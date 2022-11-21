Saudi Arabia’s Al Rajhi Bank completes issuance of $2.6bn Tier 1 SR-dominated sukuk

RIYADH: Tadawul-listed Al Rajhi Bank has announced the completion of the issuance of SR10 billion ($2.6 billion) Tier 1 SR-dominated sukuk, a bourse filing revealed.
All retail subscribers that were part of the subscription application have received 100 percent of their orders.
The settlement date of the Tier 1 SR-dominated sukuk commenced on Nov. 16 with over 125,000 subscribers.
Following the conclusion of the Al Rajhi Bank Tier 1 sukuk, the bank said a total of 10 million sukuks will be issued at a par value of SR1,000 each.
The sukuks, which are set to be listed and traded on the Saudi Exchange Market – also known as Tadawul – upon the completion of all regulatory requirements will offer an annual return of 5.5 percent to be paid quarterly starting from the settlement date.
Surplus refunds have been provided to eligible investors on Nov. 16 and will be deposited in the accounts of those investors in accordance with the procedures adopted by the relevant banks.
Al Rajhi Capital is the financial advisor and lead manager of the public offering.
The Saudi Capital Market Authority’s green light for the offering was not considered as a recommendation to subscribe to the fund, as it merely means that the legal requirements as per the Capital Market Law and its Implementing Regulations have been met, the market regulator said.
Al Rajhi Bank has reported a 19 percent profit surge to SR13 billion in the first nine months of 2022, bolstered by a 13 percent surge in operating income.
Despite the announcement, Al Rajhi’s shares declined 0.23 percent to reach SR87.50 at the closing bell of Sunday.
The increase in operating income was fueled by higher financing and investment income, fees from banking services, and exchange income, the Kingdom’s most valued bank noted.
Founded in 1957 and considered the world’s largest Islamic bank by capital based on 2015 data, Al Rajhi Bank is a major investor in Saudi Arabia’s business and is one of the major joint stock firms in the Kingdom.
QatarEnergy signs 27-year sales and purchase agreement with China’s Sinopec
DOHA: QatarEnergy has signed a 27-year deal to supply China’s Sinopec with liquefied natural gas, the longest such LNG agreement so far as volatile markets drive buyers to seek long-term deals.
Following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine in February, competition for LNG has become intense, with Europe in particular needing vast amounts to help replace Russian pipeline gas that used to make up almost 40 percent of the continent’s imports.
“Today is an important milestone for the first sales and purchase agreement for North Field East project, it is 4 million tons for 27 years to Sinopec of China,” QatarEnergy chief Saad Al-Kaabi told Reuters in Doha, shortly before the deal signing.
“It signifies long-term deals are here and important for both seller and buyer,” he said.
The North Field is part of the world’s biggest gas field that Qatar shares with Iran, which calls its share South Pars.
QatarEnergy earlier this year signed five deals for North Field East (NFE), the first and larger of the two-phase North Field expansion plan, which includes six LNG trains that will ramp up Qatar’s liquefaction capacity to 126 million tons per year by 2027 from 77 million.
It later signed contracts with three partners for North Field South (NFS), the second phase of the expansion.
Monday’s deal, confirmed by Sinopec, is the first supply deal to be announced for NFE.
“We are very happy about this deal with Sinopec because we have had a long-term relationship in the past and this takes our relationship to new heights as we have an SPA that will last into the 2050s,” Kaabi said.
Long-term supply
Kaabi said negotiations with other buyers in China and Europe that want to have security of supply were ongoing.
Qatar is already the world’s top LNG exporter and its North Field expansion project will boost that position and help guarantee long-term supplies of gas to Europe as the continent seeks alternatives to Russian flows.
“I think the recent volatility has driven buyers to understand the importance of having long-term supply,” Kaabi said.
He added negotiations for an equity stake in the Gulf country’s expansion project were ongoing with several entities.
The supply contract is a key component for an integrated partnership in the NFE, Sinopec said in a statement, indicating it could be involved in stake negotiations.
QatarEnergy has maintained a 75 percent stake overall in the expansion and could give up to a 5 percent stake from its holding to some buyers, Kaabi said.
Sources told Reuters in June that China’s national oil majors were in advanced talks with Qatar to invest in NFE.
