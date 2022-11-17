You are here

Boosted by Australian visa, Djokovic ‘flawless’ against Rublev

Novak Djokovic returns the ball to Russia's Andrej Rublev during their singles tennis match in the ATP World Tour Finals at the Pala Alpitour in Turin, Italy, on Nov. 16, 2022. (AP)
Updated 17 November 2022
AFP

  • On Tuesday, Australian media reported that the government had decided to grant the unvaccinated Serbian a visa
  • Djokovic: Australian Open has been my most successful Grand Slam
AFP

TURIN, Italy: Novak Djokovic confirmed Wednesday he has received a visa to travel to Melbourne to play in the 2023 Australian Open, after he was deported last January over his vaccine status.

“I was very happy to receive the news yesterday. It was a relief,” the Serbian said after beating Andrey Rublev in the ATP Finals in Turin.

“It was a relief obviously knowing what I and people closest to me in my life have been through this year with what happened in Australia and post-Australia obviously. I could not receive better news for sure, during this tournament as well.”

On Tuesday, Australian media reported that the government had decided to grant the unvaccinated Serbian a visa, overturning a three-year ban after his ejection from the country.

This year’s championship was overshadowed by nine-time Australian Open champion Djokovic being put on a plane on the eve of the contest after a high-stakes legal battle over his visa status.

“Australian Open has been my most successful Grand Slam.” said Djokovic. “I made some of the best memories there.”

Djokovic was speaking afer securing a spot in the semifinals of the season-ending Finals with a 6-4, 6-1 win over Rublev, his second straight sets victory in as many matches.

He said the news from Australia had been a boost.

“Did it affect my game today? I would like to believe it did.” he said.

“Knowing that I have clarity now, what I do in the off-season, starting the season in Australia, also of course did relieve some of the pressure.”

He shattered Rublev’s resistance in just a few games after taking the only break point either player had in the first set at 4-4.

Djokovic served out the set and then exploited Rublev’s frustration to break again early in the second as he went 3-0 ahead and cruised to victory.

“One of the best matches I played this year, particularly in the second set. Just a flawless set really.”

Having beaten Stefanos Tsitsipas in his first Red Group match on Monday, the Serb is guaranteed a spot in the last four regardless of his result on Friday against Daniil Medvedev.

“I’m really glad to be through to the semis,” he said. “At the same time, I want to win that match, win every match that I play here.”

Djokovic is ranked just eighth in the world in part because he missed tournaments, including the Australian Open and US Open, over his vaccination status.

“The upside of not playing many tournaments is that you’re going to be fresher than when you’re playing a lot more,” he said. “I had more time to train, to practice.”

“Sometimes I do wish, in the pro men’s tennis season, we have a bit more time to really have those training blocks to be a bit longer, so you can really work on your game and your body.”

“I’m also at the position I think now in my career where I’m able to choose which tournaments I play and where I want to peak, at what time of the season.”

Messi, Argentina land in Qatar after 5-0 World Cup warm-up win

Messi, Argentina land in Qatar after 5-0 World Cup warm-up win
AFP

  • Messi landed with the Argentina squad in the Qatari capital Doha at 2:30am (2330 GMT, Wednesday) from Abu Dhabi
  • France arrived in Doha on Wednesday, seeking to become the first team to retain the World Cup since Brazil in 1962
AFP

DOHA: Argentina and superstar Lionel Messi arrived in Qatar for the World Cup early on Thursday, just hours after a 5-0 warm-up victory, while defending champions France have also touched down in Doha.

Messi, 35, has a sackful of trophies but the tournament in Qatar is likely to be his final chance to equal the achievement of fellow Argentine great Diego Maradona in leading his country to World Cup glory.

He landed with the Argentina squad in the Qatari capital Doha at 2:30am (2330 GMT, Wednesday) from Abu Dhabi where they had beaten the UAE 5-0 Wednesday in a friendly in which Messi scored.

One of the favorites going into this year’s World Cup, the South Americans will begin their campaign on Tuesday against Saudi Arabia in Group C, which also includes Mexico and Poland.

The 1978 and 1986 World Cup winners extended their unbeaten run to 36 matches as Messi scored his 91st international goal.

Messi was cautious about the team’s chances in Qatar, even though they are among the favorites.

