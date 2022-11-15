You are here

  • Home
  • Google pays $392 mn in landmark US privacy case

Google pays $392 mn in landmark US privacy case

In this file photo taken on April 15, 2022, shows Google's logo on a tablet screen. (AFP)
In this file photo taken on April 15, 2022, shows Google's logo on a tablet screen. (AFP)
Short Url

https://arab.news/gduqy

Updated 12 sec ago
AFP

Google pays $392 mn in landmark US privacy case

In this file photo taken on April 15, 2022, shows Google's logo on a tablet screen. (AFP)
  • The rare joint lawsuit by 40 states grew from impatience over the failure of federal authorities to crack down on big tech amid legislative gridlock in Washington
Updated 12 sec ago
AFP

WASHINGTON: Google on Monday agreed to pay $392 million to settle a landmark privacy case with 40 US states over accusations that the search engine giant misled users into believing location tracking on their devices had been switched off.
A statement by Oregon Attorney General Ellen Rosenblum said it was the largest multi-state privacy settlement by authorities in US history and included a binding commitment by Google for improved disclosures on targeting for customers.
Google had been “crafty and deceptive,” Rosenblum added, as she announced the company’s agreement to pay up to end the case.
“Consumers thought they had turned off their location tracking features on Google, but the company continued to secretly record their movements and use that information for advertisers,” she added.
The rare joint lawsuit by 40 states grew from impatience over the failure of federal authorities to crack down on big tech amid legislative gridlock in Washington.
Republican and Democratic lawmakers disagree on what national rules on online privacy should look like, with furious lobbying by tech companies to limit their potential impact.
This is in marked contrast to Europe where the US tech giants have faced strict rules on privacy since 2018, with Google, Amazon and others subjected to hefty fines after violations.
In South Korea, Google and Meta in September were fined a record of $71 million collectively for gathering users’ personal information without consent for tailored ads.
These decisions come in addition to the big antitrust penalties that have seen the European Union fine Google a total of 8.25 billion euros ($8.5 billion) since 2017.

The US case began after an article in 2018 from The Associated Press reported that Google tracked users even when they had opted out of the practice.
Other states involved in the case included Arkansas, Florida, Illinois, Louisiana, North Carolina, Pennsylvania and Tennessee.
Specifically at fault by Google was evidence that users continued to be tracked when they disabled the location history option on their phones as tracking continued through a separate Web & App Activity setting.
In a statement, Google said that the allegations were based on product features that were no longer up to date.
“Consistent with improvements we’ve made in recent years, we have settled this investigation which was based on outdated product policies that we changed years ago,” the company said.
Under the settlement, Google will provide more detailed information on tracking activity.
In a tweet following the settlement, the main lobby for big tech urged US Congress to adopt common privacy rules.
“It’s important that baseline rules both protect users and support innovation,” the Computer & Communications Industry Association added.

 

Topics: Google

Related

Special Google and Euromonitor share insights into shopping plans of World Cup 2022 visitors
Media
Google and Euromonitor share insights into shopping plans of World Cup 2022 visitors
Google announces sustainability commitments in Middle East ahead of COP27
Media
Google announces sustainability commitments in Middle East ahead of COP27

AlUla enters virtual world with Hegra’s Tomb of Lihyan

AlUla enters virtual world with Hegra’s Tomb of Lihyan
Updated 14 November 2022
Arab News

AlUla enters virtual world with Hegra’s Tomb of Lihyan

AlUla enters virtual world with Hegra’s Tomb of Lihyan
  • Move marks first metaverse debut of a UNESCO World Heritage Site
Updated 14 November 2022
Arab News

DUBAI: The Royal Commission for AlUla (RCU) has made its foray into the metaverse with an immersive 3D model of Hegra’s Tomb of Lihyan, son of Kuza, marking the first time a UNESCO World Heritage Site has been recreated for the metaverse.

The landmark will be available to online visitors on Decentraland, a virtual world platform that allows users to buy and visit virtual plots of land.

Visitors will be able to take a 360-degree tour of the 72-feet tall tomb, set among a realistic recreation of AlUla’s desert landscape. They will also be able to step through the tomb’s doorway, recreated in realistic dimensions, which is impossible in the real world.