Oil Updates — Crude hovers near two-month low; China’s oil imports from Russia jumps
RIYADH: Oil prices hovered near two-month lows on Monday as supply fears receded while concerns over China’s fuel demand and rising interest rates weighed on prices.
Brent crude futures for January had slipped 90 cents, or 1.03 percent, to $86.72 a barrel by 07.45 a.m. Saudi time after settling at its lowest since Sept. 27.
US West Texas Intermediate crude futures were at $79.22 a barrel, down 86 cents or 1.07 percent.
Both benchmarks closed Friday at their lowest since Sept. 27, extending losses for a second week, with Brent down 9 percent and WTI 10 percent lower.
Russian October oil supplies to China up 16 percent
China’s oil imports from Russia jumped 16 percent in October from the same month last year to just behind top supplier Saudi Arabia, as state-run firms stocked up before a European embargo over Russia’s invasion of Ukraine kicked in.
Supplies from Russia, including oil pumped through the East Siberia Pacific Ocean pipeline and seaborne shipments from Russia’s European and Far Eastern ports, totaled 7.72 million tons, data from the Chinese General Administration of Customs showed on Sunday.
That amount, equivalent to 1.82 million barrels per day, was steady from September but off May’s record of nearly 2 million bpd.
State-run traders including Unipec, Zhenhua Oil and Chinaoil ramped up imports of Russian Urals, loaded mostly from European ports, before winding down purchases in recent weeks in the face of imminent EU sanctions and uncertainty surrounding a Group of Seven plan to cap Russian oil prices.
Saudi shipments rose 12 percent from a year earlier to 7.93 million tons, or 1.87 million bpd, versus September’s 1.83 million bpd.
Year-to-date, Saudi Arabia remained China’s top supplier with volumes of 73.76 million tons, similar to the same period last year. January-October Russian supplies rose 9.5 percent on year to 71.97 million tons, helped by refiners’ consistent appetite for the discounted oil.
Europe rushes to fill up on Russian diesel before ban begins
European traders are rushing to fill tanks in the region with Russian diesel before an EU ban begins in February, as alternative sources remain limited, Reuters reported.
The EU will ban Russian oil product imports, on which it relies heavily for its diesel, by Feb. 5. That will follow a ban on Russian crude taking effect in December.
Russian diesel loadings destined for the Amsterdam-Rotterdam-Antwerp storage region rose to 215,000 bpd from Nov. 1 to Nov. 12, up by 126 percent from October, Pamela Munger, senior market analyst at energy analytics firm Vortexa, said.
With few immediate cost-effective alternatives, diesel from Russia has made up 44 percent of Europe’s total imports of road fuel so far in November, compared with 39 percent in October, Refinitiv data shows.
Although Europe’s reliance on Russian fuel has fallen from more than 50 percent before Moscow’s February invasion of Ukraine, Russia is still the continent’s largest diesel supplier.
“The EU will have to secure around 500-600 kb/d of diesel to replace the Russian volumes, replacements will come from the US as well as east of Suez, primarily the Middle East and India,” Eugene Lindell, refining and products market analyst at FGE, said.
KAPSARC concludes observer participation at COP27 climate negotiations
SHARM EL-SHEIKH: The King Abdullah Petroleum Studies and Research Center has concluded its participation at the UN Climate Change Conference.
The center co-hosted four side events with international and local organizations at COP27 in Sharm El-Sheikh, while showcasing the best way to a net-zero carbon scenario in the Saudi Green Initiative, as well as enriching six discussion sessions in the Saudi Pavilion.
It also held six sessions in several international pavilions such as the Japan Pavilion, the International Emissions Trading Association (IETA) Business Hub, Clean Air Task Force CATF’s Zero Carbon Future, and New York Times Climate Forward.
“KAPSARC’s participation at COP 27 aims to support global efforts in facing climate change and emphasized the Kingdom’s efforts in this field. In line with the summit the Center launched the second edition of the Circular Carbon Economy Index and two reports published in collaboration with King Abdullah University of Science and Technology (KAUST) to highlight the role of nature-based solutions and the Circular Carbon Economy (CCE) in curbing carbon emissions and reaching Paris Agreement goals,” President of KAPSARC, Fahad Alajlan, said.
