Shadab Khan: Pakistan's match-winner who brings 'fire and life'

Shadab Khan: Pakistan’s match-winner who brings ‘fire and life’
Shadab’s commitment and relentless energy, whether it be in training or matches, galvanized Pakistan’s drooping World Cup. (Reuters/File)
Updated 13 November 2022
AFP

Shadab Khan: Pakistan’s match-winner who brings ‘fire and life’

Shadab Khan: Pakistan’s match-winner who brings ‘fire and life’
  • Shadab has been shortlisted for player of the tournament and could well win it if Pakistan do the business against England in the decider at the Melbourne Cricket Ground
Updated 13 November 2022
AFP

MELBOURNE: No matter what happens when Pakistan face England in Sunday’s final at the MCG, Shadab Khan has had a Twenty20 World Cup to remember.

Starring with both bat and ball, the 24-year-old all-rounder helped energise Pakistan’s flagging campaign when all seemed lost.

After last-ball defeats to India and Zimbabwe, Shadab pulled them back from the brink with three wickets against the Netherlands for their first win.

He then turned up with a fiery 22-ball 52 and bowling figures of 2-16 during his man-of-the-match performance against South Africa.

The Proteas’ subsequent shock defeat to the Netherlands helped Pakistan gatecrash the semifinals.

Shadab has been shortlisted for player of the tournament and could well win it if Pakistan do the business against England in the decider at the Melbourne Cricket Ground.

When team-mates and coaches talk about Shadab they all refer to one thing.

“He brings invaluable energy to the team,” captain Babar Azam said.

Shadab’s commitment and relentless energy, whether it be in training or matches, galvanized Pakistan’s drooping World Cup.

Like many Pakistani cricketers, Shadab’s beginnings were humble.

He grew up playing cricket on the rough pitches of Mianwali district, a farming community near the banks of the Indus River in Punjab province.

It also happens to be home to former prime minister and cricket legend Imran Khan and former captain Misbah-ul-Haq.

People who know him well said Shadab has always been relentless in his dedication.

“Shadab’s commitment to cricket is unparalleled,” said his club coach Sajjad Ahmed.

“He used to sleep around 9 p.m. and reach the ground before sunrise.

“That’s been his routine for years so that he can practice as much as possible.”

It was Ahmed who suggested Shadab should become an all-rounder and not just focus on batting.

Graduating from club cricket to district level and to Pakistan “A,” Shadab featured in a 2016 junior World Cup in Bangladesh and finished joint top wicket-taker for his team with 11.

The year after, Pakistan Super League franchise Islamabad United picked him as an emerging player.

“We were picking players in the draft for PSL 2017 and every other team was passing him on so I asked Misbah about him,” recalls Hassan Cheema, strategy manager of United.

“Misbah said that Shadab has that fire and instinct that he had not seen in a player for years.

“Six years later you can see his competitive fire and life he brings in the team is invaluable,” Cheema told AFP.

But to talk only about his energy and commitment risks downplaying Shadab’s talent.

As a leg-spinner variations are Shadab’s assets and he has had success extracting bounce from the hard Australian pitches at the World Cup.

When he bats and fields his style is aggressive — his triple ability gives Pakistan flexibility in team selections.

It was then-Pakistan head coach Mickey Arthur who brought him into the side in 2017.

“When we got Shadab into the team he was incredibly exciting as a cricketer,” Arthur said.

“He was athletic and was a three-in-one cricketer.”

Since then Shadab has added maturity and confidence to his armory.

“He is a match-winner for Pakistan. The difference I have seen is that he has come from a boy to a man,” said Arthur.

Shadab had a dream international debut when he was named man of the match in Pakistan’s T20 win over the West Indies in Bridgetown in 2017.

That same year one of Shadab’s finest moments came at the Champions Trophy in a showdown against arch-rivals India, where he trapped Yuvraj Singh in front of the wicket.

English umpire Richard Kettleborough was unmoved but Shadab convinced skipper Sarfaraz Ahmed to review — and was proved correct, making Shadab a hero of Pakistan’s win.

