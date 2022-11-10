You are here

  • Home
  • Heartbreak for India fans after thrashing by England

Heartbreak for India fans after thrashing by England

Heartbreak for India fans after thrashing by England
Indian players talk during a drinks break of the T20 World Cup cricket semifinal between England and India in Adelaide, Australia, on Thursday. (AP)
Short Url

https://arab.news/zhhac

Updated 28 sec ago
AFP

Heartbreak for India fans after thrashing by England

Heartbreak for India fans after thrashing by England
  • One of the most one-sided matches in a World Cup knock-out phase was branded a "humiliating loss" by India's CNaN News 18 TV channel
  • Cricket is by far the most popular sport in India
Updated 28 sec ago
AFP

NEW DELHI: India cricket fans were left devastated and angry Thursday after seeing their team and their dreams of a T20 World Cup final against fierce rivals Pakistan crushed by England.
Chasing India’s 168-6 in the second T20 World Cup semifinal in Adelaide, England’s Alex Hales and Jos Buttler raced to their target with four overs to spare as they mounted an unbroken opening stand of 170.
One of the most one-sided matches in a World Cup knock-out phase was branded a “humiliating loss” by India’s CNaN News 18 TV channel.
Cricket is by far the most popular sport in India and matches between the national side and England always have an intensity given Britain’s colonial history.
“I don’t mind India losing: victory & defeat are part of sports. But I do mind India not showing up today,” Indian politician Shashi Tharoor tweeted.
Cricket commentator Harsha Bhogle tweeted the Indian team seemed like a different side between the group stage of the tournament and the knock-out phase.
“As one-sided as they get,” Bhogle said of the match.
India won the inaugural T20 World Cup in 2007 but have failed to reach the final since 2014, and their qualification for the semifinal had raised hopes of finally repeating their early success.
Former Indian cricketer HarbHajjan Singh tweeted a broken heart emoticon while others on the platform suggested replacing current India coach Rahul Dravid.
“Sack Dravid, Rohit, Bhuvi, KLR, Axar, Ashwin from T20s. Get fresh blood and wrist spinners,” tweeted Twitter user GabbarSingh, demanding the departure of several of the players.
Fans had gathered at cafes and markets across India to watch the semifinal, hoping the team would win to set up a blockbuster final against Pakistan.
In the northern state of Punjab, lawyers in a district court requested judges to adjourn for the day so people could watch the semifinal, local media reports said, and the court agreed.
The defeat dominated headlines across Indian news publications as analysts called the loss “shocking,” while broadcaster NDTV blamed “over-dependence on aging stars” such as Virat Kohli.

Topics: England India Cricket T20 World Cup

Related

‘Sky’s the limit’: Azam finds form to power Pakistan into T20 final
Sport
‘Sky’s the limit’: Azam finds form to power Pakistan into T20 final

Abderrazak Hamdallah recalled by Morocco for World Cup

Abderrazak Hamdallah recalled by Morocco for World Cup
Updated 26 sec ago
John Duerden

Abderrazak Hamdallah recalled by Morocco for World Cup

Abderrazak Hamdallah recalled by Morocco for World Cup
  • After three years in the international wilderness, the Al-Ittihad forward will likely lead his country’s attack in Qatar
Updated 26 sec ago
John Duerden

He’s back and going to the World Cup.

After weeks of speculation, rumors and reports, Abderrazak Hamdallah has been named in the Morocco squad for the World Cup. The Al-Ittihad striker has been banging in the goals in the Saudi Pro League for years and has been banging on the door of the national team.

Now it has been opened by new head coach Walid Regragui, and he has a chance to show what he can do in a tough but exciting group containing Croatia, Belgium and Canada. 

After more than three years in the international wilderness it is a long-awaited return. The 31-year-old had announced his retirement in November 2019 after being left out by the then-coach Vahid Halilhodzic.

His last game came in June that year, a 1-0 defeat against Gambia in a friendly when he was angry after not being allowed to take a last-minute penalty that was then missed. Hamdallah proceeded to walk out of the training camp before the African Nations Cup, and has not been seen in an Atlas Lions shirt since.

It was significant then that earlier this month the two-time Saudi Arabia Golden Boot winner apologized for his actions.

“I personally think that I should not have made this mistake,” he said. “My departure from the national team camp in 2019 is a black point in my football career, and I should not have done this. I apologize to the Moroccan fans.”