“We have a very nice group that is very eager, but we think about going little by little. We know that World Cup groups are not easy,” the seven-time Ballon d’Or winner said in an interview with CONMEBOL, the South American football federation.

France arrived in Doha on Wednesday, seeking to become the first team to retain the World Cup since Brazil in 1962.

Ten members of the 2018 title-winning squad are in the squad, including captain Hugo Lloris, Kylian Mbappe and Antoine Griezmann.

But the defending champions, grouped with Australia, Denmark and Tunisia, are without first-choice midfield pair Paul Pogba and N’Golo Kante.

Ballon d’Or winner Karim Benzema, who has missed a series of games for Real Madrid this season because of injury, is set for his first World Cup appearance since 2014.

The US return to football’s top table after an eight-year absence and Christian Pulisic says this World Cup is an opportunity to change global perceptions of American soccer.

“That’s what we’re here to do,” Pulisic told AFP. “Maybe it hasn’t been the top sport or whatever back in the States.

“But we want to change the way that the world sees American soccer. That’s one of our goals.”

The buildup to the tournament in Qatar has been dominated by concerns over Qatar’s treatment of migrant workers, women and the LGBTQ community.

Pleas from football’s world governing body FIFA for a switch of focus to football have gone unheeded by some countries.

England supporters from India outnumbered fans from England nearly 10 to one as Gareth Southgate’s team rolled into their World Cup base on Tuesday.

The supporters said they were angered by reports in the British and French media that they were “fake fans.”

Sajidh, 29, said Indian football fans in Qatar had been “outraged” by reports suggesting they had been paid to wear the shirts of World Cup nations.

“It is purely fake news and I would like to say loud and clear that none of us have been paid in any way,” added Sajidh, who gave only one name.

“We are diehard England fans.”

World Cup organizers weighed in on the issue on Wednesday, saying supporters from across the world had contributed to the local atmosphere.

“Numerous journalists and commentators on social media have questioned whether these are ‘real’ fans,” they said in a statement.

“We thoroughly reject these assertions, which are both disappointing and unsurprising.”

Hamilton targets future on return to scene of rancorous ‘injustice’

Hamilton targets future on return to scene of rancorous ‘injustice’
AFP

  • Sunday’s race will not have the high stakes of 2021, but for Hamilton it represents a last chance to keep alive his record of winning at least once in every season
AFP

ABU DHABI: Lewis Hamilton returns to the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix this weekend 11 months on from one of the most rancorous days in Formula One history insisting he has put the past behind him.

His bid for an unprecedented eighth drivers’ world title at the Yas Marina circuit last December was thwarted by a combination of incorrect decisions by race officials, wretched bad luck and the opportunism of Max Verstappen.

As a result, while his Mercedes team triumphed in the constructors’ title race for an eighth consecutive season, he was left to digest the outcome of a sporting injustice which has reverberated ever since.

But Hamilton, who will be 38 in January, and whose act of congratulating his Dutch rival in the immediate aftermath of that bitter defeat concealed a profound disappointment, has remained stoical.

As Red Bull and Verstappen romped to glory in both the teams’ and drivers’ championships this year, while Mercedes grappled to understand and develop a stubbornly temperamental car, he became entirely a team man.

His third consecutive second-place finish as teammate George Russell claimed his maiden Grand Prix victory in Brazil last Sunday was a reward of emotional significance just as, ironically, Red Bull’s unity was threatened by internal strife.

“I am very much here in the present,” he said, ahead of this weekend’s season-finale.

“I am not arriving here thinking of the past at all, not one bit. I am focussed. I’m not sure if our car will work well here this weekend, but if there is a chance, we’ll go for it.”

As more unverified allegations on Wednesday added fuel to a simmering dispute between Verstappen and his Red Bull teammate Sergio Perez, whose heroic defensive drive last year helped enable the Dutchman’s triumph, the ‘silver arrows’ occupied a position of unity.

“For me, our success in Brazil, the one-two last Sunday, is all down to the huge effort of our team’s workforce in the UK,” said Hamilton.

“They have been so determined all year.”

Sunday’s race will not have the high stakes of 2021, but for Hamilton it represents a last chance to keep alive his record of winning at least once in every season of his record-breaking Formula One career.

