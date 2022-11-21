North Korea expresses ‘strong regret’ over UN rebuke of ICBM launch: KCNA

You are here

North Korean vice-minister of Foreign Affairs Choe Son Hui (C) arrives for a press conference at Melia hotel in Hanoi. (AFP file photo)
SEOUL: North Korea’s foreign minister on Sunday expressed “strong regret” over UN chief Antonio Guterres’ condemnation of the country’s intercontinental ballistic missile launch, a statement in state-run outlet KCNA said.
The North fired an intercontinental ballistic missile Friday in one of its most powerful tests yet, prompting Guterres to urge Pyongyang to halt any further “provocative actions.”
Foreign Minister Choe Son Hui responded by expressing “my strong regret over the fact that the UN secretary-general has taken a very deplorable attitude.”
The UN chief’s statement, Choe said, was “oblivious of the purpose and principles of the UN Charter and its proper mission which is to maintain impartiality, objectivity and equity in all matters.”
She added that the episode shows that Guterres “is a puppet of the US.”
Nuclear-armed North Korea has conducted a record-breaking blitz of launches in recent weeks, which Pyongyang — and Moscow — have repeatedly blamed on Washington’s moves to boost the protection it offers to allies Seoul and Tokyo.
Since Kim declared North Korea an “irreversible” nuclear state in September, the United States has ramped up regional security cooperation.
“We recently warned the UN secretary-general to consider the issue of the Korean peninsula on the basis of impartiality and objectivity,” Choe said.
She added that the North had made clear that it would have to result to “self-defense under the worrying security environment in the Korean peninsula and the region caused by the US and its vassal forces’ dangerous military cooperation.”
“Nevertheless,” Choe said, “the UN secretary-general shifted the blame for the case onto the DPRK rather than the US.”
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un supervised Friday’s launch, which KCNA said was the Hwasong-17 — dubbed the “monster missile” by analysts.
The missile flew 1,000 kilometers (620 miles) at an altitude of 6,100 km, South Korea’s military said, only slightly less than the ICBM Pyongyang fired on March 24, which appeared to be the North’s most powerful such test yet.
Later on Friday, Tokyo and Washington held joint military drills in the airspace over the Sea of Japan.
The UN Security Council on Saturday said it would discuss North Korea in a Monday meeting.
 

 

Chinese coast guard seizes rocket debris from Filipino navy

Chinese coast guard seizes rocket debris from Filipino navy
Updated 21 November 2022
AP

Chinese coast guard seizes rocket debris from Filipino navy

Chinese coast guard seizes rocket debris from Filipino navy
  • It’s the latest flare-up in long-seething territorial disputes in the strategic waterway, involving China, the Philippines, Vietnam, Malaysia, Brunei and Taiwan
Updated 21 November 2022
AP

