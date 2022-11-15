Oman’s wealth fund raises assets to $41.5bn spread over 40 countries  

You are here

This brings OIA’s managed assets to over 16 billion Omani rials ($41.6 billion) in 40 countries. (Supplied)
Updated 15 November 2022
RIYADH: Oman Investment Authority has raised its assets to $41.5 billion as the sovereign fund increased its holdings in real estate, technology, and logistics sectors, Bloomberg reported.  

This brings OIA’s managed assets to over 16 billion Omani rials ($41.6 billion) in 40 countries. 

The sultanate’s wealth fund also invests in stocks, bonds, and short-term assets, as well as in logistics, service sector, mining, and industrial projects, according to the fund’s newly-published 2021 annual review. 

The wealth fund has achieved an annual average return of 10.3 percent in 2021, the review showed.  

Most of OIA’s investments are in Oman, which amounts to 61.5 percent of its portfolio, while North America accounts for 17 percent, Western Europe makes up 9.3 percent, and Asia Pacific is 4.7 percent.  

Regionally, Oman’s wealth fund is one of the smallest managers of state capital. 

In April, Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund advanced from sixth to fifth place among the largest sovereign funds in the world for the first time, with assets valued at SR2.3 trillion as of end of the first quarter of 2022. 

The PIF's share in the world’s sovereign wealth has increased to 6.2 percent, up from 5.9 percent, data from the Sovereign Wealth Fund Institute showed.  

Third in the ranking is Kuwait Investment Authority, with assets of $737 billion, then the Abu Dhabi Investment Authority with assets of $697 billion. 

According to the PIF’s annual report in October, assets under its management grew by over 20 percent in 2021 to reach SR1.980 trillion. 

The PIF’s governor Yasir Al-Rumayyan is keen for the growth to continue, and is targeting AUMS of around SR4 trillion by end of 2025.

Commenting on the fund's 2021 annual report, he said: “During 2021, the Fund succeeded in increasing its AUMs by over 20 percent to almost SR1.980 trillion, the highest annual growth since the first PIF Program was launched, thereby powering the Fund to rank in the top global sovereign wealth funds by AUMs.” 

The Fund aims to increase its AUMs while progressively increasing its contribution to the Kingdom’s non-oil gross domestic product, spurring the growth of strategic sectors and growing local content, he said. 

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia recorded second-quarter foreign direct investment flows down 85 percent year on year, an investment ministry report showed on Tuesday.

The FDI inflows were at SR7.9 billion ($2.1 billion) in the second quarter, compared with about SR51.9 billion in the same period last year.

With the exclusion of the closing of state-owned Saudi Aramco’s initial public offereing deal in the second quarter of 2021, the Kingdom’s foreign direct investment grew 46.5 percent year on year. 

RIYADH: Saudi digital security Elm Co. signed a SR207 million ($55 million) contract with the Ministry of Interior to install vehicle security systems and field inspection gates. 

Under the one-year deal, the Public Investment Fund-owned company will provide the necessary hardware, equipment, systems, training and licenses for the performance of the contract, according to a bourse filing. 

The relevant financial impact will be reflected in the company's revenue beginning in the fourth quarter of 2022. 

RIYADH: Saudi-listed Bupa Arabia for Cooperative Insurance said it invited its shareholders to vote on raising its capital to SR1.5 billion ($400 million) to support future growth plans. 

The capital plan entails raising the current capital of SR1.2 billion by SR300 million, or 25 percent, through the issuance of bonus shares, a bourse filing revealed. 

Shareholders are set to receive one bonus share for every four shares held, by capitalizing an amount of SR300 million from retained earnings. 

“This increase reflects Bupa Arabia's desire to strengthen its capital base to be able to achieve further growth rates in the company's business and to support its future growth plans in the coming years,” the insurer said.

RIYADH: Google Cloud has announced the launch of a Center of Excellence in Saudi Arabia to provide training on emerging cloud technologies, as the tech giant strengthens its presence in the Kingdom. 

The CoE will provide training courses in the latest cloud technologies which include artificial intelligence, machine learning, and application and infrastructure modernization, according to a press release. 

The courses, which will be offered at no cost, will help upskill Saudi professionals who are leading digitization efforts in their businesses or keen to pursue a career in the cloud industry, it added. 

An announcement regarding the opening of the CoE was made during the Next’22 Developers Hub event hosted by Google Cloud in Riyadh. 

