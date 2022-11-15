You are here

Celtics use big fourth quarter to top Thunder and stretch NBA win streak to seven

Celtics use big fourth quarter to top Thunder and stretch NBA win streak to seven
Jayson Tatum of the Boston Celtics shouts out after dunking over Kenrich Williams of the Oklahoma City Thunder in the second half of their NBA game at TD Garden in Boston. (Getty Images)
Updated 19 sec ago
AFP

date 2022-11-15

Celtics use big fourth quarter to top Thunder and stretch NBA win streak to seven
  • Boston moved atop the Eastern Conference after the Milwaukee Bucks fell to 10-3 with a 121-106 home loss to Atlanta
  • Bam Adebayo scored 30 points to lead seven Miami scorers in double figures as the Heat edged visiting Phoenix 113-112
Updated 19 sec ago
AFP

WASHINGTON: Jayson Tatum scored 27 points and Jaylen Brown added 26 to lead the Boston Celtics over Oklahoma City 126-122 on Monday, stretching their NBA win streak to seven games.

Marcus Smart added 22 points, Al Horford had 12 points and 11 rebounds and Tatum also contributed 10 rebounds as the Celtics improved to 11-3 on the season while the Thunder fell to 6-8.

The Celtics, down by seven at halftime and after three quarters, outscored Oklahoma City 37-26 in the fourth quarter to rally for the victory, with Derrick White coming off the bench to score 16 points.

“I thought our bench did a great job of bringing the energy and picking us up,” Celtics coach Joe Mazzulla said.

Payton Pritchard added 10 points and two steals in a reserve role.

“We were a little sluggish starting this game,” he said. “I think the second half we just wanted to come out, pressure the ball, make them uncomfortable and that led to points on the other end.

“Stay being resilient. That’s what it is. Got to be resilient always.”

Boston moved atop the Eastern Conference after the Milwaukee Bucks fell to 10-3 with a 121-106 home loss to Atlanta.

De’Andre Hunter led the Hawks with 24 points while Trae Young added 21 points and nine assists for Atlanta, which improved to 9-5. Dejounte Murray and Clint Capela each added 19 points and Capela had 10 rebounds for the Hawks.

Giannis Antetokounmpo led the Bucks with 27 points and added eight rebounds and four assists.

Bam Adebayo scored 30 points to lead seven Miami scorers in double figures as the Heat edged visiting Phoenix 113-112. Adebayo, who grabbed 10 rebounds, was 9-of-18 from the floor and 12-of-14 from the free throw line.

Adebayo’s jumper with 58 seconds remaining gave Miami a 111-110 edge but Cameron Payne answered to give Phoenix a 112-111 lead.

Adebayo was fouled by Deandre Ayton and hit two free throws with 35 seconds remaining to give the Heat their final victory margin.

Payne missed a late jumper and Devin Booker, who led Phoenix with 25 points, missed a 3-pointer in the last two seconds to end the Suns’ final hope.

Jimmy Butler added 16 points, 13 rebounds and seven assists for Miami.

Canadian guard Dalano Banton scored 27 points to lead the Toronto Raptors to a 115-111 triumph at Detroit.

Paul George had 22 points and a game-high eight rebounds to lead the Los Angeles Clippers to a 122-106 victory at Houston.

Reggie Jackson and reserve Norman Powell each added 17 points for the Clippers while Jalen Green scored a game-high 25 points for the Rockets.

Mason Plumlee scored 18 points and grabbed 10 rebounds while LaMelo Ball and Terry Rozier each added 17 to spark Charlotte over host Orlando 112-105.

Ball also had a game-high nine assists while Franz Wagner scored a game-high 23 points in a losing cause.

Topics: Boston Celtics Jayson Tatum basketball Oklahoma City

Musiala heads to World Cup on fine form with Germany

Musiala heads to World Cup on fine form with Germany
Updated 9 sec ago
AP

Musiala heads to World Cup on fine form with Germany

Musiala heads to World Cup on fine form with Germany
  • Musiala lets his game do the talking and is generally affable and modest in interviews
  • Born in southwest Germany to a Nigerian father and a German mother, Musiala spent almost a decade of his childhood in England
Updated 9 sec ago
AP

DUSSELDORF: One of Germany’s top players at the World Cup in Qatar could easily have been in the England squad.

Bayern Munich’s attacking midfielder Jamal Musiala represented England at junior level before finally opting for Germany last year after being persuaded by then-coach Joachim Low.

