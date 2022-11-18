You are here

North Korea rebuked as allied countries hold emergency meeting over missile launch

Update North Korea rebuked as allied countries hold emergency meeting over missile launch
People watch television showing a news broadcast of a North Korean missile test, at a railway station in Seoul. (AFP)
Updated 10 sec ago
Agencies

North Korea rebuked as allied countries hold emergency meeting over missile launch

North Korea rebuked as allied countries hold emergency meeting over missile launch
  • The North’s ongoing torrid run of weapons tests aim to advance its nuclear arsenal
  • US Vice President Kamala Harris convenes a meeting of world leaders over the missile launch
Updated 10 sec ago
Agencies

BANGKOK: Leaders of the United States, South Korea, Japan and allied countries convened an emergency meeting during an Asian summit on Friday and condemned North Korea’s firing of a suspected intercontinental ballistic missile, calling for a united response.

The missile, which landed just 200 kilometers off Japan, was capable of reaching the mainland United States, Japanese officials said.

Meeting on the sidelines of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) meeting in Bangkok, US Vice President Kamala Harris called the launch a “brazen violation” of multiple UN resolutions and said North Korea’s actions were destabilizing for security in the region.

Russia meanwhile said that the United States was testing the patience of Moscow’s tacit ally North Korea after Pyongyang fired an intercontinental ballistic missile that landed near Japan.

Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of Russia Sergei Ryabkov told the state-run RIA Novosti news agency that while Moscow prefers a diplomatic approach toward the Korean peninsula, “it’s been particularly evident recently that the United States and its allies in the region, prefer a different path.”

“It’s as if Pyongyang’s patience is being tested,” he was cited as saying.

South Korean Prime Minister Han Duck-soo said the North’s activities were illegal and “will never be tolerated,” calling for a united front and a resolute response.

Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida said such launches were occurring with “unprecedented high frequency” lately.

“There is the possibly that North Korea will launch further missiles,” he warned.

The incident came a day after a smaller missile launch by the North and its warning of “fiercer military responses” to the US boosting its regional security presence.

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said North Korea’s move needed to be condemned “by all regions around the world,” while Australian counterpart Anthony Albanese said the missile launches were “reckless actions.”

“We stand with the world, and indeed with our allies, in opposing and condemning this action in the strongest possible terms,” Albanese said.

“And we stand ready to be part of a global response to this.”

New Zealand leader Jacinda Ardern said she acknowledged the “anxiety, the deep concern, the security threat” felt in Japan and South Korea.

Topics: North Korea North Korean missile United States South Korea Japan

Updated 5 min 11 sec ago
Arab News

Saudi crown prince attends APEC summit in Bangkok

Saudi crown prince attends APEC summit in Bangkok
  • Prince Salman is also on an official visit to the country upon invitation of Thai Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha
Updated 5 min 11 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman has arrived at the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) summit in Bangkok, leading delegates from the Kingdom to attend the annual gathering of the 21-member bloc.

Crown Prince Salman is also on an official visit to the country upon invitation of Thai Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha, who also visited Saudi Arabia in January.

The Saudi crown prince also met with the Singaporean prime minister Lee Hsien Loong at the sidelines of the APEC summit, as well as the leader of Brunei Sultan Hassanal Bolkiah.

The crown prince earlier visited South Korea after attending the G20 summit in Bali.

Established to promote economic integration, the APEC forum consists of 38 percent of the global population and 62 percent of gross domestic product and 48 percent of trade.

Saudi Arabia’s ambassador to Thailand Abdurrahman bin Abdulaziz Al-Suhaibani affirmed that the crown prince’s visit to Bangkok would help accelerate important steps that can enhance bilateral relations.

Topics: APEC Summit 2022 APEC Thailand Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman

Thai police use rubber bullets to disperse protest over APEC summit

Thai police use rubber bullets to disperse protest over APEC summit
Updated 18 November 2022
Reuters

Thai police use rubber bullets to disperse protest over APEC summit

Thai police use rubber bullets to disperse protest over APEC summit
  • About 350 protesters had gathered and clashed with police
Updated 18 November 2022
Reuters

BANGKOK: Thai police on Friday fired rubber bullets to disperse a protest against the APEC summit in Bangkok, a police official in charge of the event’s security taskforce said.
About 350 protesters had gathered and clashed with police, Ashyan Kraithong said, about 10 km (6 miles) from the venue where leaders of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation group are meeting.
Videos on social media showed protesters trying to overturn a police car, throwing projectiles and charging at police, while officers in riot gear advanced on them with shields and beat them back with batons.
Youth activist Patsaravalee ‘Mind’ Tanakitvibulpon, who was at the demonstration, said people were protesting against the APEC summit and Thai Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-ocha.
“The police have overreacted. They are using rubber bullets on us and tried to stop us many times,” he told Reuters.
Police arrested 10 protesters.
“The protesters broke the law, physically assaulted police officers,” Ashyan said, adding that five officers were injured. 

