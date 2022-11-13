What We Are Reading Today: Cinema Speculation

Author: Quentin Tarantino
The book reads like a series of lectures that Quentin Tarantino might give on his favorite films, and it is very entertaining in that light.
Tarantino is an Academy Award-winning American film director, screenwriter and actor.
He rose to fame in the early 1990s as an independent filmmaker whose films used nonlinear storylines and stylized violence.
His films include “Reservoir Dogs,” “Pulp Fiction,” “Jackie Brown” and “Death Proof.”
“Cinema Speculation” is a very entertaining set of pieces on 70s cinema that’s eminently readable and brimming with passion.
It’s a must-read for 1970s film buffs or movie fans in general, loaded with recommendations and tips of the hat to films that fly under the radar.
Tarantino’s screenplays are also muscular acts of film criticism and revisionist history.
His take on 1960s and 1970s Hollywood, for instance, is already firmly embedded in his 2019 film, “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood.”
The book also weirdly acts as a unifying theory of his own movies, even though he doesn’t really talk about them.