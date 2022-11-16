Emirates News Agency launches new management system at Global Media Congress

DUBAI: Emirates News Agency (WAM) announced the launch of the new WAM News System at the Global Media Congress in Abu Dhabi, UAE.
Powered by advanced artificial intelligence solutions, the news system aims to enable “innovative management of media work through automation features that ensure streamlined operation for partners from government and private entities,” the agency said.
The launch was attended by Minister of Industry and Advanced Technology Dr. Sultan bin Ahmed Al-Jaber; Director-General of WAM and Chairman of the Higher Organising Committee for the Global Media Congress Mohammed Jalal Al-Rayssi; Executive Director of the Support Services Sector at WAM Ahmed Al-Hammadi; Acting Executive Director for News Content at WAM Abdullah Abdul Karim; and a number of other officials as well as media professionals.
The new system is a comprehensive news management program that provides streamlined processes in terms of receiving, drafting, editing and broadcasting news, as well as linking photo and video assets to stories.
“In line with the directives of the wise leadership, the Emirates News Agency is keen to employ advanced technology and AI solutions in providing dynamic digital media services in press publishing and media coverage as per the highest international standards,” Al-Rayssi said.
The WAM News System also facilitates strict monitoring of all processes and processed information as well as data, and is in line with WAM’s development efforts across various sectors and media services, which are provided in 19 languages to ensure greater global reach, he added.
The system marks a transformative shift in the media and information fields in terms of governance of publishing mechanisms as well as the chronological digital archiving of media material, enabling journalists and media personnel to optimally manage news and visual content, Al-Rayssi said.
LONDON: Saudi billionaire Prince Alwaleed bin Talal this week launched a digital philanthropy center in the metaverse.
The virtual experience comprises exhibitions of Arab science, art and culture curated by some of the world’s top museums and universities in partnership with Alwaleed Philanthropies.
“This is a special initiative offering versatility and accessibility in a new space with the drive to harness tolerance and acceptance,” Princess Lamia bint Majed, the company’s secretary-general, said in a statement.
“Our commitment to mankind is to permanently be on the lookout for innovative approaches as we build connections for better cultural understanding as well as boundless tolerance.”
The launch on Wednesday coincided with International Day for Tolerance, an annual UNESCO event designed to generate public awareness of the dangers of intolerance.
“Alwaleed Philanthropies is committed to deploy collective efforts toward exposing minds and dismantling borders, as we believe in an open world and operate on the concept of creating an impact on people’s lives globally,” Princess Lamia said.
The center’s exhibitions include an exploration of the Astrolabe — an ancient Islamic instrument used for mathematical calculations — and medieval Persian historian Rashid al-Din’s Compendium of Chronicles.
Visitors can also explore the Darzah Room, which features handmade Palestinian products, the Aleppo Room, which depicts the sumptuous interior of a 17th century Syrian mansion, and see traditional handmade Saudi crafts from Mizwara, Alwaleed Philanthropies’ own brand.
The rooms were created in collaboration with Oxford University Museums, Pergamon Museum Berlin, the University of Edinburgh, the Turquoise Mountain Foundation and Palestinian crafts designer Darzah.
Alwaleed Philanthropies said it would expand the space by adding a new partner every quarter.
Princess Lamia said the company cooperated “with a range of philanthropic, governmental and educational organizations to combat poverty, empower women and youth, develop communities, provide disaster relief and create cultural understanding.”
The creation of the digital experience was inspired by the company’s mission to build and nurture tolerance throughout humanity, she added.
“For more than four decades, the team at Alwaleed Philanthropies has acted as an agent of change. We continue creating new dimensions for the progress and advancement of humankind.”
LONDON: Meta Platforms Inc. Chief Executive Mark Zuckerberg told employees on Thursday that WhatsApp and Messenger would drive the company’s next wave of sales growth, as he sought to assuage concerns about Meta’s finances after its first mass layoffs.
Zuckerberg, addressing pointed questions at a company-wide meeting a week after Meta said it would lay off 11,000 workers, described the pair of messaging apps as being “very early in monetizing” compared to its advertising juggernauts Facebook and Instagram, according to remarks heard by Reuters.
“We talk a lot about the very long-term opportunities like the metaverse, but the reality is that business messaging is probably going to be the next major pillar of our business as we work to monetize WhatsApp and Messenger more,” he said.
Meta enables some consumers to speak and transact with merchants through the chat apps, including a new feature announced Thursday in Brazil.
The company did not immediately respond to a request for comment on Thursday’s internal forum.
Zuckerberg’s comments there reflect a shift in tone and emphasis after focusing heavily on extended reality hardware and software investments since announcing a long-term ambition to build out an immersive metaverse last year.
Investors have questioned the wisdom of that decision as Meta’s core advertising business has struggled this year, more than halving its stock price.
