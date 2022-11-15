You are here

  • Home
  • World Population hits 8 billion, creating many challenges

World Population hits 8 billion, creating many challenges

World Population hits 8 billion, creating many challenges
Pakistanis shop in a weekly pet market in Lahore, Pakistan, on Monday. Rapid population growth leaves more people vying for water and food. (AP)
Short Url

https://arab.news/4tp3j

Updated 32 sec ago
AP

World Population hits 8 billion, creating many challenges

World Population hits 8 billion, creating many challenges
  • Nigeria among 8 countries that will account for more than half the world’s population growth between now and 2050
Updated 32 sec ago
AP

LAGOS: The world’s population is projected to hit an estimated 8 billion people on Tuesday, according to a United Nations projection, with much of the growth coming from developing nations in Africa.

Among them is Nigeria, where resources are already stretched to the limit. More than 15 million people in Lagos compete for everything from electricity to light their homes to spots on crowded buses, often for two-hour commutes each way in this sprawling megacity. Some Nigerian children set off for school as early as 5 a.m.

And over the next three decades, the West African nation’s population is expected to soar even more: From 216 million this year to 375 million, the UN says. That will make Nigeria the fourth-most populous country in the world after India, China and the United States.

“We are already overstretching what we have — the housing, roads, the hospitals, schools. Everything is overstretched,” said Gyang Dalyop, an urban planning and development consultant in Nigeria.

The UN’s Day of 8 Billion milestone on Tuesday is more symbolic than precise, officials are careful to note in a wide-ranging report released over the summer that makes some staggering projections.

The upward trend threatens to leave even more people in developing countries further behind, as governments struggle to provide enough classrooms and jobs for a rapidly growing number of youth, and food insecurity becomes an even more urgent problem.

Nigeria is among eight countries the UN says will account for more than half the world’s population growth between now and 2050 — along with fellow African nations Congo, Ethiopia and Tanzania.

“The population in many countries in sub-Saharan Africa is projected to double between 2022 and 2050, putting additional pressure on already strained resources and challenging policies aimed to reduce poverty and inequalities,” the UN report said.

It projected the world’s population will reach around 8.5 billion in 2030, 9.7 billion in 2050 and 10.4 billion in 2100.

Other countries rounding out the list with the fastest growing populations are Egypt, Pakistan, the Philippines and India, which is set to overtake China as the world’s most populous nation next year.

In Congo’s capital, Kinshasa, where more than 12 million people live, many families struggle to find affordable housing and pay school fees. While elementary pupils attend for free, older children’s chances depend on their parents’ incomes.

“My children took turns” going to school, said Luc Kyungu, a Kinshasa truck driver who has six children. “Two studied while others waited because of money. If I didn’t have so many children, they would have finished their studies on time.”

Rapid population growth also means more people vying for scarce water resources and leaves more families facing hunger as climate change increasingly impacts crop production in many parts of the world.

“There is also a greater pressure on the environment, increasing the challenges to food security that is also compounded by climate change,” said Dr. Srinath Reddy, president of the Public Health Foundation of India. “Reducing inequality while focusing on adapting and mitigating climate change should be where our policymakers’ focus should be.”

Still, experts say the bigger threat to the environment is consumption, which is highest in developed countries not undergoing big population increases.

“Global evidence shows that a small portion of the world’s people use most of the Earth’s resources and produce most of its greenhouse gas emissions,” said Poonam Muttreja, executive director of the Population Foundation of India. “Over the past 25 years, the richest 10 percent of the global population has been responsible for more than half of all carbon emissions.”

According to the UN, the population in sub-Saharan Africa is growing at 2.5 percent per year — more than three times the global average. Some of that can be attributed to people living longer, but family size remains the driving factor. Women in sub-Saharan Africa on average have 4.6 births, twice the current global average of 2.3.

