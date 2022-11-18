You are here

World Cup 2022
World Cup 2022

Ansu Fati shines as Spain win final World Cup warmup

Ansu Fati shines as Spain win final World Cup warmup
Spain's forward Ansu Fati (R) celebrates scoring during the friendly football match between Jordan and Spain, at the Hussein Youth City stadium, in the Jordanian capital Amman on Thursday. (AFP)
Updated 18 November 2022
AP

Ansu Fati shines as Spain win final World Cup warmup

Ansu Fati shines as Spain win final World Cup warmup
  • Bruno Fernandes scored twice in the first half to lead Portugal to an easy victory over Nigeria in Lisbon
  • Ghana, back at the World Cup after missing out at the tournament in Russia, defeated Switzerland 2-0 in Abu Dhabi
Updated 18 November 2022
AP

AMMAN: Ansu Fati made the most of his chance back with Spain’s national team, scoring a goal and showing he is in great form in La Roja’s 3-1 win over Jordan in a World Cup warmup on Thursday.

Portugal, without Cristiano Ronaldo, saw Bruno Fernandes shine in a 4-0 win over Nigeria in their final match before the World Cup.

Fati teamed up well with some of the other youngsters giving Spain hope of a successful campaign in Qatar, with Gavi Paez and Nico Williams also scoring a goal each in the team’s final match before its World Cup opener against Costa Rica on Nov. 23.

“That’s some great news for us,” Spain coach Luis Enrique said of Fati’s performance. “He has a good relationship with the goal.”

Fati scored on a shot from inside the area in the 13th minute before Gavi doubled the lead from near the penalty spot in the 56th. Williams, who replaced Fati in the 72nd, made it 3-0 with a cross shot from inside the box in the 84th.

“I liked what I see from the team,” Luis Enrique said. “I see it with the right attitude. Sometimes, when you play a friendly so close to the World Cup, you don’t play a good match, because the players are so focused on the World Cup, but everything went well and now we can start preparing for Costa Rica.”

Luis Enrique had some high praise for Marco Asensio, who set up Fati’s goal.

“He was at a different level,” the coach said of Asensio, who played as a striker in the absence of Álvaro Morata.

Hamza Al-Dardour scored for Jordan in second-half stoppage time at Amman International Stadium in Jordan.

Fati had not played for Spain since making his fourth appearance as a teenager in October 2020, shortly after breaking the record for Spain’s youngest scorer. He had not been called up by coach Luis Enrique in the last international break before the World Cup, when the 20-year-old forward was not playing often with Barcelona.

He is one of the many youngsters selected by Luis Enrique to Spain’s revamped squad, along with 19-year-old Pedri Gonzalez, 20-year-old Williams, and 18-year-old Gavi, who had broken Fati’s record by scoring his first goal for Spain at the age of 17 years, 304 days.

After the Group E opener against Costa Rica, Spain face Germany in one of the most-anticipated matches of the tournament and then take on Japan.

Luis Enrique couldn’t count on Jose Luis Gayà because of a right ankle injury sustained in Wednesday’s training session. Also not available for Thursday’s match were Morata, Hugo Guillamon and Marcos Llorente, who had not been fully fit and missed practice at the start of Spain’s preparations.

Luis Enrique said a decision on whether Gayà will remain with the squad is expected to be made on Friday.

FERNANDES THRIVES

Fernandes scored twice in the first half to lead Portugal to an easy victory over Nigeria in Lisbon.

Gonçalo Ramos and João Mario added second-half goals for the Portuguese squad that was without Ronaldo because of a stomach bug that had already made him miss training on Wednesday.

Emmanuel Dennis missed a late penalty kick for Nigeria.

“It was a very complete game,” Fernandes said. “We know we have a very capable team and we showed it.”

Portugal open their quest for a first World Cup title against Ghana on Nov. 24. They then face  Uruguay and South Korea in Group H.

OTHER WARMUPS

Ghana, back at the World Cup after missing out at the tournament in Russia, defeated Switzerland 2-0 in Abu Dhabi with second-half goals by Mohammed Salisu and Antoine Semenyo.

