Saudi crown prince arrives in Indonesia to participate in G20
The G20 summit is taking place in Bali, on Nov. 15 and 16. (SPA)
  • World leaders are gathering in Bali for the G20 summit
  • Must avoid 'another world war': Indonesia leader tells G20
RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman arrived in Indonesia to participate in the G20 summit as leaders gathered Tuesday morning to discuss a number of issues facing the world, including the war in Ukraine, a global economic downturn and food security, among other topics.

At Ngurah Rai International Airport in Bali, the Saudi delegation was received by Indonesia’s Coordinating Minister for Maritime Affairs and Investment Luhut Binsar.




Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman and Indonesia’s President Joko Widodo. (SPA)

The delegation included ministers and senior officials.

G20 chair Indonesian President Joko Widodo called on Tuesday for unity at the bloc's 2022 summit and said that the group must not allow the world to fall into another cold war and that conflict must end.
If the war did not end, it would be difficult for the world to move forward, he said, without referring directly to the war in Ukraine at his opening speech to the summit.

The G20 summit is taking place in Bali, on Nov. 15 and 16, marking the culmination of Indonesia’s presidency of the G20 biggest economies and more than 200 working group meetings and side events held throughout the year.

World leaders meet to discuss key issues affecting the stability of the global market, with talks likely to be affected by tensions over the war in Ukraine and its economic fallout.

(With input from Reuters)

Riyadh to host international philosophy conference on future of humanity

Riyadh to host international philosophy conference on future of humanity

  • Riyadh Philosophy Conference will also shed light on the fast-growing development of AI and energy sectors
RIYADH: Saudi Arabia will next month play host to a major international philosophy conference aimed at tackling issues affecting the future of humanity.

Staged by the Kingdom’s Literature, Publishing, and Translation Commission, the gathering will be held for a second time in Riyadh at King Fahd National Library from Dec. 1 to 3 and titled, “Knowledge and Exploration: Space, Time, and Humanity.”

The event will bring together intellectuals, philosophers, scientists, artists, writers, and historians from around the world to challenge and assess how various issues will shape the future of humanity while widening the horizons of conceptual interpretations.

HIGHLIGHT

As part of the Saudi Vision 2030 reform plan, many sectors in the country are transforming and innovating with future and global positioning in mind. These changes include diversification in the economy, creating new sectors and subsectors, and navigating global sustainability challenges to create a better future for generations to come.

Dr. Mohammed Hassan Alwan, the commission’s chief executive officer, told Arab News: “Its influence goes beyond academic communities with this year’s topic showing the philosophical link between knowledge and exploration.

“It highlights philosophy as a field of study that is relevant not only to philosophers but scientists, historians, and astronomers.”

The conference will include discussion sessions on matters related to major changes taking place in the region and the fast-growing development of sectors such as artificial intelligence and energy.

Alwan said: “Philosophy can help us formulate better answers to questions such as: Will human beings draw boundaries and frontiers on other planets as has been done on Earth? What would happen to us if we stopped exploring on Earth? Is there such a concept as over-exploration? Is it possible for humanity to face climate challenges by exploring justly and authentically? What does that look like?

“The diversity of our speakers’ academic backgrounds, and the breadth of these topics, points to our belief that philosophy can formulate better solutions to the urgent dilemmas faced by society and is central to determining its impact on the future of humanity,” he added.

As part of the Saudi Vision 2030 reform plan, many sectors in the country are transforming and innovating with future and global positioning in mind.

These changes include diversification in the economy, creating new sectors and sub-sectors, and navigating global sustainability challenges to create a better future for generations to come.

“Many people strongly believe that philosophy is very relevant to future concerns – the conference will prove just that.

“The 2021 session of this conference included conversations about the promises, or expectations, of science and how the unexpected can foster new scientific paradigms and theories.

“This year, in partnership with the Space Commission and SRMG, the conference’s program will explore themes such as the ethical limits of knowledge, exploration, and political power, as well as the promises and dangers of technology and science,” Alwan said.