Alajlan mentioned that the summit is a good opportunity to connect with ideas, experiences and best practices that seek to secure energy sustainability without harming the economic development cycle. He stressed that COP 27 is a chance to present and explain the CCE framework that was developed by our Center and several international organizations as a holistic and inclusive approach to manage carbon emissions.
The Vice President of Knowledge and Analysis, Fahad Alturki, pointed out that the COP 27 sessions pave the way in reaching the climate goals as many countries are targeting carbon neutrality by 2nd half of the century, as they work to display the best initiatives and approaches to make this goal a reality. He explained that investment in energy efficiency will power the opportunity to balance between the energy transition and the challenges of economic development.
During the days of the event,15 of KAPSARC’s experts shared their knowledge in several fields, such as the role of nature-based solutions in reaching net-zero carbon, innovative solutions for plastic circular economy, opportunities to preserve and promote ecosystem biodiversity, in addition to challenges for green transformation in the Middle East, the Kingdom's approach to reaching net-zero emissions, as well as regional carbon strategies and the role of finance in accelerating Carbon capture and storage (CCS) Deployment.
It is worth mentioning that the King Abdullah Petroleum Studies and Research Center (KAPSARC) is an advisory think tank within global energy economics and sustainability; provides consulting services and produces evident base research to support the Saudi energy sector and impact global policymaking.
Coral reef progress from Saudi G20 presidency must continue, says CORDAP chief
Backing from Saudi government and KAUST has played big role in making sure more is done to protect coral reefs
CORDAP calls on other G20 nations and wealthy countries to step up donations on a multiannual basis
SHARM EL-SHEIKH: Progress made since the Saudi Arabia G20 presidency in raising awareness and filling in a “knowledge gap” surrounding coral reef studies has been vital in developing research in the sector, experts have said.
Speaking to Arab News on the sidelines of the UN Climate Change Conference (COP27) in the Egyptian Red Sea resort town of Sharm El-Sheikh, Dr. Rory Jordan said a global initiative launched off the back of the G20 environmental ministers meeting two years ago was key to pushing the agenda forward and fast-tracking solutions to save the world’s coral.
“We’re here to raise the profile and get visibility of what CORDAP (Coral Research and Development Accelerator Platform) is there to do, which is to fill a knowledge gap in the global research and development space for coral research, both tropical corals which take up an awful lot of the developing world, but also deepwater corals,” said the deputy director of CORDAP at the King Abdullah University of Science and Technology.
Jordan, who is also a senior research adviser to Coral Reef Restoration Strategies, said: “A founding committee was formed with 17 countries from the G20 and they developed the consensus.”
He added: “Saudi Arabia agreed to put in $100 million as a founding commitment for this, with a view to raising about $300 million over the next 10 years,” and called on other G20 nations and wealthy countries to step up their donations and contribute on a multiannual basis.
CORDAP launched its first $18 million funding call in September and received $112 million in requests from 89 different countries by the deadline on Nov. 1, with over $56 million coming from developing countries.
“That just goes to show that the demand is there for development in those areas, where they depend on them for the livelihoods and they’re really keen to get those restored and conserve them as well.”
Jordan, who was part of a delegation participating in a number of panel discussions at COP27, said he hopes this sort of investment will reverse years of coral degradation across the planet, and help put reefs front and center of conservation projects, including in areas closer to home, such as the Red Sea.
“We want to develop scalable, affordable and translatable solutions,” he said. “Solutions to scale up restoration (of) the area of coral reef which is degraded, or dead, or bleached at the moment is reaching gargantuan proportions.”
Coral reefs, which are an essential part of the marine ecosystem, exist in more than 100 countries and territories, and 90 percent of the world’s remaining coral reefs are threatened and may disappear completely by 2050, according to CORDAP
“Most coral restoration activities at the moment are very small. They have been smaller, but they’re gaining more ambition now,” Rory said, noting that they are using science and innovation to develop more affordable and precise technologies and methods to increase the survival rates of coral restoration projects.
And backing from the Saudi government and KAUST has played a big role in making sure more is done to protect coral reefs.