There have been reports that Hamdallah had fallen out with his teammates but he has been keen to stress that relationships are fine.

“Many media reports indicate that my relationship is not good with the players of the Moroccan national team, and this is not true. I communicate with more than 60 percent of the national team players almost daily,” he said.

While Hamdallah can be a difficult character to manage, he does seem genuinely contrite. The other thing he has going for him is that he brings goals. 

The striker has managed six in his 17 international appearances. He has broken records in Saudi Arabia, averaging more than a goal a game in his four seasons since joining Al-Nassr in 2018. He hit a record 34 league goals in just 26 games in his first campaign. 

Such a consistent record has led to growing pressure from fans and the media for a recall, though this never looked likely under Halilhodzic.

After Morocco exited the Africa Cup of Nations at the quarterfinal stage in January, Halilhodzic said that he had not selected Hamdallah due to his demands of a guaranteed place in the first team. This was denied vehemently by the Hamdallah.

“I confirm that there was no contact or talk between me and the coach or any member of his staff since he has been in charge of the team,” Hamdallah said on social media. 

“The last call between me and Mr. Mustapha Hadji (a member of Halilhodzic’s staff) was in the year 2019 . . . He explained why I wasn’t invited to play for Morocco’s team, but he did not invite me.

“The coach’s claim that I received an invite from Mr. Hadji, him, or the national team, and that I declined the invite and asked for a starting position is devoid of truth.”

The striker ended by saying he was available for selection, but there was little prospect of his exile ending under the Bosnian.

Halilhodzic was fired in August, partly because of results but mainly because he had fallen out with Chelsea star Hakim Ziyech. When he was replaced by local coach Walid Regragui, the door was suddenly open for those who had been cast away. 

The new boss said when selecting his squad for September friendlies against Chile and Paraguay that others were “more ready” than Hamdallah, but that did not mean there was no chance. And so it has come to pass.

Also in the squad for Qatar are Ziyech, Achraf Hakimi of Paris Saint-Germain and Bayern Munich’s Noussair Mazraoui. Alongside Hamdallah from the Saudi Pro League, there is Al-Wehda goalkeeper Munir Mohamedi.

Morocco have a final warmup against Georgia on Nov. 17 before starting their sixth World Cup against Croatia six days later. It will be Hamdallah’s job to help them get to the knockout stage for the first time since 1986.

Fans of Morocco and Al-Ittihad will be watching closely.

Topics: World Cup 2022 Morocco

Related

Flick omits Reus, recalls Goetze for World Cup campaign
Sport
Flick omits Reus, recalls Goetze for World Cup campaign
Saudi Arabia ready for Panama test in prep for World Cup photos
Sport
Saudi Arabia ready for Panama test in prep for World Cup

Flick omits Reus, recalls Goetze for World Cup campaign

Flick omits Reus, recalls Goetze for World Cup campaign
Updated 4 min 31 sec ago
AFP

Flick omits Reus, recalls Goetze for World Cup campaign

Flick omits Reus, recalls Goetze for World Cup campaign
  • "We're looking forward to seeing him," Flick said of 30-year-old Goetze
  • He also selected uncapped duo Werder Bremen striker Niklas Fuellkrug and 17-year-old Dortmund forward Youssoufa Moukoko
Updated 4 min 31 sec ago
AFP

FRANKFURT: Borussia Dortmund captain Marco Reus bas been omitted by head coach Hansi Flick from Germany’s squad for the World Cup, while 2014 World Cup hero Mario Goetze makes a shock return.
“We’re looking forward to seeing him,” Flick said of 30-year-old Goetze, who last played for Germany five years ago.
“We have a very good squad we can take with us” Flick said on Thursday in Frankfurt.
Flick also selected uncapped duo Werder Bremen striker Niklas Fuellkrug and 17-year-old Dortmund forward Youssoufa Moukoko.
While Moukoko has represented his country at junior level, this is the first time Fuellkrug, 29, will don a Germany shirt.
“He is someone who is constantly trying to improve” Flick said of Fuellkrug, “he gives the team the confidence that anything is possible.”
Alongside Reus, there were several high-profile absences in the squad, including Reus’ Dortmund teammate Mats Hummels and Inter Milan wing-back Robin Gosens.
Former Chelsea striker Timo Werner was ruled out in early November due to a leg injury.
Goalkeeper Manuel Neuer has overcome recent shoulder issues to be named captain, while his veteran Bayern Munich teammate Thomas Mueller has been included despite a back issue which has restricted his appearances since late September.
Flick confirmed Reus would miss the tournament due to an ankle problem he suffered in September.
Reus, 33, missed the 2014 World Cup due to a foot injury picked up in the last friendly before leaving for South America, while he was also cut for the 2016 Euros due to fitness issues.
Reus played his only World Cup in Russia in 2018, scoring one of Germany’s two goals in the tournament as they were eliminated in the group stage.
Flick said he regretted leaving Reus out of the squad, telling reporters “we had to decide whether to take the risk or not” with the star’s troublesome ankle.
“It just hurts us because we could have made good use of his quality.
“I’ve often said how much I appreciate him as a footballer. With the gifts he has in the final third, he is good for every team.
“We will miss him.”
Flick also hinted the squad was selected “with an eye on the future,” referencing the absence of Hummels, who has played 76 times for Germany.
“We is in excellent shape and is a very valuable player for Dortmund.”
Southampton center-back Armel Bella-Kotchap, 20, was named ahead of Hummels.
Four-time winners Germany play their first match on November 23 against Japan.

