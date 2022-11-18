You are here

US-based artist Saint Levant explores his Palestinian identity through music

US-based artist Saint Levant explores his Palestinian identity through music
Saint Levant is a California-based part-Palestinian musician. (Supplied)
Shyama Krishna Kumar

US-based artist Saint Levant explores his Palestinian identity through music

US-based artist Saint Levant explores his Palestinian identity through music
  • Jerusalem-born Marwan Abdelhamid challenges stereotypes
  • Bids to ‘reclaim Orientalist fantasies’ dictating geopolitics
DUBAI: A chameleon when it comes to identities, California-based part-Palestinian musician Saint Levant has had many names. But it’s his current alias that is taking him to global recognition as a young musician speaking straight to the people.

Born Marwan Abdelhamid in Jerusalem, Saint Levant’s mission is to dismantle the old notions some people have of Palestine. For Abdelhamid, who spent some of his formative years growing up in Gaza, the memories of Palestine still bring warm feelings, despite the horrors that led to his family having to leave.




Saint Levant’s mission is to dismantle the old notions some people have of Palestine. (Supplied)

“The actual cultural makeup is my mom is half-French and half-Algerian. My dad is Serbian, half-Palestinian. And they actually both grew up in Algeria. But they decided, in the early 90s, post the Oslo Accords, that Palestine was going to be free.

“So they went back, my dad went to live in Gaza in the early 1980s. And my dad actually built a hotel there and that’s where I grew up, I grew up in a hotel  built with my father’s architectural brain. And, to me, it was like the best years of my life,” said the singer who turned 22 last month.

“For everyone, like childhood is very meaningful. And for me, it was a juxtaposition because I remember the sound of the drones and the sounds of the bones. But more than anything, I remember the warmth, and the smell of … and the taste of food and just the odd feeling of soil.”




Abdelhamid also announced the 2048 Fellowship which covers the living expenses of a young Palestinian creative for a whole year.  (Supplied)

As a musician and artist, Abdelhamid says he wants to walk in the footsteps of Palestinian-American intellectual Edward Said to “reclaim the Orientalist fantasies that have dictated the geopolitics of our area for the last three centuries.”

This year, Abdelhamid also announced the 2048 Fellowship, which covers the living expenses of a young Palestinian creative for a whole year.

“Palestine is such a big part of my identity. I always feel very out of place, always. You know what I mean? And I think one of the only times maybe in my life that I didn’t feel out of place was in Gaza.”




Abdelhamid says he wants to walk in the footsteps of Palestinian-American intellectual Edward Said. (Supplied)

He said that he even composed a song, “Tourist,” that expresses how he feels when he travels back to his birthplace. “I feel like a tourist in my own city. I know (if I) go back, I would feel like a tourist. So yeah, my music can also be naive, nostalgic,” said Abdelhamid.

Abdelhamid has spent the last few years focused on his activism which also saw him gain thousands of followers on TikTok. But around 2021, he was left with a choice of music, activism or a startup that he had been working on.

“I made a conscious decision last September that I’m gonna be a musician, because I don’t want to be 80 years old and look back at my life and regret the fact that I didn’t give it a try. And I heard this quote the other day, ‘leap, and the net will appear.’ And just like that, everything fell into place.”

Dave, Usher perform at Abu Dhabi's F1 concert

Dave, Usher perform at Abu Dhabi’s F1 concert
Updated 18 November 2022
Arab News

Dave, Usher perform at Abu Dhabi’s F1 concert

Dave, Usher perform at Abu Dhabi’s F1 concert
Updated 18 November 2022
Arab News

ABU DHABI: The UAE’s Yasalam After-Race Concert at the Formula 1 Etihad Airways Abu Dhabi Grand Prix is back.

The three-day much-anticipated event kicked off on Thursday with British rapper Dave and US singer Usher hitting the stage to meet their fans in the Middle East. 

Dave performed first. He sang some of his most famous hits, including “Wanna Know,” “Clash” and “Professor X.” The fans sang along with the star as they snapped pictures and videos of the British music sensation. 

Usher was the second singer in the lineup. The star, who opted for a monochrome beige look, performed “I Don’t Know,” “Love in This Club” and “You Don’t Have to Call.” 

Usher was joined by performers who wowed fans with their moves on stage.


 
The Yasalam After-Race Concert lineup includes hip hop trio Swedish House Mafia — performing on Friday, Grammy Award-winning US artist Kendrick Lamar — performing on Saturday, and Hall of Fame legends Def Leppard — performing on Sunday. 