The company said 300 developers enrolled as the first cohort of trainees at the CoE as it launched a 60-day skill development program for them, along with providing a certification. 

The new CoE in Saudi Arabia comes in line with Google’s vision to train more than 40 million professionals around the world in cloud technologies. 

The center will run multiple cohorts throughout the year that are available to professionals of all ages in the Kingdom, the press release added. 

“Google Cloud is launching a Center of Excellence in Saudi Arabia to support the realization of the National Vision 2030 and its Human Capability Development program in specific, which aims to ensure that Saudis have the required capabilities to compete globally,” said Bader Al Madi, Saudi Arabia country manager for Google Cloud. 

He revealed that Google is also opening up the center virtually to ensure that professionals from all areas of the Kingdom will get accessibility to the courses offered. 

Al Madi added: “The launch also comes at a time where businesses of all sizes in the Kingdom are realizing that the need to go digital is inevitable and are embracing digital transformation as a top priority, and thus require trained professionals who are well versed in the Cloud industry to lead the transformation.” 

During the event, the tech giant also announced the launch of Google for Startups Cloud Academy, a 10-week program designed for startups across Saudi Arabia. 

During a separate event last week, Microsoft's Chief Cybersecurity Adviser Abbas Kudrati said that a shared responsibility model between the provider and customer is necessary for cybersecurity in the cloud. 

“Cloud will give you agility and flexibility. But, if you have not configured your cloud environment correctly, it will be directly get connected to the Internet, and hackers are constantly scanning all the public IP addresses,” said Kudrati during a panel discussion at the Global Security Forum in Riyadh. 

At the event, Mark Ryland, director in the office of the Chief Information Security Officer at Amazon Web Services, remarked that cloud technology will be the key for enterprises in the future, and both large and small firms can reap the benefits of it. 

He added: “Cloud offers several benefits to small and medium-sized enterprises. Using the Cloud platform, you can stay more or less automatically on the cutting edge of technology.”  

Topics: Google Cloud Saudi AI ml Digital

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s main index extended its Monday’s losses on Tuesday when it dropped to below 11,200 level for the first time in over a month, with falling oil prices putting a damper on the market.

The Tadawul All Share Index declined 0.9 percent to end at 11,096, while the parallel market Nomu dropped 2 percent to finish at 18,622.

In energy trading, Brent crude reached $92.58 per barrel, and US benchmark WTI traded at $85.22 per barrel as of 3:04 p.m. Saudi time.

Shares of Saudi oil giant Aramco declined by 1.78 percent at the end of Tuesday’s session.

The oil giant has earlier posted a 39 percent surge in the third quarter of 2022, surpassing the average of analysts’ forecasts.

Profits at Aramco hit SR159 billion ($42 billion) after revenue soared 51 percent to SR544 billion.

Saudi stock market operator Tadawul Group gained 1.69 percent at the end of Tuesday, rebounding from its losses on Monday.

Saudi National Bank, the Kingdom’s largest lender, slipped 2.01 percent, while Saudi Arabia’s most valuable bank, Al Rajhi, added 0.48 percent.

Middle East Paper Co. ended the session flat, with the appointment of Musaab Al-Muhaidib as chairman of the board and Abdullah Al-Moammar as vice chairman.

Al Hassan Ghazi Ibrahim Shaker Co. increased 9.93 percent, topping the gainers, on news that it withdrew its capital hike recommendation following the improvement of its financial condition.

Development Works Food Co. ranked second in the gainers list, gaining 6.84 percent, closely followed by Tourism Enterprise Co. which grew 6.58 percent.

Al-Jouf Agricultural Development Co. rose 1 percent, after securing SR40 million in Shariah-compliant credit facilities from Banque Saudi Fransi.

Saudi Arabian Amiantit Co. fell 5.95 percent to lead the decliners, followed by Arab Sea Information System Co., losing 5.61 percent.

On the stock news front, the initial public offering of Americana Restaurants International runs from Nov. 14 to Nov. 21 for retail investors in the UAE and Saudi Arabia, while institutional investors can participate from Nov. 14 to Nov. 22.

The KFC and Pizza Hut restaurants operator set the price range for its initial public offering at SR2.55 – 2.68 per share, as it kicked off the book-building period on Monday Nov. 14.

Food Gate Trading Co. received the Capital Market Authority’s approval to offer 420,000 shares, representing 20 percent of the company's capital, on the parallel market.