Musiala underlined his case for a starting role at the World Cup with a crucial role in Bayern’s 2-0 win over Schalke on Saturday.

Making his 100th appearance for the club at the age of 19, Musiala assisted both goals, one with a backheel pass to Serge Gnabry. His individual skill was on show when he dribbled past two defenders and rounded the goalkeeper, even if the goal was disallowed for offside.

Among Musiala’s admirers is 1990 World Cup-winning captain Lothar Matthaus, who urged Bayern to put him at the heart of the team for years to come, like Barcelona did with Lionel Messi for over a decade.

Bayern coach Julian Nagelsmann praised Musiala’s “quick and lively feet” and suggested his fast footwork sometimes made hard work look like good fortune, with the youngster always seeming to be first to a rebound.

Musiala lets his game do the talking and is generally affable and modest in interviews. “It was important that we got the three points to go with a good feeling going into the World Cup break,” was his take on his game-winning show against Schalke.

”I think for the first half of the season we did good. We had bad phases but I think to finish off the season strong is good.”

Born in southwest Germany to a Nigerian father and a German mother, Musiala spent almost a decade of his childhood in England. He was a youth player first for Southampton, then Chelsea, until signing for Bayern in 2019 at the age of 16.

When the coronavirus pandemic extended the season in June 2020 he made his debut to become Bayern’s youngest Bundesliga player ever, three months after that he was the club’s youngest Bundesliga scorer.

The coach who gave Musiala his first-team chance back then, Hansi Flick, is now his coach for Germany. After Low persuaded the teenager to commit to Germany and gave him his first senior internationals, Flick has made him a first-team regular, playing in the last eight games in friendlies and the Nations League.

One quirk of Musiala’s burgeoning international career is that of his 17 games for Germany, three have come against England — the team he could have played for instead.

Topics: World Cup 2022 Jamal Musiala Bayern Munich Germany

Djokovic beats Tsitsipas for 9th straight time at ATP Finals

Djokovic beats Tsitsipas for 9th straight time at ATP Finals
Updated 15 November 2022
AP

Djokovic beats Tsitsipas for 9th straight time at ATP Finals

Djokovic beats Tsitsipas for 9th straight time at ATP Finals
  • Tsitsipas won two of his first three career matches against Djokovic but hasn’t beaten the 21-time Grand Slam winner in more than three years
Updated 15 November 2022
AP

TURIN, Italy: Novak Djokovic beat Stefanos Tsitsipas for the ninth straight time by 6-4, 7-6 (4) in the players’ opening match at the ATP Finals on Monday.

Djokovic has beaten Tsitsipas in his third straight tournament following wins in Astana, Kazakhstan and at the Paris Masters.

“All the matches we’ve played have been decided by two or three points and that was again the case tonight,” Djokovic said.

He broke Tsitsipas in the opening game and held from there to close out the first set.

“A break in these conditions is decisive,” Djokovic said of the fast indoor court.

A cross-court backhand passing shot winner that landed on the line helped Djokovic move ahead in the second-set tiebreaker.

Tsitsipas won two of his first three career matches against Djokovic but hasn’t beaten the 21-time Grand Slam winner in more than three years.

Earlier, Andrey Rublev won a 37-shot rally on his fifth match point to seal a 6-7 (7), 6-3, 7-6 (7) win over fellow Russian Daniil Medvedev in the other Red Group match.

Following his win, Rublev wrote “Peace, Peace, Peace, All we need,” on a TV camera lens in an apparent reference to the war in Ukraine.

Rublev and Medvedev — along with all Russian and Belarus tennis players — have been competing without their flag or country next to their names as part of widespread sports sanctions due to Russia’s war with Ukraine.

Rublev made a similar appeal in February, writing “No war please” on a TV camera lens shortly after Russia’s invasion.

His latest appeal comes following Russia’s withdrawal from the Ukrainian city of Kherson, one of Ukraine’s biggest successes in the nearly nine-month war.

On Sunday, Taylor Fritz beat Rafael Nadal and Casper Ruud defeated Feliz Auger-Aliassime in the Green Group.

Topics: ATP Finals Novak Djokovic Stefanos Tsitsipas

Heavyweight champion Fury says need to stay 'sane' behind retirement U-turn

Heavyweight champion Fury says need to stay ‘sane’ behind retirement U-turn
Updated 15 November 2022
AFP

Heavyweight champion Fury says need to stay ‘sane’ behind retirement U-turn

Heavyweight champion Fury says need to stay ‘sane’ behind retirement U-turn
  • The 34-year-old reversed his decision several times before confirming he would defend his title in an all-British bout against Derek Chisora at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London on Dec. 3
Updated 15 November 2022
AFP

LONDON: Tyson Fury said he made his brief retirement from boxing because he knew no other way of “keeping it sane.”