“It was very close to the bat but Shadab was confident that it had hit the pad first,” Sarfaraz said.

“It is his confidence in the ground that helps and motivates the team and that is why he is improving by leaps and bounds.”

Topics: Shadab Khan Pakistan Twenty20 World Cup

Eddie Howe quashes top-four talk after 1-0 victory over Chelsea

Eddie Howe quashes top-four talk after 1-0 victory over Chelsea
Updated 13 November 2022
Liam Kennedy

Eddie Howe quashes top-four talk after 1-0 victory over Chelsea

Eddie Howe quashes top-four talk after 1-0 victory over Chelsea
  • Joe Willock scored the only goal on Tyneside on Saturday as Newcastle made it five wins on the bounce in the top flight, ensuring their best start to the season since 1995/96
Updated 13 November 2022
Liam Kennedy

NEWCASTLE: Eddie Howe is refusing to be drawn into the debate about whether European qualification beckons for his Newcastle United side.

The Magpies are almost certain to finish the calendar year in the Premier League’s top four after their latest win over Champions League outfit Chelsea. Joe Willock scored the only goal on Tyneside on Saturday as Newcastle made it five wins on the bounce in the top flight, ensuring their best start to the season since 1995/96.

However, Howe will not comment on whether he thinks his team will qualify for Europe for the first time in a decade.

“I don’t know about that, I just think for us, we’ve just committed to every game,” said head coach Howe when asked about Europe.

“We haven’t thought about any permutation or any consequence of the games, we’ve just tried to win them and think that’s the best way for us to attack the second half of the season as well.”

Speaking about the performance, Howe continued: “I thought it was a very, very good performance from us tonight, a really high-level game, I thought, between two very good teams.

“Night games here are always very special occasions and tonight didn’t disappoint. I do think it was two very good teams, as I say. It’s tactically very interesting whenever you come up against Graham’s teams, they are so well set-up.

“But I thought we performed, a really good physical effort, incredible intensity in both phases of the game and yes, we’re delighted to win.”

It took the Magpies until March 10, 2021 to reach the 30-point mark — they’ve managed it by November, and in just 15 games.

“It’s nice to hear that. Last season was a very, very difficult season, a very different one to the one we’re experiencing this time around,” said Howe reflecting back on last season’s struggles compared to this.

“We just want to get as many points as quickly as we can. We’re enjoying the moment we’re in, everyone’s together, everyone’s united, really fighting for the same cause, and the players tonight deserve huge credit for what they delivered.

“I thought it was up there with our best displays of the season.

“There was huge commitment there from the players tonight. As I said, the intensity of the game was so high, quick restarts from both teams. They were relentlessly playing out from the back, which meant we were chasing them and trying to disrupt their rhythm and break up their passages of play.

“They’ve got such good technical players that we felt we needed to try to do that. The players delivered that brilliantly and then the other way, we showed we can really play and we can hurt teams with the ball.

“I thought our goal sort of typified that, it was an outstanding goal and a great one to win the game with.”

Ahead of his trip to Qatar with England, Callum Wilson played just 15 minutes at St. James’ Park, given he has been struggling with an illness.

Howe says the player is fit and ready to be on the plane to the Middle East with Gareth Southgate’s men, despite his recent issues.

“Callum’s fine, it was just a case of I didn’t feel he was, with the training he’s had, ready to start the game,” said Howe about his decision to start Chris Wood.

“He’d had an illness that really knocked him, so we didn’t want to take the risk with his immune system being low, and we knew that he’d be OK for a part of the game.

“He’s fully fit now, he’s got no problems.”