“The Red Sea is an area of particular importance to ourselves as well, being at KAUST and being in CORDAP, with the G20 being hosted by the Saudi presidency in 2020,” he said.
“It has built a huge amount of momentum, and actually that’s a lot in thanks to KAUST, who have agreed to put up their hand to host the initiative, its management hub, pay staff full time, and run its funding programs.
“So that’s to the tune of about maybe $2 million per year. So with that full-time ability and with those resources behind us, we’ve been able to move forward very quickly,” he added.
Looking toward COP28, being hosted by the UAE next year, Jordan hopes the momentum will continue and they would be able to bolster the funding available to mobilize resources for R&D programs around the world, and “If possible, by that stage,” they would like to see the Kingdom double its funding commitment.
“Coral reefs need action right now. They need resourcing both for the restoration activities around the world, but also for the new solutions that we need to develop now for even in ten, 20 years time when, hopefully, we can adapt the corals to a warming world, because we have to understand ... the ocean is going to be warmer and we’re just going to have to adapt the corals and the natural ecosystem to that,” Jordan said.
Global oil demand expected to rise to 2.16m bpd in 2022: KAPSARC
RIYADH: While the world is struggling with economic challenges, global oil consumption is still expected to increase year-on-year by 2.16 million barrels per day to 99.89 mbpd in 2022, said King Abdullah Petroleum Studies and Research in its latest outlook for the fourth quarter of 2022.
This is a minor upward revision of 10,000 bpd from its previous forecast in the third quarter of 2022.
“These revisions reflect healthy reports by several countries on road, air and maritime activity, and slower economic activity in others, through 2022,” said the report titled KAPSARC Oil Market Outlook.
It noted that declining gross domestic product growth in the fourth quarter of 2022 will add downward pressure to the underlying seasonality of oil demand trends in several countries, playing an important role in oil demand declines this quarter.
Since the third quarter of this year, KAPSARC said global oil demand has finally caught up to pre-pandemic levels. “Overall, we anticipate quarter-on-quarter growth in OECD consumption of roughly 640 kbpd, while oil demand growth in non-OECD countries is expected to decline by roughly 120 kbpd,” the quarterly report noted.
The report further noted that year-on-year growth demand from the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development countries will contribute 960 kbpd of the overall demand growth in 2022.
Given a challenging GDP forecast for the first half of 2023 for several OECD countries, KAPSARC said OECD demand in 2023 is only expected to grow by another 520 kbpd.
For 2022, OECD Americas, led by the US, will carry 490 kbpd of this year’s growth, it said. Whereas, Europe will follow with the growth of 320 kbpd, with the UK representing 40 percent of OECD Europe’s demand growth.
The report noted that the remaining growth is expected to come from OECD Asia-Oceania, with South Korea representing roughly 50 percent of the region’s growth. Non-OECD demand growth is expected to reach 1.20 mbpd this year and 1.39 mbpd next year.
KAPSARC has revised its projection for China’s previous demand growth down to 90 kbpd as a result of lower GDP growth projections, with lower transport activity accompanying its continuing stringent zero-COVID-19 strategy.
In terms of non-OECD countries, the KAPSARC report made significant changes in Saudi Arabia with an upward revision to 180 kbpd growth in 2022. “While GDP growth plays an important factor in estimating demand growth for oil, we notice that Saudi aviation activity has almost doubled since last year and maritime activity has continued to rise,” the report noted.
The Saudi advisory think tank said in its outlook report that global oil demand growth will continue its recovery from COVID-19 through 2024.
On the supply side, the KAPSARC report predicted that the world would witness 230 kbpd of net global growth this quarter. However, it noted that the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and its allies concluded their 33rd OPEC and a non-OPEC ministerial meeting on Oct. 5 and agreed to “adjust downward the overall production by 2 mbpd from the August 2022 required production levels, starting November 2022.”
This means that OPEC+ will witness an overall quarter-on-quarter decline of 465 kbpd, bringing global production to a decline of only 400 kbpd.
“Despite healthy growth from non-OPEC+ producers, they are expected to stagnate this quarter with a mere 65 kbpd. One of the leading reasons for the stagnating production growth in liquids this quarter comes from Brazil’s seasonal biofuels, which tends to peak in Q3 then decline in Q4,” the report noted.