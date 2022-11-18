You are here

APEC summit host Thailand urges leaders to put aside differences
Riot police officers stand guard in front of the Queen Sirikit National Convention Center, site of the APEC Forum, in Bangkok, Thailand, on November 17, 2022. (REUTERS)
Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, left, is greeted by Thai Prime Minister Prayut Chan-ocha as he arrives for the APEC summit on Nov. 18, 2022, in Bangkok, Thailand. (The Canadian Press via AP)
Updated 18 November 2022
Reuters

  • APEC consists of 38 percent of the global population and 62 percent of gross domestic product and 48 percent of trade
Reuters

BANGKOK: Thailand, the host of the APEC summit, urged leaders of the group meeting in Bangkok on Friday and Saturday to “rise above differences” and focus on resolving pressing global economic issues in areas such as trade and inflation.
Established to promote economic integration, the Asia-Paciﬁc Economic Cooperation (APEC) forum consists of 38 percent of the global population and 62 percent of gross domestic product and 48 percent of trade.
China’s President Xi Jinping is attending the summit, while the United States is being represented by US Vice President Kamala Harris.
While Thailand hopes to make progress on forming a Free Trade Area of the Asia Pacific (FTAAP), the talks come amid geopolitical tensions over the war in Ukraine and other flashpoints such as Taiwan and the Korean peninsula.
Thailand’s Foreign Minister Don Pramudwinai said on Thursday the meeting of the 21-member bloc was taking place at a “pivotal juncture” with the world facing multiple risks.
“That’s why APEC this year must rise above these challenges and deliver hope to the world at large,” he said in a statement.
Security was tight at the APEC summit with around 100 anti-government protesters gathered and planning to march on the meeting venue on Friday morning.




Protesters push anti-riot police during a demonstration near the APEC forum venue on Nov. 17, 2022, in Bangkok, Thailand. (AP)

Xi, warning against Cold War tensions in a region that is a focus for competition between Beijing and Washington, said on Thursday the Asia-Pacific is no one’s backyard and should not become an arena of big power rivalry,
“No attempt to wage a new cold war will ever be allowed by the people or by our times,” Xi said in written remarks prepared for a business event linked to the summit.
Relations between the world’s two largest economies have been strained in recent years over issues like tariffs, Taiwan, intellectual property, the removal of Hong Kong’s autonomy and disputes over the South China Sea, among others.
In a move that may be seen by Beijing as a provocation, a senior US official said Vice President Harris will on visit the Philippine islands of Palawan on the edge of the disputed South China Sea Tuesday.
The trip will make Harris the highest-ranking US official to visit the island chain adjacent to the Spratly Islands. China has dredged the sea floor to build harbors and airstrips on the Spratlys, parts of which are also claimed by Brunei, Malaysia, the Philippines, Taiwan and Vietnam.




US Vice President Kamala Harris (C) and husband Doug Emhoff are welcomed by Thai officials upon arrival at Don Mueang International Airport in Bangkok on Nov. 17, 2022. (AFP)

Harris will visit Palawan after attending the APEC meeting, which follows a series of regional summits so far dominated by geopolitical tension over the war in Ukraine.
At a G20 meeting in Bali earlier this week, countries unanimously adopted a declaration saying most members condemned the Ukraine war, but that also acknowledged some countries saw the conflict differently.
Russia is a member of both G20 and APEC but President Vladimir Putin has stayed away from the summits. First Deputy Prime Minister Andrei Belousov will represent him at APEC.
Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese is among those also attending the main meeting, while French President Emmanuel Macron is a special guest.
Xi held a rare summit with Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida while in Bangkok, the first leadership-level meeting between the countries in nearly three years, after which Kishida said he conveyed concerns about peace in the Taiwan Strait.




Japanese PM Fumio Kishida, left, and Chinese President Xi Jinping shake hands as they meet on the sidelines for the APEC forum on Nov. 17, 2022, in Bangkok, Thailand. (Kyodo News via AP)

China’s CCTV reported that Xi told Kishida the Taiwan issue involved the political foundation of ties between their two countries, and territorial disputes should be properly managed.
The meeting came a day after tensions simmered in Bali, where Xi criticized Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau in person over alleged leaks of their closed-door meeting, a rare public display of annoyance by Xi. Trudeau is also in Bangkok. 