Topics: APEC Summit 2022 Protests Thailand

Bus plunge kills 20 in southern Pakistan

Bus plunge kills 20 in southern Pakistan
Updated 18 November 2022
AFP

Bus plunge kills 20 in southern Pakistan

Bus plunge kills 20 in southern Pakistan
  • Pakistan has the world’s third-highest death rate from road accidents
Updated 18 November 2022
AFP

ISLAMABAD: At least 20 people were killed and 14 others injured when a minibus crashed into a deep, water-logged ditch in southern Pakistan, police said Friday.
Pakistan has the world’s third-highest death rate from road accidents, a dire record blamed on decrepit highways and reckless driving.
Late Thursday in Sindh province, the bus “fell into a water-filled ditch on a road swept away by floods this summer,” local police official Khadim Hussain told AFP.
“The driver could not see the diversion sign on the road and so the van plunged into a 25-feet deep ditch.”
Pakistan was lashed by record monsoon rains this year that put a third of the country underwater, displaced eight million people and battered its already crumbling infrastructure.
Credible research has linked the catastrophic flooding to climate change.

Topics: Pakistan bus pakistan road accident

APEC summit host Thailand urges leaders to put aside differences

APEC summit host Thailand urges leaders to put aside differences
Updated 18 November 2022
Reuters

APEC summit host Thailand urges leaders to put aside differences

APEC summit host Thailand urges leaders to put aside differences
  • APEC consists of 38 percent of the global population and 62 percent of gross domestic product and 48 percent of trade
Updated 18 November 2022
Reuters

BANGKOK: Thailand, the host of the APEC summit, urged leaders of the group meeting in Bangkok on Friday and Saturday to “rise above differences” and focus on resolving pressing global economic issues in areas such as trade and inflation.
Established to promote economic integration, the Asia-Paciﬁc Economic Cooperation (APEC) forum consists of 38 percent of the global population and 62 percent of gross domestic product and 48 percent of trade.
China’s President Xi Jinping is attending the summit, while the United States is being represented by US Vice President Kamala Harris.
While Thailand hopes to make progress on forming a Free Trade Area of the Asia Pacific (FTAAP), the talks come amid geopolitical tensions over the war in Ukraine and other flashpoints such as Taiwan and the Korean peninsula.
Thailand’s Foreign Minister Don Pramudwinai said on Thursday the meeting of the 21-member bloc was taking place at a “pivotal juncture” with the world facing multiple risks.
“That’s why APEC this year must rise above these challenges and deliver hope to the world at large,” he said in a statement.
Security was tight at the APEC summit with around 100 anti-government protesters gathered and planning to march on the meeting venue on Friday morning.

Protesters push anti-riot police during a demonstration near the APEC forum venue on Nov. 17, 2022, in Bangkok, Thailand. (AP)

Xi, warning against Cold War tensions in a region that is a focus for competition between Beijing and Washington, said on Thursday the Asia-Pacific is no one’s backyard and should not become an arena of big power rivalry,
“No attempt to wage a new cold war will ever be allowed by the people or by our times,” Xi said in written remarks prepared for a business event linked to the summit.
Relations between the world’s two largest economies have been strained in recent years over issues like tariffs, Taiwan, intellectual property, the removal of Hong Kong’s autonomy and disputes over the South China Sea, among others.
In a move that may be seen by Beijing as a provocation, a senior US official said Vice President Harris will on visit the Philippine islands of Palawan on the edge of the disputed South China Sea Tuesday.
The trip will make Harris the highest-ranking US official to visit the island chain adjacent to the Spratly Islands. China has dredged the sea floor to build harbors and airstrips on the Spratlys, parts of which are also claimed by Brunei, Malaysia, the Philippines, Taiwan and Vietnam.

US Vice President Kamala Harris (C) and husband Doug Emhoff are welcomed by Thai officials upon arrival at Don Mueang International Airport in Bangkok on Nov. 17, 2022. (AFP)

Harris will visit Palawan after attending the APEC meeting, which follows a series of regional summits so far dominated by geopolitical tension over the war in Ukraine.
At a G20 meeting in Bali earlier this week, countries unanimously adopted a declaration saying most members condemned the Ukraine war, but that also acknowledged some countries saw the conflict differently.
Russia is a member of both G20 and APEC but President Vladimir Putin has stayed away from the summits. First Deputy Prime Minister Andrei Belousov will represent him at APEC.
Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese is among those also attending the main meeting, while French President Emmanuel Macron is a special guest.
Xi held a rare summit with Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida while in Bangkok, the first leadership-level meeting between the countries in nearly three years, after which Kishida said he conveyed concerns about peace in the Taiwan Strait.