MANILA, Philippines: The Chinese coast guard forcibly seized floating debris the Philippine navy was towing to its island in another confrontation in the disputed South China Sea, a Philippine military commander said Monday. The debris appeared to be from a Chinese rocket launch.
The Chinese vessel twice blocked the Philippine naval boat before seizing the debris it was towing Sunday off Philippine-occupied Thitu Island, Vice Admiral Alberto Carlos said Monday. He said no one was injured in the incident.
It’s the latest flare-up in long-seething territorial disputes in the strategic waterway, involving China, the Philippines, Vietnam, Malaysia, Brunei and Taiwan.
Chinese coast guard ships have blocked Philippine supply boats delivering supplies to Filipino forces in the disputed waters in the past, but seizing objects in the possession of another nation’s military constituted a more brazen act.
Carlos said the Filipino sailors, using a long-range camera on Thitu island, spotted the debris drifting in strong waves near a sandbar about 800 yards (540 meters) away. They set out on a boat and retrieved the floating object and started to tow it back to their island using a rope tied to their boat.
As the Filipino sailors were moving back to their island, “they noticed that China coast guard vessel with bow number 5203 was approaching their location and subsequently blocked their pre-plotted course twice,” Carlos said in a statement.
The Chinese coast guard vessel then deployed an inflatable boat with personnel who “forcefully retrieved said floating object by cutting the towing line attached to the” Filipino sailors’ rubber boat. The Filipino sailors decided to return to their island, Carlos said, without detailing what happened.
Maj. Cherryl Tindog, spokesperson of the military’s Western Command, said the floating metal object appeared similar to a number of other pieces of Chinese rocket debris recently found in Philippine waters. She added the Filipino sailors did not fight the seizure.
“We practice maximum tolerance in such a situation,” Tindog told reporters. “Since it involved an unidentified object and not a matter of life and death, our team just decided to return.”
Metal debris from Chinese rocket launches, some showing a part of what appears to be Chinese flag, have been found in Philippine waters in at least three other instances. Such discovery of Chinese rocket debris has opened China to criticism.
Rockets launched from the Wenchang Space Launch Center on China’s Hainan island in recent months have carried construction materials and supplies for China’s crewed space station.
The Philippine government has filed a large number of diplomatic protests in recent years against China over such aggressive actions in the South China Sea but it did not immediately say what action it would take following Sunday’s incident. The Department of Foreign Affairs in Manila would usually wait for an official investigation report before lodging a protest.
Thitu island, which Filipinos call Pag-asa, hosts a fishing community and Filipino forces and lies near Subi, one of seven disputed reefs in the offshore region that China has turned into missile-protected islands, including three with runways, which US security officials say now resemble military forward bases.
The Philippines and other smaller claimant nations in the disputed region, backed by the United States and other Western countries, have strongly protested and raised alarm over China’s increasingly aggressive actions in the busy waterway.
US Vice President Kamala Harris, who is visiting Manila, is scheduled to fly to the western province of Palawan, which faces the South China Sea, on Tuesday to underscore American support to the Philippines and renew US commitment to defend its longtime treaty ally if Filipino forces, ships and aircraft come under attack in the disputed waters.

Europe rushes to fill up on Russian diesel before ban begins

Europe rushes to fill up on Russian diesel before ban begins
Updated 21 November 2022
Reuters

Europe rushes to fill up on Russian diesel before ban begins

Europe rushes to fill up on Russian diesel before ban begins
  • The European Union ban on Russian crude takes effect in December, to be followed by a ban Russian oil product imports by Feb. 5
  • EU, the US, Japan and other global economic powers imposed an economic embargo on Russian oil after it invaded Ukraine in February
Updated 21 November 2022
Reuters

LONDON: European traders are rushing to fill tanks in the region with Russian diesel before an EU ban begins in February, as alternative sources remain limited.
The European Union will ban Russian oil product imports, on which it relies heavily for its diesel, by Feb. 5. That will follow a ban on Russian crude taking effect in December.
Russian diesel loadings destined for the Amsterdam-Rotterdam-Antwerp (ARA) storage region rose to 215,000 bpd from Nov. 1 to Nov. 12, up by 126 percent from October, Pamela Munger, senior market analyst at energy analytics firm Vortexa, said.
With few immediate cost-effective alternatives, diesel from Russia has made up 44 percent of Europe’s total imports of the road fuel so far in November, compared with 39 percent in October, Refinitiv data shows.
Although Europe’s reliance on the Russian fuel has fallen from more than 50 percent before Moscow’s February invasion of Ukraine, Russia is still the continent’s largest diesel supplier.
“The EU will have to secure around 500-600 kb/d of diesel to replace the Russian volumes, replacements will come from the US as well as east of Suez, primarily the Middle East and India,” Eugene Lindell, refining and products market analyst at FGE, said.
The Russian gasoil heading into ARA tanks is likely to be used or sold quickly as a result of backwardation in Ice gasoil futures <LCOc1-LCOc7>, where the current value is higher than it will be in later months, Lars van Wageningen, at Dutch consultancy Insights Global, said.
Part of the influx comes as ICE Futures Europe bans low-sulfur gasoil of Russian origin ahead of EU sanctions.
From Nov. 30, traders must prove to ICE that no Russian product has entered any tanks in the wider ARA region — including Flushing and Ghent — that will be used for January delivery through the ICE futures contract.
Russian gasoil can still arrive in ARA storage tanks in December, but it must be moved to other tanks from which no delivery can be made, according to ICE.
Some market players expect little impact from the ICE move given low storage levels in the ARA for both Russian and non-Russian gasoil as well as declining delivered volumes.
“Volumes delivered upon expiry are actually pretty small ... it just adds an extra layer of logistical challenge,” Neil Crosby, senior analyst at oil analytics firm OilX, said.
In January 2022, 70,000 tons of gasoil were delivered through the Ice gasoil futures exchange’s website shows.
 