The immersive experience will allow visitors to explore the site and activate information points to learn more about the history and story of the tomb.

Hegra in the metaverse will play host to several virtual events including a version of the AlUla Moments season, which includes various tours and activities aimed at showcasing the natural beauty of the region.

“RCU’s entry into the metaverse is a groundbreaking development in innovation and virtual reality tourism that connects the whole world with the wonders of AlUla,” said Amr Al-Madani, CEO of RCU.

“As the custodians of a unique culture, fascinating heritage and ancient traditions, the adoption of the latest technologies represents the next exciting step for RCU’s commitment to empower AlUla’s regeneration — moving from the physical to the digital realm and accessible to everyone, everywhere,” he added.

The move is part of KSA’s Vision 2030 National Transformation Program, which aims to empower technological development and innovation.

Frog, a global creative consultancy, was appointed to develop and facilitate Hegra’s debut in the metaverse and support the RCU’s innovation strategy across the Kingdom.

Topics: AlUla Tomb of Lihyan Hegra

Related

Ancient Saudi Arabia’s Festival will link three oases together for the first time: Al-Ula, Khaybar, and Tayma. (Supplied) photos
Saudi Arabia
AlUla festival gives ancient oases a new lease of life

Anghami’s ‘Sound of Saudi’ wins music commission backing

Anghami’s ‘Sound of Saudi’ wins music commission backing
Updated 14 November 2022
Arab News

Anghami’s ‘Sound of Saudi’ wins music commission backing

Anghami’s ‘Sound of Saudi’ wins music commission backing
  • Campaign praised for its accessibility and audience reach
Updated 14 November 2022
Arab News

LONDON: Anghami’s “Sound of Saudi” received an official endorsement by Saudi Arabia Music Commission on Monday after the platform’s contest celebrating Saudi musical talent went viral.

The initiative, launched last October by Anghami in collaboration with the video-sharing app TikTok, gained over 327 million views, with more than 22,000 participants.

The campaign focuses on accessibility and audience reach, two factors that prompted the government body to give the initiative its backing.

“Saudi’s Music Commission is always proactively creating opportunities for all Saudi talent to be discovered and have their art flourish,” Sultan Al-Albazie, acting CEO of the Saudi Arabia Music Commission, said.

“We collaborated with Anghami and TikTok on ‘Sound of Saudi’ because this unique challenge is different from any other in terms of its broad reach and easier access. In a way, we have created the first-ever fully digital talent show in a collaboration with the digital platforms Anghami and TikTok.”

Performers were judged on creativity and imagination in all musical forms, whether singing, composing, producing, mixing or playing musical instruments, with a shortlist decided on by a panel of industry experts and influencers.

Followers on Nov. 9 began voting for their favorite performance and winners are expected to be announced shortly.

Best acts will be selected across multiple genres, with their original tracks subsequently produced by Anghami.

“Endorsement from the Saudi Arabia Music Commission really gives the whole initiative a lot of weight, and showcases the council’s commitment to support and empower rising Saudi talent,” Eddy Maroun, co-founder and CEO of Anghami, said.

“Via our platform, we are encouraging Saudis globally to show us what they can do. The final winners will have their original creations professionally produced, then made available for all to listen to, via Anghami. They will also be invited to perform in key regional concerts,” he added.

Saudi and international celebrities, including singers Zena Emad and Ayed Yousef, Iraqi singer and composer Saif Nabeel, and Emirati artist Balqees Fathi took to the platform to showcase their talent and encourage others to take part.

Topics: Anghami TikTok Saudi Arabia music commission

Related

Anghami launches Saudi music contest on TikTok
Media
Anghami launches Saudi music contest on TikTok
Anghami partners with EA Sports to celebrate launch of ‘FIFA 23’ video game
Media
Anghami partners with EA Sports to celebrate launch of ‘FIFA 23’ video game

Turkey imposes temporary ban on media coverage of Istanbul bombing 

Turkey imposes temporary ban on media coverage of Istanbul bombing 
Updated 14 November 2022
Arab News

Turkey imposes temporary ban on media coverage of Istanbul bombing 

Turkey imposes temporary ban on media coverage of Istanbul bombing 
  • Media were also requested to observe information distribution principles prescribed by law
Updated 14 November 2022
Arab News

LONDON: Turkish authorities imposed a temporary ban on media coverage of the Istanbul bombing on Sunday, the Radio and Television Supreme Council (RTUK) said.