Ghana is in Group H with Portugal, South Korea and Uruguay. Its opener is against Portugal on Nov. 24.

Switzerland, playing in their fifth straight World Cup, debut in Group G against Cameroon on Nov. 24, then faces Brazil and Serbia.

Canada, back in the World Cup after 36 years, came from behind to defeat Japan 2-1 in Dubai with Lucas Cavallini scoring the winner by converting a penalty kick deep into second-half stoppage time.

Japan had opened the scoring with Yuki Soma less than 10 minutes into the match. Steven Vitoria equalized in the 21st for Canada, which is in Group F with Belgium, Croatia and Morocco. It debuts against Belgium on Nov. 23. Japan opens against Germany in Group E before facing Costa Rica and Spain.

Costa Rica’s warmup against Iraq was canceled because of a dispute with Iraq officials related to the entrance of Costa Rican players into the country.

Topics: World Cup 2022 Ansu Fati Spain

Infantino unopposed to get 4 more years as FIFA president

Infantino unopposed to get 4 more years as FIFA president
Updated 18 November 2022
AP

Infantino unopposed to get 4 more years as FIFA president

Infantino unopposed to get 4 more years as FIFA president
  • The 52-year-old Swiss lawyer won a five-candidate race in 2016 to replace Sepp Blatter and was re-elected unopposed in 2019
Updated 18 November 2022
AP

DOHA: FIFA President Gianni Infantino is getting four more years in charge of soccer’s governing body after no candidate stepped up to challenge him.

FIFA said Thursday the 52-year-old Swiss lawyer was the only person to enter the race by the time the deadline passed overnight — exactly four months before election day on March 16 in Kigali, Rwanda.

Infantino won a five-candidate race in 2016 to replace Sepp Blatter and was re-elected unopposed in 2019. He’s now set to stay in the job beyond the 2026 World Cup in the US, Canada and Mexico.

Infantino’s upcoming re-election to the $3 million-per-year job may not be his final term in office. FIFA rules allow him to run again to stay in power for another World Cup cycle until 2031.

A quirk of FIFA’s statutes means the first three years of Infantino’s presidency — when he completed an unfinished term started by Blatter — does not count against the 12-year limit agreed to in reforms passed during a prolonged corruption crisis before his first election.

Outside of soccer, one political threat to Infantino’s leadership is an investigation by two special prosecutors in Switzerland into his three undocumented meetings with then-attorney general Michael Lauber in 2016 and 2017 during American and Swiss federal investigations of soccer officials.

It is currently unclear how that case, which is being overseen by the Swiss parliament, is proceeding or how much jurisdiction it has over Infantino as a private citizen who could be accused of having sought an advantage from a public official. He has denied all wrongdoing.

Infantino’s current term in office, which started in June 2019, saw FIFA dip into its $2 billion-plus reserves and oversee emergency legal measures to help stabilize soccer through the COVID-19 pandemic.

The global health crisis almost entirely shut down World Cup qualifying games in 2020. The final tournament in Qatar starts on Sunday.

Infantino did not get approval for the biggest idea in the current presidential term — doubling the number of men’s World Cups to every two years in a planned overhaul of the calendar for national teams. That plan was blocked last year by the continental soccer bodies of Europe and South America, UEFA and CONMEBOL, who teamed up to threaten a boycott of a biennial World Cup.

Tensions persist between FIFA and the two traditionally powerful continents, though they declined to propose or publicly support a challenger. Candidates need pledges from five federations and to have been active in a formal soccer role for at least two of the past five years.

Infantino has shored up his voting base in the 54-member Confederation of African Football, which has been led since March 2021 by his close ally, South African mining magnate Patrice Motsepe.

The 2026 World Cup in North America, the first with 48 teams instead of 32, will hugely raise the tournament records for attendance and revenue for FIFA, which is on track to earn nearly $7 billion in its four-year commercial cycle tied to the World Cup in Qatar.

Infantino has consistently staked his presidency on raising FIFA’s income to steer more money toward federations worldwide. He wants other countries to close the gap on Europe and South America, which have provided every team to play in all 21 World Cup finals.

Europe and South America will field competing bids to host the 2030 World Cup, which is set for a vote by FIFA members in 2024.