In his remarks to employees, Zuckerberg played down how much the company was spending in Reality Labs, the unit responsible for its metaverse investments.
People were Meta’s biggest expense, followed by capital expenditure, the vast majority of which went to infrastructure to support its suite of social media apps, he said. About 20 percent of Meta’s budget was going to Reality Labs.
Within Reality Labs, the unit was spending over half of its budget on augmented reality (AR), with smart glasses products continuing to emerge “over the next few years” and some “truly great” AR glasses later in the decade, Zuckerberg said.
“This is in some ways is the most challenging work ... but I also think it’s the most valuable potential part of the work over time,” he said.
About 40 percent of Reality Labs’ budget went toward virtual reality, while about 10 percent was spent on futuristic social platforms such as the virtual world it calls Horizon.
Chief Technology Officer Andrew Bosworth, who runs Reality Labs, said AR glasses need to be more useful than mobile phones to appeal to potential customers and meet a higher bar for attractiveness.
Bosworth said he was wary of developing “industrial applications” for the devices, describing that as “niche,” and wanted to stay focused on building for a broad audience.
LONDON: Iraqi Kurdish journalist Niyaz Abdullah was among five recipients of an International Press Freedom Awards on Thursday night at a ceremony in New York City.
The awards, which honor courageous journalists from around the world, are handed out annually by the Committee to Protect Journalists, a US-based nonprofit organization.
“Tonight we are celebrating the most courageous journalists from around the world and their fight for press freedom,” Gulnoza Said, the head of CPJ’s Europe and Central Asia program, said.
Abdullah is a freelance journalist who regularly contributes to media outlets in the Kurdish region of northern Iraq, including Radio Nawa, broadcaster NRT, and the news websites Westga, Zhyan News Network, Hawlati and Skurd, among others.
In her work, she covers politics, civil unrest, government corruption, human rights, and ethnic and religious minorities in Iraqi Kurdistan.
“Honoring Abdullah with this year’s IPFA offers a powerful recognition of her essential contributions to the coverage of Iraqi Kurdistan and her unfailing commitment to the ideals of a free and democratic society in the face of grave personal risk,” a statement on the CPJ website said.
Also honored on Thursday were Abraham Jimenez Enoa, Sevgil Musaieva, Pham Doan Trang and Galina Timchenko.
Previous winners of the awards, which were founded in 1991, include Bahraini journalist and editor-in-chief of Al-Wasat Mansoor al-Jamri, Bangladeshi photojournalist Shahidul Alam, and Russian TV presenter Tatyana Rostislavovna Mitkova, who in 1991 refused to read the official Soviet Union version of the military response to the uprising in Lithuania.
Twitter continued to bleed engineers and other workers on Thursday, after new owner Elon Musk gave them a choice to pledge to “hardcore” work or resign with severance pay.
Some took to Twitter to announce they were signing off after Musk’s deadline to make the pledge. A number of employees took to a private forum outside of the company’s messaging board to discuss their planned departure, asking questions about how it might jeopardize their US visas or if they would get the promised severance pay, according to an employee fired earlier this week who spoke on condition of anonymity for fear of retaliation.
While it’s not clear how many of Twitter’s already-decimated staff took Musk up on his offer, the newest round of departures means the platform is continuing to lose workers just at it is gearing up for the 2022 FIFA World Cup. one of the busiest events on Twitter that can overwhelm its systems if things go haywire.
“To all the Tweeps who decided to make today your last day: thanks for being incredible teammates through the ups and downs. I can’t wait to see what you do next,” tweeted one employee, Esther Crawford, who is remaining at the company and has been working on the overhaul of the platform’s verification system.
Since taking over Twitter less than three weeks ago, Musk has booted half of the company’s full-time staff of 7,500 and an untold number of contractors responsible for content moderation and other crucial efforts. He fired top executives on his first day as Twitter’s owner, while others left voluntarily in the ensuing days. Earlier this week, he began firing a small group of engineers who took issue with him publicly or in the company’s internal Slack messaging system.
Then overnight on Wednesday, Musk sent an email to the remaining staff at Twitter, saying that it is a software and servers company at its heart and he asked employees to decide by Thursday evening if they want to remain a part of the business.
Musk wrote that employees “will need to be extremely hardcore” to build “a breakthrough Twitter 2.0” and that long hours at high intensity will be needed for success.
But in a Thursday email, Musk backpedaled on his insistence that everyone work from the office. His initial rejection of remote work had alienated many employees who survived the layoffs.
He softened his earlier tone in an email to employees, writing that “all that is required for approval is that your manager takes responsibility for ensuring you are making an excellent contribution.” Workers would also be expected to have “in-person meetings with your colleagues on a reasonable cadence, ideally weekly, but not less than once per month.”
As of 7 p.m. Pacific Time, the No. 1 topic trending in the United States was “RIPTwitter” followed by the names of other social media platforms: “Tumblr,” “Mastodon” and “MySpace.”