The ban prohibited media outlets from making live broadcasts from the explosion site on Istiklal Caddesi street, releasing investigation-related information, citing unofficial sources, and sharing images or video footage of victims. 

According to RTUK, the ban was implemented to prevent public panic and rioting, as well as the sharing of information that could aid terrorist groups.

Turkish authorities also required the media to observe information distribution principles prescribed by law. 

The Sunday explosion, which rocked a bustling pedestrian street, killed at least six people and injured 81 others.

Authorities later deemed the explosion a terror attack.

A Syrian woman, reportedly trained by Kurdish militants, was detained on Monday on suspicion of carrying out the attack.

Topics: Turkey Instabul bombing media

Related

Syria’s Kurds deny involvement in Turkiye bombing
Middle-East
Syria’s Kurds deny involvement in Turkiye bombing
Turkiye ‘rejects’ US condolences over Istanbul attack
Middle-East
Turkiye ‘rejects’ US condolences over Istanbul attack

Disney plans to freeze hiring and cut some jobs, memo shows

Disney plans to freeze hiring and cut some jobs, memo shows
Updated 14 November 2022
Reuters

Disney plans to freeze hiring and cut some jobs, memo shows

Disney plans to freeze hiring and cut some jobs, memo shows
  • Announcement comes amidst economic uncertainty
  • Disney+ streaming service racks up losses of nearly $1.5 billion in Q4
Updated 14 November 2022
Reuters

LONDON: Walt Disney Co. is planning to freeze hiring and cut some jobs as it strives to move the Disney+ streaming service to profitability against a backdrop of economic uncertainty, according to a memo seen by Reuters on Friday.
Chief Executive Bob Chapek sent the memo to Disney’s leaders, saying the company is instituting a targeted hiring freeze and anticipates “some small staff reductions” as it looks to manage costs.
“While certain macroeconomic factors are out of our control, meeting these goals requires all of us to continue doing our part to manage the things we can control — most notably, our costs,” Chapek wrote in the memo.
The move came after Disney missed Wall Street estimates for quarterly earnings on Tuesday as the entertainment giant racked up more losses from its push into streaming video, which it refers to as its direct-to-consumer (DTC) business. Shares of the company fell more than 13 percent on Wednesday following its results.
Disney has said the fast-growing service added 12 million subscribers in its fiscal fourth quarter but reported an operating loss of nearly $1.5 billion. The company said Disney+ would become profitable in fiscal 2024, with losses having peaked in the quarter.
The streaming service is known for original series including the “Star Wars” entries “The Mandalorian,” “Andor” and “Obi-Wan Kenobi,” the Marvel entries “WandaVision,” “Hawkeye” and “She-Hulk: Attorney at Law,” and content hubs for Disney, Pixar, Marvel and “Star Wars” films.
Wall Street analysts voiced concern about Disney’s escalating streaming costs. MoffettNathanson analyst Michael Nathanson observed in a note this week that “the company has to prove that their pivot to DTC will be worth the investment price that is currently being paid.”
Corporate America is making deep cuts to its employee base to brace for an economic downturn. Meta Platforms said this week it would cut more than 11,000 jobs, or 13 percent of its workforce to rein in costs.
One of Disney’s studio peers, Warner Bros Discovery, has undergone dramatic cost-cutting efforts, including layoffs, as the recently merged company restructures its content operations.
Chapek said Disney has established a task force, including Chief Financial Officer Christine McCarthy and General Counsel Horacio Gutierrez, to help him make “critical big picture decisions.”
The company already has begun looking at content and marketing spending, but Chapek said the cuts would not sacrifice quality. Hiring will be limited to a small subset of critical positions, and some staff reductions are anticipated, as the company looks to make itself more cost-efficient, Chapek wrote.
Chapek said business travel would be limited and trips would require advance approval, or conducted virtually as much as possible.
“Our transformation is designed to ensure we thrive not just today, but well into the future,” Chapek wrote.

Topics: Disney+ Subscribers Walt Disney Co.