Ukraine was added in October to the co-hosting bid by Spain and Portugal, while 1930 host Uruguay is part of a centenary celebration bid with Argentina, Chile and Paraguay.

Infantino still needs to pass an integrity and eligibility check carried out by a FIFA-appointed review panel chaired by a judge from India, Mukul Mudgal. That should be a formality in the weeks ahead.

Topics: Gianni Infantino FIFA

Lydia Ko takes step toward $2 million prize at LPGA finale

Lydia Ko takes step toward $2 million prize at LPGA finale
Updated 18 November 2022
AP

Lydia Ko takes step toward $2 million prize at LPGA finale

Lydia Ko takes step toward $2 million prize at LPGA finale
  • So much is at stake this week, even beyond the $2 million prize to the winner
Updated 18 November 2022
AP

NAPLES, Florida: Lydia Ko began her quest for the largest prize in women’s golf history by hitting a tree and making bogey on a par 5. The rest of Thursday in the CME Group Tour Championship couldn’t have gone better.

Ko responded with eight birdies, including four in a row late in the round at Tiburon Golf Club, that sent her to a 7-under 65 and a one-shot lead in the LPGA Tour season finale.

So much is at stake this week, even beyond the $2 million prize to the winner.

Ko has a one-point lead in the race for LPGA Tour player of the year. She would appear to be a lock to win the Vare Trophy for the lowest scoring average. Both are worth a point in her bid to qualify for the LPGA Hall of Fame.

“If I’m holding the trophy, holding all the trophies or no trophy ... I just want to have a good week,” Ko said. “These opportunities don’t come along very often. I want to try to grab it when it’s there.”

It’s all right in front of Ko, who has two wins in what she considers her most consistent year on the LPGA Tour.

And right behind are plenty of challengers.

Danielle Kang and Pajaree Anannarukarn of Thailand were at 66, Gemma Dryburgh of Scotland and Hyo Joo Kim of South Korea were at 67 and the group at 68 included Nelly Korda and Brooke Henderson.

Korda missed four months earlier this year because of surgery for a blood clot in her left arm. She finally is back to full strength, and her victory last week up the coast at Pelican Golf Club allowed her to return to No. 1 in the women’s world ranking.

Henderson had to withdraw last week with back pain, and the Canadian wasn’t even sure she would be able to play. But she made an adjustment in her swing, and it allowed her to get around Tiburon with a respectable 68.

Henderson has an outside shot at player of the year, though she would have to win and have Ko and Minjee Lee finish third or worse.

Lee, who already has set an LPGA Tour record with $3.7 million in earnings this season, opened with a 71. Atthaya Thitikul of Thailand, the 19-year-old who reached No. 1 in the world until Korda took it back, had a 73.

Ko could only laugh at her start of the tournament by hitting a tree.

“It’s almost like I had two tee shots,” he said. “Even though I bogeyed a par 5, I knew plenty of holes were going to play downwind. I tried not to get too frustrated. The first four holes into the wind are a beast. I knew if I could hang on and be patient, there would be a lot of opportunities.

“I was able to grab a lot of them on the back nine.”

And that started with a par. She was quick on a chip from just off the 13th green and watched it run some 12 feet by the hole. Ko made the par putt, and she was off and running, making four straight birdies. It helped that two were par 5s.

Korda gave up an easy birdie chance on the par-5 17th when she drove it so long she had only 159 yards left. But she came up well short and failed to get up-and-down. That was a product of what she referred to as getting fooled too often by the end.

Korda had a chance at all the awards last year until Jin Young Ko beat her, making it the third straight year the South Korean star had won at Tiburon.

Making it four in a row will be difficult. Jin Young Ko opened with a 72 as she continues to deal with an ailing left wrist.