Reflecting on last year’s conference held under the theme of “Unpredictability,” the CEO noted that it had been an excellent way for experts and members of the public to work through the past year’s issues, be it the ramifications of the coronavirus pandemic, establishing privacy in modernity, or public takes on philosophical notions.

The commission has launched several initiatives to strengthen the Kingdom’s presence globally in self-sustaining local literature, publishing and translation, and encouraging creativity and critical thinking.

In October, it concluded its annual International Book Fair in Riyadh that brought together local and international publishers, educators, and book lovers, and attracted more than 1 million visitors.

“Cultural offerings enrich quality of life, drive economic prosperity, and connect people around the world, and I’m especially pleased to see children and young people getting involved.

“There will be a children’s philosophical space at the philosophy conference again this year, with various activities and activations we hope they will find interesting,” Alwan added.

Riyadh governor attends opening ceremony for King Khalid airport terminals

Riyadh governor attends opening ceremony for King Khalid airport terminals
Riyadh governor attends opening ceremony for King Khalid airport terminals

Riyadh governor attends opening ceremony for King Khalid airport terminals
  • Al-Jasser said that the two terminals will support international travel coinciding with the launch of the 2022 FIFA World Cup
RIYADH: Riyadh Gov. Prince Faisal bin Bandar on Monday attended the opening ceremony of international travel terminals 3 and 4 at King Khalid International Airport.

On his arrival, he was received by Saleh Al-Jasser, Saudi minister of transport and logistics, as well as chairman of the General Authority of Civil Aviation, and Abdulaziz Al-Duailej, president of the General Authority for Civil Aviation.

Prince Faisal and his companions toured the terminals, and observed the advanced technical and technological equipment at both sites.

Al-Jasser said that the two terminals will support international travel coinciding with the launch of the 2022 FIFA World Cup, and also strengthen Riyadh’s position as a global connectivity hub that empowers the tourism and economic sector.

The capacity of the Kingdom’s airports has been raised and the passenger experience improved to achieve the objectives of the National Transport and Logistics Strategy in accordance with Saudi Vision 2030, he said.

Al-Duailej said that terminals 3 and 4 will be an important addition to the airport as it seeks to reach a total capacity of 13 million passengers annually.

The two new halls incorporate the latest operating technologies, while the aviation arena has been designed to accommodate wide-body aircraft, giving the airport a competitive advantage.

The terminals’ 22 travel gates are supported by 95 counters dedicated to finalizing travel procedures, and 12 self-service machines.

 

Who’s Who: Amal Shuqair, deputy minister for scholarships at the Saudi Ministry of Education

Amal Shuqair
Who’s Who: Amal Shuqair, deputy minister for scholarships at the Saudi Ministry of Education

Amal Shuqair
Amal Shuqair was recently appointed deputy minister for scholarships at the Saudi Ministry of Education, responsible for preparing the Kingdom’s scholarship programs and supervising their implementation.

Her key responsibilities include preparing and updating the policies, regulations, systems and controls regulating the process of enrolling and sending students to study abroad, reviewing scholarship countries and recommending updates in accordance with the program’s objectives.

She also plans partnerships with international organizations to improve scholarships and supervise their implementation, designing programs appropriate to national goals, implementing procedures related to the affairs of students’ scholarships, and studying applications.

Prior to her current position, Shuqair served as assistant deputy minister for classification development at the Ministry of Municipal, Rural Affairs and Housing from April 2020.

During her time in the role, she helped to submit development and regulatory proposals to the deputyship, and supervised the progress of business, processes, procedures and services provided in the general administration, following up on facilities and monitoring the quality of projects.

She was also a member of the secretariat of the committee for organizing labor accommodation during the COVID-19 pandemic.

She joined the e-government program, Yesser, from 2019 to 2020 as a senior adviser, where she helped design and implement digital transformation strategies and supervise the implementation of e-government initiatives and products for Vision 2030 programs.

