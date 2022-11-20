Saudi Arabia takes honors at World Robot Olympiad

RIYADH: Young Saudis notched global achievements at the World Robot Olympiad, which was held in Dortmund, Germany, from Nov. 17-19.

The competition, which was called “My Robot My Friend,” saw the participation of youngsters aged from 8 to 19, and featured four categories: Robomission, Robosports, Future Innovators and Future Engineers.

Around 365 teams from 73 countries participated, including eight teams from the Kingdom.

The Saudi team took first place in the Future Innovators primary stage, and finished 11th in the intermediates and 14th in the secondary stage.

The youngsters were seventh in the Robosports category and 39th in Robomission in the primary stage, 42nd in the intermediate stage, and 66th in the secondary.

The team participating in the category of Future Engineers finished 15th.

The participants for the Kingdom were managed by the Saudi Wireless Sports & Robotics Federation in partnership with the Saudi Federation For Cybersecurity, Programming and Drones, the Ministry of Education, King Abdulaziz City for Science and Technology, Prince Sattam bin Abdulaziz University, King Salman Science Oasis, and Thakaa Center.

WRO is a non-profit organization that invests its revenues in STEM education globally and holds tournaments in different countries.