Dave’s 2019 debut album “Psychodrama” was met with critical acclaim, winning the prestigious Mercury Prize and named “Album of the Year” at the BRIT Awards. The British producer, musician and songwriter has also collaborated with Drake and AJ Tracey.

Diamond-selling megastar, actor and dancer Usher has eight Grammy Awards to his name, was Billboard’s No. 1 Hot 100 Artist and No. 2 most successful artist of the 2000s, and according to the Recording Industry Association of America is one of the best-selling artists in American music history.

The lowdown on some of the must-try eateries at Riyadh Season's Boulevard City

The lowdown on some of the must-try eateries at Riyadh Season’s Boulevard City
Updated 18 November 2022
Arab News

The lowdown on some of the must-try eateries at Riyadh Season’s Boulevard City

The lowdown on some of the must-try eateries at Riyadh Season’s Boulevard City
Updated 18 November 2022
Arab News

Houn Beirut

Cuisine: Traditional Lebanese

Price range: Minimum charge of SR115 (c. $30) on Sun, Tues and Weds. SR200 on Thurs, Fri, Mon.

Highlights: Umm Ali, kunafa, hummus, baba ganoush, mixed grill.

Additional information: Many visitors head to Houn Beirut to sample the shisha in the outdoor section overlooking the fountain. The service is excellent, but the place may not be to everyone’s taste, as the music can be loud. Portion sizes are generous, making this a good choice for group outings. Overall, a lively, fun experience.

Toqa

Cuisine: Café-style food and coffee

Price range: Dallah of coffee = SR156

Highlights: Ice-cream desserts, Saudi coffee, date cake, cinnamon pecan cake

Additional information: A great place to grab dessert and coffee after dinner, Toqa is a high-end café famed for its excellent service, Saudi coffee and popular with foodies who like to post their dishes on Instagram. We found the dallah a little too small for sharing, so opted to individual cups of coffee (at SR33 each). Outdoor seating on the second floor offers a great view over the boulevard’s fountains.

Paradox

Cuisine: International

Price range: Dishes average between SR40-65

Highlights: Cheeseburger, Korean fried chicken, chicken alfredo pasta with crisped parmesan slices

Additional information: No minimum charge and no set menu make Paradox a popular choice for the more-casual diner, as do its wide range of menu options, including some delicious desserts such as the crazy cookie, the Nutella choc-chip cookie, and the Lotus apple crumble. Paradox also regularly hosts live music, including performances on the oud, accordion, guitar, saxophone and violin, accompanied by vocals.

Public

Cuisine: Italian

Price range: Minimum charge of SR150

Highlights: Tiramisu, truffle pizza, truffle balls, curly corn

Additional information: Many customers head to Public just for the tiramisu — and rightly so, the restaurant’s take on the classic Italian dessert is superb. What really elevates the experience at Public is the staff — friendly and outgoing, they created a fun and welcoming environment for guests. Our only gripes? Like so many other restaurants in the area, the music plays at a volume that can make conversation difficult at times, and the spicy rigatoni pasta — which was highly recommended — left us disappointed.

Kasbah

Cuisine: Moroccan

Price range: Minimum charge of SR150

Highlights: Slow-cooked Marrakech tanjia, tajine, couscous

Additional information: A rare peaceful retreat in this buzzing area, Kasbah Moroccan Lounge features interiors inspired by Moroccan culture and is definitely one of the best high-end Moroccan dining experiences in Saudi Arabia. The knowledgeable staff really come into their own when serving the restaurant’s excellent Moroccan tea, turning it into an interactive experience for customers.

Le Relais de l’Entrecote

Cuisine: French steakhouse

Price range: Minimum charge of SR195

Highlights: Sirloin steak with walnut salad and French fries, crème brûlée

Additional information: After the success of its original location on Tahlia Street, Le Relais de l’Entrecote opened its second Riyadh branch in The Alley in Boulevard City, and it has proved just as successful. This is high-quality fare for meat lovers, but might even tempt in some vegetarians with its magnificent crème brûlée — which features a special vanilla cream recipe topped with crunchy caramel.

