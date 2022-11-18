You are here

Rockets target US-led forces in northeast Syria

Syrian opposition fighters fire artillery at pro-government forces from a position in the northwestern Idlib province, on November 6, 2022. (AFP)
Syrian opposition fighters fire artillery at pro-government forces from a position in the northwestern Idlib province, on November 6, 2022. (AFP)
An Israeli military drone flies over the southern area of the Israeli-annexed Golan Heights near the Syrian border on November 7, 2022. (AFP)
An Israeli military drone flies over the southern area of the Israeli-annexed Golan Heights near the Syrian border on November 7, 2022. (AFP)
AP

  • Statement: Such attacks ‘undermine the hard-won security and stability’ of the region
AP

BEIRUT: The US military said a rocket attack targeted international coalition forces in northeast Syria, without causing any casualties.
The US-led anti-Daesh coalition maintains bases in areas controlled by Syria’s Kurdish forces, including at Al-Omar, the country’s largest oil field.
“Rockets targeted coalition forces” at the Green Village base at Al-Omar, which is close to the Iraqi border, the US Central Command said in a statement.
There was no damage to the base or casualties, but such attacks “undermine the hard-won security and stability” of the region, said the statement.
“US forces in northeastern Syria are investigating the incident,” it added.

• Pro-Iranian militias hold significant influence in Syria’s border area with Iraq, an important crossing point for weapons, fighters and goods.

• On Nov. 9, a convoy of weapons and fuel destined for pro-Iranian militias in Syria was targeted in an airstrike near the Iraqi border.

The UK-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights reported “four rockets were fired from a pro-Iranian militia base in the Mayadine region,” close to the coalition forces.
“Both parties put their forces on alert” after the attack, added the Observatory.
Pro-Iranian militias hold significant influence in Syria’s border area with Iraq, an important crossing point for weapons, fighters and goods.
On Nov. 9, a convoy of weapons and fuel destined for pro-Iranian militias in Syria was targeted in an airstrike near the Iraqi border, killing at least 14 people, according to the Observatory.
The US and its coalition allies denied carrying out the attack, while Israel, which regularly conducts operations against Syrian and pro-Iranian forces in the country, declined to comment.

 

‘Credible’ Iranian death threats against individuals in Canada being investigated: Canadian intelligence

‘Credible’ Iranian death threats against individuals in Canada being investigated: Canadian intelligence
Arab News

‘Credible’ Iranian death threats against individuals in Canada being investigated: Canadian intelligence
  • ‘These hostile activities and foreign interference undermine the security of Canada’: CSIS
Arab News

RIYADH: The Canadian intelligence service said on Friday that it is investigating death threats from Iran against individuals inside Canada, according to the agency.

“CSIS is actively investigating several threats to life emanating from the Islamic Republic of Iran based on credible intelligence,” said Eric Balsam, spokesman for the Canadian Security Intelligence Service.

“Ultimately, these hostile activities and foreign interference undermine the security of Canada and Canadians, as well as our democratic values and sovereignty.”

It is the first time the service has confirmed that multiple investigations described as “lethal threats to Canadians and people located in Canada” were coming from Iran, CBC News reported.

On Wednesday, Canada sanctioned Iran for the fifth time this year, targeting individuals responsible for human rights abuses and entities supporting the supply of drones to Russia for its war in Ukraine. The sanctioned company, Shahed Aviation, produces drones that have been used against civilians and infrastructure in Ukraine, said Canada’s foreign ministry. The US also imposed sanctions on the company on Tuesday.

UK intelligence said this week that there had been at least ten threats by Iran to harm or kidnap British or UK-based individuals since the start of the year.

Ken McCallum, director general of MI5, the UK’s domestic security agency, said that Iran’s “aggressive intelligence services” were projecting a threat to the UK.

“The current wave of protests in Iran is asking fundamental questions of the totalitarian regime,” McCallum said. “This could signal profound change, but the trajectory is uncertain.”

The British foreign secretary, James Cleverly, summoned the Iranian charge d’affaires last week after journalists working in the UK “were subject to immediate threats to life from Iran.”

The regime in Iran has been cracking down violently against citizens after protests erupted in the country following the death of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini at the hands of religious police in September. At least 360 people have died, including more than 50 children, as a result of demonstrations against the country’s rulers.

During a Mid East trip this weekend, Cleverly is expected to highlight Iran’s danger to the region and beyond.

“Iranian-supplied weapons threaten the entire region. Today Iran’s nuclear program is more advanced than ever before, and the regime has resorted to selling Russia the armed drones that are killing civilians in Ukraine,” he is expected to say at a security conference in Bahrain on Saturday.