Topics: Eddie Howe Newcastle United english Premier League

Bayern stretches Bundesliga lead ahead of World Cup break

Bayern stretches Bundesliga lead ahead of World Cup break
Updated 12 November 2022
AP

Bayern stretches Bundesliga lead ahead of World Cup break

Bayern stretches Bundesliga lead ahead of World Cup break
  • Nagelsmann opted not to risk Thomas Müller after the experienced German had a run of minor injuries
  • Leipzig rose to second with a 2-1 win at Bremen
Updated 12 November 2022
AP

GELSENKIRCHEN, Germany: With players keen to avoid injury risks ahead of the World Cup, Bayern Munich stretched their Bundesliga lead to six points after a 2-0 win over Schalke on Saturday in their last game before the tournament in Qatar.
Bayern lacked some of their usual intensity as Julian Nagelmann’s team cruised to victory against last-place Schalke thanks to goals from Serge Gnabry and Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting.
Bayern were without Sadio Mané — because of a fibula injury which has made the Senegal forward a World Cup doubt — while Canada left back Alphonso Davies has a muscle issue and Nagelsmann opted not to risk Thomas Müller after the experienced German had a run of minor injuries.
Schalke held Bayern at bay until the 38th minute when Gnabry ran onto Jamal Musiala’s smart backheel pass to score the opener. Choupo-Moting, heading to his third World Cup with Cameroon, finished off a quick counterattack in the 52nd for his seventh goal in his last seven Bundesliga games.
Bayern forward Leroy Sané’s younger brother Sidi made his league debut off the bench for Schalke. The brothers weren’t on the field together as Leroy was taken off five minutes before his 19-year-old brother came on.
Around the country, German fan groups continued to display banners urging fans not to watch the upcoming World Cup. A large banner reading “Boycott Qatar 2022” was displayed along one side of Hertha Berlin’s stadium, and similar messages were shown at Schalke, Werder Bremen, Augsburg and at other games.
Leipzig rose to second with a 2-1 win at Bremen. Xaver Schlager surged into the penalty area and held off a stern challenge from Amos Pieper to restore Leipzig’s lead in the 71st minute after a fortunate deflected equalizer for promoted Werder. Leipzig could drop back to fourth depending on results Sunday.
Bayer Leverkusen continued their recent resurgence under coach Xabi Alonso, beating Stuttgart 2-0 for their third consecutive win to move up to 11th after weeks of hovering just above the relegation zone. Forward Moussa Diaby scored for the sixth time in Leverkusen’s last seven league games.
Ecuador midfielder Carlos Gruezo covered his face with his jersey and was comforted by his Augsburg teammates as he limped off with an injury that could put his World Cup chances in jeopardy. Bochum beat Augsburg 1-0 for their third win in five league games but remain second from last.
Ridle Baku was overlooked for Germany’s World Cup squad, but the Wolfsburg wing back responded by scoring the winning goal in a 2-1 defeat of Hoffenheim. Goals from Wilfried Kanga and Marco Richter lifted Hertha Berlin to a 2-0 win over Cologne to stay clear of the relegation places.

Topics: Bayern Munich Serge Gnabry Jamal Musiala Leipzig Bundesliga

Newcastle continue winning run with win over Chelsea

Newcastle continue winning run with win over Chelsea
Updated 12 November 2022
Liam Kennedy

Newcastle continue winning run with win over Chelsea

Newcastle continue winning run with win over Chelsea
  • The Blues, who dominated United at St. James’ Park around 12 months ago, looked light years behind Eddie Howe’s side
Updated 12 November 2022
Liam Kennedy