Petit Café

Cuisine: Lebanese

Price range: Minimum charge of SR100 Sat-Weds; SR150 Thurs-Fri

Highlights: Mezze, vine leaves, shisha

Additional information: While it’s not the best Lebanese restaurant in the area, Petit Café remains popular with visitors because of its lively atmosphere and its outdoor shisha area overlooking the fountain. The staff play a large part in that lively atmosphere, often breaking into impromptu dance performances throughout the evening. It’s an ideal spot for a fun night out with friends.

How Michael Rakowitz is 'reappearing' the lost artifacts of Iraq

How Michael Rakowitz is ‘reappearing’ the lost artifacts of Iraq
Updated 18 November 2022
Rawaa Talass

How Michael Rakowitz is ‘reappearing’ the lost artifacts of Iraq

How Michael Rakowitz is ‘reappearing’ the lost artifacts of Iraq
  • The Iraqi-American artist’s latest show presents the ‘ghosts’ of looted or destroyed treasures from his ancestral homeland
Updated 18 November 2022
Rawaa Talass

DUBAI: Chicago-based artist Michael Rakowitz has a confession to make, right off the bat: He has never been to Iraq. This might come as a surprise, since the Iraqi-American is known for tirelessly devoting himself for over a decade to shedding light on the destruction and looting of Iraq’s indigenous cultural heritage, starting from the 2003 US occupation to the rise of Daesh, as well as extractions carried out by museums in the West.  

However, his memories — especially those of hearing conversations in Arabic between his grandmother and mother while growing up in New York — are steeped in Iraqi history. “I heard the good things and the wondrous things,” he tells Arab News.

Rakowitz’s family is of the Jewish faith. In 1941, a violent pogrom, known as Farhud, aimed at Jews, took place in Baghdad, which was then a multicultural city. Many of them eventually fled their homeland.

Michael Rakowitz, Charita Baghdad (detail), 2020, Graphite on archival digital print, 1.1 × 4.57 m. (Photo credit: Anna Shtraus)

“My grandparents and their children were suddenly and abruptly separated from that place. When I was growing up on Long Island, they created conditions where we were all surrounded by things that were like portals to that place,” Rakowitz says. “They were their memories of daily life there and what it meant to them. They passed them on to my mother, who was very young when she arrived to the States.”

His family history is partly explored — through a long, annotated chart dotted with pencil notes and pages from the Jewish Haggadah prayer book — in Rakowitz’s solo show at Green Art Gallery in Dubai, which runs until Nov 23. Entitled “The invisible enemy should not exist,” the exhibit also showcases Rakowitz’s ongoing installation project, which began in 2007, addressing the looting of thousands of precious artifacts from the National Museum of Iraq following the invasion. He describes this work as “a ghost to remind.” 

With the help of his assistants, Rakowitz “reappears” the looted artifacts by creating detailed, papier-mâché relief-like sculptures, made of fragments of Arabic and English newspapers and Middle Eastern food packaging from grocery stores. 

The resulting sculptures are intentionally colorful — “breathing life” into the artifacts. “The sheer number of what’s still missing at the museum will outlive me and my studio,” Rakowitz says. 

“We’ve made about 800 of those objects; it’s taken 16 years to do that,” he continues. “In reappearing all of these things, we understand how much is missing. For me, those objects are never not tied to people. When the world saw the looting of the museum, there was an agreement that this was not simply a localized Iraqi loss. It was a loss for all of us.”

The curious name of the show is a translation of “Aj ibur shapu” — the name of the processional way that ran through the iconic blue Ishtar Gate of Babylon. “When I read that it meant ‘The invisible enemy should not exist,’ I thought that was the coolest name for a street that I’d ever heard,” says Rakowitz. “It was so mysterious, but it also makes you think about other things, especially during a time of war, in a place like Iraq that is under assault. I thought that was a perfect title for a project like this, using some of the poetics of ancient Mesopotamia as a way of speaking about the now.”

A newer branch of Rakowitz’s project focuses on a historical site near Mosul: the Northwest Palace of Kalhu, from which hundreds of panels (now reappeared by Rakowitz) have been taken by major museums over the years, and which was mostly destroyed by Daesh in 2015. 

Rakowitz uses very specific terminology when it comes to describing his practice. Observers could analyze it as a symbolic form of preserving, remembering, or informing. “There is an opportunity to reappear, but it’s not a reconstruction,” he explains. “I used to reconstruct but then, when the 3D printing rage started to happen about 10 years ago, I started to think more critically about the fact that these are ghosts that I’m making.