After beating Dillian Whyte at Wembley in April the undefeated WBC heavyweight champion said he was hanging up his gloves.

But the 34-year-old reversed his decision several times before confirming he would defend his title in an all-British bout against Derek Chisora at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London on Dec. 3.

That fight was set up after Fury’s attempts to call out fellow world heavyweight champion Oleksandr Usyk and British rival Anthony Joshua failed to produce a high-profile fight.

In an interview with BT Sport boxing, Fury said he returned after experiencing similar emotions to those he felt after his shock win over Wladimir Klitschko in 2015.

That victory gave Fury the WBA, IBF and WBO belts, but he soon he suffered alcohol and drug problems that led to a public mental health breakdown.

“After I beat Dillian Whyte in April, I really meant retirement and I swear to God I couldn’t have been more sure of something in all my life,” Fury said.

“I had a few months out of the ring, I was writing my third book and I am producing a song as well for the World Cup, so I was really busy. But, without boxing, I just felt I didn’t have any purpose in my life anymore.

“For the four months I was retired, I’ve never felt so back to 2015, 2016, 2017 ever before. But I was back in that moment in that time where life was very dull, very dark and there was no way back for me.”

He added: “I ain’t back boxing for a belt. Or back boxing for some more money, to win another five or 25 fights or to unify the division, I am boxing because of this (his head).

“And without it, (my head) is going downhill rapidly and I don’t know any other way of keeping it sane. This is me being brutally honest, speaking from the heart. I do not know how to quit.”

During the interview, Fury said he was open to more bouts on home soil and even a fourth fight against Deontay Wilder.

But the fight Fury wants above all others is with Ukraine’s Usyk, who defended his WBA, IBF and WBO belts against Joshua in Saudi Arabia in August.

“If Usyk can be made and they actually want the fight, then we’ll do that fight next providing I win and everything goes right, because I don’t look past anything and you can’t count your chickens before they hatch,” Fury said.

“If the Usyk fight happens, more than likely it will be in Saudi Arabia. Get through him and then back to the UK.

“Deontay Wilder is now fighting Andy Ruiz Jr for a final eliminator to fight me. Now that would be amazing here at Wembley again, wouldn’t it? I’ve been over there (to the United States) three times now. If he wants the fourth fight, he’s got to come here.”

Topics: Tyson Fury heavyweight boxing

Not just Neymar: Tite plans Brazil's attack at World Cup

Not just Neymar: Tite plans Brazil’s attack at World Cup
Updated 15 November 2022
AP

Not just Neymar: Tite plans Brazil’s attack at World Cup

Not just Neymar: Tite plans Brazil’s attack at World Cup
  • Only Neymar, from the 2014 and 2018 World Cups, and Jesus, Brazil’s starting striker four years ago in Russia, have experience in the tournament
Updated 15 November 2022
AP

