive global oil prices lower while curbing Russia’s revenues, Yellen said in an interview with Reuters on the sidelines of a conference on deepening US-Indian economic ties. Russia will not be able to sell as much oil as it does now once the EU halts imports without resorting to the capped price or significant discounts from current prices, Yellen added. 

“Russia is going to find it very difficult to continue shipping as much oil as they have done when the EU stops buying Russian oil,” Yellen said. “They’re going to be heavily in search of buyers. And many buyers are reliant on Western services.” 

India is now Russia’s largest oil customer other than China. 

Yellen told Reuters that India and private Indian oil companies “can also purchase oil at any price they want as long as they don’t use these Western services and they find other services. And either way is fine.” 

Canada, Nigeria target oil and gas methane emissions with new laws 

Oil and gas producers Canada and Nigeria have become the latest countries to tackle the potent greenhouse gas methane with laws to rein in emissions in the fossil fuel energy sector. 

The announcements came as the US on Friday said it would expand its own rules to require oil and gas drillers to find and fix leaks of methane at all of the country’s well sites. 

Methane has more than 80 times the planet-warming potency of CO2 in its first 20 years, but breaks down faster in the atmosphere, making it a high-value target for near-term efforts to slow climate change. 

Canada said its new rules would target a 75 percent cut in methane emissions from the oil and gas sector by 2030, including through a proposed monthly requirement for oil and gas companies to find and fix methane leaks in their infrastructure. 

“It’s kind of a big deal for us, we are the fourth biggest producer of oil and gas. So, we have a big responsibility, but it’s also a big challenge,” Canadian Environment Minister Steven Guilbeault said at the UN climate summit on Friday. 

Nigeria, among the world’s top 10 methane emitters, announced new rules for how to reduce emissions in its oil and gas industry. They include requirements for leak detection and repair, limits to flaring and controls on venting equipment. 

Methane is the main component of natural gas, and leaches into the atmosphere from oil wells and leaky gas pipelines. 

(With input from Reuters) 

Topics: OPEC Oil Russia India