Twitter did not respond to a message seeking comment.
DUBAI: More than 94 percent of households in the Gulf countries have Internet access, according to Euromonitor International, and this is reflected in the time they spend online — from shopping to consuming content.
In fact, the average monthly consumption per user increased from 12 hours in 2019 to 19 hours in May 2020 on StarzPlay, according to PwC.
The rise in content consumption has led to a demand for not just more content, but also higher quality content.
Enter Rise.
Rise Studios officially launched last month and has been set up by former executives from OSN and Warner Bros. Discovery: Amanda Turnbull, former general manager at Warner Bros. Discovery Middle East, Africa and Turkiye; Emad Morcos, former chief content and commercial officer at OSN; and Amel Farag, former head of content commercial strategy at OSN.
Prior to the launch, the three spent time signing agreements with production studios from the region including Partner Pro of Egypt, whose past credits include “Finding Ola;” advertising creative house ASAP; and Lebanon- and UAE-based reality television specialist Different Productions, which launched “Dubai Bling” last month.
The studio has also signed agreements with Watan Network, a multi-channel venture, and Black Typhoon, which develops original Saudi productions, as well as a four-movie deal with Egyptian business Lagoonie Film Production.
Turnbull describes Rise Studios as an “entertainment company,” which means that its aim is to drive content investments across the region while being platform-agnostic.
Historically, free-to-air channels driven by advertising sales have dominated the region.
The entrance of streaming services and changing behaviors of a younger generation have shifted the ways in which content is consumed, and therefore, created. “We have gone from 30-60 episode dramas to eight-episode seasons,” Turnbull said.
She added: “There’s a different level of engagement, and so the content has to be good enough. It has to be premium.”
That’s true even for social media platforms, which have largely relied on user-generated content, with companies such as Snap and YouTube launching premium-paid subscription tiers.
“All the social media platforms are looking at how they monetize their audiences better and they’re wanting to put out premium content,” Turnbull said.
“They’re all having a really good look at the streaming platforms and replicating it in ways that are appropriate for their own platforms,” she said.
Meanwhile, streaming platforms are looking beyond their own models to either diversify their offerings — like with Netflix Games — or evolve to include an ad-supported tier.
This makes the ecosystem incredibly “complex” because “everybody needs something slightly different,” whether that’s different generations, geographies, or social and streaming companies, Turnbull said.
It also creates an opportunity for producers who now have a wide plethora of platforms to choose from — digital, social, free-to-air, and streaming.
“This is where Rise Studios can step in and support our producers to understand how their content has to be different for the different platforms,” Turnbull said.
The company is “really excited about and dedicated to finding, nurturing, and championing talent both in front of and behind the camera,” she added. And to do so, it works in several ways from producing and co-producing content to distributing it in the region.
As part of its commitment to regional talent, the studio is the platinum sponsor of this year’s Cairo International Film Festival, where it’s supporting the Bela Tarr Filmmaking workshop.
“We have only just launched so we’re at the beginning of our journey, but it’s something that’s important to us,” said Turnbull.
Traditionally, the time from script to screen has been fairly quick, Turnbull said. But, the demand for quality premium content that holds audiences’ attention as well as the global standards being brought to the region by international players is resulting in content creation taking longer than before.
Rise Studios’ goal is to support its partners with not only investment but also “all the heavy lifting in and around the distribution, the commercial deal, etc., so they can focus on their craft,” Turnbull said.
The studio works with different platforms to secure distribution for producers, and its next step is to secure long-term deals with platform partners, which would reduce the risks for both creators and platforms.
The deals would help platforms with a guaranteed content slate over a number of years, and producers would benefit from being able to retain their staff and having greater control over their projects.
“But in order to do that, we need to guarantee a volume of work and that’s our role as the studio for our production partners,” Turnbull said.
For now, the company is focused on English and Arabic content, but it is open to considering other languages over time, as well as replicating the current model in other high-growth markets in the future.
Turnbull explained that Rise Studios is working to tell stories with a twist that resonate with regional and local audiences, but its long-term vision is to amplify the stories from this region on a global stage.
If there is a “universality and relevance to the stories that we’re telling, then they should be able to work here but also travel globally,” she said.
Although the studio is headquartered in Dubai, UAE, it has partners across the region from Saudi Arabia to the US. The core team is intentionally small, Turnbull said.
The studio is hiring senior industry experts “who want to join the family” and share the company’s values, but “we’re more interested in investing in partners and content than in a heavy central team,” she said.
Turnbull, who has always worked in the media industry, has operated across high-growth markets such as Eastern Europe and Asia Pacific until 2003. But it was the opportunities and talent in the Middle East market that “absolutely energized” her, eventually paving the way for Rise Studios.
“There’s a reason why the studio is called ‘Rise,’” Turnbull said.
“Our long-term ambition is to rise up this region. This is our moment,” she said.