Topics: World population

Related

US official says Russian missiles hit NATO member Poland, killing two — AP

US official says Russian missiles hit NATO member Poland, killing two — AP
Updated 2 min 2 sec ago
Reuters

US official says Russian missiles hit NATO member Poland, killing two — AP

US official says Russian missiles hit NATO member Poland, killing two — AP
Updated 2 min 2 sec ago
Reuters

WASHINGTON: A senior US intelligence official said Russian missiles crossed into Poland, killing two people, the Associated Press reported on Tuesday.
The official spoke on condition of anonymity because of the sensitive nature of the situation, the AP reported. Reuters could not immediately confirm the information.
The Pentagon said it could not confirm reports that Russian missiles have crossed into Poland near the Ukraine border.
"We are aware of the press reports alleging that two Russian missiles have struck a location inside Poland near the Ukraine border. I can tell you that we don't have any information at this time to corroborate those reports and are looking into this further," Pentagon spokesperson Brig. Gen. Patrick Ryder told a news briefing.
Firefighters in Poland said on Tuesday two people died in an explosion in Przewodow, a village in eastern Poland near the border with Ukraine. Polish Radio ZET reported earlier that two stray missiles hit Przewodow on Tuesday, killing two people, without giving any more details.
Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki has called an urgent meeting of a government committee for national security and defense affairs, the government spokesman said on Twitter.
Russia rained missiles on cities across Ukraine on Tuesday in what Ukraine said was the heaviest wave of missile strikes in nearly nine months of war, echoing a pattern in recent weeks of Moscow lashing out far from the front after battlefield losses.

Topics: Russia-Ukraine Conflict

Related

G20 Summit opens in Bali with calls to end war in Ukraine video
World
G20 Summit opens in Bali with calls to end war in Ukraine
Ukraine blames Russia for missile attack on Kyiv housing blocks
World
Ukraine blames Russia for missile attack on Kyiv housing blocks

G20 Summit opens in Bali with calls to end war in Ukraine

G20 Summit opens in Bali with calls to end war in Ukraine
Updated 6 sec ago
Sheany Yasuko Lai

G20 Summit opens in Bali with calls to end war in Ukraine

G20 Summit opens in Bali with calls to end war in Ukraine
  • Indonesia, which this year holds the rotating G20 presidency, is hosting the leader’s summit in Bali
  • The invasion of Ukraine is “strongly condemned” by “most” members of the G20
Updated 6 sec ago
Sheany Yasuko Lai

DENPASAR, Bali: The Group of 20 Summit opened on Tuesday with calls to end the war in Ukraine, as world leaders gather for discussions on mending the struggling global economy after the coronavirus pandemic and the fallout of the conflict in Europe.

The G20, comprising 19 states and the EU, accounts for over 80 percent of the world’s GDP, 75 percent of international trade, and 60 percent of its population. The group includes countries ranging from Brazil to Saudi Arabia.

Indonesia, which this year holds the rotating G20 presidency, is hosting the leader’s summit in Bali on Nov. 15-16, with 17 leaders of the G20 and the heads of other invited countries and international organizations in attendance.

Indonesian President Joko Widodo, who has called for dialogue since the Russian invasion of Ukraine began in late February, opened the talks with a plea to end the war in Europe.

“We have no other option. Paradigm of collaboration is badly needed to save the world. We all have responsibility, not only for our people, but also for the people of the world,” Widodo said during his opening remarks.

“Being responsible here also means that we must end the war. If the war does not end, it will be difficult for the world to move forward. If the war does not end, it will be difficult for us to take responsibility for the future of current generation and future generations.

“We should not divide the world into parts. We must not allow the world to fall into another cold war,” he added before world leaders began closed-door discussions.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, who appeared in a video speech on the first day of the summit, told the roomful of officials that Russia’s war must end now.

“I am convinced now is the time when the Russian destructive war must and can be stopped,” Zelensky said, addressing the audience in Ukrainian.

Russian President Vladimir Putin was not in the room, as he had canceled his participation and was represented by Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov.

The invasion of Ukraine is “strongly condemned” by “most” members of the G20, according to a draft of a declaration, as reported by Reuters news agency.