Topics: LPGA golf Lydia Ko

World Cup fans set to pack out Saudi hospitality venues for the big kick-off on Sunday

World Cup fans set to pack out Saudi hospitality venues for the big kick-off on Sunday
Updated 18 November 2022
SALEH FAREED

World Cup fans set to pack out Saudi hospitality venues for the big kick-off on Sunday

World Cup fans set to pack out Saudi hospitality venues for the big kick-off on Sunday
  • Venues put up decorations, add  TV screens to draw soccer-hungry fans
  • Monthlong tournament in Qatar gets underway on Sunday
Updated 18 November 2022
SALEH FAREED

JEDDAH: Cafes, restaurants and hotels are gearing up for the start of the 2022 World Cup in Qatar as football fever sweeps across the Kingdom.

With the start of the monthlong event now just days away, venues are busy putting up decorations and installing extra TVs and projector screens to give their customers the best experience possible.

Amjad Al-Khateeb, the manager of a well-known cafe outlet at Jeddah Corniche, said his visitors would be in for a treat.

“We have six television screens so customers can have a good view from wherever they are seated. The atmosphere will be completely different,” he told Arab News.

Workers at the cafe would even be wearing the team shirts of the 32 countries competing in Qatar, he added.

Mohammed Al-Sanhani, who manages a lounge in Al-Rowdah district, said he was expecting a big turnout for the upcoming games, the first of which kicks off on Sunday.

“We expect the football fans to come as there is nothing that beats the atmosphere in our lounge with all the shouting and cheering,” he said.

“We are all set to cheer for the Saudi national team and other favorite teams such as Brazil, Argentina and France, so we have prepared a special menu with dishes and drinks,” he added.

Hazim Abu Shaker, who manages a restaurant in the city, said he too was planning to offer extra incentives to draw in the soccer-hungry crowds.

“To bring more excitement to our football atmosphere, we are considering having lucky draws and match-guessing contests,” he said.

The high number of venues showing the World Cup is a real boon for the tens of thousands of Saudi football fans who are unable to travel to Qatar to see the games live.

Saud Abdulaziz, 32, told Arab News he wanted to watch Saudi Arabia play in the flesh but was unable to get hold of any tickets.

“I tried every way to buy a ticket to go to Doha and cheer for our national team, but all of the matches were sold out. Now, I have no choice but to watch the World Cup here in Jeddah."

“I will be watching the matches mostly with my friends at one of the famous cafes here, because the atmosphere will be completely different to watching at home.”

Waleed Al-Otaibi, 30, agreed, saying “there is no better place to watch them than at a local cafe.”

“I was a bit disappointed at not getting a ticket, but I will be definitely watching the games throughout the month with friends in a cafe’s fan zone.”

Topics: World Cup 2022

Hammer blow for Senegal as Mane ruled out of World Cup

Hammer blow for Senegal as Mane ruled out of World Cup
Updated 18 November 2022
AFP

Hammer blow for Senegal as Mane ruled out of World Cup

Hammer blow for Senegal as Mane ruled out of World Cup
Updated 18 November 2022
AFP

DOHA: Senegal star Sadio Mane has lost his race to be fit for the 2022 World Cup and has been withdrawn from their squad, the country’s football federation announced on Thursday.
His club Bayern Munich added later that the 30-year-old, who was voted second in the Ballon d’Or last month behind Karim Benzema, had undergone “successful surgery” in Innsbruck where “a tendon was reattached to the head of his right fibula.”
Bayern said Mane “will begin his rehab in Munich in the next few days.”
The absence of the talismanic Mane is a massive blow to the Senegalese. He scored the winning penalty in a shootout victory against Egypt in the African Cup of Nations final and repeated the feat against the same opponents to qualify the Lions of Teranga for the World Cup.
Mane was voted African footballer of the year for his feats, and has scored 33 times in 92 matches for Senegal.
He picked up his shin injury playing for Bayern earlier this month but was named in the World Cup squad in the hope he could regain fitness.
But on Thursday Senegal said the former Liverpool star would not make it.
“Unfortunately, today’s (Thursday) MRI shows us that the improvement is not as favorable as we imagined and unfortunately we have to withdraw Sadio from the World Cup,” said team doctor, Manuel Afonso in a video on the official Senegal Twitter account.
Senegal had originally hoped the forward would be fit in time for their opening game on November 21 against the Netherlands.
They will also take on hosts Qatar and Ecuador in Group A.
Senegal football federation chief Augustin Senghor told AFP Thursday there was no panic over the loss and said the player’s health had been paramount in their decision.
“We have been ready for this since the news of his injury,” Senghor said.
“We had been waiting for new test results and when they came in we all agreed his health had to come first.”
When asked how the team had taken the blow Senghor replied: “Zen.”
But Senegal international Pape Gueye told AFP that Mane would be missed.
“Mane is irreplacable,” he said.
“But we do have other options on the flank, and that’s a ray of hope on a dark day for Senegal.”
After naming Mane in his World Cup squad a week ago, coach Aliou Cisse was optimistic but cautious.
“Losing Sadio Mane is not an easy thing for a coach, for the team, even for African football,” he said.
Mane had been in Munich receiving treatment with his club.