Iran has plotted high-profile assassinations, but without success. The US revealed in August that John Bolton and Mike Pompeo, both senior officials under the Donald Trump administration, had been targets of the regime.

Saudi State Minister Adel Al-Jubeir was also in the crosshairs of Iranian spies, who planned to kill him at a Washington DC restaurant while he was serving as the Kingdom’s ambassador to the US. Iran’s $1.5 million contract to kill him was traced by US authorities, and Iranian US dual national Mansour Arbabsiar was arrested.

US Special Envoy for Iran Robert Malley told CBC, in an interview to be aired on Sunday: “We know there’s been active plotting against Americans, former and current officials. And that’s something that we have been absolutely resolute in saying, that regardless of any differences that we may have among Americans, one thing where we stand together is in defending any American — official, non-official, in uniform, out of uniform.”

(With input from AFP)

Greek, Israeli defense ministers stress importance of ties

Greek, Israeli defense ministers stress importance of ties
AP

Greek, Israeli defense ministers stress importance of ties
  • Israel and Turkiye were once close regional allies, but relations became increasingly strained under Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, who is an outspoken critic of Israel’s policies toward Palestinians
  • Greece has traditionally maintained good relations with both Israel and Arab nations in the Middle East, and has been seeking to strengthen alliances amid heightened tension with Turkiye
AP

ATHENS: The defense ministers of Israel and Greece have stressed the importance of maintaining strong alliances to tackle global and regional threats, citing challenges such as the war in Ukraine and ongoing tension in the eastern Mediterranean.
“The world is changing,” Israeli Defense Minister Benny Gantz said after meeting in Athens with his Greek counterpart, Nikolas Panagiotopoulos.
“The implications of the war in Ukraine bleed through national borders. The politics of extremism and terrorism impacts countries across the globe.”
He cited Iran’s nuclear program and the use of Iranian drones by Russian forces in Ukraine as evidence that the Tehran regime’s alleged aggression “continues to be a grave threat to the region and to the world.”
“It is clear the global threats we see today are simply the seeds for the challenges that will develop and grow in the future, impacting national security, food supplies, immigration, energy resources,” Gantz said.
Last month, Gantz visited Ankara, becoming the first top Israeli defense official in more than a decade to do so, and signaling a possible resumption of defense ties with Turkiye.
Israel and Turkiye were once close regional allies, but relations became increasingly strained under Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, who is an outspoken critic of Israel’s policies toward Palestinians.
Greece has traditionally maintained good relations with both Israel and Arab nations in the Middle East, and has been seeking to strengthen alliances amid heightened tension with Turkiye.
“In the face of global shifts, it is our duty to ensure our alliances ... remain strong and constant,” Gantz said in Athens, adding that it was in the common interest of Greece and Israel to ensure stability in the eastern Mediterranean and the Middle East.
Greece and Turkiye, both NATO members, have been at odds for decades over a series of issues, but relations have deteriorated significantly in recent years, particularly over sea boundaries in the eastern Mediterranean.
High-ranking Turkish officials, including Erdogan, have made thinly veiled threats of invasion.
“Aggressive revisionism is the greatest challenge we have to face in our region and poses a serious risk for the rules-based international order,” Panagiotopoulos, the Greek defense minister, said, citing in particular Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.
During their meeting on Friday, Panagiotopoulos said he and Gantz reaffirmed “our common goal and desire to expand (the) strategic defense partnership between Greece and Israel.”
The two countries regularly conduct joint military exercises and training, and Greece recently launched operations at a new international pilot training center created in partnership with Israel.
“We are determined to maintain this ever-increasing momentum and also to enrich our defense industrial cooperation,” Panagiotopoulos said.

 

Palestinians unimpressed with Azerbaijan decision to open embassy in Tel Aviv

Palestinians unimpressed with Azerbaijan decision to open embassy in Tel Aviv
Mohammed Najib

Palestinians unimpressed with Azerbaijan decision to open embassy in Tel Aviv
  • PA minister expresses astonishment at ‘uncalculated political step’
  • Azerbaijan set to become first Shiite majority nation to have mission in Israel
Mohammed Najib

