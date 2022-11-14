AlUla enters virtual world with Hegra’s Tomb of Lihyan

DUBAI: The Royal Commission for AlUla (RCU) has made its foray into the metaverse with an immersive 3D model of Hegra’s Tomb of Lihyan, son of Kuza, marking the first time a UNESCO World Heritage Site has been recreated for the metaverse.

The landmark will be available to online visitors on Decentraland, a virtual world platform that allows users to buy and visit virtual plots of land.

Visitors will be able to take a 360-degree tour of the 72-feet tall tomb, set among a realistic recreation of AlUla’s desert landscape. They will also be able to step through the tomb’s doorway, recreated in realistic dimensions, which is impossible in the real world.

The immersive experience will allow visitors to explore the site and activate information points to learn more about the history and story of the tomb.

Hegra in the metaverse will play host to several virtual events including a version of the AlUla Moments season, which includes various tours and activities aimed at showcasing the natural beauty of the region.

“RCU’s entry into the metaverse is a groundbreaking development in innovation and virtual reality tourism that connects the whole world with the wonders of AlUla,” said Amr Al-Madani, CEO of RCU.

“As the custodians of a unique culture, fascinating heritage and ancient traditions, the adoption of the latest technologies represents the next exciting step for RCU’s commitment to empower AlUla’s regeneration — moving from the physical to the digital realm and accessible to everyone, everywhere,” he added.

The move is part of KSA’s Vision 2030 National Transformation Program, which aims to empower technological development and innovation.

Frog, a global creative consultancy, was appointed to develop and facilitate Hegra’s debut in the metaverse and support the RCU’s innovation strategy across the Kingdom.