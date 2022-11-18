You are here

US senators push to ban government deals with Chinese chipmakers — Politico
US senators are lobbying hard for a ban on government business with Chinese chipmakers, Politico reported on Thursday. (Reuters)
Updated 18 November 2022
Reuters

US senators push to ban government deals with Chinese chipmakers — Politico
Reuters

US Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer and Republican Senator John Cornyn are lobbying hard for a ban on government business with Chinese chipmakers, Politico reported on Thursday, citing three people familiar with the matter.
The senators want to get their amendment which blocks federal access to semiconductor products and services made by Chinese firms into the final version of this year’s National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA), the report said.
The measure would broaden provisions in Section 889 that already prohibit government agencies from doing business with Chinese telecommunications companies or contractors who use their technologies, according to Politico.
Schumer and Cornyn got their proposal added to the Senate NDAA last month in the October managers package and are now working to convince their colleagues, the report added.
The fiscal 2023 NDAA must pass the Senate and House of Representatives later this year before it can be sent to the White House for President Joe Biden to sign into law.
Last month, the Biden administration published a sweeping set of export controls, including a measure to cut off China from certain semiconductor chips made anywhere in the world with US tools.

Thai police used rubber bullets to disperse protest over APEC summit

Thai police used rubber bullets to disperse protest over APEC summit
Updated 19 sec ago

Thai police used rubber bullets to disperse protest over APEC summit

Thai police used rubber bullets to disperse protest over APEC summit
Updated 19 sec ago
BANGKOK: Thai police on Friday fired rubber bullets to disperse a protest against the APEC summit in Bangkok, said a police official in charge of the bloc’s security.
About 350 protesters had gathered and clashed with police, Ashyan Kraithong said, about 10 km (6 miles) from the venue where leaders of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation group are meeting.

Bus plunge kills 20 in southern Pakistan

Bus plunge kills 20 in southern Pakistan
Updated 11 min 1 sec ago
AFP

Bus plunge kills 20 in southern Pakistan

Bus plunge kills 20 in southern Pakistan
  • Pakistan has the world’s third-highest death rate from road accidents
Updated 11 min 1 sec ago
AFP

ISLAMABAD: At least 20 people were killed and 14 others injured when a minibus crashed into a deep, water-logged ditch in southern Pakistan, police said Friday.
Pakistan has the world’s third-highest death rate from road accidents, a dire record blamed on decrepit highways and reckless driving.
Late Thursday in Sindh province, the bus “fell into a water-filled ditch on a road swept away by floods this summer,” local police official Khadim Hussain told AFP.
“The driver could not see the diversion sign on the road and so the van plunged into a 25-feet deep ditch.”
Pakistan was lashed by record monsoon rains this year that put a third of the country underwater, displaced eight million people and battered its already crumbling infrastructure.
Credible research has linked the catastrophic flooding to climate change.

North Korea test-fires ICBM with range to strike entire US

North Korea test-fires ICBM with range to strike entire US
Updated 4 min ago
AP

North Korea test-fires ICBM with range to strike entire US

North Korea test-fires ICBM with range to strike entire US
  • The North’s ongoing torrid run of weapons tests aim to advance its nuclear arsenal
  • US Vice President Kamala Harris will convene a meeting of world leaders over the missile launch
Updated 4 min ago
AP

SEOUL, South Korea: North Korea fired an intercontinental ballistic missile that landed near Japanese waters Friday in its second major weapons test this month that showed a potential ability to launch nuclear strikes on all of the US mainland.
The North’s ongoing torrid run of weapons tests aim to advance its nuclear arsenal and win greater concessions in eventual diplomacy and they come as China and Russia have opposed US moves to toughen sanctions aimed at curbing North Korea’s nuclear program.