Topics: APEC Summit 2022 Asia-Paciﬁc Economic Cooperation (APEC) Thailand

  • Leaders of 21 Asia-Pacific economies that make up over 60 percent of global GDP are attending
  • Saudi crown prince is also present at the summit as a special guest of the Thai government
BANGKOK: The Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation leaders’ meeting started in Bangkok on Friday with a call from the host, Thailand, to join hands in pursuing sustainable growth and development amid economic and social challenges from COVID and climate change, and geopolitical tensions.

Leaders and heads of state from the 21 member economies of the Pacific Rim have come to the Thai capital for a meeting taking place on Nov. 18-19. Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman is also attending the summit as a special guest of Thailand.

What is APEC?

The APEC is an inter-governmental forum that aims at free trade and economic cooperation among countries around the rim of the Pacific Ocean.

It was established in 1989 in response to the growing interdependence of Asia-Pacific economies and the emergence of regional economic blocs such as the European Union and the North American Free Trade Area.

APEC’s 21 members are referred to as “economies.” Each must be an independent economic entity, rather than a sovereign state. The forum’s cooperative processes are mainly concerned with trade, and members engage with each other as economic entities.

APEC’s member economies are home to more than 2.9 billion people and make up over 60 percent of global GDP.

The organization is significant in terms of its size and composition. It gathers the top leaders of the world. The 21 include the US, China, and Russia. There is also Japan, South Korea, and most of the countries of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations.

The APEC members are Canada, the United States, Chile, Mexico, Peru, Australia, New Zealand, Papua New Guinea, Thailand, Singapore, Brunei Darussalam, Malaysia, Indonesia, the Philippines, Vietnam, South Korea, Japan, China, Hong Kong, Taiwan, and Russia.

This year’s summit, growing importance of Southeast Asia

The summit is held at the Queen Sirikit National Convention Center in Bangkok, where over 3,000 police officers were deployed to secure the participants.

Themed “Open, Connect, Balance,” the meeting focuses on restoring connectivity after the coronavirus pandemic and facilitating business mobility.

It is the last multilateral meeting of the year and comes right after a flurry of gatherings, including the high-profile G20 summit in Bali, Indonesia, the Association of Southeast Asian Nations summit in Phnom Penh, Cambodia, and the Conference of the Parties climate meeting in Cairo, Egypt.

For the first time in years, three of the four key events are being held in Southeast Asia, reflecting the region’s increasing importance and a chance to take over from China.

“If you look at Asia as a whole, we know that China is a key economic engine. But China may have slowed down over the past few years due to COVID. Southeast Asia has always been another key engine for this economic growth within the region,” Prof. Pavida Pananond, lecturer of international business at Thammasat University in Bangkok, told Arab News.

“The three events that put Southeast Asia on display for global summits that bring in global leaders. I think that is quite significant in itself.”

The importance of the summit for Thailand, additionally, is in showcasing its regional position and the ability to host high-profile events, especially as next year’s APEC meeting is scheduled to take place in the US.

“A lot of effort has been put into the protocols and how we as a nation can host global leaders of the world,” Prof. Pananond added.

“That also makes Thailand part of the Southeast Asian countries that play a regional leading role in discussing key global issues.”

Sustainability on the agenda

Meetings began on Friday morning with Thai Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-ocha bringing focus to sustainable growth and development.

As he spoke to an audience that included the leaders of the world’s two biggest carbon polluters — China’s President Xi Jinping and US Vice President Kamala Harris.

“We can no longer live the old way. We must change our perspective and change the way of living and doing business,” Chan-o-cha said.

“We are still under the threat of climate change, which will not only impact the Asia-Pacific region, but also the livelihoods of all humankind. We, therefore, must join hand in hand to alleviate the impacts, and to protect our world.”

The Thai PM also presented to APEC leaders the “Bangkok Goals” which the host country wants to be the signature deliverable of this year's meeting and a framework to advance APEC’s sustainability.

The goals comprise supporting climate change efforts, progressing sustainable trade and investment, advancing environmental conservation, and improving resource efficiency towards zero waste.

The goals are in line with Thailand’s own Bio-Circular-Green (BCG) Economy Model — a recovery strategy and a blueprint for long-term development. 

“This is an economic growth model that is based on sustainability,” Prof. Thitinan Pongsudhirak, director of the Bangkok-based Institute of Security and International Studies, told Arab News.

“(Thailand is) trying to promote kind of an open regionalism based on resilience, sustainability and inclusivity, inclusiveness, not to leave, not to have too much inequality.”

Sideline diplomacy

The APEC summit is also an opportunity for leaders to meet and discuss their bilateral engagements.

China’s president held on Thursday a rare meeting with Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida, the first leadership-level meeting between the two countries in nearly three years. Kishida told reporters after the meeting that he had conveyed concerns amid growing tensions in Asia over China’s maritime ambitions.