NEWCASTLE: For the first time in 21 years Newcastle United find themselves in the top four of the Premier League at Christmas — and they ensured that statistic by out-classing, out-battling and out-scoring one of the so-called ‘big six’ elite.
A solitary Joe Willock strike in the second-half was enough to ensure three points remained on Tyneside — and send Chelsea home empty-handed — taking Newcastle’s total to 30 from 15 games.
Just two points separate United and Manchester City, Liverpool are eight behind the high-flying Magpies.
In a season where a lot has been made of Newcastle’s ‘ceiling’ as a football club, just ask Liverpool’s Jurgen Klopp — but game-by-game it’s proving impossible to really know where this side maxes out.
Is Champions League football out of the question? Well, not on this evidence. It’s human nature to rule out a title tilt, but what have the Magpies got to fear? Only Liverpool, courtesy of a 98th minute winner, have handed the bitter taste of defeat to the black and whites.
The Blues, who dominated United at St. James’ Park around 12 months ago, looked light years behind Eddie Howe’s side, who were the outfit on the front foot, against a Chelsea side who looked content to contain. How the tables have turned.
On the team news from Howe made two changes to the team who beat Southampton last time out in the Premier League with Joelinton and Chris Wood selected ahead of Jacob Murphy and World Cup-bound Callum Wilson.
A cagey opening was sparked into life by the Magpies when midfielder Joe Willock turned Cesar Azpilicueta inside out before dinking toward the back post where Wood was beaten to the jump by Kalidou Koulibaly before man of the moment Miguel Almiron volleyed the clearance over the top.
At the other end, a goal-saving header from Sven Botman prevented Armando Broja from snatching an unlikely lead for the visitors.
The flashpoint in an otherwise dull half came as time ticked past 45 — and referee Robert Jones was at the center of controversy, as well as usual culprit VAR.
A six-yard box-bound cross from Dan Burn was stopped by the hand of Trevoh Chalobah, but nothing was given — no check, bizarrely, much to the dismay of the 52,000-strong crowd.
Just after the break it was United who remained on the front foot and dominant — and two quickfire chances almost saw them break the deadlock.
Kieran Trippier’s chip to the back post was nodded across goal by Joelinton and first Chris Wood then Bruno Guimaraes saw shots at goal blocked. Then immediately after recycling possession Trippier pulled back to Sean Longstaff who flipped the ball over from eight yards out.
United kept knocking but just couldn’t break down the door.
While the Magpies ramped up the pressure, it was their own errors in their defensive third that kept a fire burning for Graham Potter’s men. Conor Gallagher was almost a beneficiary of that when he curled a shot that looked destined for Nick Pope’s far left corner, however the England keeper signed off before heading to Qatar with one of his best saves of the season to turn around the post.
And this chance was the wake up call Howe’s Magpies needed as they netted the only goal of the game from the next attack.
A slick move that started with an instinctive Joelinton flick over the top, saw Miguel Almiron control with his head not once but twice and lay on a plate for Willock to smash home from the edge of the area.
The expected storm did not really materialize from Potter’s men, as they headed back down to the capital with their tail between their legs — and importantly, nine points behind Newcastle.
Not since the dizzying days of the late, great Sir Bobby Robson has this Geordie outfit been a real force in this division, but the feels of 20 years ago are flooding back to this northern outpost — and long may it continue for Howe’s top six-breakers.
It took United until March 10 this year to reach 30 points for the 2021/22 season. In 2022/23 they’ve done so by November 12. The rise of Howe’s Mags knows no bounds, and in a season that promised Premier League consolidation, United are making those who tried to monopolize success at the top of the division look like they’re on very unsteady ground.

Topics: football soccer Newcastle United Chelsea Premier league

Star is born as 16-year-old Chiara Noja wins Aramco Team Series Jeddah

Star is born as 16-year-old Chiara Noja wins Aramco Team Series Jeddah
Updated 12 November 2022
Arab News

Star is born as 16-year-old Chiara Noja wins Aramco Team Series Jeddah

Star is born as 16-year-old Chiara Noja wins Aramco Team Series Jeddah
  • Nicole Garcia also pleased the crowd on 18 with an eagle from off the green to secure sole posession third place
  • Jeddah marks the end of the 2022 Aramco Team Series
Updated 12 November 2022
Arab News

JEDDAH: 16-year-old Chiara Noja claimed her maiden victory on the Ladies European Tour at the Aramco Team Series Jeddah on Saturday following a play-off against her childhood idol, Charley Hull. 

The Dubai-based high school student matched the tournament low of 65 in the final round at Royal Greens Golf & Country Club to secure her place in the play-off while Hull produced four birdies in her last six holes to tie with Noja on 13-under-par in regular play. 

Despite the pressure on the young schoolgirl, Noja played picture-perfect golf for unfaltering back-to-back birdies in the play-off, enough to secure the victory and the $75,000 first prize. 

Following an invitation from the tournament organisers, Noja took a break from her mock GCSE’s to play and joked earlier in the week “the goal is to win this week so I don’t need school anymore” after accidentally bringing the wrong books to study in Jeddah. 