The US Vice President Kamala Harris will convene a meeting of world leaders in Bangkok on the sidelines of Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) summit to discuss the missile launch, a White House official said on Friday.
The official said Harris will be joined by top leaders from Australia, Japan, South Korea, Canada and New Zealand at the retreat.
The South’s Joint Chiefs of Staff said it detected the ICBM launch from North Korea’s capital region around 10:15 a.m. and the weapon flew toward the North’s eastern coast across the country. Japan said the ICBM appeared to have flown on a high trajectory and landed west of Hokkaido.
According to South Korean and Japanese estimates, the North Korean missile flew about 6,000-6,100 kilometers (3,600-3,790 miles) at a maximum altitude of 1,000 kilometers (620 miles).
Japanese Defense Minister Yasukazu Hamada told reporters the altitude suggests the missile was launched on a high angle. He said depending on the weight of a warhead to be placed on the missile, the weapon has a range exceeding 15,000 kilometers (9,320 miles), “in which case it could cover the entire mainland United States.”
Hamada called the launch “a reckless act that threatens Japan as well as the region and the international community.” He said Japan would continue to cooperate closely with the United States, South Korea and other countries to coordinate a joint response to North Korean provocations.
South Korea’s Joint Chiefs of Staff called the launch “a grave provocation and serious threat” to undermine international and regional peace and security. It said South Korea maintains readiness to make “an overwhelming response to any North Korean provocation” amid close coordination with the United States.
Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida, in Bangkok to attend a regional summit, earlier told reporters the missile was believed to have landed at sea inside Japan’s exclusive economic zone west of Hokkaido, Japan’s main northern island.
North Korea also launched an ICBM on Nov. 3, but experts said that weapon failed to fly its intended flight and fell into the ocean after a stage separation. That test was believed to have involved a developmental ICBM called Hwasong-17. North Korea has two other types of ICBM — Hwasong-14 and Hwasong-15 — and their test-launches in 2017 proved they could potentially reach parts of the US homeland.
The Hwasong-17 has a longer potential range than the others, and its huge size suggests it’s designed to carry multiple nuclear warheads to defeat missile defense systems. Some experts say the Nov. 3 test showed some technological progress in the development of the Hwasong-17, given that in its earlier test in March, the missile exploded soon after liftoff.
South Korea’s presidential office said it convened an emergency security meeting to discuss the North Korean launch.
North Korea has performed many shorter-range missile tests and artillery displays this year but had halted weapons launches for about a week before it fired a short-range ballistic missile on Thursday.
Before Thursday’s launch, the North’s foreign minister, Choe Son Hui, threatened to launch “fiercer” military responses to the US bolstering its security commitment to its allies South Korea and Japan.
Choe was referring to President Joe Biden’s recent trilateral summit with his South Korean and Japanese counterparts on the sidelines of a regional gathering in Cambodia. In their joint statement, the three leaders strongly condemned North Korea’s recent missile tests and agreed to work together to strengthen deterrence. Biden reaffirmed the US commitment to defend South Korea and Japan with a full range of capabilities, including its nuclear arms.
Choe didn’t say what steps North Korea could take but said that “the US will be well aware that it is gambling, for which it will certainly regret.”
Pyongyang sees the US military presence in the region as proof of its hostility toward North Korea. It has said its recent series of weapons launches were its response to what it called provocative military drills between the United States and South Korea.
There have been concerns that North Korea might conduct its first nuclear test in five years as its next major step toward bolstering its military capability against the United States and its allies.
North Korea has been under multiple rounds of UN sanctions over its previous nuclear and missile tests. But no fresh sanctions have been applied this year though it has conducted dozens of ballistic missile launches, which are banned by UN Security Council resolutions.
That’s possible because China and Russia, two of the UN council’s veto-wielding members, oppose new UN sanctions. Washington is locked in a strategic competition with Beijing and in a confrontation with Moscow over its invasion of Ukraine.

