AlUla enters virtual world with Hegra's Tomb of Lihyan

Updated 14 November 2022

Move marks first metaverse debut of a UNESCO World Heritage Site
Updated 14 November 2022
Arab News

AlUla enters virtual world with Hegra’s Tomb of Lihyan

AlUla enters virtual world with Hegra’s Tomb of Lihyan
  • Move marks first metaverse debut of a UNESCO World Heritage Site
Updated 14 November 2022
Arab News

DUBAI: The Royal Commission for AlUla (RCU) has made its foray into the metaverse with an immersive 3D model of Hegra’s Tomb of Lihyan, son of Kuza, marking the first time a UNESCO World Heritage Site has been recreated for the metaverse.

The landmark will be available to online visitors on Decentraland, a virtual world platform that allows users to buy and visit virtual plots of land.

Visitors will be able to take a 360-degree tour of the 72-feet tall tomb, set among a realistic recreation of AlUla’s desert landscape. They will also be able to step through the tomb’s doorway, recreated in realistic dimensions, which is impossible in the real world.

The immersive experience will allow visitors to explore the site and activate information points to learn more about the history and story of the tomb.

Hegra in the metaverse will play host to several virtual events including a version of the AlUla Moments season, which includes various tours and activities aimed at showcasing the natural beauty of the region.

“RCU’s entry into the metaverse is a groundbreaking development in innovation and virtual reality tourism that connects the whole world with the wonders of AlUla,” said Amr Al-Madani, CEO of RCU.

“As the custodians of a unique culture, fascinating heritage and ancient traditions, the adoption of the latest technologies represents the next exciting step for RCU’s commitment to empower AlUla’s regeneration — moving from the physical to the digital realm and accessible to everyone, everywhere,” he added.

The move is part of KSA’s Vision 2030 National Transformation Program, which aims to empower technological development and innovation.

Frog, a global creative consultancy, was appointed to develop and facilitate Hegra’s debut in the metaverse and support the RCU’s innovation strategy across the Kingdom.

Updated 16 November 2022
Arab News

Spotify launches video podcasting in Saudi Arabia

Spotify launches video podcasting in Saudi Arabia
  • Company to roll out feature in global markets where Anchor platform available
Updated 16 November 2022
Arab News

DUBAI: Streaming platform Spotify has announced the launch of video podcasts in Saudi Arabia.

The company first ventured into video in 2020 through a limited test, after which it rolled out video podcasts to select creators through Anchor, a podcast creation and distribution platform it acquired in 2019.

Last year, Spotify made the feature available to all creators in markets including the US, the UK, Canada, Australia, and New Zealand, and earlier this year in Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Brazil, and Mexico.

On Wednesday, the firm announced that it would be expanding its video podcasting capabilities to most global markets where Anchor was available — including Saudi Arabia and Egypt.

Claudius Boller, Spotify’s managing director for the Middle East and North Africa, said: “We are very excited to bring video podcasting to the region as we continue to evolve our formats of audio, interactivity, and unique listening experiences.

“This new capability allows creators to express themselves through visual storytelling and connect with global audiences,” he added.

The new feature will allow Spotify audiences to utilize the video background-play feature to switch between active watching — with video in the foreground — and passive listening — with video in the background.

Emirates News Agency launches new management system at Global Media Congress

Emirates News Agency launches new management system at Global Media Congress
Updated 16 November 2022
Arab News

Emirates News Agency launches new management system at Global Media Congress

Updated 16 November 2022

'Dynamic' AI-powered program will transform UAE media industry, says director-general
  • ‘Dynamic’ AI-powered program will transform UAE media industry, says director-general
Updated 16 November 2022
Arab News

DUBAI: Emirates News Agency (WAM) announced the launch of the new WAM News System at the Global Media Congress in Abu Dhabi, UAE.

Powered by advanced artificial intelligence solutions, the news system aims to enable “innovative management of media work through automation features that ensure streamlined operation for partners from government and private entities,” the agency said.

The launch was attended by Minister of Industry and Advanced Technology Dr. Sultan bin Ahmed Al-Jaber; Director-General of WAM and Chairman of the Higher Organising Committee for the Global Media Congress Mohammed Jalal Al-Rayssi; Executive Director of the Support Services Sector at WAM Ahmed Al-Hammadi; Acting Executive Director for News Content at WAM Abdullah Abdul Karim; and a number of other officials as well as media professionals.

The new system is a comprehensive news management program that provides streamlined processes in terms of receiving, drafting, editing and broadcasting news, as well as linking photo and video assets to stories.

“In line with the directives of the wise leadership, the Emirates News Agency is keen to employ advanced technology and AI solutions in providing dynamic digital media services in press publishing and media coverage as per the highest international standards,” Al-Rayssi said.

The WAM News System also facilitates strict monitoring of all processes and processed information as well as data, and is in line with WAM’s development efforts across various sectors and media services, which are provided in 19 languages ​​to ensure greater global reach, he added.

The system marks a transformative shift in the media and information fields in terms of governance of publishing mechanisms as well as the chronological digital archiving of media material, enabling journalists and media personnel to optimally manage news and visual content, Al-Rayssi said.