RAMALLAH: Azerbaijan’s decision on Friday to open an embassy in Tel Aviv sparked astonishment and condemnation among Palestinians.
Azerbaijan shares a long border with Iran and is a major buyer of Israeli weapons systems. It is now set to become the first country with a Shiite majority and government to have a mission in Israel.
While some former Palestinian diplomats and political analysts sought to play down the move at a time of intense diplomatic struggles between Palestinians and Israel, others saw it as a victory for Israeli diplomacy.
Senior Arab intelligence officers told Arab News that increased cooperation between the security services of Azerbaijan and Israel in recent years meant that Israeli personnel now had free operability in areas close to the Azerbaijan-Iran border.
The Palestinian Authority’s Social Development Minister Ahmed Majdalani told Arab News that Azerbaijan would not have taken the decision to open the embassy without consulting Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, considering “Azerbaijan is a Turkish protectorate.”
He said he was surprised by the decision as Azerbaijan is the current chair of the Islamic summit, which has in the past been against such a move.
“Unfortunately, Azerbaijan’s decision comes at a time when the Israeli right wing is taking power in Israel, which is considered a reward for the Israeli extreme right for its attacks against the Palestinians and Islamic sanctities,” he said.
“We express our astonishment and condemnation of this uncalculated political step that harms the Palestinians.”
Israel’s outgoing Prime Minister Yair Lapid said he welcomed Azerbaijan’s decision, adding that the country was an essential partner of Israel and home to one of the largest Jewish communities in the Muslim world.
Lapid said the move reflected the depth of Israeli-Azerbaijani relations and was a result of the Israeli government’s efforts to build solid diplomatic bridges with the Muslim world.
“I want to thank President Ilham Aliyev and congratulate the Azeri people who will now be represented for the first time in the state of Israel,” he said.
Former Palestinian Foreign Minister Nasser Al-Kidwa told Arab News that he saw the opening of the embassy as an act of gratitude to Israel for providing drones, reconnaissance equipment and other military technology that helped it turn the tide in its conflict with Armenia.
But he also played down the move, and said: “I do not think that such a step will have an impact on Palestinian diplomacy, especially since countries such as the UAE and Bahrain — more important than Azerbaijan — have opened embassies in Israel before.”
Israeli political analyst Yoni Ben Menachem told Arab News that Azerbaijan played a vital role in Israel’s conflict with Iran, pointing to the use of Azerbaijani bases for launching Israeli drone strikes inside Iran and for hosting Mossad personnel.
Its security cooperation with Azerbaijan could even provide Israel with a springboard to strike Iranian nuclear facilities, he said.
Palestinian political analyst Ghassan Al-Khatib agreed that Azerbaijan’s decision to open an embassy in Tel Aviv was linked to the security cooperation between the two countries, but said it came “at the expense of international principles, obligations and laws.”
“Opening an embassy … will not change the political reality. Israel is still an occupying state and Jerusalem is still an occupied city,” he said.

Iranians protest at funeral for child killed in shooting

Iranians protest at funeral for child killed in shooting
AP

Iranians protest at funeral for child killed in shooting
  • Videos circulating on social media showed hundreds of protesters at the funeral for 9-year-old Kian Pirfalak in Izeh
  • Authorities have heavily restricted media access and periodically shut down the internet
AP

DUBAI: A large anti-government protest erupted in Iran on Friday at the funeral of a child killed in a shooting that his mother blamed on security forces. It’s the latest in a wave of demonstrations that have flared across the country over the past two months.
Videos circulating on social media showed hundreds of protesters at the funeral for 9-year-old Kian Pirfalak in the southwestern city of Izeh. Protests also erupted in the eastern city of Zahedan, which has seen the deadliest violence since the nationwide demonstrations began.
The protests first erupted after the Sept. 16 death of a 22-year-old woman who was being held by the country’s morality police. They rapidly escalated into calls for the overthrow of Iran’s ruling clerics and an end to the theocracy established after the 1979 Islamic Revolution.
Authorities have heavily restricted media access and periodically shut down the Internet as they struggle to contain the biggest challenge to their leadership in more than a decade, making it difficult to confirm details of unrest in different parts of the country.
State-run media in Iran reported that seven people were killed and several wounded, including security forces, in a shooting in Izeh on Wednesday. Authorities blamed the attack on “terrorists” without providing further details.
Among the victims was Pirfalak. His mother, Zeinab Molaei, said security forces stopped the family in their car and told them to drive away for their own safety because of a nearby protest. When they turned around, the security forces opened fire on the vehicle, she said, according to the semiofficial Fars news agency.
State media had initially said a young girl was killed, but later amended those reports. Fars said 11 people have been arrested in connection to the shooting in Izeh, which Iranian officials say is under investigation.
Dozens of protesters had gathered in different parts of Izeh around the time of the attack, chanting anti-government slogans and hurling rocks at police, who fired tear gas to disperse them, state-run media reported at the time. Protesters also torched a Shiite religious seminary in Izeh.
Violence has erupted around some of the protests as security forces have clamped down on dissent. Iran has also seen a number of recent attacks blamed on separatists and religious extremists, including a shooting at a major Shiite shrine last month that killed over a dozen people and was claimed by the Daesh group.
An intelligence officer from Iran’s Revolutionary Guard was killed Friday during a violent demonstration in Sahneh, in a Kurdish area in western Iran, the semiofficial Tasnim news agency reported. It identified the deceased as Col. Nader Beirami and said the assailants were arrested.
Iranian officials have sought to link the attacks to the protests and blame all the unrest on hostile foreign actors, without providing evidence. The protesters say they are fed up after decades of repression by a clerical establishment that they view as corrupt and dictatorial.
At least 388 people have been killed and more than 16,000 arrested, according to Human Rights Activists in Iran, a group monitoring the unrest. It says at least 53 members of the security forces have been killed.
Rights groups accuse security forces of firing live ammunition and bird shot at demonstrators, and of beating them with batons, violence captured in numerous videos circulated online.