APEC summit host Thailand urges leaders to put aside differences

APEC summit host Thailand urges leaders to put aside differences
Updated 18 November 2022
Reuters

APEC summit host Thailand urges leaders to put aside differences

APEC summit host Thailand urges leaders to put aside differences
  • APEC consists of 38 percent of the global population and 62 percent of gross domestic product and 48 percent of trade
Updated 18 November 2022
Reuters

BANGKOK: Thailand, the host of the APEC summit, urged leaders of the group meeting in Bangkok on Friday and Saturday to “rise above differences” and focus on resolving pressing global economic issues in areas such as trade and inflation.
Established to promote economic integration, the Asia-Paciﬁc Economic Cooperation (APEC) forum consists of 38 percent of the global population and 62 percent of gross domestic product and 48 percent of trade.
China’s President Xi Jinping is attending the summit, while the United States is being represented by US Vice President Kamala Harris.
While Thailand hopes to make progress on forming a Free Trade Area of the Asia Pacific (FTAAP), the talks come amid geopolitical tensions over the war in Ukraine and other flashpoints such as Taiwan and the Korean peninsula.
Thailand’s Foreign Minister Don Pramudwinai said on Thursday the meeting of the 21-member bloc was taking place at a “pivotal juncture” with the world facing multiple risks.
“That’s why APEC this year must rise above these challenges and deliver hope to the world at large,” he said in a statement.
Security was tight at the APEC summit with around 100 anti-government protesters gathered and planning to march on the meeting venue on Friday morning.

Protesters push anti-riot police during a demonstration near the APEC forum venue on Nov. 17, 2022, in Bangkok, Thailand. (AP)

Xi, warning against Cold War tensions in a region that is a focus for competition between Beijing and Washington, said on Thursday the Asia-Pacific is no one’s backyard and should not become an arena of big power rivalry,
“No attempt to wage a new cold war will ever be allowed by the people or by our times,” Xi said in written remarks prepared for a business event linked to the summit.
Relations between the world’s two largest economies have been strained in recent years over issues like tariffs, Taiwan, intellectual property, the removal of Hong Kong’s autonomy and disputes over the South China Sea, among others.
In a move that may be seen by Beijing as a provocation, a senior US official said Vice President Harris will on visit the Philippine islands of Palawan on the edge of the disputed South China Sea Tuesday.
The trip will make Harris the highest-ranking US official to visit the island chain adjacent to the Spratly Islands. China has dredged the sea floor to build harbors and airstrips on the Spratlys, parts of which are also claimed by Brunei, Malaysia, the Philippines, Taiwan and Vietnam.

US Vice President Kamala Harris (C) and husband Doug Emhoff are welcomed by Thai officials upon arrival at Don Mueang International Airport in Bangkok on Nov. 17, 2022. (AFP)

Harris will visit Palawan after attending the APEC meeting, which follows a series of regional summits so far dominated by geopolitical tension over the war in Ukraine.
At a G20 meeting in Bali earlier this week, countries unanimously adopted a declaration saying most members condemned the Ukraine war, but that also acknowledged some countries saw the conflict differently.
Russia is a member of both G20 and APEC but President Vladimir Putin has stayed away from the summits. First Deputy Prime Minister Andrei Belousov will represent him at APEC.
Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese is among those also attending the main meeting, while French President Emmanuel Macron is a special guest.
Xi held a rare summit with Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida while in Bangkok, the first leadership-level meeting between the countries in nearly three years, after which Kishida said he conveyed concerns about peace in the Taiwan Strait.

Japanese PM Fumio Kishida, left, and Chinese President Xi Jinping shake hands as they meet on the sidelines for the APEC forum on Nov. 17, 2022, in Bangkok, Thailand. (Kyodo News via AP)

China’s CCTV reported that Xi told Kishida the Taiwan issue involved the political foundation of ties between their two countries, and territorial disputes should be properly managed.
The meeting came a day after tensions simmered in Bali, where Xi criticized Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau in person over alleged leaks of their closed-door meeting, a rare public display of annoyance by Xi. Trudeau is also in Bangkok. 