The possibility of a final communique from the summit has been in question, as the war is likely to affect the document that has to be adopted by all G20 members. A meeting of ministers representing them failed to produce a consensus in July, as officials did not agree on the reasons for the current crisis.

Topics: G20 Bali G20 Indonesia

Related

Zelensky tells G20 ‘now is the time’ to end Russia’s war
World
Zelensky tells G20 ‘now is the time’ to end Russia’s war

Italy arrests drug trafficker captured in Syria

Italy arrests drug trafficker captured in Syria
Updated 15 November 2022
AFP

Italy arrests drug trafficker captured in Syria

Italy arrests drug trafficker captured in Syria
  • Bruno Carbone, 45, a major drug supplier to Naples' Camorra mafia was detained at Rome's Ciampino airport on Tuesday morning
  • He passed himself off as a Mexican who fled his country for selling fake Rolex watches
Updated 15 November 2022
AFP

ROME: A Naples drug trafficker on Europol’s most wanted list and on the run since 2003 was extradited from Syria and arrested in Rome on Tuesday.
Bruno Carbone, 45, a major drug supplier to Naples’ Camorra mafia who fled an Italian court’s sentence of 20 years in prison for international drug trafficking was detained at Rome’s Ciampino airport on Tuesday morning, Naples police said.
An official in a northwestern Syrian area held by the Hayat Tahrir Al-Sham (HTS) militants group said Carbone was arrested “while passing through the ‘liberated’ areas in March with the aim of reaching the regions under the control of the regime” of President Bashar Assad.
He was “handed over to his country according to the rules in force,” the official, Mohammad Sankari, said on the Telegram channel, without adding details.
According to the Italian media, Carbone spent a large part of his time while absconding in the UAE.
He later moved to Europe and then to Turkiye before relocating to regime-held areas in Syria “which he considered the best haven from the law,” HTS security service spokesman Dhia’ Al-Umar said, according to the SITE intelligence group which monitors jihadist websites.
He passed himself off as a Mexican who fled his country for selling fake Rolex watches, SITE said.
The UAE announced Carbone’s arrest in 2021, only to discover that the arrested man “was a stand-in presented by Bruno as bait so that he could escape again,” Dhia’ Al-Umar said.

Topics: Italy drugs mafia Syria Captagon

Related

Special War turned Syria’s regime into a ‘narco-state’ smuggling drugs to Gulf, says expert
Middle-East
War turned Syria’s regime into a ‘narco-state’ smuggling drugs to Gulf, says expert

UK police warn of more far-right attacks after Dover firebombing

UK police warn of more far-right attacks after Dover firebombing
Updated 15 November 2022
Arab News

UK police warn of more far-right attacks after Dover firebombing

UK police warn of more far-right attacks after Dover firebombing
  • Authorities say they are monitoring threats against migrants, security reviews underway
  • Andrew Leak killed himself after attack on migrant center, having tweeted about plans to murder Muslim children
Updated 15 November 2022
Arab News

LONDON: UK Counter Terrorism Policing have said they are monitoring threats from extremists against migrants and refugees after an attack by a man with far-right beliefs on a processing facility on Oct. 30.

Andrew Leak, who had previously tweeted about burning Muslim children alive, killed himself after throwing homemade explosives at the Western Jet Foil Asylum Processing Centre in Dover.

The number of people trying to enter the UK via the English Channel has risen significantly in the past few years, driven in part by people seeking safety from countries including Iran and Afghanistan.

In September 2020, lawyers representing Channel migrants were also targeted by far-right extremists, while a teenage boy was arrested in 2021 after writing on a neo-Nazi online forum: “I am planning an attack against the Dover coast where every Muslim and refugee has been given safety. If you’re interested tell me now.”

Police fear that more attacks could be forthcoming against vulnerable migrants in the UK. Reviews into the safety of processing and housing facilities for migrants, which have been subjected to increasing numbers of protests in recent weeks, have been ordered by authorities.

A spokesperson told The Independent that UK Counter Terrorism Policing are working “around the clock to monitor and assess any new, emerging or potential terrorist threats.”