Mourning as house fire kills 21 in Gaza Strip

Mourning as house fire kills 21 in Gaza Strip
HAZEM BALOUSHA

Mourning as house fire kills 21 in Gaza Strip
  • Israel accused of preventing entry of Civil Defense equipment amid blockade
HAZEM BALOUSHA

GAZA CITY: Crowds on Friday mourned the deaths of 21 Palestinians who perished in a tragic fire in their apartment in Jabalia refugee camp on Thursday evening.

Tens of thousands on Friday took part in the funeral of the victims — most of whom were women and children — of the house fire that struck the Abu Raya family in the northern Gaza Strip.

The Jabalia camp is the largest of eight camps in the Gaza Strip, with a population of more than 2 million Palestinians living in harsh economic conditions.

A grandfather and grandmother, two sons and two daughters, their wives, husbands and children died in the most tragic accident in the Gaza Strip in 2022.

Civil Defense could not rescue any of the victims before their bodies were consumed by the fire on the third floor of the residential apartment, where the family was gathered.

The family’s neighbors accused firefighters of arriving about 40 minutes late to the scene of the fire, which lasted between 90 minutes and two hours.

One of the eyewitnesses, who took part in the attempt to extinguish the fire before the arrival of rescuers, said: “When we heard a distress call from the family and saw the fire, we went up to the third floor, which was locked with a metal door.

“After opening the door with the help of the police, we were unable to enter because of the thick smoke as a result of the fire.”

The witness added: “Firefighters arrived at the scene no less than 40 minutes after the fire occurred.”

Another eyewitness said: “When the fire trucks arrived, they did not have the necessary equipment to reach the third floor, and a car with a crane arrived after about an hour.”

The witness also told Arab News: “The firefighters were aiming water hoses at the windows from the ground toward the burning apartment, which took a long time to put out the fire.”

Local authorities, led by Hamas, accused Israel of preventing the entry of necessary equipment for the Civil Defense as a result of the blockade of the Gaza Strip, which has lasted for more than 17 years.

The government media office in Gaza called on the international community to press for lifting the blockade in order to aid Civil Defense, “which suffers from a shortage of supplies.”

Initial investigations by the Ministry of Interior showed that the family stored gasoline, which caused the fire to intensify and spread.

A specialized committee was formed to investigate the cause of the fire.

The testimonies of neighbors differed regarding the likely cause of the incident.

Some said that there was a gas leak in the apartment during the family’s celebration of a child’s birthday.

Others said that the family had gathered to celebrate the return of the eldest son from abroad and his receiving of a doctorate.

The Palestinian territories witnessed a general mourning declared by President Mahmoud Abbas and authorities in Gaza for the victims of the accident.

Palestinians expressed their deep sorrow over the death of an entire family in the fire.

Fatima Al-Sinwar, from Jabalia camp, said: “Gaza was doomed to mourn at all times and by various means, whether by fire, war or blockade. Our hearts can no longer bear more than this pain.”

A spokesman for the Ministry of Interior said in a press statement that all those inside the house had died.

The UN, Egypt, Jordan, US and other countries offered their condolences to the victims of the fire.

The Gaza Strip has witnessed similar fire incidents that have claimed the lives of a number of Palestinians, the most prominent of which was caused by a gas leak in a bakery in the Nuseirat refugee camp in the central Gaza Strip in 2020, leading to 25 deaths.