Gunman kills 5 in Colorado nightclub before he is stopped by patrons

Gunman kills 5 in Colorado nightclub before he is stopped by patrons
Updated 21 November 2022
Reuters

Gunman kills 5 in Colorado nightclub before he is stopped by patrons

Gunman kills 5 in Colorado nightclub before he is stopped by patrons
  • Colorado has a grim history of mass violence, including the 1999 shooting at Columbine High School, a 2012 rampage inside a movie theater in a Denver suburb and a supermarket attack that killed 10 people last year
Updated 21 November 2022
Reuters

COLORADO SPRINGS, US: A gunman opened fire inside a LGBTQ nightspot in Colorado Springs late on Saturday, killing at least five people and injuring 25 others before being stopped by “heroic” clubgoers, police said.
Authorities on Sunday said they were investigating whether the attack was motivated by hate.
Police identified the suspect as Anderson Lee Aldrich, 22, and said he used a “long rifle.” He was taken into police custody shortly after the shooting began and was being treated for injuries, according to officials.
The shooting was reminiscent of the 2016 Pulse club massacre when a gunman killed 49 people at the gay nightclub in Orlando, Florida, before he was fatally shot by police.
It unfolded as LGBTQ communities and allies around the world prepared to mark the Transgender Day of Remembrance on Sunday, an annual observance to honor victims of transphobic violence.
Club Q, a long-standing venue in a modest strip mall, was described by many as a safe haven for the LGBTQ community in Colorado’s second-largest city.
Police said the initial phone call about the shooting came in just before midnight, and that the suspect was apprehended within minutes thanks to the quick action of law enforcement and the bravery of at least two patrons who intervened.
The shooter burst in with a rifle, a military-style flak jacket and what appeared to be six magazines of ammunition, the New York Times reported, citing the club owners, who said they did not know the man.
Multiple firearms were found at the venue, including the rifle, Colorado Springs Police Chief Adrian Vasquez told a news conference on Sunday.
One patron, Joshua Thurman, choked up as he told reporters that he was dancing in the club when he first heard gunshots. He sought refuge in a dressing room and locked himself inside with others, praying for his life and thinking about loved ones.
“We heard everything,” Thurman said. “We heard more shots fired. We heard the assailant being beat up by someone that I assumed that tackled him. We heard the police come in. We heard them yelling at him. We heard them saying, ‘Take certain people because they’re critical.’“
Several of the injured were in critical condition and being treated at local hospitals, authorities said.
Club Q called the incident a “hate attack” in a statement on Facebook and thanked the “heroic customers” for subduing the gunman.
Violence condemned
Anxiety within many LGBTQ communities in the United States has risen amid a divisive political climate and after a string of threats and violent incidents targeting LGBTQ people and events in recent months.
In a statement condemning the violence, President Joe Biden said Americans must not tolerate hate.
“Places that are supposed to be safe spaces of acceptance and celebration should never be turned into places of terror and violence,” Biden said.
Colorado Governor Jared Polis, who in 2018 became the first openly gay man in the country to be elected as a governor, called the shooting a “senseless act of evil.”
“I feel that same pit in my stomach that so many of you today do, a feeling sadly all too familiar,” Polis said in a video appearance during a vigil held at a local church.
A spokesperson for the city of Colorado Springs said authorities were aware of a 2021 bomb threat involving an individual with the same name and birth date as the suspect, but have not officially confirmed he is one and the same.
Colorado has a grim history of mass violence, including the 1999 shooting at Columbine High School, a 2012 rampage inside a movie theater in a Denver suburb and a supermarket attack that killed 10 people last year.
Mourners laid flowers outside the club on Sunday as Colorado Springs resident Mark Travis, a former police chaplain, played “Taps” on his bugle.
“We could go in and forget about work and everything else and feel like it was a home,” Travis said of the club.
The shooting, he said, had ripped away that sense of comfort. “It’s akin to, I guess being burglarized or something that much worse. You’re not even safe in your own home.”
 