He has a record total of 103 wins to his name, including five at the Yas Marina track where Verstappen has won the last two contests, but such statistics are not his or Mercedes’ priority.

“Lewis doesn’t need us to give him any prioritization and nor would he ever want that,” said team boss Toto Wolff.

As Hamilton is lauded and Russell praised, Verstappen faces scrutiny following his refusal to obey team orders and assist Perez last Sunday at Interlagos in a manner that brought widespread criticism on social media.

Perez, with an icy undertone, said Verstappen had “showed who he really is” while the two-time champion declined to explain his motives.

After an emergency meeting, Red Bull said the pair had made up and Verstappen would assist Perez this weekend, as he strives to finish second in the title race and give Red Bull a one-two season finish.

Verstappen will seek a record-extending 15th win in a single season, but appeared rattled in Brazil where he finished sixth and was blamed for a reckless collision with Hamilton — and Ferrari out-performed Red Bull to follow the two Mercedes home.

On a weekend of several decisive showdowns, two-time champion Fernando Alonso will bid to sign off with a flourish for Alpine, who hope to finish fourth in the constructors’, before he moves to Aston Martin.

They lead McLaren, who suffered a pointless double retirement in Brazil by 19 points so look assured of taking the millions of dollars’ prize money on offer.

Four-time champion Sebastian Vettel, 35, will also say farewell, not only to Aston Martin, but to F1 and back at the circuit where he won his first title in 2010.

“I am sure this race will bring back happy memories of the last 15 years,” he said. “And I want to go out on a high.”

Newcastle United partners with Saudia ahead of Riyadh-based warm-weather training camp

Newcastle United partners with Saudia ahead of Riyadh-based warm-weather training camp
Arab News

Arab News

RIYADH: Newcastle United has partnered with Saudi Arabia’s national carrier Saudia as the club prepares for a warm-weather training camp in Riyadh next month.

Saudia will be the club’s official tour airline partner when the team travels to the Kingdom, where they will play Saudi Pro League champions Al-Hilal as part of the 2022 Diriyah Season.

The Newcastle squad will travel to and from Riyadh on board a Saudia chartered flight as part of the linkup, in a collaboration which will also see the airline introduce the partnership’s official digital hub – saudia-newcastleunitedfc.com – enabling fans to win exciting prizes and once-in-a-lifetime experiences.

The northeast England club’s chief commercial officer, Peter Silverstone, said: “Whilst Newcastle United is on an exciting and ambitious journey to grow our global reach and fanbase, we are also very focussed on growing our fan base and following in Saudi Arabia and the rest of the Middle East.

“Our ambition is to become the most supported English Premier League football team in Saudi Arabia; a country whose population includes a large, young, passionate, and highly engaged football community.

“We are delighted to partner with Saudia as our official tour airline partner, and we look forward to working with them during our trip to Riyadh and for the remainder of the 2022-2023 English Premier League season.”
 

Messi and Argentina light up the Abu Dhabi night in 5-0 win over UAE

Messi and Argentina light up the Abu Dhabi night in 5-0 win over UAE
Ali Khaled

  • A packed crowd at Mohammed bin Zayed Stadium was treated to a masterclass from Paris Saint-Germain duo Lionel Messi and Angel Di Maria in final friendly before World Cup
  • Manchester City’s Julian Alavrez and Joaquin Correa also found the back of the net during a game played in front of an ecstatic crowd
Ali Khaled