Leak, 66, followed numerous online channels and platforms that document migration across the Channel to Britain, including activists who harassed refugees at hotels across the UK. He was hailed as a hero by many in online far-right and neo-Nazi groups after the attack.

One person responded to his actions by posting online: “This is just the start.” Another wrote: “The hotels will be catching fire at some point too.” And another said: “Let this be the beginning of the push back, it’s about time.”

A Home Office spokesperson told The Independent: “The security and safety of our sites and those within our care has always been taken extremely seriously and remains our upmost priority, and since the shocking incident at Western Jet Foil, we have reviewed our risk assessments and taken steps to protect those in our care.

“A police investigation into the incident at Dover is still ongoing and it would be inappropriate to comment further.”

Topics: UK dover far-right English Channel migrants

Related

Briton who petrol bombed migrant center ‘posted anti-Muslim rants online’: Metro
World
Briton who petrol bombed migrant center ‘posted anti-Muslim rants online’: Metro
France, UK sign new deal on thwarting migrant Channel crossings
World
France, UK sign new deal on thwarting migrant Channel crossings

Ukraine blames Russia for missile attack on Kyiv housing blocks

Ukraine blames Russia for missile attack on Kyiv housing blocks
Updated 15 November 2022
AFP

Ukraine blames Russia for missile attack on Kyiv housing blocks

Ukraine blames Russia for missile attack on Kyiv housing blocks
  • Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko said: “Several missiles were shot down over Kyiv by air defence systems”
  • The attack was a response to President Volodymyr Zelensky's address to the G20
Updated 15 November 2022
AFP

KYIV: Ukrainian officials blamed Russia Tuesday for a missile attack on the capital Kyiv, saying residential buildings were hit as air raid sirens sounded across the country.
“There is an attack on the capital. According to preliminary information, two residential buildings were hit in the Pechersk district,” Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko said in a statement on social media.
“Several missiles were shot down over Kyiv by air defense systems. Medics and rescuers are at the scene of the strikes. More details later,” he added.
The deputy head of the president’s office Kyrylo Tymoshenko said in a statement online that the missiles had been fired by Russian forces.
He distributed footage of the apparent scene of the attacks, with a blaze emerging from a Soviet-era, five-story residential building.
“The danger has not passed. Stay in shelters,” he added.
The Ukraine presidential chief of staff Andriy Yermak said the attack was a response to President Volodymyr Zelensky’s address to the G20, during which he called on leaders to pressure the Kremlin to end its invasion.
“Does anyone seriously think that the Kremlin really wants peace? It wants obedience. But at the end of the day, terrorists always lose,” Yermak said.
Russian forces have in recent weeks been targeting energy infrastructure across Ukraine and has launched barrages of missiles and sent swarms of drones on the capital.
Kyiv was last targeted by Russian forces nearly one month ago on October 17.

Topics: Russia-Ukraine Conflict Kyiv missiles

Related

Russia signals retreat in southern Ukraine but Kyiv fears trap
World
Russia signals retreat in southern Ukraine but Kyiv fears trap
Putin tells Erdogan he wants ‘real guarantees’ from Kyiv on grain deal: Kremlin
World
Putin tells Erdogan he wants ‘real guarantees’ from Kyiv on grain deal: Kremlin

Latest updates

World Population hits 8 billion, creating many challenges
World Population hits 8 billion, creating many challenges
Noor Riyadh’s illuminating mission to light up the city with art
Noor Riyadh is the first program implemented under the auspices of Riyadh Art. (Supplied)
Iran’s players free to express themselves at World Cup, says Queiroz
Iran’s players free to express themselves at World Cup, says Queiroz
Security forces shoot dead at least two protesters in Iran's Kurdistan: Rights group
Security forces shoot dead at least two protesters in Iran's Kurdistan: Rights group
Tunisia union hits out at ‘defamation’ case against news website
Tunisia union hits out at ‘defamation’ case against news website

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2022 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.