SAO PAULO: Wingers, false nines, target men and center forward in the Brazil squad for the World Cup are giving coach Tite a nice selection headache up front.
As the five-time champion aims to win the title for the first time in 20 years, Tite also knows his attack has limited experience on the sport’s biggest stage. That’s something which he hopes will be offset by an abundance of skill, speed and aggressiveness to worry — or terrify — opposing defenses.
Tite will have almost a week of training in Turin, Italy, to tune up.
The nine forward in the 26-man squad are Neymar, Vinicius Jr., Rodrygo, Richarlison, Raphinha, Antony, Gabriel Jesus, Gabriel Martinelli and Pedro.
Only Neymar, from the 2014 and 2018 World Cups, and Jesus, Brazil’s starting striker four years ago in Russia, have experience in the tournament. The other seven will make their World Cup debuts in Qatar.
Tite has said he plans to use all nine. The main decision is where to play Neymar, a regular starter for 10 years. The coach has leaned toward a formation with Neymar adopting a midfield role in support of the attack, like “a bow behind three arrows,” according to Tite.
With Neymar as a midfielder-striker, Brazil’s most promising starting lineup has included Vinicius on the left, Richarlison as a target man, and Raphinha on the right. Many expect that to be the chosen option in the opening match against Serbia on Nov. 24. Switzerland and Cameroon are also in Group G.
The alternative would be to place Lucas Paquetá on the left in a position where he could move into the midfield. That was often the case in World Cup qualifying but Brazil would be choosing a player who is recovering from a shoulder injury over Vinicius, who scored the winner for Real Madrid in the Champions League final this year.
“Brazil was very predictable for a while due to its dependency on Neymar,” Brazil great Zico said in September. “Now he is just the icing on the cake, the guy who will deliver something extra. Brazil has other players up front. A lot of players.”
Richarlison, who has seven goals for Brazil in his last seven internationals, will likely have Neymar behind him. Vinicius — or Paquetá — and Raphinha will be allowed to focus on their attacking skills because the likely left and right backs, Alex Sandro and Danilo, are expected to play more defensively.
If Vinicius and Raphinha fail to deliver, Martinelli and Antony will be warming up on the bench. Jesus and Rodrygo can also play on the flanks. If Paquetá starts and struggles, Tite could still field a rested Vinicius or Martinelli.
Tite’s squad also leaves three players in waiting if Richarlison fails.
Jesus has improved as a finisher since the tournament in Russia and is also agile enough to open gaps for box-to-box midfielders such as Fred and Bruno Guimaraes to exploit. Rodrygo can do likewise while Pedro was the top scorer at the latest Copa Libertadores.
Pedro, who scored 12 in 13 matches for champion Flamengo, could end up as the team’s main striker during the World Cup. Tite has previously praised the player’s “unique” style and said he has an ability to “follow the quick thinking of midfielders.”
Experience could also influence bringing Jesus into the starting lineup when the tournament moves to the knockout stage if Brazil, as expected, advances from its group. Four years ago, Jesus failed to score in Russia but says he’s ready to make an impact this time.
Many were upset that Liverpool’s Roberto Firmino, Atletico Madrid’s Matheus Cunha and Flamengo’s Gabriel Barbosa were not chosen. And Brazil great Ronaldo, who scored both goals against Germany in the 2002 World Cup final, said 16-year-old striker Endrick of Palmeiras should have been selected.
“If I could take one, just to be a part of it, with little chance of playing for real, I would take Endrick,” Ronaldo said on his YouTube channel. “It would be a sensational experience for him and for the future of the national team.”

Topics: World Cup 2022 Brazil Neymar Qatar World Cup

Nick Kyrgios and Taylor Fritz join lineup for 2022 Diriyah Tennis Cup

Nick Kyrgios and Taylor Fritz join lineup for 2022 Diriyah Tennis Cup
Updated 14 November 2022
Arab News

Nick Kyrgios and Taylor Fritz join lineup for 2022 Diriyah Tennis Cup

Nick Kyrgios and Taylor Fritz join lineup for 2022 Diriyah Tennis Cup
  • They will join 10 other international stars competing at the three-day tournament, which begins on Dec. 8 and has a total prize pot of $3 million
  • Daniil Medvedev, Andrey Rublev, Alexander Zverev, Cameron Norrie, Dominic Thiem and Stan Wawrinka were previously announced for the event
Updated 14 November 2022
Arab News

RIYADH: Nick Kyrgios and Taylor Fritz will be among the competitors when the Diriyah Tennis Cup gets underway in the Saudi capital Riyadh next month, organizers announced on Monday.

They will join 10 other international players at the three-day tournament, which begins on Dec. 8 and has a total prize pot of $3 million.

“I look forward to getting to know the Kingdom and enjoying playing with the top players during the tournament, and I hope to entertain the fans from inside and outside the Kingdom,” said Australian star Kyrgios, adding that he hopes to end his season with a win.

Fritz, from the US, said the event is important to him because it represents the ideal preparation for the new year. He added that he is looking forward to playing in front of Saudi fans and enjoying the “wonderful” atmosphere in the Kingdom.

They join previously announced stars Daniil Medvedev and Andrey Rublev from Russia, German Olympic champion Alexander Zverev, Cameron Norrie from the UK, Dominic Thiem from Austria and Stan Wawrinka from Switzerland at the event, with the remaining competitors to be announced soon.Fans can follow the latest news about the Diriyah Tennis Cup on the event’s official website, and organizers

Fans can follow the latest news about the Diriyah Tennis Cup on the event’s official website, and organizers said tickets will go on sale soon. The tournament is part of the second Diriyah Season, which began on Oct. 20 and continues until February.

Topics: tennis Saudi Arabia Diriyah Cup Nick Kyrgios Taylor Fritz