MBC Group joins Alliance for Creativity and Entertainment’s anti-piracy coalition

MBC Group joins Alliance for Creativity and Entertainment’s anti-piracy coalition
Updated 16 November 2022
Arab News

MBC Group joins Alliance for Creativity and Entertainment's anti-piracy coalition

Updated 16 November 2022

Now in its sixth year, ACE is comprised of 41 members including MBC Group
  • Now in its sixth year, ACE is comprised of 41 members including MBC Group
Updated 16 November 2022
Arab News

DUBAI: MBC Group, one of the leading media companies in the Middle East and North Africa region, has joined the Alliance for Creativity and Entertainment, a global content protection coalition.

“Protecting our content is of critical commercial importance for us and, as the leading streamer in the region, this has become a significant component to our success,” said Natasha Hemingway, chief commercial and marketing officer at Shahid, MBC Group.

Hundreds of websites pirate MBC Group content daily, including Arabic-language and locally produced films, series and programs, as well as international content, including English-language titles from North America, anime and Korean series, according to the company.

Pirates commonly aggregate content from multiple pay-TV operators and subscription video-on-demand platforms in the region through so-called “IPTV” offerings that can cost as little as $15 annually.

Moreover, social media has made piracy even more widespread with many full-length titles being shared on platforms such as Telegram.

“The addition of MBC GROUP to ACE demonstrates the value of continuing to build our membership base and network in key local regions,” said Charles Rivkin, chairman and CEO of the Motion Picture Association and chairman of ACE.

“Together we will strengthen our global network and expand the resources and expertise needed to tackle the serious threat piracy poses to media and entertainment companies all over the world,” he added.

Earlier this year, ACE took down four illegal piracy operations in Egypt in coordination with beIN Sports, which joined the coalition in April.

Last year, the coalition shut down the popular, illegal streaming services Electro TV Sat in Morocco and 123movies.la in Tunisia.

In 2020, ACE shuttered Algeria-based IPTV subscription service Akfasat, which provided access to over 3,500 live channels and over 26,000 movies and TV shows.

ACE is supported by a network of experts operating in high-tech investigations and law enforcement. It also partners with local governments and law enforcement agencies around the world and international organizations like Interpol and Europol to take on the full supply chain of pirated content.

Now in its sixth year, ACE has consistently grown its global membership base. The coalition is now comprised of 41 members, including MBC Group.

US sanctions senior employees of Iranian state-run media

US sanctions senior employees of Iranian state-run media
Updated 16 November 2022
Reuters

US sanctions senior employees of Iranian state-run media

Updated 16 November 2022

US sanctions senior employees of Iranian state-run media
  • The US Treasury Department in a statement said it imposed sanctions on six senior employees of the Islamic Republic of Iran Broadcasting
  • The media corporation acts as "a critical tool in the Iranian government’s mass suppression and censorship campaign against its own people"
Updated 16 November 2022
Reuters

WASHINGTON: The US on Wednesday imposed sanctions on senior employees of an Iranian state-run media corporation it accused of broadcasting hundreds of forced confessions of detainees in the country, as Washington increases pressure on Iran over the crackdown on protests.
The US Treasury Department in a statement said it imposed sanctions on six senior employees of the Islamic Republic of Iran Broadcasting, which was designated by Washington in 2013.
The Treasury said the media corporation acts as “a critical tool in the Iranian government’s mass suppression and censorship campaign against its own people.” The Treasury said the corporation has produced and broadcast interviews of people being forced to confess that their relatives were not killed by Iranian authorities during recent protests but instead died due to accidental, unrelated causes.
“The Iranian government’s systemic reliance on forced confessions illustrates the government’s refusal to speak truth to its citizens and the international community,” the Treasury’s Under Secretary for Terrorism and Financial Intelligence, Brian Nelson, said in the statement.
“The United States remains committed to supporting the Iranian people as they continue their peaceful protests,” he said, adding that Washington would continue to hold the Iranian government accountable for human rights violations and censorship.
Demonstrations following the death of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini in police custody on Sept. 16 have become one of the boldest challenges to Iran’s clerical leadership since the 1979 revolution.

The forgotten Arabs of Iran
A century ago, the autonomous sheikhdom of Arabistan was absorbed by force into the Persian state. Today the Arabs of Ahwaz are Iran's most persecuted minority
Enter
keywords
Algeria shuts TV station after airing ‘offensive scene’

Algeria shuts TV station after airing ‘offensive scene’
Updated 16 November 2022
AFP

Algeria shuts TV station after airing 'offensive scene'

Updated 16 November 2022

Algeria shuts TV station after airing ‘offensive scene’
  • Channel accused of broadcasting an American film including sexually explicit scenes
Updated 16 November 2022
AFP

ALGIERS: Algerian authorities have ordered the closure of a private TV station after it broadcast scenes deemed “offensive,” the official APS agency said.
The Audio-visual Regulation Authority (ARAV) “has decided to definitively close the El Adjwaa channel,” APS reported late Monday.
The decision came after the channel broadcast an American film including sexually explicit scenes between a near-naked man and woman on Sunday night.
Outraged Internet users shared images of the scenes widely on social media.
ARAV said the scenes were “offensive and contrary to the values of our society and our religion.”
The channel apologized on Facebook for what it called “a terrible mistake” and bid “farewell” to its viewers.
ARAV last year temporarily shut down the private El Hayet TV after a controversy over Algerian resistance hero Emir Abdelkader.
The Algerian state had a monopoly on broadcasting for five decades following independence from France in 1962.
Since the law was changed in 2012, more than 50 private television channels have been created, but only six of them have received temporary approval to open studios in Algeria.