Squad
Goalkeepers: Manuel Neuer (captain) (Bayern Munich), Marc-Andre ter Stegen (Barcelona/ESP), Kevin Trapp (Eintracht Frankfurt)
Defense: Armel Bella Kotchap (Southampton/ENG), Matthias Ginter (Freiburg), Christian Guenter (Freiburg), Thilo Kehrer (West Ham United/ENG), Lukas Klostermann (RB Leipzig), David Raum (RB Leipzig), Antonio Ruediger (Real Madrid/ESP), Nico Schlotterbeck (Borussia Dortmund), Niklas Süle (Borussia Dortmund)
Midfield and forward: Karim Adeyemi (Borussia Dortmund), Julian Brandt (Borussia Dortmund), Niclas Fuellkrug (Werder Bremen), Serge Gnabry (Bayern Munich), Leon Goretzka (Bayern Munich), Mario Goetze (Eintracht Frankfurt), Ilkay Gundogan (Manchester City/ENG), Kai Havertz (Chelsea/ENG), Jonas Hofmann (Borussia Moenchengladbach), Joshua Kimmich (Bayern Munich), Youssoufa Moukoko (Borussia Dortmund), Thomas Mueller (Bayern Munich), Jamal Musiala (Bayern Munich), Leroy Sane (Bayern Munich)

Topics: World Cup 2022 Germany Hansi Flick Thomas mueller Mario Goetze

Related

Varane and Giroud named in France squad for World Cup
Sport
Varane and Giroud named in France squad for World Cup
Saudi Arabia ready for Panama test in prep for World Cup photos
Sport
Saudi Arabia ready for Panama test in prep for World Cup

How DLS helped cricket conquer interruption dilemma

How DLS helped cricket conquer interruption dilemma
Updated 10 November 2022
Jon Pike

How DLS helped cricket conquer interruption dilemma

How DLS helped cricket conquer interruption dilemma
  • After failure of 2 past methods, modern formula has proven a fair way of recalculating targets
Updated 10 November 2022
Jon Pike

There is some dispute about the precise year and place when limited overs cricket began. A one-day cricket tournament, initiated at the Tripunithura Cricket Club, near Cochin, India in 1950 claims the honor.

The Pooja Knockout tournament is still played each year and its 72nd edition is currently underway.

In professional cricket, the first one-day competition was a Midlands Knock-out Cup in 1962 between four English counties who, simultaneously, had spare days in their schedule. The following year, a 65-over tournament, the Gillette Cup, was launched for all 17 counties. This sponsorship lasted until 1980, replaced by NatWest Bank, and the competition survived under a variety of sponsors and formats, although it is a shadow of its former self. In 1969, a 40-over Sunday competition, sponsored by the tobacco company John Player, was introduced. A third 50-over competition, sponsored by Benson & Hedges, was introduced in 1972 and ran for 30 years before T20 cricket took over.

Limited overs cricket spread into other countries. The Gillette format and sponsorship, for example, was extended to Australia, South Africa and the West Indies on a rather tentative basis. Ironically, the first international limited overs match was a direct result of rain. In 1971, a Test match between England and Australia in Melbourne was abandoned because of heavy rain on the first three days. The loss of revenue and lack of cricket for the players led to an agreement to play a match on the Gillette Cup format. Despite it being a Tuesday, 45,000 spectators were attracted. Few knew that a historic moment had occurred. Once again, that moment had been driven by financial considerations.