“I’m making them out of very vulnerable material. So, it’s a reappearance of something that is disappeared that will disappear again,” he continues. “It’s crucial that it should not necessarily be something that hides the scar of the fact that something has happened. Even in the midst of making things present again, there is a loss that can’t be recouped.”

REVIEW: 'The English' — Emily Blunt heads into the wild in Amazon's new Western

REVIEW: ‘The English’ — Emily Blunt heads into the wild in Amazon’s new Western
Updated 18 November 2022
Matt Ross

REVIEW: ‘The English’ — Emily Blunt heads into the wild in Amazon’s new Western

REVIEW: ‘The English’ — Emily Blunt heads into the wild in Amazon’s new Western
  • Hugo Blick’s six-part series is a tough, but rewarding, watch
Updated 18 November 2022
Matt Ross

LONDON: There’s a stark brutality about the opening of “The English” that mirrors the feral, uncontrollable nature of its setting. Written and directed by the acclaimed British filmmaker Hugo Blick (“The Honorable Woman,” “The Shadow Line”), this glossy, six-part series — showing on OSN+ regionally — is set in the American Wild West of 1890 and tells the  story of Lady Cornelia Locke (Emily Blunt), who has journeyed to the new territory seeking revenge for the death of her son, and Eli Whipp (Chaske Spencer), a Pawnee warrior-turned US cavalry scout who simply wants the claim of land he feels he is owed by the government after turning his back on his people.

“The English” is written and directed by the acclaimed British filmmaker Hugo Blick. (Prime Video)

From the get-go, “The English” is violent and unsettlingly dark, but there’s so much more to it than its lavishly polished brutality and slickly choreographed set pieces. Blick has crafted a short, sharp, terrifying story set in a dazzlingly vivid world that is as beautifully drawn as it is hostile.

Blunt and Spencer are excellent, and their partnership of convenience feels lived-in and authentic. They are ably backed up by a committed cast, including Rafe Spall and Tom Hughes, as well as some big-name (albeit brief) appearances from Ciaran Hinds and Toby Jones. Those performances, however, are given a living, breathing canvas to work with, thanks to Blick’s steady hand, eye for stunning cinematography, and ability to weave together tales that carefully combine shocking acts of cruelty, the wide-eyed optimism of frontier folk, and the ever-present dehumanization of the Native Americans who had a system of government simply imposed upon them.

It’s by no means an easy watch, but “The English” is an enthralling one. What’s more, it’s a welcome reminder of what TV can sometimes do that movies, with their shorter run times, simply cannot — delving deep into a fascinating part of history, and filling it with people, places and stories that feel as real as anything set in today’s world.

Miss Universe organization unveils Miss Bahrain Evlin Abdullah-Khalifa's headshot  

Miss Universe organization unveils Miss Bahrain Evlin Abdullah-Khalifa’s headshot  
Updated 17 November 2022
ARAB NEWS  

Miss Universe organization unveils Miss Bahrain Evlin Abdullah-Khalifa’s headshot  

Miss Universe organization unveils Miss Bahrain Evlin Abdullah-Khalifa’s headshot  
Updated 17 November 2022
ARAB NEWS  

DUBAI: The Miss Universe organization unveiled on Thursday the latest headshot of all Miss Universe candidates, including Bahraini Russian model Evlin Abdullah-Khalifa, who was crowned Miss Universe Bahrain 2022. 

The 24-year-old star was chosen in September by a judging panel that included Egyptian actress Mai Omar, the Black Eyed Peas’ Jrey Soul, and influencer Faryal Makhdoom, among others. 

The model poses wearing a sheer scarf with gold sequins, large hoop earrings and a bulky spider ring. (Supplied)

“Khalifa is a true standout in the headshot as she carries not only her beautiful face but also her core, her story, her values, and culture,” said Josh Yugen, owner and national director of Miss Universe Bahrain. “She made a strong statement with this photo that there is power in modesty.” 

In the headshot, the model poses wearing a sheer scarf with gold sequins, large hoop earrings and a bulky spider ring.  

Abdullah-Khalifa’s profile is now posted on the official application with highlights on her background as a classically trained pianist and taekwondo black belter. Her profile also highlights her dream to see more positive Arab women representation in mainstream media to change the often negative stereotypes held about Arab culture Western media.

In a previous interview with Arab News, Abdullah-Khalifa said: “Beauty pageants changed me a lot. In this short time, I have become a totally different person, a better version of myself. 

“I realized that Middle Eastern women can show up, we can glow up and we can show how beautiful and strong our women are,” she added. 