Related

Hulu and Disney+ could merge, CEO hints
Media
Hulu and Disney+ could merge, CEO hints
Shanghai Disney shuts over COVID-19, visitors unable to leave
World
Shanghai Disney shuts over COVID-19, visitors unable to leave

Elon Musk touches on Twitter criticism, workload at G20 forum

Elon Musk touches on Twitter criticism, workload at G20 forum
Updated 14 November 2022
AP

Elon Musk touches on Twitter criticism, workload at G20 forum

Elon Musk touches on Twitter criticism, workload at G20 forum
  • Businessman appeared in a darkened room, saying there had been a power cut just before he connected
  • While Musk was among the most anticipated speakers at the business forum, his remarks broke little new ground
Updated 14 November 2022
AP

NUSA DUA, Indonesia: It’s not easy being Elon Musk.
That was the message the new Twitter owner and billionaire head of Tesla and SpaceX had for younger people who might seek to emulate his entrepreneurial success.
“Be careful what you wish for,” Musk told a business forum in Bali on Monday when asked what an up-and-coming “Elon Musk of the East” should focus on.
“I’m not sure how many people would actually like to be me. They would like to be what they imagine being me, which is not the same,” he continued. “I mean, the amount that I torture myself, is the next level, frankly.”
Musk was speaking at the B-20 business forum ahead of a summit of the Group of 20 leading economies taking place on the Indonesian resort island. He joined the conference by video link weeks after completing his heavily scrutinized takeover of Twitter.
He had been expected to attend the event in person, but Indonesian government minister Luhut Binsar Pandjaitan, who’s responsible for coordinating preparations for the summit, said Musk could not attend because he’s preparing for a court case later in the week.
He’s got plenty else to keep himself busy.
“My workload has recently increased quite a lot,” he said with a chuckle in an apparent reference to the Twitter deal. “I mean, oh, man. I have too much work on my plate, that is for sure.”
The businessman appeared in a darkened room, saying there had been a power cut just before he connected.
His face, projected on a large screen over the summit hall, appeared to glow red as it was reflected in what he said was candlelight – a visage he noted was “so bizarre.”
While Musk was among the most anticipated speakers at the business forum, his remarks broke little new ground. Only the moderator was able to ask questions.
The Tesla chief executive said the electric carmaker would consider making a much cheaper model when asked about lower-cost options for developing countries like India and G20 host Indonesia.
“We do think that making a much more affordable vehicle would make a lot of sense and we should do something,” he said.
Musk also reiterated a desire to significantly boost the amount and length of Twitter’s video offerings, and share revenue with people producing the content, though he didn’t provide specifics.
He bought Twitter for $44 billion last month and quickly dismissed the company’s board of directors and top executives.
He laid off much of the rest of the company’s full-time workforce by email on Nov. 4 and is now eliminating the jobs of outsourced contractors who are tasked with fighting misinformation and other harmful content.
Musk has vowed to ease restrictions on what users can say on the platform.
He’s reaped a heap of complaints — much on Twitter itself — and has tried to reassure companies that advertise on the platform and others that it won’t damage their brands by associating them with harmful content.
In his appearance Monday, Musk acknowledged the criticism.
“There’s no way to make everyone happy, that’s for sure,” he said.

Topics: Elon Musk G20 Bali Twitter

Related

Twitter survival at stake, Elon Musk warns as remote work ends
Media
Twitter survival at stake, Elon Musk warns as remote work ends
Elon Musk plans paywall for video content on Twitter
Media
Elon Musk plans paywall for video content on Twitter

Latest updates

Google pays $392 mn in landmark US privacy case
In this file photo taken on April 15, 2022, shows Google's logo on a tablet screen. (AFP)
CIA director warns Russian spy chief against deploying nukes
CIA Director William Burns. (REUTERS)
Djokovic beats Tsitsipas for 9th straight time at ATP Finals
Djokovic beats Tsitsipas for 9th straight time at ATP Finals
Heavyweight champion Fury says need to stay ‘sane’ behind retirement U-turn
Heavyweight champion Fury says need to stay ‘sane’ behind retirement U-turn
Israel confirms US probe into Shireen Abu Akleh’s killing
Israel confirms US probe into Shireen Abu Akleh’s killing

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2022 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.