After the goal came to fruition, Noja said: “I don’t think it’s sunk in quite yet. I think the happiness will come later this evening. Before we went out, my Dad showed Charley a picture of me with her as a 10-year-old. It’s like a full circle, it’s a blessing. 

“I’ve worked hard over a lot of years now to be able to not back out of shots and commit to everything that I do and not be afraid to fail.”

“I have no clue what the plan is next.” Noja added “I can’t even begin to fathom it, I’m just going to try and relax tonight. Maybe have a burger and sleep, probably the best night sleep I’m ever going to get and see how I feel.”

Nicole Garcia also pleased the crowd on 18 with an eagle from off the green to secure sole posession third place. She had a lot to celebrate this week as she led her team to victory here in Jeddah, her second team championship win as captain.

For the first time on the Aramco Team Series both the individual and team competitions were decided in play-offs with Team Garcia – Nicole Garcia, Cassandra Alexander, Tereza Melecka, and amateur Sonia Bayahya – claiming victory with a birdie in the first play-off hole against Team Wolf. 

Garcia nominated teammate Alexander to take on the play-off against Christine Wolf, who was teamed up with Laura Beveridge, Alexandra Swayne, and Saudi-female Raghdah Alessawi, who was the teams amateur. 

Team Captain Nicole Garcia, who’s now captained her team to victory twice, commented after the win: “Cassandra and I have known each other for a long time and we’d spoken before we even knew we were in the play-off that she was in, so it was already decided yesterday.”

After hitting the winning shots down 18, Alexandra said: “It was a bit nerve-wracking but I kind of knew what I was going to have in from previous rounds so I went to the range and hit a couple of that shot beforehand. I hit a 7-iron, and it was enough to get the job done.” 

Amateur Sonia Bayahya played a significant part in her team reaching the play-off today and added to their comments, “It’s a really good experience. Really the playoff victory was so good. I really felt part of the team, the girls were so sweet with me – thanks to them and thanks to all of Aramco Team Series.”

Jeddah marks the end of the 2022 Aramco Team Series following events in Bangkok, London, Sotogrande, and New York. 2022 marks the second year of the $1 million team tournaments on the Ladies European Tour schedule. 

Topics: golf Saudi Arabia Aramco Team Series Jeddah

Saudi Olympic and Paralympic Committee signs up to UN climate framework

Saudi Olympic and Paralympic Committee signs up to UN climate framework
Updated 12 November 2022
Arab News

Saudi Olympic and Paralympic Committee signs up to UN climate framework

Saudi Olympic and Paralympic Committee signs up to UN climate framework
  • SOPC is working on extending Kingdom’s climate actions in sports, VP says
Updated 12 November 2022
Arab News

RIYADH: The Saudi Olympic and Paralympic Committee became an official signatory of the UN’s Sport For Climate Action Framework during the Saudi Green Initiative 2022.

The framework was signed by Prince Fahad bin Jalawi on behalf of SOPC President Prince Abdulaziz Bin Turki. 

Prince Fahad expressed his appreciation for the SGI’s notable efforts in encouraging climate action and sustainability in Saudi Arabia. 

“The climate crisis is a call of action for all of us to combat climate change through all levels. SOPC is working on expanding the scope of climate actions in the Kingdom to be extended to the sport level to contribute to finding solutions for the climate crisis in and through sports at the international, regional, and national levels,” Prince Fahad said.

“It is our responsibility to spread awareness about the climate issues and address them through sport as well as join the forces of all sports organizations in the Kingdom to play a vital role that helps achieve the goals of SGI and Vision 2030,” he added.

The SGI forum, held on Friday and Saturday in the Egyptian Red Sea resort of Sharm El-Sheikh under the patronage of Crown Prince Mohammed Bin Salman, focused on the Kingdom’s climate challenges and plans to address them. It also highlighted the accomplishments of 39 Saudi stakeholders in achieving the goals of SGI and Vision 2030. 

 

Topics: Saudi Olympic and Paralympic Committee Saudi Green Initiative