Unlike Test cricket, limited overs cricket does not allow a draw. In the format’s early years, schedules were not so crowded, so reserve days were available in case of interruption. The first ever Gillette Cup match at Manchester in May 1963 was played over two days because of rain. As schedules became fuller, it became necessary to think about how to deal with the effects of interruption, usually by rain, on the outcome of matches that must be completed in one day.

The first method used was based on average runs per over (ARR). If the team batting second lost some overs, then the ARR of the team batting first was multiplied by the number of overs available for the team batting second, with that number being the target, plus one. The problem with the method is that it favored teams batting second because they had a shorter time to achieve the target, often with more wickets in hand.

This was apparent in a match between Australia and the West Indies in 1989. The West Indies target was reduced to an average run rate below that which Australia had achieved in its innings. This caused uproar and the Australians set about developing an alternative method, called the Most Productive Over (MPO), which was adopted for the 1992 World Cup.

According to MPO, if an interruption occurs while team two is batting and its innings is reduced to x overs, its target is revised according to the runs scored by team one in its highest scoring x overs. It was not long before flaws in this method emerged, including one in spectacular fashion. In the semifinal of the 1992 World Cup in Sydney, South Africa required 22 runs from 13 balls to beat England when rain stopped play. It relented within 10 minutes, by which time South Africa’s target was announced as 21 from a single delivery, much to everyone’s incredulity.

This happened because the umpires judged that two overs had been lost to rain. Under MPO, this meant a deduction from the target of the runs scored by England in their least productive overs. England had scored no runs from these overs and so the target remained the same but 12 balls were deducted from the 13 that had been available prior to the rain. Despite subsequent revisions, the method could not escape its bias toward the team batting first compared with ARR, which favored the team batting second.

Into this unsatisfactory situation entered two British statisticians, Frank Duckworth and Tony Lewis, whose names are now woven into cricket’s rich tapestry. Their D/L solution, first used in 1997, prior to the advent of T20 cricket, was based upon the notion that teams have two resources to build a score — overs and wickets. The combination of these resources, which are left for a team at any point in its innings, will determine its ability to score more runs. Analysis of many previous 50-over matches revealed patterns of scoring.

Based on this, the method converts all of the possible combinations of overs and wickets left into a table which expresses these combinations as resource percentages. If rain interrupts, the target score for the team batting second can be adjusted relative to the total achieved by the team which batted first so as to reflect the loss of resources. The overall aim is to set a mathematically fair target for the team batting second, that has the same difficulty as the original target, or calculate a result if the match has started but cannot be completed.

The D/L method has been modified on several occasions to address minor criticisms. The data on which the table is based is updated every year to take account of recent matches. In 2015, the custody of the method passed to an Australian professor of data science, Steven Stern, with the method being renamed DLS.

A major concern expressed about DLS is its potential unsuitability for T20 cricket on the grounds that the format’s scoring patterns differ to ODIs. Stern compared patterns in T20s with those in the last 20 overs of ODIs and found no significant difference. DLS has been called into use four times so far in the current T20 World Cup and, as is usually the case, has produced fair revised targets and outcomes. This is a remarkable achievement.

Topics: Jon Pike Cricket Column Cricket

Related

More woes for cricket’s administrators in the US
Cricket
More woes for cricket’s administrators in the US
A tale of two creases as latest revisions to Laws of Cricket come into effect
Sport
A tale of two creases as latest revisions to Laws of Cricket come into effect

Saudi teenage golfer dreaming big after invite to join Aramco Team Series Jeddah

Saudi teenage golfer dreaming big after invite to join Aramco Team Series Jeddah
Updated 10 November 2022
SALEH FAREED

Saudi teenage golfer dreaming big after invite to join Aramco Team Series Jeddah

Saudi teenage golfer dreaming big after invite to join Aramco Team Series Jeddah
  • Lujain Khalil, 16, will play in hometown challenge alongside pros Hannah Burke, Maha Haddioui
Updated 10 November 2022
SALEH FAREED

KAEC: Saudi golf, and in particular the women’s game in the Kingdom, may still be in its infancy but already it has an emerging local star in 16-year-old Lujain Khalil.

Born and raised in Jeddah, Khalil took up the sport as she entered her teens and has continued to excel since then thanks to the support of her family, especially her father.

She said: “He is my father, coach, brother, friend and also my caddie.”