In 2018, she was a strategic and planning adviser in the Saudi Federation of Cyber Security and Programming to build and design federation strategy and operational plans.

From 2017 to 2018, she was the deputy ministerial adviser and general director of sectoral nationalization and female employment programs at the Ministry of Labor and Social Development.

Shuqair gained a bachelor’s degree in computer science from King Saud University in 2000, a master’s in industrial engineering from the University of Central Florida in 2011, and a Ph.D. in computer engineering in 2015.

The Second Saudi International Maritime Forum kicks off in Jeddah tomorrow

The forum’s speakers will discuss five main strategic axes. (SPA)
The Second Saudi International Maritime Forum kicks off in Jeddah tomorrow

  • The forum is held under the title “Protecting Against Unmanned Systems” and aims to exchange views and discuss the challenges facing marine units and coastal sites
RIYADH: The Saudi International Maritime Forum will launch its second edition in Jeddah from Nov. 15 to 17, organized by the Royal Saudi Naval Forces.

More than 37 leaders and heads of authorities concerned with the marine environment will participate, along with the navies of 15 other countries, military specialists, and academics from inside and outside the Kingdom.

The forum is held under the title “Protecting Against Unmanned Systems” and aims to exchange views and discuss the challenges facing marine units and coastal sites, ways to protect them, and how to deal with threats and their impact on the global economy to ensure the safety of sea lanes.

The forum will hold sessions with interested parties, military specialists, technology experts, and academics, as well as ministries, government agencies, and international companies.

HIGHLIGHT

The forum will witness an accompanying exhibition in which the most prominent local, regional and international companies will participate, displaying the latest equipment, technologies and systems in the field of maritime security.

It will also witness an accompanying exhibition in which the most prominent local, regional and international companies will participate, displaying the latest equipment, technologies and systems in the field of maritime security.

The forum’s speakers will discuss five main strategic axes. In the first session, they will address the development of counter-unmanned systems, and in the second, they will discuss military alliances and their role in confronting the threat of unmanned systems.

The speakers of the third session will discuss the topic of artificial intelligence and cyber security to protect against unmanned systems, and in the fourth session, the topic of cooperation between the military and civil sectors to protect against unmanned naval systems will be discussed.

In the last session, speakers will discuss the topic of protecting infrastructure and energy sources.

Among the most prominent speakers of the forum are the Chief of Staff of the Pakistan Naval Forces Admiral Mohammed Amjad Khan Niazi.

Commander of the 150th Mixed Force in Bahrain, Rear Admiral Abdullah bin Mutaib Al-Mutairi, and Royal Navy Commodore Ben Aldous will also be among the attendees.

The list of speakers also includes Secretary-General of the International Maritime Organization Kitack Lim, Senior Analyst at the Australian Strategic Policy Institute Dr. Malcolm Davis, Director of the Center for Intelligence and Security and Studies at the University of Akron Professor Karl Kaltenthaler, and the president of the KSF Space Foundation.

 

 

Saudi Arabia condemns Iranian attacks targeting Iraqi Kurdistan

Saudi Arabia condemns Iranian attacks targeting Iraqi Kurdistan

  • The Kingdom’s foreign ministry said it totally rejected all attacks that threaten the sovereignty, security, and stability of Iraq
RIYADH: Saudi Arabia on Monday strongly condemned cross-border missile and drone strikes carried out by Iran on Iraqi Kurdistan.

At least two people were killed and 10 were wounded on Monday when rockets and drones hit the headquarters of Iranian Kurdish parties in the autonomous Kurdish region of Iraq, local officials and security sources said.

The sources said the attacks had struck targets near Erbil and Sulaimaniya.

The Kingdom’s foreign ministry said it totally rejected all attacks that threaten the sovereignty, security, and stability of Iraq.

It also expressed the Kingdom’s sincere condolences and sympathy to the government and people of Iraq, wishing a speedy recovery to the injured.

