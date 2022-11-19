Becky G, Melissa Barrera champion Zuhair Murad at Latin Grammys

What We Are Watching Today: Netflix’s Mind Your Manners

There’s a new Asian woman on Netflix who wants to help you live your best life, and she’s doing it by elevating your sloppy lifestyle — and your mindset.

Like a feistier version of Japan’s Marie Kondo, Sara Jane Ho is a Hong Kong Chinese entrepreneur who founded Institute Sarita, China’s first etiquette school, in 2013. The following year it was named one of the World’s 50 Most Innovative Companies by Fast Company magazine.

Ho is also the author of the bestselling Chinese-language book “Finishing Touch: Good Manners for the Debutante.” A graduate of the Harvard Business School, she is well versed in all things refined. Her focus isn’t on simply tidying up or sparking joy in people, but on elevating their whole life by getting rid of insecurities, inappropriate clothing and bad manners.

The series feels like it’s part self-help, part group therapy and part makeover — or makeunder.

Ho is adamant on bringing refinement into people’s lives. Her first step is to offer clients a cup of hot tea, so they might figuratively spill the tea on their own lives. Guests are invited to dig deep and reveal their deepest shame or grief in the hope of slapping on a layer of makeup or crisp new outfit to help them emerge with a better attitude.

Ho is quick on her feet with sly innuendos and slightly pretentious scolding of people’s life choices. At times, she comes across as a bit judgmental and slightly stoic but then softens to share a tender personal story or a warm hug.

Nearly every client comes out with a flash of refinement and a seemingly genuine smile at the end. All seem calmer too. They all learn how to use cutlery properly and how to act elegantly while in a Western fine dining establishment. She also emphasizes feng shui and Eastern teas.

Perhaps the only thing she has in common with fellow author and Netflix star Kondo is the use of non-English dialogue within the show. In this series, she outlines the etiquette principles for a group of older Chinese students who comically learn how to correctly pronounce the names of luxury brands, among other lessons. Those parts are perhaps the most endearing and where Ho seems more at ease.

It’s a binge-worthy season with six episodes, each about half an hour long. They can also be enjoyed in smaller bites, perhaps the way Ho would want you to.

The show is available to stream on Netflix MENA.