Japanese PM Fumio Kishida, left, and Chinese President Xi Jinping shake hands as they meet on the sidelines for the APEC forum on Nov. 17, 2022, in Bangkok, Thailand. (Kyodo News via AP)

China’s CCTV reported that Xi told Kishida the Taiwan issue involved the political foundation of ties between their two countries, and territorial disputes should be properly managed.
The meeting came a day after tensions simmered in Bali, where Xi criticized Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau in person over alleged leaks of their closed-door meeting, a rare public display of annoyance by Xi. Trudeau is also in Bangkok. 

Topics: APEC Summit 2022 Asia-Paciﬁc Economic Cooperation (APEC) Thailand

UN chief says stop ‘blame game’ at deadlocked climate talks

UN chief says stop ‘blame game’ at deadlocked climate talks
Updated 18 November 2022
AFP

UN chief says stop 'blame game' at deadlocked climate talks

UN chief says stop ‘blame game’ at deadlocked climate talks
Updated 18 November 2022
AFP

SHARM EL SHEIKH: UN chief Antonio Guterres urged rich and developing nations to stop the “finger pointing” at deadlocked climate talks on Thursday and reach a deal on covering the losses suffered by vulnerable countries battered by weather disasters.
With the two-week COP27 conference in Egypt officially due to wrap up on Friday, negotiators faced a long night as they scrambled to find a compromise over the contentious issue of “loss and damage” and prevent the talks from collapsing.
Guterres said there was “clearly a breakdown in trust” between developed and emerging economies, adding that the most effective way to build confidence would be to find an “ambitious and credible agreement” on loss and damage and financial support for vulnerable countries.
“This is no time for finger pointing. The blame game is a recipe for mutually assured destruction,” he said, after flying back to Egypt from Bali where he had attended a G20 leaders meeting.
“The time for talking on loss and damage finance is over — we need action.”
Developing nations least responsible for global emissions are pushing rich polluters to agree at COP27 on the creation of a fund to compensate countries facing huge losses from climate impacts.
After dragging their feet over loss and damage over concerns it would leave rich nations legally exposed to open-ended demands for compensation, the United States and European Union somewhat softened their position by agreeing to discuss the issue at COP27.
Hours after Guterres’s intervention, Sameh Shoukry, the COP27 president, urged delegates to approach the last hours of talks with “urgency.”
“We are not where we need to be in order to close this conference with tangible and robust outcomes,” he said at a session late Thursday.
European Commission Vice President Frans Timmermans proposed the establishment of a “loss and damage response fund for the most vulnerable countries” as a compromise.
But he also said that the funding should come from a “broad donor base” — code for China, the world’s top polluter and second biggest economy, to participate.
An earlier proposal from China and some 130 developing nations — known as G77+China — limits the donor base to a list of two-dozen rich nations drawn up in 1992.
Timmermans has said that countries such as China, which were poorer 30 years ago, should not be left “off the hook” now that they have grown wealthier.
The G77+China proposal also says the fund would be used to assist “developing nations” in broader terms than the EU’s proposal.
“For us, the success of COP27 depends on what we get on loss and damage,” G77+China lead negotiator Nabeel Munir of Pakistan said after Timmermans spoke.
The United States, the world’s second biggest carbon emitter, did not address the open meeting while a Chinese representative did not directly mention loss and damage in his intervention.
A draft text published later on the COP27 website included some of the language in both proposals, without going into details into who would have to pay into the fund.
Earlier, Ralph Regenvanu, minister of climate change for the Pacific island of Vanuatu, warned that walking out of the talks “was discussed as an option” if developing nations come away empty handed.
“We are out of time and we are out of money and we are out of patience,” he said at a news conference.
Protests held within the conference compound have sought to keep up the pressure on delegates, with small but vocal crowds of demonstrators chanting: “What do we want? Climate justice!“
The deadlock on loss and damage is holding up agreement on a broad range of issues that nations are hoping to address at COP27.
Developed countries want countries to reaffirm their commitment to meeting the aspirational goal of limiting global warming to 1.5 degrees Celsius — a tough target as CO2 emissions are expected to hit an all-time high this year.
Timmermans said that for the EU, the 1.5C target and loss and damage “are two sides of the same coin.”
“We sincerely hope that by this offer that we are making tonight, we can bring parties closer together because we believe it is urgent that we show to all our constituents that we want this COP to succeed,” he said.
Developing nations have also sought assurances at COP27 that rich countries will finally fulfil promises to provide $100 billion a year to help them green their economies and adapt to future impacts.
“The climate clock is ticking, and trust keeps eroding,” Guterres said.
“The parties at COP27 have a chance to make a difference — here and now. I urge them to act — and act quickly.”
 

Topics: COP27