ABU DHABI: The player the crowd had come to see hardly needed emphasizing. And Lionel Messi — with more than a little help from Paris Saint-Germain team-mate Angel Di Maria — duly delivered. He lit up the Abu Dhabi night with some scintillating football, especially during the first half, as Argentina defeated the UAE 5-0 in their final friendly before heading to Qatar for the World Cup.
Usually, the stands at Mohammed bin Zayed Stadium are a sea of white. But not on Wednesday night. An eclectic crowd, including many UAE fans, filled the stadium to capacity in a rare display of color and noise. It was all for one man: Messi. Over the next hour and half, he would not disappoint.
Argentina established their clear superiority from the start and barely relented for the remainder of a memorable first half.
On 17 minutes, Messi, finding a criminal amount of space down the right flank, squared the ball for Manchester City forward Julian Alvarez to tap past Khalid Eisa in the UAE goal.
Messi was starting to direct operations. Minutes later, he almost found Di Maria with delicate chip that was cleared for corner.
The respite did not last long. On 26 minutes, Marcos Acuna found Di Maria with a raking cross and the Paris Saint-Germain man scored with a stunning left-foot volley in what was the highlight of the match so far.
Meanwhile, the decibel level rose every time Messi touched the ball — and the noise might have blown the roof off the stadium had a trademark run and cut inside ended in a goal instead of a blocked shot.
A pass by Alexis Mac Allister on 35 minutes found Di Maria inside the UAE box and the winger danced through the Emirati challenges and around the goalkeeper to tap the ball into an empty net.
Di Maria had perfectly set the stage for the inevitable. A minute before the break, the moment almost everyone in the stadium had been waiting for — including, perhaps, most Emirati fans — finally arrived. Messi exchanged passes with Di Maria, drifted past Al-Hassan Saleh as if he wasn’t there and finished with his right foot, sending the ball into the roof of Eisa’s net.
It was 4-0 at half time, with the promise of more to come, and the performance by the South Americans will have given Herve Renard, Saudi Arabia’s manager, plenty think about ahead of his team’s World Cup opener against Argentina on Nov. 22.
The second half began, surprisingly, with the UAE on the front foot. Abdalla Ramadan hit the previously under-employed Emiliano Martinez’s post with a brilliant strike from distance and then, seconds later, Caio Canedo’s shot was spilled by the Argentine keeper, who recovered to gather safely.
The UAE were, finally, giving as good as they were getting. Not surprisingly this lull in Argentina’s attacks did not last.
On the hour, Rodrigo De Paul found Joaquin Correa, who had replaced Di Maria, with a delicate pass and the Inter Milan man finished neatly to claim Argentina’s fifth.
A minute later, Canedo’s trickery afforded him a little space inside the opposition area but, from a tight angle, he shot high and wide.
On 67 minutes the crowd erupted, seemingly for no apparent reason. It turned out that Messi had given them a wave.
Canedo, the UAE’s brightest player all night, was unlucky not to score from substitute Khalid Hashemi’s excellent cross, instead glancing the ball wide.
As the game continued there were sporadic shouts of “UAE. UAE. UAE.”
“Messi. Messi. Messi,” came the reply.
Martinez was called upon to pull off an almost miraculous double save from, firstly, Abdulaziz Haikal, and then Canedo. The UAE would come no closer to scoring on the night.
At the final whistle blew, the man everyone had come to see applauded the delirious crowd. “Messi. Messi. Messi.” They got exactly what they had come for.

Lewandowski issued three-match ban after ‘disrespect’ toward ref

Lewandowski issued three-match ban after ‘disrespect’ toward ref
AFP

  • The Polish striker was sent off for two bookings against Osasuna on November 8 and made a gesture
  • "It's funny, because the gesture was for Xavi, not for the referee," said Lewandowski last week
AFP

BARCELONA, Spain: Barcelona striker Robert Lewandowski has been given three-match ban in La Liga for showing “disrespect” toward a referee, which he will serve when Spanish domestic football resumes after the World Cup.
The Polish striker was sent off for two bookings against Osasuna on November 8 and made a gesture, touching his nose as he left the pitch, which was considered disrespectful to referee Jesus Gil Manzano.
In addition to the automatic one-match suspension, a further two matches were imposed on the striker for showing “an attitude of contempt or disrespect” toward the official, the Spanish FA said in a document on Wednesday.
Lewandowski, the league’s top scorer on 13 goals, is set to miss the derby against Espanyol and games against Atletico Madrid and Getafe.
“It’s funny, because the gesture was for Xavi, not for the referee,” said Lewandowski last week at a ceremony where he received the Golden Boot for finishing as Europe’s top scorer last season at Bayern Munich.
“Last week, I think, we already talked about being careful if we were booked, because something like that could happen, and, in the end, it did.
“It’s my fault, I saw two yellow cards, but the gesture was for (Xavi).”
Barcelona may appeal the suspension.
Gerard Pique, who was on the bench and also sent off for insulting the referee, has been issued a four-game ban — however the Spanish defender has retired from football so will not serve it.
Barcelona came from behind to win the game 2-1, leaving them two points ahead of champions Real Madrid at the top of the table, after 14 games.