Shells hit near nuclear plant, blackouts roll across Ukraine amid Russian bombardment

Shells hit near nuclear plant, blackouts roll across Ukraine amid Russian bombardment
Updated 21 November 2022
AP

Shells hit near nuclear plant, blackouts roll across Ukraine amid Russian bombardment

Shells hit near nuclear plant, blackouts roll across Ukraine amid Russian bombardment
  • The fighting has raised the specter of a nuclear catastrophe ever since Russian troops occupied the plant during the early days of the war
Updated 21 November 2022
AP

KYIV, Ukraine: Powerful explosions from shelling shook Ukraine’s Zaporizhzhia region, the site of Europe’s largest nuclear power plant, the global nuclear watchdog said Sunday, calling for “urgent measures to help prevent a nuclear accident” in the Russian-occupied facility.
A heavy barrage of Russian military strikes — almost 400 on Sunday alone — also hit Ukraine’s eastern regions, and fierce ground battles shook the eastern Donetsk province, Ukraine’s president said in his evening update.
Rafael Mariano Grossi, the director general of the International Atomic Energy Agency, said multiple explosions near the plant — on Saturday evening and again on Sunday morning — abruptly ended a period of relative calm around the nuclear facility that has been the site of fighting between Russian and Ukrainian forces since Russia invaded on Feb. 24.
The fighting has raised the specter of a nuclear catastrophe ever since Russian troops occupied the plant during the early days of the war.

In renewed shelling both close to and at the site, IAEA experts at the Zaporizhzhia facility reported hearing more than a dozen blasts within a short period Sunday morning and could see some explosions from their windows, the agency said.
Later in the day, the IAEA said the shelling had stopped and that its experts would assess the situation on Monday.
“There has been damage to parts of the site, but no radiation release or loss of power,” the agency said.
Still, Grossi called the shelling “extremely disturbing,” and appealed to both sides to urgently implement a nuclear safety and security zone around the facility.
“Whoever is behind this, it must stop immediately,” he said. “As I have said many times before, you’re playing with fire!”
Russia has been pounding Ukraine’s power grid and other infrastructure from the air, causing widespread blackouts and leaving millions of Ukrainians without heat, power or water as frigid cold and snow blankets the capital, Kyiv, and other cities.
Ukraine’s state nuclear power operator, Energoatom, said Russian forces were behind the shelling of the Zaporizhzhia plant, and that the equipment targeted was consistent with the Kremlin’s intent “to damage or destroy as much of Ukraine’s energy infrastructure as possible” as winter sets in.
The weekend strikes damaged the system that would enable the plant’s power units 5 and 6 to start producing electricity again for Ukraine, the power operator said. The State Nuclear Regulatory Inspectorate of Ukraine hopes to bring the two units to a minimally controlled power level to obtain steam, which is critical in winter for ensuring the safety of the plant and the surrounding area, Energoatom said.
Moscow, meanwhile, blamed Ukrainian forces for the damage. Russian Defense Ministry spokesman Igor Konashenkov accused the Ukrainians of shelling the power plant twice on Sunday and said two shells hit near power lines supplying the plant with electricity.
Elsewhere in the Zaporizhzhia region, Russian forces shelled civilian infrastructure in about a dozen communities, destroying 30 homes, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky’s office said Sunday. Twenty buildings were damaged in shelling at Nikopol, a city across the river from the Zaporizhzhia plant, it said.
In his evening address, Zelensky said Ukrainian forces were making small gains in the eastern Luhansk region and were holding their ground in battles in the south.
Blackouts were scheduled Sunday night in 15 regions of Ukraine and the city of Kyiv, Zelensky said. The country’s power utility, meanwhile, said there would be scheduled outages in every region on Monday.
“The restoration of networks and technical supply capabilities, the de-mining of power transmission lines, repairs — everything goes on round the clock,” Zelensky said.
Three districts in the northern Kharkiv region — Kupyansk, Chuguiv and Izyum — also came under Russian artillery fire.
The situation in the southern Kherson region “remains difficult,” the president’s office said, citing Ukraine’s armed forces. Russian forces fired tank shells, rockets and other artillery on the city of Kherson and several nearby settlements that were recently liberated by Ukrainian forces.
Shelling late Saturday struck an oil depot in Kherson, igniting a huge fire that sent billowing smoke into the air. Russian troops also shelled people lining up to get bread in Bilozerka, a town in the Kherson province, wounding five, the report said.
In the city of Kherson — which still has little power, heat or water — more than 80 tons of humanitarian aid have been sent, said local official Yaroslav Yanushevych, including a UNICEF shipment of 1,500 winter outfits for children, two 35-40-kilowatt generators and drinking water.
Also on Sunday, a funeral was held in eastern Poland for the second of two men killed in a missile explosion Tuesday. The other man was buried Saturday. Poland and the head of NATO have both said the missile strike appeared to be unintentional, and was probably launched by Ukraine as it tried to shoot down Russia missiles.
 