Having competed in competitions from the age of 13, she already has a title to her name.

Now, the young Saudi has been given a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity after being invited to compete as an amateur at this weekend’s $1 million Aramco Team Series challenge, a Ladies European Tour event, in her hometown of Jeddah.

“I don’t deny it, I still have a long way to go, but at the speed I am going, with the dedication and love for this sport, I intend to reach the top in a short timeframe,” she told Arab News.

At the Aramco Team Series Jeddah, Khalil has been invited to play in a team alongside English star Hannah Burke, and Maha Haddioui, the Moroccan professional golfer and first Arab woman to play on the LET.

“I am lucky and feel so happy about where my game has come. It is so nice to know that you are progressing year after year.

“It is my privilege to play with such great players as Hannah and Maha and they have been very helpful with their advice. The most important thing for me, is that I must learn from them, and there is more to learn.

“This is an amazing opportunity for me, and I really thank the Aramco Team Series for giving us, as Saudi golfers, this opportunity. I can’t wait, and I look forward to learning from the women that I hope to emulate one day.

“I definitely will learn a lot this week, as I always do, competing against higher-level competition, against the pros, obviously. I will also learn a lot about myself by seeing how I compare to them, and I have a chance to go home and work on that,” she added.

As a self-confessed “golf addict,” Khalil has decided she wants to have a career in the game, but completing her education remains her priority.

She said: “When I started playing golf, I shifted my education to home schooling where I get my classes online. In the morning it is my time for golf and at night it is my study time.”

Her ultimate ambition is not only to become one of the best players in the region, but the world.

“My goal is to be a top-ranked female player in the world, as well as be a gold Olympic medalist,” Khalil added.

Topics: golf Aramco team Series Aramco Team Series Jeddah

Related

Pia Babnik excited to defend individual title in Jeddah finale of Aramco Team Series
Sport
Pia Babnik excited to defend individual title in Jeddah finale of Aramco Team Series
Golf greats head to Jeddah’s Aramco Team Series finale
Sport
Golf greats head to Jeddah’s Aramco Team Series finale

Saudi Arabia reach semifinals of 2022 WAFF U-23 Championship

Saudi Arabia reach semifinals of 2022 WAFF U-23 Championship
Updated 10 November 2022
Arab News

Saudi Arabia reach semifinals of 2022 WAFF U-23 Championship

Saudi Arabia reach semifinals of 2022 WAFF U-23 Championship
  • 2-0 win over Bahrain in Jeddah means the hosts face Oman on Friday
Updated 10 November 2022
Arab News

Saudi Arabia have qualified for the semifinals of the 2022 West Asian Football Federation U-23 Championship after beating Bahrain 2-0 at King Abdullah Sports City Stadium in Jeddah on Wednesday night.

The victory saw the Green Falcons top Group B on goal difference after they finished level on three points with Syria, who took second place and the other semifinal spot. Bahrain have been eliminated.

Saudi’s goals came from Ahmed Al-Ghamdi in the 31st minute and Ziad Al-Juhani in the 58th.

The hosts will now meet Oman in Friday’s last-four clash while Syria take on Qatar.

The two semifinals will be played at Prince Abdullah Al-Faisal Stadium in Jeddah, with the final on Tuesday at King Abdullah Sports City Stadium.

Topics: Saudi Arabia WAFF

Related

Iraq beat KSA in final of WAFF Women’s Futsal Championship
Sport
Iraq beat KSA in final of WAFF Women’s Futsal Championship
Al-Bandari Mubarak goal seals Saudi’s place in final of 2022 WAFF Women’s Futsal Championship
Sport
Al-Bandari Mubarak goal seals Saudi’s place in final of 2022 WAFF Women’s Futsal Championship

follow us

Latest updates

Heartbreak for India fans after thrashing by England
Heartbreak for India fans after thrashing by England
Abderrazak Hamdallah recalled by Morocco for World Cup
Abderrazak Hamdallah recalled by Morocco for World Cup
Flick omits Reus, recalls Goetze for World Cup campaign
Flick omits Reus, recalls Goetze for World Cup campaign
Prada taps Lebanese singer Dana Hourani to star in new campaign
Prada taps Lebanese singer Dana Hourani to star in new campaign
Saudi Arabia and India set to deepen cybersecurity ties: top Indian official 
Saudi Arabia and India set to deepen cybersecurity ties: top Indian official 

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2022 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.