Topics: World Cup 2022 Senegal Sadio Mane

Nadal leaves ATP Finals with consolation win over Ruud

Nadal leaves ATP Finals with consolation win over Ruud
Updated 18 November 2022
AFP

Nadal leaves ATP Finals with consolation win over Ruud

Nadal leaves ATP Finals with consolation win over Ruud
Updated 18 November 2022
AFP

TURIN: Rafael Nadal saved some honor on Thursday, beating Casper Ruud 7-5, 7-5, as he bowed out of the ATP Finals in Turin at the pool stage.
Ruud had already qualified for the semifinals and he was later joined from the Green Group by the American Taylor Fritz who came through a gruelling winner-take-all encounter with the Canadian Felix Auger-Aliassime 7-6 (7/4), 6-7 (5/7), 6-2.
Nadal, the top seed in the event in the absence of injured world number one Carlos Alcaraz, had opened by losing his first two matches in the Green Group. He was already eliminated when he faced Ruud, who won his first two matches to book a semifinal spot.
“I have been practicing well,” said Nadal, who was struggled with injury since scratching from the Wimbledon semifinal in July.
“Just probably not enough matches to be at the level that I needed to be. Not enough confidence, probably, after six tough months. That’s how it is. I accept that the season didn’t end the way that I wanted. At least I finished with a positive victory.”
Nadal, who sits second in the rankings, said he was happy with a season in which he won the first two Grand Slam titles, in Australia and at Roland Garros.
“I can’t ask for more,” said Nadal. “2022 has had a tough six months, two Grand Slams, and finishing the year in a high spot in the rankings.
“At my age, to be able to achieve and be competitive means a lot for me.”
Nadal already has the 2023 season, which begins in January, in his sights.
“For 2023, just let’s try to have the right preparation, work the proper way and start the season with the right energy, the right attitude, to reach the level that I need to be competitive from the beginning. Let’s try it, I am excited about it.”
Norwegian Ruud was not able to break his losing streak against players at the top of rankings and suffered an eighth straight defeat to a player in the top three. He has not won a set in any of those losses.
Nadal crushed Ruud 6-3, 6-3, 6-0 in the final at Roland-Garros in the spring.
On Thursday, on the very fast court of the Pala Alpitour, Nadal was particularly aggressive. His service was particularly effective, with 16 aces and just one double fault and allowed him to go to the net.
After saving two break points at 4-4, Nadal won the first set by converting his first break point.
The pattern was similar in the second set, except that Nadal was even more imperious on serve, conceding just three points in the set.
And it was with a winning cross-court backhand that he closed the match on Ruud’s serve.
Fritz, who was a late replacement at the Finals for injured world number one Carlos Alcaraz, had made a terrific start to the tournament with victory over Nadal.
But defeat at the hands of Ruud meant that his match with Auger-Aliassime was a play-off for the semifinals.
Both big servers, they came out all guns blazing and neither player conceded a single break point in the opening set. Fritz quickly took the advantage in the tie-break to lead 6/3, before taking it with his second set point.
The second set was equally tight although this time it was the 22-year-old Canadian who got the advantage in the tie-break.
Fritz finally found a way through his opponent’s serve to go 4-2 in the third, going on to win the match after two hours 44 minutes.
Novak Djokovic has already qualified from the Red Group and he will be joined by the winner of Friday’s match between Stefanos Tsitsipas and Andrey Rublev.

Topics: Rafael Nadal Casper Ruud ATP