 

US VP Harris visits Philippines as old allies seek to revive ties

US VP Harris visits Philippines as old allies seek to revive ties
Updated 20 November 2022
Ellie Aben

US VP Harris visits Philippines as old allies seek to revive ties

US VP Harris visits Philippines as old allies seek to revive ties
  • Latest high-level American engagement with Manila
  • Marcos walking ‘tightrope’ between Washington, Beijing
Updated 20 November 2022
Ellie Aben

MANILA: US Vice President Kamala Harris arrived in the Philippines on Sunday for a visit that experts said is aimed at strengthening the old alliance between Manila and Washington amid high geopolitical tensions in the region.

Harris is on a three-day trip to the Philippines, making her the highest-ranking American official to visit the Southeast Asian country since President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. took office on June 30. It follows a series of high-level engagements between the two countries, including Marcos’ inaugural talks with Biden in New York in September.

Harris’ trip comes as Washington appears to seek a revival of ties with Manila to counter China’s growing influence in the region, showcasing a sharp turnaround compared to the days of former President Rodrigo Duterte, who distanced the two nations and embraced a Beijing-friendly direction.

The visit also comes amid China’s increased pressure in the disputed South China Sea where the Philippines has rival claims and Beijing’s increasingly assertive stance toward Taiwan, the self-governing island China regards as its own.

Marcos, who is scheduled to hold talks with Harris on Monday, said the trip signifies growth in Philippine-US relations.

“I have always said that the relationship between the United States and the Philippines must continue to evolve. And it will be that,” Marcos told reporters on Saturday.

When it comes to security and defense in the Asia-Pacific region, Marcos said “it really has to be a joint response.”

The Philippines and the US have a Mutual Defense Treaty, a 70-year-old pact stipulating that Manila and Washington would support each other in the event that either were attacked by an external party.

Harris’ visit is “symbolic,” according to Renato De Castro, international studies expert and professor at Manila-based De La Salle University.

“It’s symbolizing of course that the United States supports us,” De Castro said. “We’re a treaty ally of the United States that happened to also be in the frontline against China because we are involved, we are one of the claimant states in the South China Sea, where China of course is affecting its maritime expansion.”

Marcos’ administration is seeking to balance its diplomacy with both the US and China, De Castro said.

“The policy of this administration is to find the balance: maintaining our alliance with the United States but continuously engaging China economically with the hope that we could also avail of the benefits generated by China’s emergence as the second-largest economy.”

Stephen Cutler, a former FBI legal attache, told Arab News that the US can help elevate the Philippines’ role on the world stage.

“What I would like to see (Harris) focus on is the US and the Philippines working together, to help the Philippines grow in its own capacity and capabilities and helping the Philippines to take its rightful place on the world stage, and that will actually have a benefit to all countries,” Cutler said.

When it comes to the Philippines’ relations with the US and China, Marcos has “to walk a tightrope,” he added.

“I think he is doing alright so far, he is doing pretty well on doing that tight(rope) walk,” Cutler said. “He doesn’t have a subservient mindset to either nation, but he understands that both nations — the US and China — can help the Philippines achieve its goals and objectives.”