UN chief says stop ‘blame game’ at deadlocked climate talks

UN chief says stop ‘blame game’ at deadlocked climate talks
Updated 18 November 2022
AFP

UN chief says stop ‘blame game’ at deadlocked climate talks

UN chief says stop ‘blame game’ at deadlocked climate talks
Updated 18 November 2022
AFP

SHARM EL SHEIKH: UN chief Antonio Guterres urged rich and developing nations to stop the “finger pointing” at deadlocked climate talks on Thursday and reach a deal on covering the losses suffered by vulnerable countries battered by weather disasters.
With the two-week COP27 conference in Egypt officially due to wrap up on Friday, negotiators faced a long night as they scrambled to find a compromise over the contentious issue of “loss and damage” and prevent the talks from collapsing.
Guterres said there was “clearly a breakdown in trust” between developed and emerging economies, adding that the most effective way to build confidence would be to find an “ambitious and credible agreement” on loss and damage and financial support for vulnerable countries.
“This is no time for finger pointing. The blame game is a recipe for mutually assured destruction,” he said, after flying back to Egypt from Bali where he had attended a G20 leaders meeting.
“The time for talking on loss and damage finance is over — we need action.”
Developing nations least responsible for global emissions are pushing rich polluters to agree at COP27 on the creation of a fund to compensate countries facing huge losses from climate impacts.
After dragging their feet over loss and damage over concerns it would leave rich nations legally exposed to open-ended demands for compensation, the United States and European Union somewhat softened their position by agreeing to discuss the issue at COP27.
Hours after Guterres’s intervention, Sameh Shoukry, the COP27 president, urged delegates to approach the last hours of talks with “urgency.”
“We are not where we need to be in order to close this conference with tangible and robust outcomes,” he said at a session late Thursday.
European Commission Vice President Frans Timmermans proposed the establishment of a “loss and damage response fund for the most vulnerable countries” as a compromise.
But he also said that the funding should come from a “broad donor base” — code for China, the world’s top polluter and second biggest economy, to participate.
An earlier proposal from China and some 130 developing nations — known as G77+China — limits the donor base to a list of two-dozen rich nations drawn up in 1992.
Timmermans has said that countries such as China, which were poorer 30 years ago, should not be left “off the hook” now that they have grown wealthier.
The G77+China proposal also says the fund would be used to assist “developing nations” in broader terms than the EU’s proposal.
“For us, the success of COP27 depends on what we get on loss and damage,” G77+China lead negotiator Nabeel Munir of Pakistan said after Timmermans spoke.
The United States, the world’s second biggest carbon emitter, did not address the open meeting while a Chinese representative did not directly mention loss and damage in his intervention.
A draft text published later on the COP27 website included some of the language in both proposals, without going into details into who would have to pay into the fund.
Earlier, Ralph Regenvanu, minister of climate change for the Pacific island of Vanuatu, warned that walking out of the talks “was discussed as an option” if developing nations come away empty handed.
“We are out of time and we are out of money and we are out of patience,” he said at a news conference.
Protests held within the conference compound have sought to keep up the pressure on delegates, with small but vocal crowds of demonstrators chanting: “What do we want? Climate justice!“
The deadlock on loss and damage is holding up agreement on a broad range of issues that nations are hoping to address at COP27.
Developed countries want countries to reaffirm their commitment to meeting the aspirational goal of limiting global warming to 1.5 degrees Celsius — a tough target as CO2 emissions are expected to hit an all-time high this year.
Timmermans said that for the EU, the 1.5C target and loss and damage “are two sides of the same coin.”
“We sincerely hope that by this offer that we are making tonight, we can bring parties closer together because we believe it is urgent that we show to all our constituents that we want this COP to succeed,” he said.
Developing nations have also sought assurances at COP27 that rich countries will finally fulfil promises to provide $100 billion a year to help them green their economies and adapt to future impacts.
“The climate clock is ticking, and trust keeps eroding,” Guterres said.
“The parties at COP27 have a chance to make a difference — here and now. I urge them to act — and act quickly.”
 