The Saudi crown prince held a series of meetings on Friday, including with Indonesian President Joko Widodo and Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos, ahead of talks with the Thai prime minister and leadership, a key event on his visit’s agenda. 

South Korean Prime Minister Han Duck-soo is expected to hold meetings with New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern and Peruvian Vice President Dina Boluarte, and is also likely to seek international support for South Korea’s bid to host the 2030 World Expo.

Many other such meetings are going to take place as the US vice president, Australian and Singaporean prime ministers, and others are also attending.

“Having them in the same place at the same time in a summit meeting allows opportunities to strike business deals, to promote economic cooperations, address common interests and common challenges in the world economy,” Prof. Pongsudhirak said, but noted that the group should focus more on the issues it was created for.

“We should get APEC to do what it was set out to do, which is to promote trade, investment, especially now in a new era of digital trade.”

Making the forum more effective would require the involvement of the private sector.

“We can make a call for the private sector to take charge, because if you leave it to the governments, you can see a lot of contentious issues,” Prof. Pongsudhirak said.

“They don’t see eye to eye. The Russian invasion of Ukraine, the South China Sea, the Myanmar crisis …. So, to get back on trade and investment in the digital era, you really need some other drivers.”

Topics: APEC Summit 2022

Russia says ‘fortifying’ annexed Crimean peninsula

Russia says ‘fortifying’ annexed Crimean peninsula
MOSCOW: Russia said on Friday it was strengthening positions on the Crimean peninsula, annexed from Ukraine in 2014, as Kyiv’s forces reclaim territory in the neighboring Kherson region.
“Fortification work is being carried out on the territory of Crimea under my control with the aim of guaranteeing the security of all Crimeans,” the Moscow-appointed governor of the region, Sergei Aksyonov, said on social media.

Topics: Crimea Russia-Ukraine Conflict Ukraine

Sweden confirms Nord Stream pipeline sabotage: prosecutor

Sweden confirms Nord Stream pipeline sabotage: prosecutor
STOCKHOLM: Swedish officials confirmed Friday that the September blasts which destroyed sections of the Nord Stream pipelines carrying gas from Russia to Germany under the Baltic Sea were acts of sabotage.
“The analyzes conducted found traces of explosives on several foreign objects” found at the sites of the blasts, prosecutor Mats Ljungqvist who is leading the preliminary investigation said in a statement.

Topics: Sweden Nord Stream Russia-Ukraine Conflict

Thai police use rubber bullets to disperse protest over APEC summit

Thai police use rubber bullets to disperse protest over APEC summit
  • About 350 protesters had gathered and clashed with police
BANGKOK: Thai police on Friday fired rubber bullets to disperse a protest against the APEC summit in Bangkok, a police official in charge of the event’s security taskforce said.
About 350 protesters had gathered and clashed with police, Ashyan Kraithong said, about 10 km (6 miles) from the venue where leaders of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation group are meeting.
Videos on social media showed protesters trying to overturn a police car, throwing projectiles and charging at police, while officers in riot gear advanced on them with shields and beat them back with batons.
Youth activist Patsaravalee ‘Mind’ Tanakitvibulpon, who was at the demonstration, said people were protesting against the APEC summit and Thai Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-ocha.
“The police have overreacted. They are using rubber bullets on us and tried to stop us many times,” he told Reuters.
Police arrested 10 protesters.
“The protesters broke the law, physically assaulted police officers,” Ashyan said, adding that five officers were injured. 

Topics: APEC Summit 2022 Protests Thailand

Bus plunge kills 20 in southern Pakistan

Bus plunge kills 20 in southern Pakistan
  • Pakistan has the world’s third-highest death rate from road accidents
ISLAMABAD: At least 20 people were killed and 14 others injured when a minibus crashed into a deep, water-logged ditch in southern Pakistan, police said Friday.
Pakistan has the world’s third-highest death rate from road accidents, a dire record blamed on decrepit highways and reckless driving.
Late Thursday in Sindh province, the bus “fell into a water-filled ditch on a road swept away by floods this summer,” local police official Khadim Hussain told AFP.
“The driver could not see the diversion sign on the road and so the van plunged into a 25-feet deep ditch.”
Pakistan was lashed by record monsoon rains this year that put a third of the country underwater, displaced eight million people and battered its already crumbling infrastructure.
Credible research has linked the catastrophic flooding to climate change.

Topics: Pakistan bus pakistan road accident

